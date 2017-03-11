Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photos: Police Parade Fake Chemist After Death Of Pregnant Woman (8865 Views)

The injection, Kenvibes News learnt on Friday, led to the death of Mrs. Udofia on February 11, 2017.





Umoren, who claimed to be a chemist, was said have administered the injection following the advice of the deceased’s husband, Mr. Sunday Udofia.





Parading the suspect alongside 21 other alleged criminals at the headquarters of the Cross River State Police Command in Calabar, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, said that the administered injection was meant to terminate the pregnancy of the deceased.



Inuwa said the suspect had confessed to the crime and would soon be charged to the court.



He said, “On February 11, 2017, one Sunday Udofia reported at Akamkpa Police Division that a chemist identified as Godswill Umoren had, in a bid to terminate and abort the pregnancy of his wife, Uduak Udofia, administered injection which led to her death. The suspect has confessed to the offence and will soon appear in court.”



But Umoren, who is an indigene of Ikot-Ekpene in Akwa Ibom State, admitted to administering the injection despite being a qualified health worker.



He said, “I was the one that gave her the injection. Her husband called me to his house to examine his sick wife. I asked her what happened, she said that she was having body pain and they bought drugs for her. When I gave her the injection initially, she did not die.



“I am not a medical personnel, I learnt how to administer drugs and inject patients from my brother who is a doctor. I only helped her to recover.”



Similarly, the police paraded a 25-year-old female armourer, Hope Usang, who was alleged to lease arms to suspected armed robbers in Calabar.



The commissioner of police said that Usang was arrested on February 24, 2017, following a case of armed robbery involving one Paschal Bisong of Ekpeyong Effiok Street in the Calabar Municipality axis of the metropolis.



He said that after Paschal had complained to the police about the robbery attack, his men swung into action and arrested one Emmanuel Edet-Etim and Idoreyin Usa.



The commissioner explained that after thorough investigation by the police, the suspects confessed that they got the arms from Usang for the robbery.



He told newsmen that the suspects would soon be charged to court accordingly.



The husband should be arrested along side this man as an accomplice for giving his consent to the abortion 8 Likes 1 Share

....

The way these mods are rushing posts to the front page eh



u ppl should calm down na





haba



I nor even read the story sef

I just rush book space first





someone should tell me what the story is all about

why will you fvck and pour inside her when you not ready for a child. damn! arrest the husband too. why will you fvck and pour inside her when you not ready for a child. damn! arrest the husband too.

man must survive shaaaaa

This is serious

booked

Swizken7:

Some human ehn

every village in nigeria has one of his kind.

mclorenzo:

The husband should be arrested along side this man as an accomplice for giving his consent to the abortion

what if she tried to abort the then child without the husband's consent.. what if she tried to abort the then child without the husband's consent..

lol 1 Share

The rate at which secondary school drop outs who learn how to sell drugs now open shops in every nuke and cranny of the country is alarming.



As if that's not enough, they do admit patients into a room and even give injections.



This is pathetic!

Very serious matter. Sadly common,



RIP Mrs Uduak.

This street side chemists is like a death zone.. Unqualified people giving people medications and injections.

fhelihx:





what if she tried to abort the then child without the husband's consent..

What if you learn to read? What if you learn to read? 2 Likes



In a normal country, only pharmacists have the rights to dispense drugs, but all our pharmacists have turned marketers to pharmaceutical companies. but..was there ever an original chemistIn a normal country, only pharmacists have the rights to dispense drugs, but all our pharmacists have turned marketers to pharmaceutical companies.

Hmmm I don't want to say anything....

Served the woman well. She wanted to kill the unborn child and she got killed in the process.

malware:

Served the woman well. She wanted to kill the unborn child and she got killed in the process. Are you this mean in real life? Are you this mean in real life?

Godswil uworen ok.. just came to check d name

The husband should be arested longside the man immediately

From my little experience of incidents like this, the chemist may have been the only available experienced personel available, he will want to refer dem to the hospital but due to the urgent need for attention coupled with the family's financial incapacitation they will persuade him to do his best even when they know he's inexperienced. And when things fall apart, this same people will turn around and hang him to dry, meanwhile his only intention was to help. I pity him "IF HE IS ACTUALLY INNOCENT" 1 Like

Choi... What is Nigeria turning into like this?



Mr and mrs in abortion, wetin singls go do?

I think pharmacist's should be held responsible for this. How can such a man be allowed to run a medicine store? How did he get access to the drugs in the first place? Someone should please help me tell our pharmacist's that drugs are never an article of trade. drug stores are just everywhere. what type of this?

DABMarkNig2019:

I think pharmacist's should be held responsible for this. How can such a man be allowed to run a medicine store? How did he get access to the drugs in the first place? Someone should please help me tell our pharmacist's that drugs are never an article of trade. drug stores are just everywhere. what type of this?



He probably bought them from the market...smh He probably bought them from the market...smh