|How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by EnkayDezign: 12:19am
The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday morning returned to the country after 49 days of medical vacation.
http://www.channelstv.com/2017/03/10/buhari-arrives-nigeria/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wsjAqN8-Ek
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by HungerBAD: 12:27am
Pure love.
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by Adiola(f): 12:37am
useless woman ...cheat
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by AfroSamurai: 12:51am
Adiola:Don't let hate and envy choke you to death, please...
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by newbornmacho(m): 12:59am
Adiola:like you know something we don't??
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by Caseless: 3:37am
I just don't trust that woman.
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by deji15: 3:49am
Za oza room go be really tough tonight.
Baba oyoyo
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by EnkayDezign: 4:33am
deji15:
No be small tin o
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by dannytoe(m): 5:41am
Ipod yoot and fayose will not like this.........??
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by rottennaija(m): 7:00am
You can really tell, she was happy her husband is back. She didn't mind her traditional, she huge him in front of the whole world
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by Agriculturegric: 9:57am
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by delishpot: 9:59am
It happens everyday.
deji15:
You want kill person
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by damton(m): 9:59am
Splendid
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by jmesk(f): 10:00am
I only wanna see the other room
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by MyGeneration: 10:00am
Nice....
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by jloga(f): 10:01am
Baba na Baba
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by BarakOkenny(m): 10:01am
Kawa mon salo koun?
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by QuietHammer(m): 10:01am
Adiola:Ntoor she is far better than mama piss
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by SuperBlack: 10:01am
Buhari only came back to Hand Over to Pastor Ossy, he didn't come back to continue.
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by Zaheertyler(m): 10:01am
how would that one call of FUTO strike
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by maberry(m): 10:02am
deji15:Where the strength dey?
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by Claessique1(f): 10:02am
newbornmacho:
Abi, that's why we ve got Narailand and we the Narailanders are always wanting to hear something juicy. and the poster is a member, so it just makes things easy.
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by woodcook: 10:02am
Poor woman!
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by imoriwe: 10:02am
couple of the year. I sure say no be Buhari dey shine this woman konko... I envy the yung blood wen dey do that duty sha, his service to this nation is great
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by twilliamx: 10:02am
nice. but baba for still chill small for that side. things were improving in his absence.
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by desmondokonkwo: 10:02am
rottennaija:
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by bigerboy200: 10:03am
Haters gonna collapse on seeing this ohhh...
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by kimbra(f): 10:03am
Buhari should stay off politics and go take care of his health. He still doesn't look well on this video. He looks frail!.
May God see him through, even though I'm not a fan.
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by deebsman1(m): 10:03am
See as those jobbers filled everywhere. If to say dem b nobody who wan care! Dis world thou
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by Jabioro: 10:03am
Adiola:You will just died for nothing you knows nothing about.. kotinue
|Re: How Aisha Buhari Welcomed Husband From UK Medical Leave (Video) by SuperBlack: 10:03am
QuietHammer:Mama Peace and her Husband was/has been the best Couples to have been In Aso-Rock as President and First Lady, the Age defference wasn't much to compare with Buhari and Aisha, unlike 74year old man marrying a 43year old Girl. How do you think there won't be a Cheat among them?
