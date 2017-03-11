₦airaland Forum

Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Swizken7: 7:33am
Tragedy struck in Anara, a satellite town in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State on Thursday, when a popular native doctor in the area reportedly died on top of a commercial sex worker in the town.

According to eyewitnesses, the herbalist, who was identified as Lambert Osigwe, died while having sex with a prostitute whose name was given as Onyinye Nwosu in a local brothel in Anara main market.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the victim was a regular customer of the harlot who had allegedly offered to give him free sex that day even when he said he had no money.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity said, “Onyinye Nwosu is a LovePeddler who plies her trade in a local brothel in Anara, Isiala Mbano LGA and one Mr. Lambert was one of her good customers whose patronage kept her in the business.

“Most times and for unknown reasons, he came to buy used condoms with sperm from the prostitutes and at the same time, patronised his regular customer, Onyinye. On this fateful day, he just came for nothing because according to him, he had no money.


“But Onyinye still offered him free sex service. The man started the enjoyment but could not finish as he suddenly started shaking and jerking, and eventually died on top of the harlot.”

He explained that the brothel manage¬ment held the prostitute to explain what hap¬pened as she was accused of using charms on the unfortunate Lambart. They quickly called the Divisional Police Officer, Anara, who came with a team of police officers and Ony¬inyechi and detained her in their outpost cell. They later removed the corpse and deposited it at St. Kizito Mortuary, Ama¬raku in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State.

Our correspondent learnt that Osigwe hailed from Umuezeala-Ama in the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state and had his dreaded shrine situated in his ancestral home, where people trooped in to consult him for mystical solutions .

It was discovered that the death of the man had sent shock wave into the spines of the people doing business within and around the area and out of fear, all the commercial sex workers had fled the area.

Our correspondent learnt also that the deceased’s major customers were Internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘yahoo yahoo’ boys, who reportedly used his charms to get at their targets.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Andrew Enwerem, said that he had yet to be briefed.


http://punchng.com/herbalist-dies-on-top-of-sex-worker-in-imo/

Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Swizken7: 7:34am
More Pics: http://kenvibes.com/2017/03/11/popular-herbalist-dies-top-sex-worker-imo/

Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by HungerBAD: 7:34am
Damn.

What a way to go.

Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by xstry(m): 7:35am
grin

Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Davash222(m): 7:36am
Swizken7:

“But Onyinye still offered him free sex service. The man started the enjoyment but could not finish as he suddenly started shaking and jerking, and eventually died on top of the harlot.
You know you're heading to your doom when you start collecting free fucck from ashawo.

Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Cutehector(m): 7:36am
I still don't understand why men who patronise prostitutes will leave their used condoms with dem

Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by HungerBAD: 7:37am
Cutehector:
I still don't understand why men who patronise prostitutes will leave their used condoms with dem

You dey carry your own go?

Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by seunlayi(m): 7:39am
Op, is that picture the picture of the prostitutes involved? Why posting this pics? The writeup is OK on its own

Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by pweshboi(m): 7:39am
God save men... He buys used condoms... Jesu,,, d reason for most people joblessness lies here o #UsedDestinies... Guys/men stay faithful to your woman.
Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Davash222(m): 7:41am
Cutehector:
I still don't understand why men who patronise prostitutes will leave their used condoms with dem
Hehehehehehe, she dey allow you carry your own go

Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by ikbnice(m): 7:41am
He went back through the gateway he came from

Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Cutehector(m): 7:42am
Davash222:

Hehehehehehe, she dey allow you carry your own go
is it her sperm?

Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Davash222(m): 7:45am
Cutehector:
is it her sperm?
Lol, you sef.

Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Cutehector(m): 7:45am
HungerBAD:


You dey carry your own go?
I no dey visit brothel wink

Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by iyamALBEN(m): 7:46am
#Eyewitnesses recounted that the victim was a regular
customer of the harlot who had allegedly offered to give him free sex that day even when he said he had no money.#
Na d real definition of awoof dey run bele be dis.

Maka tellam RIP?........................No!!!
I go rada keep am for lala snakes werr never die.

Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Cutehector(m): 7:46am
Davash222:

Lol, you sef.
grin my man don tire for my matter cheesy

Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Young03: 7:49am
He used to buy used condoms with sperms from her
chai i fear oo, people destiny de go like that cause of punna
karma don catch d two of them
partners in crime

Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Swizken7: 7:49am
Davash222:

You know you're heading to your doom when you start collecting free fucck from ashawo.
What is he going to tell his God when he gets there
Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Davash222(m): 7:50am
Swizken7:

What is he going to tell his God when he gets there
That he died on top ashawo and God would be like...

Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by hisgrace090: 8:08am
Native doctors and evil!
What on earth is he doing with people sperm?
Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Hector09(m): 8:17am
Something must kill a man bt d worst of it is if its a woman that kill u
Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Edwinmason(m): 8:22am
i wonder what he does with those used condom

Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by engrMikemd(m): 8:25am
I wonder how his children will describe their father's death

Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by okanlawon94(m): 10:21am
engrMikemd:
I wonder how his children will describe their father's death
ori obo ni baba kusi

Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by sadifeelz: 1:11pm
HungerBAD:
Damn.

What a way to go.
Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by whirlwind7(m): 1:11pm
cheesy

He finally discovered, allbeit the hard way, that the greatest jazz on earth lies in between the legs of a woman.
And the hotel management accussing the prostitute of using jazz to kill the jazzman, have they gone bonkers?

Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Lafem(m): 1:12pm
Seems Imo has a lot of powerful native doctors.
Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by ShawttySoFyne(f): 1:12pm
He died in active service.

Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Koker22: 1:12pm
na wah ooo
Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by toms18: 1:12pm
the girl no knw say na herbalist?
Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Rayhandrinni(m): 1:12pm
he's been caught
Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by frenchwine(m): 1:12pm
Punna attraction is no respecter of person , religion or mystical affinity.
It can make you 'confess ' and in Bruno Mars' voice, "can make a sinner change his ways".

