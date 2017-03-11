₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Swizken7: 7:33am
Tragedy struck in Anara, a satellite town in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State on Thursday, when a popular native doctor in the area reportedly died on top of a commercial sex worker in the town.
http://punchng.com/herbalist-dies-on-top-of-sex-worker-in-imo/
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Swizken7: 7:34am
More Pics: http://kenvibes.com/2017/03/11/popular-herbalist-dies-top-sex-worker-imo/
Cc
Mynd44
OAM4J
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by HungerBAD: 7:34am
Damn.
What a way to go.
4 Likes
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by xstry(m): 7:35am
1 Like
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Davash222(m): 7:36am
Swizken7:You know you're heading to your doom when you start collecting free fucck from ashawo.
15 Likes
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Cutehector(m): 7:36am
I still don't understand why men who patronise prostitutes will leave their used condoms with dem
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by HungerBAD: 7:37am
Cutehector:
You dey carry your own go?
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by seunlayi(m): 7:39am
Op, is that picture the picture of the prostitutes involved? Why posting this pics? The writeup is OK on its own
7 Likes
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by pweshboi(m): 7:39am
God save men... He buys used condoms... Jesu,,, d reason for most people joblessness lies here o #UsedDestinies... Guys/men stay faithful to your woman.
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Davash222(m): 7:41am
Cutehector:Hehehehehehe, she dey allow you carry your own go
9 Likes
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by ikbnice(m): 7:41am
He went back through the gateway he came from
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Cutehector(m): 7:42am
Davash222:is it her sperm?
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Davash222(m): 7:45am
Cutehector:Lol, you sef.
6 Likes
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Cutehector(m): 7:45am
HungerBAD:I no dey visit brothel
5 Likes
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by iyamALBEN(m): 7:46am
#Eyewitnesses recounted that the victim was a regular
customer of the harlot who had allegedly offered to give him free sex that day even when he said he had no money.#
Na d real definition of awoof dey run bele be dis.
Maka tellam RIP?........................No!!!
I go rada keep am for lala snakes werr never die.
4 Likes
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Cutehector(m): 7:46am
Davash222:my man don tire for my matter
2 Likes
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Young03: 7:49am
He used to buy used condoms with sperms from her
chai i fear oo, people destiny de go like that cause of punna
karma don catch d two of them
partners in crime
3 Likes
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Swizken7: 7:49am
Davash222:What is he going to tell his God when he gets there
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Davash222(m): 7:50am
Swizken7:That he died on top ashawo and God would be like...
7 Likes
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by hisgrace090: 8:08am
Native doctors and evil!
What on earth is he doing with people sperm?
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Hector09(m): 8:17am
Something must kill a man bt d worst of it is if its a woman that kill u
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Edwinmason(m): 8:22am
i wonder what he does with those used condom
1 Like
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by engrMikemd(m): 8:25am
I wonder how his children will describe their father's death
1 Like
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by okanlawon94(m): 10:21am
engrMikemd:ori obo ni baba kusi
2 Likes
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by sadifeelz: 1:11pm
HungerBAD:
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by whirlwind7(m): 1:11pm
He finally discovered, allbeit the hard way, that the greatest jazz on earth lies in between the legs of a woman.
And the hotel management accussing the prostitute of using jazz to kill the jazzman, have they gone bonkers?
2 Likes
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Lafem(m): 1:12pm
Seems Imo has a lot of powerful native doctors.
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by ShawttySoFyne(f): 1:12pm
He died in active service.
6 Likes
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Koker22: 1:12pm
na wah ooo
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by toms18: 1:12pm
the girl no knw say na herbalist?
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by Rayhandrinni(m): 1:12pm
he's been caught
|Re: Herbalist Dies On Top Of A Prostitute In Imo by frenchwine(m): 1:12pm
Punna attraction is no respecter of person , religion or mystical affinity.
It can make you 'confess ' and in Bruno Mars' voice, "can make a sinner change his ways".
11 LASU Students Arrested With Guns At Ijanikin / 60yr-old-Man Racial Abuses & Slaps 19-month-old-Toddler / Man And His Friends Detained By Policemen At Ojuelegba Unit Without Charges
