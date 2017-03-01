



The news coming from Ghana police this time, says Tonto Dikeh, during a very violent fight at her husband, Churchill’s Trasaaco estate in Ghana, destroyed $15,000 worth of property and even waved a gun at one of Churchill’s bodyguards who tried to stop her from breaking the properties.



Reason for her act - Tonto said her husband was cheating on her. She allegedly brought petrol to burn down his house as well.



You recall, Tonto had just a few days ago, revealed in a tell-all interview that her baby's father and estranged husband Olakunle Churchill cheated and abused her while they were still together.



Asempa News in Ghana has released a video which shows a man identified as Supt. Joseph Oppong, Crime Officer at the Madina Divisional Police reading a statement allegedly written by Churchill during one of his fights with Tonto in Ghana.



Oppong says they received a call to Churchill’s Trasaaco estate in Ghana where they went in to find Tonto Dikeh in a rage, destroying items in the house because she claimed her husband was cheating on her.



Oppong said before they arrived, she had destroyed $15,000 worth of items and they had to restrain her adding that she had even waved a gun at one of Churchill’s bodyguards who tried to stop her from breaking the properties.



Watch the video below:



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/ghanaian-police-say-heavily-drunk-tonto.html







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uae1Th_NXNw



lalasticlala Shocking new details about Tonto Dikeh's marital crisis has just hit the internet.The news coming from Ghana police this time, says Tonto Dikeh, during a very violent fight at her husband, Churchill’s Trasaaco estate in Ghana, destroyed $15,000 worth of property and even waved a gun at one of Churchill’s bodyguards who tried to stop her from breaking the properties.Reason for her act - Tonto said her husband was cheating on her. She allegedly brought petrol to burn down his house as well.You recall, Tonto had just a few days ago, revealed in a tell-all interview that her baby's father and estranged husband Olakunle Churchill cheated and abused her while they were still together.Asempa News in Ghana has released a video which shows a man identified as Supt. Joseph Oppong, Crime Officer at the Madina Divisional Police reading a statement allegedly written by Churchill during one of his fights with Tonto in Ghana.Oppong says they received a call to Churchill’s Trasaaco estate in Ghana where they went in to find Tonto Dikeh in a rage, destroying items in the house because she claimed her husband was cheating on her.Oppong said before they arrived, she had destroyed $15,000 worth of items and they had to restrain her adding that she had even waved a gun at one of Churchill’s bodyguards who tried to stop her from breaking the properties.Watch the video below:lalasticlala