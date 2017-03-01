₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by noetic5: 10:15am
A newly released video, where a man, whom referred to himself as a Ghanaian police, was seen, reading out what he said was Mr. Churchill's statement, to the police, after his wife, Tonto Dikeh, destroyed some of his properties and pointing a gun at his security men, while being drunk.
Reason for her act - Tonto said her husband was cheating on her. She allegedly brought petrol to burn down his house as well.
You recall, Tonto had just a few days ago, revealed in a tell-all interview that her baby's father and estranged husband Olakunle Churchill cheated and abused her while they were still together.
However, Tonto Dikeh has come out to, without wasting time, respond to the calling them all lies..Read what she posted on Instagram below
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRfduBMjPeU/?taken-by=tontolet
The truth will always provoke lies..
Laughing and dancing to my New song..
#Readyournews #Gunmyfeet #drunkmyfeet #Liars #theonlythingyougetrightyourlies #Thingsyahooboysdo #IliveyoutoGod #Fraudster #Jesuswonalready #Toofocusedonpostivity #saynotodomesticvoilence #tontodikehfoundation #Who reads the news of how you killed our unborns thru domestic violence? #Murderer #Samemanwhoreadyournewsshouldlookinyoyour419schemesaswell #Godovereverything
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/-reacts-to-allegation-of-her.html
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by noetic5: 10:15am
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by HungerBAD: 10:16am
Story?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by nero2face: 10:16am
...from smoking weed to getting drunk...now carrying gun...u need to work on ur self
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by noetic5: 10:19am
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by DrDeji20: 10:25am
Fear women.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by Epositive(m): 10:29am
**This lady is really pained and she can't get over it,,,, she is ready to destroy mosquehill's(according to some nairalanders) reputation till the end. i guess she made that vow at okija's shrine**
#positivevibes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by Young03: 10:35am
That yahoo part mayb tru, na ghana all of them dey run go hide
four pple here left for gh yesterday
If iam to advise tonto
i will tell her to go find a sweet guy wey go dey fucck her now to balance the equation of churchil n roselyne
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by marshalcarter: 10:49am
getout sef
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by veekid(m): 10:49am
Tonto Dike is so pained; she just deh vomit bars inform of nonsense
9 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by anuwears(m): 10:50am
K
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by ruggedtimi(m): 10:50am
Na today...he is a popular picker in ghana.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by TINALETC3(f): 10:50am
Well, no one is perfect bt if u ask me, Al dese tings u say is nt Gud 4 u, I mean, what's d essence, Tiwa did not behave dis way, Wat if after everything, both of u reconciles, hw wl ur conscience b after tarnishing his image ,
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by babyfaceafrica: 10:51am
Yahoo boy marries olosho...hypocrite!!!!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by AntiWailer: 10:51am
Na the 419 part i noticed.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by SuperBlack: 10:51am
Rubbish. Don't let me hate you. You talk too much nonsense this days.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:51am
I WAN FVCK TOTO DICKEH
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by KingAfo(m): 10:52am
babyfaceafrica:Why you Comot word from my mouth.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by deebsman1(m): 10:52am
All dis pipu. Like a poster above me highlighted, Yahoo boy marry Olosho.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by SuperBlack: 10:52am
AntiWailer:How and When?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by hausatoomumu: 10:52am
glorified mumu them
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by SafeDavid(m): 10:52am
Yet she married him.
This is why you should never reveal your private business to a woman...Her job is to take care of the home and not manage your business.
She's already forgotten how she was flaunting her new iPhone 7 , Jewelleries and other stuff he got for her.
Damn i knew all that was fake!
Fake bitches everywhere.
Meanwhile her ex be like.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by Ogashub(m): 10:52am
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by catlova2: 10:52am
All these bitches
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by mn09abk: 10:53am
Always knew he was into SAKAWA
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by Omotayor123(f): 10:53am
Enough Already
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by friedcorn: 10:53am
useless woman with parrot mouth. I thibk say u strong sef.
He for use you do ritual sef......ashawo
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by YoungBlackRico: 10:53am
We've had enough of this drama queen abeg, what is wrong with Nairaland self . I initially felt pity for her, 'cause it kills when people cheat in relationships but this is getting way too much.
By the way, Seun, there's something wrong with the "Followed Topics" function. I noticed that I don't get updates on new topics I comment on anymore. Please do something about it.
©YBR
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by maysimsimple(m): 10:53am
Churchill... Why this olosh.. of a girl. Look how she is dragging u into a muddy eishhh.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by babyfaceafrica: 10:53am
KingAfo:no vex..this lady dey vex me...just dey make noise upandan
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by livinbygrace: 10:53am
This is not new story.Tonto has always been dating G-boys,white powder boys(promise of festac),hotel owner in surulere and so on so not big deal that she got married to a yahoo boy and have said it many times,he was confirmed G-boy Ghana -Malaysian connection and he invested the money which is the main thing now.Even the so called E money,his source is the same!!So not how you make money that matters but how you spend it.Moreover,he now has a very strong connection with OBJ,nothing dey happen to him.Keep exposing yansh!!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Says Churchill Is A Yahoo Boy Who Killed Their Unborn Child by Agriculturegric: 10:54am
