she wrote below



A fan was actually praising the singer for the beautiful jingle but the singer seems not to be happy doing the job for the bank

GTBank!





A whole GTBank!







Dem no give her royalty for the song?

















Expect a response from GTBank









Na now dem go pay her 5 Likes

I hope she was not cheated on. There should be a law supporting Nigerian musicians and their reputation 12 Likes 2 Shares

Oya icon8 over to you! 1 Like 1 Share

This is a case of Deal gone bad I guess ...









Do you want me to light it up for you?



Check my profile 1 Like

I love Asa but her last Album didn't measure up to the previous two 3 Likes

Alright

Gtb taxi man bank 8 Likes 3 Shares

Ok



I support anything against the den of robbers called nigerian banks .... imagine i get up to 20 debit alerts month end nowadays.



Who else doesn't know the song and checking up YouTube for it 6 Likes

Lemme guess she probably wasnt paid, wasnt paid on time, or wanst paid the agreed fee 6 Likes

I love the song though, when @ the bank entrance, GT rocks 3 Likes

LMAO!

Thieves that will charge me 1500 Naira for sms 17 Likes 4 Shares

Asa my crush of life 1 Like

That's some huge bad publicity and demarketing for GTB 18 Likes

I love the song

This girl sabi sing small though

Bad one 4 gtb

them no pay am complete







Frm toto dike oo, el rufai mata, presido mata, apostle mata nw asa mata



Even me self don tire for dis country





Nigerians wil say it is well, God dey....





Even fashola self don talk him own today Evrybody juz dey complain todayFrm toto dike oo, el rufai mata, presido mata, apostle mata nw asa mataEven me self don tire for dis countryNigerians wil say it is well, God dey....Even fashola self don talk him own today 1 Like

TeGaTeGa1:

Wow....xo she was the one DAT wrote DAT song.....it is a very beautiful piece........Gtb oyah pay the remaining balance....if not I go close my acct down... 4 Likes

beautiful voice, worwor face