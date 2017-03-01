₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,527 members, 3,412,472 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 March 2017 at 04:57 PM

Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) (7287 Views)

IGP Idris, Others Visit Buhari In London / Amah Daniel, Youngest DPO In Nigeria, Who Wowed The IGP, Idris [SEE PICS] / IGP Idris Poses With His Mistress Amina - Sahara Reporters (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by NewsPoacher: 8:46am
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/nigeria-produces-high-grade-security-merchandise-locally-2/


By Dayo Adesulu




Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has lauded the potential of Nigeria in becoming the world’s defence systems solution hub following her capacity to produce high-grade security merchandise locally. Idris made the remark during a tour of ProForce Armour and Ammunitions Production Facility, a defence systems and gadgets provider, on Friday in Ode-Remo, Ogun state.

According to him, the facility provides armoured personnel carriers, ammunitions, ballistic helmets, bullet-proof vests, armoured cash-in-transit and personal protection vehicles. Idris who lauded the level of expertise, added that the nation’s poise for rapid development could only materialise through adequate support for local manufacturing. He said that Nigeria could save a lot in terms of foreign exchange with internally purchased merchandise in equipping the nation’s security outfits in their fight against crime.

His words: “To be honest with you, I have seen first-hand what Nigerians can offer with the right support. Here, you can see local content development in practice. “I think it’s a great achievement for us as a country when we start venturing into presumed impossible feats and turning them into possibilities. “Technologically, Nigerians have the know-how and capacity to compete with the best when it comes to manufacturing. “It’s an advantage to us when we see avenues such as these we can exploit to bridge the gap of development and unemployment. “For the police, we will continue to support such ventures by exploring local content opportunities of improving the force ability to address security issues and create employment. ”

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr Bimbo Ashiru said that it was important for government to always create an environment for local manufacturing to thrive. According to him, the best way of spreading wealth and reducing social strife was by creating jobs through local content development.

He, however urged manufacturers to focus more on backward integration through raw materials in-sourcing to improve the production value-chain by empowering local suppliers. He said: “What has happened in Ode-Remo has put this place on the map in terms of capacity and wealth creation. “By the time we produce our steel and glass then we have achieved up to about 70 to 80 percent of our technology,” Ogundeyin said. ProForce was established in 2008 and prides itself as the only private armoured vehicle manufacturer in Nigeria specialising in armoured vehicles and personal protection. As a total defence solution provider, the company focuses on the delivery of confidence in protective mobility.


Mynd44, Lalasticlala

Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by Liturgy(m): 3:38pm
So serious. Fc. Thanks to God.

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by zangiff(m): 3:38pm
okay....................
Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by WINDSOW(m): 3:38pm
. Incase
Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by mousco(m): 3:38pm
Issorite
Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by nairaman66(m): 3:39pm
Really? Mr IGP I know you can talk the talk, but can you walk the talk? I bet he is holding a locally made pistol.. undecided

5 Likes

Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by skykenny(m): 3:39pm
Welcome development
Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by mrlaw93(m): 3:39pm
But when are we going to be able to produce PENCIL?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by baby124: 3:39pm
Wow, nice one.
Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by Solution21(m): 3:39pm
front page things ... see how I just dey relax
Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by jedisco(m): 3:39pm
Not bad. Hope Nigerians begin to place more value on Nigerian products.
Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by Primusinterpares(m): 3:39pm
I have always known that there is greatness inside of us {NIGERIANS}
#teamGodblessNigeria
#up up we Soar

3 Likes

Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by emmykk(m): 3:39pm
that can only happen in biafra land of Aba,NNEWI OR ANABRALARA

6 Likes

Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by onuwa12: 3:41pm
that is good news but the government of change can they allow it work, because anything good they dont like that is while i decide to follow WWW DOT SERIALTURN DOT COM in making my money now
Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by Elfaris(m): 3:41pm
NewsPoacher:
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/nigeria-produces-high-grade-security-merchandise-locally-2/





Mynd44, Lalasticlala

Nice one.. All the best to us.
Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by ourema(f): 3:42pm
But why is it that the Nigerian Army could not transfer the technology to the market
Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by Flourish2017: 3:42pm
eeyyyaahhh.

I made 20k extra today from just providing help of 20k in 30 minutes.

The website is https://www.havenaid.com and they just launched yesterday.

You can thank me later...
Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by owobokiri(m): 3:42pm
This guy is not qualified to be the IGP.. But buhari did it.. And the nation is paying dearly as fulani herdsmen run amock ever since..To reward a man so handsomely for rigging elections in your favor only encourages corruption and evil..

3 Likes

Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by SuperS1Panther: 3:43pm
Proforce is a company that is silently doing very well. They have supplied APCs to UN, Nigerian Army and NPF.

It is located in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun STtae. We do not have to make noise like our noisy Osu neighbours.

9 Likes

Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by tollyboy5(m): 3:43pm
nice one
Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by Evaberry(f): 3:44pm
...

lala boo boo

tell your mods to calm down na


before person turn right 5 new post don enter FP
Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 3:45pm
Nice one by the NP
Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by abumeinben(m): 3:45pm
Lovely....

All the way from Ogun state. Combined with Innoson capability, I believe the Western world can go on permanent rest.

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by Arewa12: 3:45pm
Issoke
Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by kings09(m): 3:45pm
All na talk
Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by haulagehandlers(m): 3:46pm
nairaman66:
Really? Mr IGP I know you can talk the talk, but can you walk the talk? I bet he is holding a locally made pistol.. undecided
No country can produce everything they need,the IGP isn't the one to patronise them rather he's done his bit by endorsing them...its left for the banks and private security outfits to take the cue.

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by 989900: 3:47pm
emmykk:
that can only happen in biafra land of Aba,NNEWI OR ANABRALARA

Oh, Ode-Remo is now in Biafraland now?

What happened to reading?

Why whittle everything down to childish tribalism?

6 Likes

Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by Horlumyde: 3:48pm
this is a yoruba auto manufacturer if it were them they would start abusing others saying they are lazy and not industrious ride on afonja 4 life

4 Likes

Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by Emmylyon(m): 3:49pm
Can they use them armours to stand against the ancient Roman gallant gladiators ? cheesy grin
Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by kingPhidel(m): 3:50pm
Ok

Re: Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) by damilolammm: 3:51pm
sad

(0) (1) (Reply)

GEJ Should Apologise To Ijaws And Niger Deltans / Book On Biafra And Isreal (photo) / Conversation Between Col. Sambo Dasuki And Dame Patience Jonathan

Viewing this topic: skyme(m), blkmum700, kelechi50, SAKUR, makdcash(m), Drjafy, Anitop(m), egminato, idu1(m), Fimbiology(m), Mynd44, buzo80(m), Akosh01, kingsizedude, Mantain(m), booscy(m), agentzakky(m), 2ndejoj(m), tick01, kenelink11, Arthaus(m), AnthonyAk(m), tenderlaw(m), Dinirojones(m), jasawa, bufness(m), ehis889, barclayb(m), ifyDean(m), Flyguy1(m), unclezuma, victorvezx(m), opuambe(m), bjt(m), djmask(m), magnetik(m), dmoville, warripekin(m), marmelo, Elfaris(m), phlopholly, odmy2k, joinnow, nunamyeong(m), chuksze, id2010(m), emmymdk(m) and 73 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.