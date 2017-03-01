₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by NewsPoacher: 8:46am
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/nigeria-produces-high-grade-security-merchandise-locally-2/
By Dayo Adesulu
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by Liturgy(m): 3:38pm
So serious. Fc. Thanks to God.
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by zangiff(m): 3:38pm
okay....................
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by WINDSOW(m): 3:38pm
. Incase
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by mousco(m): 3:38pm
Issorite
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by nairaman66(m): 3:39pm
Really? Mr IGP I know you can talk the talk, but can you walk the talk? I bet he is holding a locally made pistol..
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by skykenny(m): 3:39pm
Welcome development
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by mrlaw93(m): 3:39pm
But when are we going to be able to produce PENCIL?
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by baby124: 3:39pm
Wow, nice one.
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by Solution21(m): 3:39pm
front page things ... see how I just dey relax
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by jedisco(m): 3:39pm
Not bad. Hope Nigerians begin to place more value on Nigerian products.
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by Primusinterpares(m): 3:39pm
I have always known that there is greatness inside of us {NIGERIANS}
#teamGodblessNigeria
#up up we Soar
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by emmykk(m): 3:39pm
that can only happen in biafra land of Aba,NNEWI OR ANABRALARA
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by onuwa12: 3:41pm
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by Elfaris(m): 3:41pm
NewsPoacher:Nice one.. All the best to us.
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by ourema(f): 3:42pm
But why is it that the Nigerian Army could not transfer the technology to the market
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by owobokiri(m): 3:42pm
This guy is not qualified to be the IGP.. But buhari did it.. And the nation is paying dearly as fulani herdsmen run amock ever since..To reward a man so handsomely for rigging elections in your favor only encourages corruption and evil..
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by SuperS1Panther: 3:43pm
Proforce is a company that is silently doing very well. They have supplied APCs to UN, Nigerian Army and NPF.
It is located in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun STtae. We do not have to make noise like our noisy Osu neighbours.
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by tollyboy5(m): 3:43pm
nice one
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by Evaberry(f): 3:44pm
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 3:45pm
Nice one by the NP
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by abumeinben(m): 3:45pm
Lovely....
All the way from Ogun state. Combined with Innoson capability, I believe the Western world can go on permanent rest.
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by Arewa12: 3:45pm
Issoke
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by kings09(m): 3:45pm
All na talk
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by haulagehandlers(m): 3:46pm
nairaman66:No country can produce everything they need,the IGP isn't the one to patronise them rather he's done his bit by endorsing them...its left for the banks and private security outfits to take the cue.
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by 989900: 3:47pm
emmykk:
Oh, Ode-Remo is now in Biafraland now?
What happened to reading?
Why whittle everything down to childish tribalism?
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by Horlumyde: 3:48pm
this is a yoruba auto manufacturer if it were them they would start abusing others saying they are lazy and not industrious ride on afonja 4 life
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by Emmylyon(m): 3:49pm
Can they use them armours to stand against the ancient Roman gallant gladiators ?
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by kingPhidel(m): 3:50pm
Ok
|Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by damilolammm: 3:51pm
