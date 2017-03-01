Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo (24451 Views)

Although these are all accusations until proven guilty by a law court, Apostle Suleiman's accuser, Stephanie Otobo has continued to make more expose. In a video from her press conference today, she says the clergy demanded a party from her which she declined. She also claimed that the clergy told her his other girlfriends indulge in party with him.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iazQLs9ilbc



One of the reporters then asked her to name one of the girlfriends of the Apostle she knows and she mentioned popular sexy Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke.



Recall that during her appearance in court days back, she tried to mention the actress' name but she struggled to but couldn't remember then. Now, she has just called her out. Like we said, these are all allegations... Watch the video from the 13mins mark wbere she called out the actress. We await the actress' response

Na wa o... 80 Likes 8 Shares

The extent people go to tarnish the image of others is alarming , sometimes amusing



He gono ride this tide n come out stronger n raw popular , just keep on gurl.



Tarnish ur destiny cos of d peanuts d Kaduna migget paid u. 59 Likes 4 Shares

Following





I know those spoilt boys I never reply to their numerous PMs will come after me now If I were a man of god my anointing may fail me on this one, only 'Doggy' will apply to this physiqueI know those spoilt boys I never reply to their numerous PMs will come after me now 22 Likes 4 Shares





Apostle needs to do something if he's trully not guilty. This is becoming rather confident of her.Apostle needs to do something if he's trully not guilty. 6 Likes

This Pastor Self Knw Better Things 16 Likes 3 Shares

But why?!

Who fit relate? Power! enter! Power! enter! Make e help me! Make e help me!!! Mmmmmmm! Omerome, onyeyeWho fit relate? 21 Likes 2 Shares

at this point its clear she has a vendetta against him 3 Likes

Hmm..there was a post here with pictures showing daniella posing with the man's car but 8 Likes

soo?make d man nor enjoy 1 Like 1 Share

It seems she is not going down without a fight.



This is getting messier by the day. 3 Likes

Very good. Fake pastor 11 Likes

Choi

hehehehe retired prostitute converging to give evidence hehehehehe.







if for some reason the okere of a lady say no....what will happen to this OBOTE 2 Likes 1 Share

This woman keeps on talking without providing a single evidence. Let's see what Daniela okeke will say tomorrow. She has been talking since but can't provide a single proof. No video recording of their sexual affairs. No audio recordings of their sexual affairs. No written agreement between her and Suleiman that he promised her marriage. Even her father denied her. So what is she talking about? She has no evidence. Na keyamo I dey pity.



Your Fulani sponsors can't win this case without evidence. 12 Likes

Davido and Tuface...i praise you guys for bleeping those ladies that you never married but turn baby mama .ladies are met to be ℉uck hard..



They are all holes just try this on whizkid..and he will tell your how your under is smelly like sardine

i believe her, suleiman bought the jeep she drives, you all wonder how DANIELLA got the money she flaunts, it's from church offering 28 Likes 1 Share

Observing and following



We've seen the Videos,

We've seen the pictures.

What is there to see again? Enough of this news abeg!We've seen the Videos,We've seen the pictures.What is there to see again?

stupid lies 1 Like

E

This story is intriguing 2 Likes

... 1 Like

Fake pastor(Afa sule) will soon come out to deny ever meeting his second mistress.

Shame of a pastor. 8 Likes

Allegations everywhere.

All holes are d same. Nothing special abt all dis gals