₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,115 members, 3,411,424 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 March 2017 at 01:08 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo (24451 Views)
Daniella Okeke Flaunts Her Butt In New Photos / Actress Stephanie Linus Looks Beautiful In This Black Dress / Mike Godson And An Actress In Unclad Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by contactmorak: 10:16pm On Mar 10
Although these are all accusations until proven guilty by a law court, Apostle Suleiman's accuser, Stephanie Otobo has continued to make more expose. In a video from her press conference today, she says the clergy demanded a party from her which she declined. She also claimed that the clergy told her his other girlfriends indulge in party with him.
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/photos-of-daniella-okeke-sexy-actress.html
3 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by contactmorak: 10:16pm On Mar 10
SEE MORE SEXY PHOTOS OF THE ACTRESS HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/photos-of-daniella-okeke-sexy-actress.html
SEE MORE SEXY PHOTOS OF THE ACTRESS HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/photos-of-daniella-okeke-sexy-actress.html
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by sleeknick(m): 10:18pm On Mar 10
Na wa o...
80 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by HARDDON: 10:19pm On Mar 10
The extent people go to tarnish the image of others is alarming , sometimes amusing
He gono ride this tide n come out stronger n raw popular , just keep on gurl.
Tarnish ur destiny cos of d peanuts d Kaduna migget paid u.
59 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by eightsin(m): 10:22pm On Mar 10
Following
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by softwerk(f): 10:24pm On Mar 10
If I were a man of god my anointing may fail me on this one, only 'Doggy' will apply to this physique
I know those spoilt boys I never reply to their numerous PMs will come after me now
22 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by GlorifiedTunde(m): 10:26pm On Mar 10
This is becoming rather confident of her.
Apostle needs to do something if he's trully not guilty.
6 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by Etzakoos(m): 10:28pm On Mar 10
This Pastor Self Knw Better Things
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by emeijeh(m): 10:29pm On Mar 10
But why?!
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by dacovajnr: 10:30pm On Mar 10
Power! enter! Power! enter! Make e help me! Make e help me!!! Mmmmmmm! Omerome, onyeye Who fit relate?
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by kiddoiLL(m): 10:31pm On Mar 10
at this point its clear she has a vendetta against him
3 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by luscioustrish(f): 10:31pm On Mar 10
Hmm..there was a post here with pictures showing daniella posing with the man's car but
8 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by flyover30: 10:45pm On Mar 10
soo?make d man nor enjoy
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by woodcook: 10:55pm On Mar 10
It seems she is not going down without a fight.
This is getting messier by the day.
3 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by baby124: 10:55pm On Mar 10
Very good. Fake pastor
11 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by Ryabcool(m): 10:55pm On Mar 10
Choi
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by emmykk(m): 10:55pm On Mar 10
hehehehe retired prostitute converging to give evidence hehehehehe.
if for some reason the okere of a lady say no....what will happen to this OBOTE
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by dragonking2: 10:56pm On Mar 10
This woman keeps on talking without providing a single evidence. Let's see what Daniela okeke will say tomorrow. She has been talking since but can't provide a single proof. No video recording of their sexual affairs. No audio recordings of their sexual affairs. No written agreement between her and Suleiman that he promised her marriage. Even her father denied her. So what is she talking about? She has no evidence. Na keyamo I dey pity.
Your Fulani sponsors can't win this case without evidence.
12 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by AngelicBeing: 10:56pm On Mar 10
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by emmykk(m): 10:56pm On Mar 10
Davido and Tuface...i praise you guys for bleeping those ladies that you never married but turn baby mama .ladies are met to be ℉uck hard..
They are all holes just try this on whizkid..and he will tell your how your under is smelly like sardine
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by LOGDAN(m): 10:56pm On Mar 10
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by slimzypink(f): 10:56pm On Mar 10
i believe her, suleiman bought the jeep she drives, you all wonder how DANIELLA got the money she flaunts, it's from church offering
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by jbaby265(f): 10:56pm On Mar 10
Observing and following
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by SafeDavid(m): 10:57pm On Mar 10
Enough of this news abeg!
We've seen the Videos,
We've seen the pictures.
What is there to see again?
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by Iamvictor(m): 10:57pm On Mar 10
stupid lies
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by darfay: 10:57pm On Mar 10
E
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by Franchise21(m): 10:57pm On Mar 10
This story is intriguing
2 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by ikorodureporta: 10:57pm On Mar 10
...
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by neocortex: 10:57pm On Mar 10
Fake pastor(Afa sule) will soon come out to deny ever meeting his second mistress.
Shame of a pastor.
8 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:57pm On Mar 10
Allegations everywhere.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by Kylekent59: 10:57pm On Mar 10
All holes are d same. Nothing special abt all dis gals
|Re: Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo by JustinSlayer69: 10:58pm On Mar 10
This Apostle go get diabetes oooo....
He too like sweet thing
And this gal has said "he likes to finish from the back"...We can ALL see why
18 Likes 2 Shares
A Picture Of Wizkid Wearing A Suit / Paul Okoye Confirms P-square Is Back Together / Mike Adenuga Relocates To Banana Island Office
Viewing this topic: HolyHero, space707, naturalmi, lagbaja(m), yorubaboiy, LordKushmann(m), delawal(m), akin3102(m), sucobaba(m), CARLOSZ, Youngadvocate, amiablesystems, chiketee(m), Tannyt, star4ever, ispeed(m), joansteff(m), nodimples, WiseFool2(m), ELopez, Vianaija, Dopefiend(m), solowizzy(m), ElectGINeer(m), ayenny02(m), charlesyemmode(m), krayzieklay(m), kunlexy0807, Targaeryian, yungchief(m), Certainly, Sent4rina, ikdaddy01(m), Mastermind91(m), lammsohiman(m), kestare(m), JD26, mosegifted, layosweet, GavelSlam, daveP(m), Appguru(m), IamUdo(m), Meta4element(m), pitypec(m), SalamRushdie and 116 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12