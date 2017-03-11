Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo (12329 Views)

Prophet Kidnaps Lady, Turns Her Into A Prostitute In Aba (Photo) / Nigerian Man Murders Prostitute In Liberia After She Asked Him 2 Pay Her $35(Pix / Man Arrested For Robbing A Prostitute In Benin, Edo State (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Tragedy struck in Anara, a satellite town in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State on Thursday, when a popular native doctor in the area reportedly died on top of a commercial sex worker in the town.



According to eyewitnesses, the herbalist, who was identified as Lambert Osigwe, died while having sex with a prostitute whose name was given as Onyinye Nwosu in a local brothel in Anara main market.



Eyewitnesses recounted that the victim was a regular customer of the harlot who had allegedly offered to give him free sex that day even when he said he had no money.



An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity said, “Onyinye Nwosu is a LovePeddler who plies her trade in a local brothel in Anara, Isiala Mbano LGA and one Mr. Lambert was one of her good customers whose patronage kept her in the business.



“Most times and for unknown reasons, he came to buy used condoms with sperm from the prostitutes and at the same time, patronised his regular customer, Onyinye. On this fateful day, he just came for nothing because according to him, he had no money.





“But Onyinye still offered him free sex service. The man started the enjoyment but could not finish as he suddenly started shaking and jerking, and eventually died on top of the harlot.”



He explained that the brothel manage¬ment held the prostitute to explain what hap¬pened as she was accused of using charms on the unfortunate Lambart. They quickly called the Divisional Police Officer, Anara, who came with a team of police officers and Ony¬inyechi and detained her in their outpost cell. They later removed the corpse and deposited it at St. Kizito Mortuary, Ama¬raku in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State.



Our correspondent learnt that Osigwe hailed from Umuezeala-Ama in the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state and had his dreaded shrine situated in his ancestral home, where people trooped in to consult him for mystical solutions .



It was discovered that the death of the man had sent shock wave into the spines of the people doing business within and around the area and out of fear, all the commercial sex workers had fled the area.



Our correspondent learnt also that the deceased’s major customers were Internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘yahoo yahoo’ boys, who reportedly used his charms to get at their targets.



When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Andrew Enwerem, said that he had yet to be briefed.



http://punchng.com/herbalist-dies-on-top-of-sex-worker-in-imo/





Cc

Mynd44

OAM4J More Pics: http://kenvibes.com/2017/03/11/popular-herbalist-dies-top-sex-worker-imo/ CcMynd44OAM4J

Damn.



What a way to go. 4 Likes

1 Like

Swizken7:



“But Onyinye still offered him free sex service. The man started the enjoyment but could not finish as he suddenly started shaking and jerking, and eventually died on top of the harlot. You know you're heading to your doom when you start collecting free fucck from ashawo. You know you're heading to your doom when you start collecting free fucck from ashawo. 15 Likes

I still don't understand why men who patronise prostitutes will leave their used condoms with dem 8 Likes 1 Share

Cutehector:

I still don't understand why men who patronise prostitutes will leave their used condoms with dem

You dey carry your own go? You dey carry your own go? 35 Likes 1 Share

Op, is that picture the picture of the prostitutes involved? Why posting this pics? The writeup is OK on its own 7 Likes

God save men... He buys used condoms... Jesu,,, d reason for most people joblessness lies here o #UsedDestinies... Guys/men stay faithful to your woman.

Cutehector:

I still don't understand why men who patronise prostitutes will leave their used condoms with dem Hehehehehehe, she dey allow you carry your own go Hehehehehehe, she dey allow you carry your own go 9 Likes

He went back through the gateway he came from 1 Like 1 Share

Davash222:



Hehehehehehe, she dey allow you carry your own go is it her sperm? is it her sperm? 16 Likes 1 Share

Cutehector:

is it her sperm? Lol, you sef. Lol, you sef. 6 Likes

HungerBAD:





You dey carry your own go? I no dey visit brothel I no dey visit brothel 5 Likes

#Eyewitnesses recounted that the victim was a regular

customer of the harlot who had allegedly offered to give him free sex that day even when he said he had no money.#

Na d real definition of awoof dey run bele be dis.



Maka tellam RIP?........................No!!!

I go rada keep am for lala snakes werr never die. 4 Likes

Davash222:



Lol, you sef. my man don tire for my matter my man don tire for my matter 2 Likes

He used to buy used condoms with sperms from her

chai i fear oo, people destiny de go like that cause of punna

karma don catch d two of them

partners in crime 3 Likes

Davash222:



You know you're heading to your doom when you start collecting free fucck from ashawo. What is he going to tell his God when he gets there What is he going to tell his God when he gets there

Swizken7:



What is he going to tell his God when he gets there That he died on top ashawo and God would be like... That he died on top ashawo and God would be like... 7 Likes

Native doctors and evil!

What on earth is he doing with people sperm?

Something must kill a man bt d worst of it is if its a woman that kill u

i wonder what he does with those used condom 1 Like

I wonder how his children will describe their father's death 1 Like

engrMikemd:

I wonder how his children will describe their father's death

ori obo ni baba kusi ori obo ni baba kusi 2 Likes

HungerBAD:

Damn.



What a way to go.





He finally discovered, allbeit the hard way, that the greatest jazz on earth lies in between the legs of a woman.

And the hotel management accussing the prostitute of using jazz to kill the jazzman, have they gone bonkers? He finally discovered, allbeit the hard way, that the greatest jazz on earth lies in between the legs of a woman.And the hotel management accussing the prostitute of using jazz to kill the jazzman, have they gone bonkers? 2 Likes

Seems Imo has a lot of powerful native doctors.

He died in active service. 6 Likes

na wah ooo

the girl no knw say na herbalist?

he's been caught