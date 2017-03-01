₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,318 members, 3,411,959 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 March 2017 at 11:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 'Heavily Drunk’ Tonto Dikeh Pulled Gun On Ex-Husband's Guard - Ghanaian Police (501 Views)
Tonto Dikeh Pulled Gun On Ex-husband Churchill’s Guard - Ghanaian Police (video) / Toke Makinwa's Ex-Husband, Maje, At Her Birthday Party (Pics, Video) / Unveiling Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun Snr,tiwa Savage Ex-husband Tee Billz’s Father (1) (2) (3) (4)
|'Heavily Drunk’ Tonto Dikeh Pulled Gun On Ex-Husband's Guard - Ghanaian Police by AdoraAmadi: 7:39am
Shocking new details about Tonto Dikeh's marital crisis has just hit the internet.
The news coming from Ghana police this time, says Tonto Dikeh, during a very violent fight at her husband, Churchill’s Trasaaco estate in Ghana, destroyed $15,000 worth of property and even waved a gun at one of Churchill’s bodyguards who tried to stop her from breaking the properties.
Reason for her act - Tonto said her husband was cheating on her. She allegedly brought petrol to burn down his house as well.
You recall, Tonto had just a few days ago, revealed in a tell-all interview that her baby's father and estranged husband Olakunle Churchill cheated and abused her while they were still together.
Asempa News in Ghana has released a video which shows a man identified as Supt. Joseph Oppong, Crime Officer at the Madina Divisional Police reading a statement allegedly written by Churchill during one of his fights with Tonto in Ghana.
Oppong says they received a call to Churchill’s Trasaaco estate in Ghana where they went in to find Tonto Dikeh in a rage, destroying items in the house because she claimed her husband was cheating on her.
Oppong said before they arrived, she had destroyed $15,000 worth of items and they had to restrain her adding that she had even waved a gun at one of Churchill’s bodyguards who tried to stop her from breaking the properties.
Watch the video below:
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/ghanaian-police-say-heavily-drunk-tonto.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uae1Th_NXNw
lalasticlala
|Re: 'Heavily Drunk’ Tonto Dikeh Pulled Gun On Ex-Husband's Guard - Ghanaian Police by HungerBAD: 7:40am
Just like I thought.
Tonto Dikeh is just too wayward for me to believe anything she says,or even anything that comes out of her mouth.
She is an Actress. So her fake tears in her Video,is part of her training as an actress. Just imagine what the Cops are saying?first you hit your mother in law,and then you go on a destructive Binge of properties.
In between, you take a rest to smoke some weed,and then breast feed your child with the weed infected breast,before continuing to break more properties.
And multiple reports have stated that when you throw tantrums,you destroy anything on your path.
3 Likes
|Re: 'Heavily Drunk’ Tonto Dikeh Pulled Gun On Ex-Husband's Guard - Ghanaian Police by Davash222(m): 7:42am
"Sunny, if you weren't Rich, I wouldn't have come near you"
Who else saw that
|Re: 'Heavily Drunk’ Tonto Dikeh Pulled Gun On Ex-Husband's Guard - Ghanaian Police by Young03: 7:43am
Ghana police dey mad
churchil no get mouth talk am since
|Re: 'Heavily Drunk’ Tonto Dikeh Pulled Gun On Ex-Husband's Guard - Ghanaian Police by sexyglow(f): 7:47am
Her side of the story
His side of the story
AND
The truth!
|Re: 'Heavily Drunk’ Tonto Dikeh Pulled Gun On Ex-Husband's Guard - Ghanaian Police by shoyemiayodeji(m): 8:05am
She is just practicing her profession... .Nah act she dey act.
|Re: 'Heavily Drunk’ Tonto Dikeh Pulled Gun On Ex-Husband's Guard - Ghanaian Police by Michellla(f): 8:12am
Won't be surprise if they end up making up like tiwa and tbliz after the whole media attention.
1 Like
|Re: 'Heavily Drunk’ Tonto Dikeh Pulled Gun On Ex-Husband's Guard - Ghanaian Police by deb303(f): 8:20am
they should keep washing their dirty linen in public....m enjoying their show of shamelessness
|Re: 'Heavily Drunk’ Tonto Dikeh Pulled Gun On Ex-Husband's Guard - Ghanaian Police by Just30: 8:35am
Young03:when ever you report an incidents to the police, you are supposed to write a statement
1 Like
|Re: 'Heavily Drunk’ Tonto Dikeh Pulled Gun On Ex-Husband's Guard - Ghanaian Police by Kondomatic(m): 8:36am
Young03:You expect him to rant on facebook, instagram and twitter like a crazed fellow?
1 Like
|Re: 'Heavily Drunk’ Tonto Dikeh Pulled Gun On Ex-Husband's Guard - Ghanaian Police by noetic5: 8:55am
its gettn messier
|Re: 'Heavily Drunk’ Tonto Dikeh Pulled Gun On Ex-Husband's Guard - Ghanaian Police by TINALETC3(f): 11:08am
, Nawaooo, Tiwa did not behave dis way oooo
|Re: 'Heavily Drunk’ Tonto Dikeh Pulled Gun On Ex-Husband's Guard - Ghanaian Police by veekid(m): 11:09am
Na wha for Tonto o, who should we believe now?
|Re: 'Heavily Drunk’ Tonto Dikeh Pulled Gun On Ex-Husband's Guard - Ghanaian Police by cremedelacreme: 11:09am
|Re: 'Heavily Drunk’ Tonto Dikeh Pulled Gun On Ex-Husband's Guard - Ghanaian Police by 9jizzy(m): 11:09am
.
|Re: 'Heavily Drunk’ Tonto Dikeh Pulled Gun On Ex-Husband's Guard - Ghanaian Police by DonHummer(m): 11:09am
tonto again this morning?
|Re: 'Heavily Drunk’ Tonto Dikeh Pulled Gun On Ex-Husband's Guard - Ghanaian Police by Justbeingreal(m): 11:09am
:oJesu ovie
|Re: 'Heavily Drunk’ Tonto Dikeh Pulled Gun On Ex-Husband's Guard - Ghanaian Police by jeromzy(m): 11:09am
Pls fellow NLders how can ban nairaland for 2weeks cos of this tonto dikes marital issue??I need ur quick response
|Re: 'Heavily Drunk’ Tonto Dikeh Pulled Gun On Ex-Husband's Guard - Ghanaian Police by imoriwe: 11:10am
Now Churchill wants to play the dirty game
|Re: 'Heavily Drunk’ Tonto Dikeh Pulled Gun On Ex-Husband's Guard - Ghanaian Police by Dyt(f): 11:10am
Why don't I believe this news?
|Re: 'Heavily Drunk’ Tonto Dikeh Pulled Gun On Ex-Husband's Guard - Ghanaian Police by Agriculturegric: 11:10am
(0) (Reply)
Nneka Makes Acting Debut / Don Jazzy Story / Dencia Sure Knows How To Get All Teh Cameras Focused On Her
Viewing this topic: superior1, almeida3, skfa1, jose45eve(m), jearile(m), four4, ttomexy(f), oyakhilomedest, VictorAB, akilo1, livingLegends, Prinsola(m), persianprince(m), Yakdbull, tensazangetsu20(m), cremedelacreme, reajen(m), chuks190, braine, estrong, stamapro(m), berrystunn(m), Diplomaticbeing(m), Capitano1(m), Alanzazani, Jpasmac(m), olembe23(m), glossy6(f), Wisdomkosi(m), ewen, nuted, ifyseun, Agbgift(f), lovelygurl(f), Libra38, kmitty, Abubakar247(m), betatalk, oluwaseyim, Adaodogwu(f), OG2TURN(m), egbabiekperemo1, adelekeaka, Bukolar1, ademilan, Omittesb(m), EJanni(f), mustmust(m), Pray(m), life4rent, lamex20(m), hitman2911, jeromzy(m), freeradical(m), 9jizzy(m), arcniyi(m), DonHummer(m), maberry(m), salah4luv(m), YoungBlackRico, Taiwooisamoje, xstry(m), Ejimchiglo, ciouxox(m), uche87(m), babyfaceafrica, High2k(m), TINALETC3(f), LemonBoy1, Matoeski(m), imoriwe, veekid(m), BlessedFellow01, pafek(m), Nenejeje(f), 111jideofor, strrev, slimmoney(m), jambor(m), babseg(m), mizjules(f), Emmyspecial(m), Dyt(f), Dimejidude(m), Turktman05, ERICOPLC, Epositive(m), Jdbrasco2, sirpharrell(m), peteofi(m), bumy27(f), omoowhe, TLisieux, kakakibuy, smithe113(m), Justbeingreal(m), TenPassfour(m) and 192 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4