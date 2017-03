Alleged side chick and PA of Mr. Churchill, actress Rosalin Meurer, posted recent videos and photos of her, days after Tonto Dikeh accused her of sleeping with her man, in a recent interview. The pretty actress didn't only post the videos and photos, she also advises Nigerians. Read whta she wrote belowSource: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/after-accusations-of-sleeping-with.html lalasticlala

The story from the beginning reads "alleged side chic". I think Tonto has been the side chic under the robe of a wifey from the onset. Guess whether it's the love she had for the man, money or the material things that made her not to see it I don't know. The form this Rosaline is, she doesn't want to give Tonto any chance of a comeback. Shez obviously saying she doesn't give a danm 3 Likes