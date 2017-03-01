Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria Produces High-grade Security Merchandise Locally - IGP Idris (photos) (7287 Views)

Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has lauded the potential of Nigeria in becoming the world’s defence systems solution hub following her capacity to produce high-grade security merchandise locally. Idris made the remark during a tour of ProForce Armour and Ammunitions Production Facility, a defence systems and gadgets provider, on Friday in Ode-Remo, Ogun state.



According to him, the facility provides armoured personnel carriers, ammunitions, ballistic helmets, bullet-proof vests, armoured cash-in-transit and personal protection vehicles. Idris who lauded the level of expertise, added that the nation’s poise for rapid development could only materialise through adequate support for local manufacturing. He said that Nigeria could save a lot in terms of foreign exchange with internally purchased merchandise in equipping the nation’s security outfits in their fight against crime.



His words: “To be honest with you, I have seen first-hand what Nigerians can offer with the right support. Here, you can see local content development in practice. “I think it’s a great achievement for us as a country when we start venturing into presumed impossible feats and turning them into possibilities. “Technologically, Nigerians have the know-how and capacity to compete with the best when it comes to manufacturing. “It’s an advantage to us when we see avenues such as these we can exploit to bridge the gap of development and unemployment. “For the police, we will continue to support such ventures by exploring local content opportunities of improving the force ability to address security issues and create employment. ”



Meanwhile, the Ogun State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr Bimbo Ashiru said that it was important for government to always create an environment for local manufacturing to thrive. According to him, the best way of spreading wealth and reducing social strife was by creating jobs through local content development.



He, however urged manufacturers to focus more on backward integration through raw materials in-sourcing to improve the production value-chain by empowering local suppliers. He said: “What has happened in Ode-Remo has put this place on the map in terms of capacity and wealth creation. “By the time we produce our steel and glass then we have achieved up to about 70 to 80 percent of our technology,” Ogundeyin said. ProForce was established in 2008 and prides itself as the only private armoured vehicle manufacturer in Nigeria specialising in armoured vehicles and personal protection. As a total defence solution provider, the company focuses on the delivery of confidence in protective mobility.



Really? Mr IGP I know you can talk the talk, but can you walk the talk? I bet he is holding a locally made pistol.. 5 Likes

Welcome development

But when are we going to be able to produce PENCIL? 1 Like 1 Share

Not bad. Hope Nigerians begin to place more value on Nigerian products.

I have always known that there is greatness inside of us {NIGERIANS}

#teamGodblessNigeria

#up up we Soar 3 Likes

that can only happen in biafra land of Aba,NNEWI OR ANABRALARA 6 Likes

NewsPoacher:

Nice one.. All the best to us. Nice one.. All the best to us.

But why is it that the Nigerian Army could not transfer the technology to the market





This guy is not qualified to be the IGP.. But buhari did it.. And the nation is paying dearly as fulani herdsmen run amock ever since..To reward a man so handsomely for rigging elections in your favor only encourages corruption and evil.. 3 Likes

Proforce is a company that is silently doing very well. They have supplied APCs to UN, Nigerian Army and NPF.



It is located in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun STtae. We do not have to make noise like our noisy Osu neighbours. 9 Likes

All the way from Ogun state. Combined with Innoson capability, I believe the Western world can go on permanent rest. 1 Like

nairaman66:

Really? Mr IGP I know you can talk the talk, but can you walk the talk? I bet he is holding a locally made pistol.. No country can produce everything they need,the IGP isn't the one to patronise them rather he's done his bit by endorsing them...its left for the banks and private security outfits to take the cue. No country can produce everything they need,the IGP isn't the one to patronise them rather he's done his bit by endorsing them...its left for the banks and private security outfits to take the cue. 1 Like

emmykk:

that can only happen in biafra land of Aba,NNEWI OR ANABRALARA

Oh, Ode-Remo is now in Biafraland now?



What happened to reading?



Why whittle everything down to childish tribalism?

6 Likes

this is a yoruba auto manufacturer if it were them they would start abusing others saying they are lazy and not industrious ride on afonja 4 life 4 Likes

