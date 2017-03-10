Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) (10292 Views)

The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday morning returned to the country after 49 days of medical vacation.



He arrived at exactly 7.41am at the Air Force Base Mando in Kaduna State.



The President was received by the Kaduna State Deputy Governor Bala Bantex, GOC 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Adeniyi Oyebade, the Air Officer Commanding,Training Command of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshall Christopher Okoye, the Commissioner of police and other dignitaries.



President Buhari after alighting from the Presidential Jet, was immediately taken to Abuja with a chopper.



President Buhari thanked Nigerians for their prayers, support and show of solidarity for his government.



He says he is much better now and his survival was based on God’s mercy and his military experience.



The President also said that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo will continue to attend to issues of governance as he recuperates fully.



He was received at the First Lady’s conference hall, at the Presidential Villa.



The President had on January 19, 2017 written to the National Assembly notifying the lawmakers about his 10-day vacation.



In the letter sent to the legislators on Thursday, the President stated that he would be away from Monday January 23 to February 6, 2017.



He informed the lawmakers that while he is away on the short vacation, which is part of his 2017 annual leave, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would perform his duties.

http://www.channelstv.com/2017/03/10/buhari-arrives-nigeria/





Pure love.

Adiola:

useless woman ...cheat Don't let hate and envy choke you to death, please... Don't let hate and envy choke you to death, please... 47 Likes 1 Share

Adiola:

useless woman ...cheat like you know something we don't?? like you know something we don't?? 5 Likes 1 Share

You can really tell, she was happy her husband is back. She didn't mind her traditional, she huge him in front of the whole world

Splendid

Ntoor she is far better than mama piss

