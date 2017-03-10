₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,318 members, 3,411,959 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 March 2017 at 11:10 AM

How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) (10292 Views)

Fayose Release Evidence Showing How Aisha Buhari Was Involved In Halliburton Pix / How Aisha Buhari Ordered Closure Of Villa Chapel Children’s Church - Daily Post / I'll Stop My Husband From Becoming President Again - Patience Jonathan (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by EnkayDezign: 12:19am
The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday morning returned to the country after 49 days of medical vacation.

He arrived at exactly 7.41am at the Air Force Base Mando in Kaduna State.

The President was received by the Kaduna State Deputy Governor Bala Bantex, GOC 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Adeniyi Oyebade, the Air Officer Commanding,Training Command of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshall Christopher Okoye, the Commissioner of police and other dignitaries.

President Buhari after alighting from the Presidential Jet, was immediately taken to Abuja with a chopper.

President Buhari thanked Nigerians for their prayers, support and show of solidarity for his government.

He says he is much better now and his survival was based on God’s mercy and his military experience.

The President also said that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo will continue to attend to issues of governance as he recuperates fully.

He was received at the First Lady’s conference hall, at the Presidential Villa.

The President had on January 19, 2017 written to the National Assembly notifying the lawmakers about his 10-day vacation.

In the letter sent to the legislators on Thursday, the President stated that he would be away from Monday January 23 to February 6, 2017.

He informed the lawmakers that while he is away on the short vacation, which is part of his 2017 annual leave, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would perform his duties.

http://www.channelstv.com/2017/03/10/buhari-arrives-nigeria/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wsjAqN8-Ek

3 Likes

Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by HungerBAD: 12:27am
Pure love.

13 Likes

Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by Adiola(f): 12:37am
useless woman ...cheat

2 Likes

Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by AfroSamurai: 12:51am
Adiola:
useless woman ...cheat
Don't let hate and envy choke you to death, please...

47 Likes 1 Share

Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by newbornmacho(m): 12:59am
Adiola:
useless woman ...cheat
like you know something we don't??

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by Caseless: 3:37am
I just don't trust that woman.
Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by deji15: 3:49am
Za oza room go be really tough tonight.
Baba oyoyo

3 Likes

Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by EnkayDezign: 4:33am
deji15:
Za oza room go be really tough tonight.
Baba oyoyo

No be small tin o

4 Likes

Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by dannytoe(m): 5:41am
Ipod yoot and fayose will not like this.........??

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by rottennaija(m): 7:00am
You can really tell, she was happy her husband is back. She didn't mind her traditional, she huge him in front of the whole world

11 Likes

Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by Agriculturegric: 9:57am
Aishat is Bae kiss kiss




I AM THE ONLY NIGERIAN WITH THE BIGGEST BOOOOBS. NIGERIAN SHOWS VIDEO. WATCH
Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by delishpot: 9:59am
It happens everyday.

deji15:
Za oza room go be really tough tonight.
Baba oyoyo

You want kill person

4 Likes

Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by damton(m): 9:59am
Splendid
Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by jmesk(f): 10:00am
I only wanna see the other room

1 Like

Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by MyGeneration: 10:00am
Nice....
Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by jloga(f): 10:01am
Baba na Baba grin grin
Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by BarakOkenny(m): 10:01am
Kawa mon salo koun? undecided
Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by QuietHammer(m): 10:01am
Adiola:
useless woman ...cheat
Ntoor she is far better than mama piss

9 Likes

Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by SuperBlack: 10:01am
Buhari only came back to Hand Over to Pastor Ossy, he didn't come back to continue.
Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by Zaheertyler(m): 10:01am
how would that one call of FUTO strike
Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by maberry(m): 10:02am
deji15:
Za oza room go be really tough tonight.
Baba oyoyo
Where the strength dey? grin

2 Likes

Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by Claessique1(f): 10:02am
newbornmacho:
like you know something we don't??




Abi, that's why we ve got Narailand and we the Narailanders are always wanting to hear something juicy. cool grin and the poster is a member, so it just makes things easy.
Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by woodcook: 10:02am
Poor woman!
Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by imoriwe: 10:02am
couple of the year. I sure say no be Buhari dey shine this woman konko... I envy the yung blood wen dey do that duty sha, his service to this nation is great
Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by twilliamx: 10:02am
nice. but baba for still chill small for that side. things were improving in his absence.
Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by desmondokonkwo: 10:02am
rottennaija:
You can really tell, she was happy her husband is back. She didn't mind her traditional, she huge him in front of the whole world
Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by bigerboy200: 10:03am
Haters gonna collapse on seeing this ohhh...

1 Like

Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by kimbra(f): 10:03am
Buhari should stay off politics and go take care of his health. He still doesn't look well on this video. He looks frail!.


May God see him through, even though I'm not a fan.
Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by deebsman1(m): 10:03am
See as those jobbers filled everywhere. If to say dem b nobody who wan care! Dis world thou
Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by Jabioro: 10:03am
Adiola:
useless woman ...cheat
You will just died for nothing you knows nothing about.. kotinue
Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by SuperBlack: 10:03am
QuietHammer:
Ntoor she is far better than mama piss
Mama Peace and her Husband was/has been the best Couples to have been In Aso-Rock as President and First Lady, the Age defference wasn't much to compare with Buhari and Aisha, unlike 74year old man marrying a 43year old Girl. How do you think there won't be a Cheat among them?

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Why Are Nigerians Negative About Nigeria? / Pib: Diezani Sets Up Committee To Speed Up Passage / ARROGANT Display Of Wealth.(pic)

Viewing this topic: MrsDan, jotey(m), Rabzzy(m), Nauttyprof(m), ogistus, dxplora, PapaBrowne(m), nonsoanyadike, ifedayo2015, DrDammie(m), lanre316, Chillypelly(m), maingate27, samhimself(m), Biafman, marqueetim(m), MrLouisVanGaal(m), yomtolly(f), aottravels(m), Gidobaba(m), wealthgro(m), Infoay, osuofia2(m), Chau(f), manlawal(m), namenick, santosjohn(m), Henry1258(m), paulo220(m), igwejay, Timinho23(m), Kemimarch16(f), Softmojo, kanzjude, mgbedianya(m), ItsBoSsman(m), paxnka, carinmom(f), shawwal1(m), ben1daEbiri(m), usedcardealerph(m), DRIFTyKING(m), abbey2016(m), Kingbuhari(m), Mcweber(m), byemx06(m), Afam6(m), dicksononline(m), Atanda01, lordkay10(m), Dione007(m), EnkayDezign, intu5(f), teebillz and 101 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.