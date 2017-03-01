₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by Mrop(m): 11:38am
A fan was actually praising the singer for the beautiful jingle but the singer seems not to be happy doing the job for the bank ....see what
she wrote below
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/03/nigerian-singer-asa-regrets-doing.html?m=0
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by LAFO(f): 11:46am
GTBank!
A whole GTBank!
Dem no give her royalty for the song?
Expect a response from GTBank
Na now dem go pay her
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by Gflat: 11:51am
I hope she was not cheated on. There should be a law supporting Nigerian musicians and their reputation
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by softwerk(f): 12:01pm
Oya icon8 over to you!
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by brunofarad(m): 12:45pm
This is a case of Deal gone bad I guess ...
Do you want me to light it up for you?
Check my profile
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by zainabxel(f): 12:46pm
I love Asa but her last Album didn't measure up to the previous two
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by TeGaTeGa1(m): 12:46pm
Alright
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by 12345baba: 12:46pm
Gtb taxi man bank
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by meskana212(m): 12:47pm
Ok
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by DickDastardly(m): 12:47pm
I support anything against the den of robbers called nigerian banks .... imagine i get up to 20 debit alerts month end nowadays.
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by Newsreporta: 12:47pm
ok
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by Nellybobo(m): 12:47pm
Who else doesn't know the song and checking up YouTube for it
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by tolexy007(m): 12:47pm
g
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by BUTCHCASSIDY: 12:47pm
Lemme guess she probably wasnt paid, wasnt paid on time, or wanst paid the agreed fee
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by Chuknovski: 12:47pm
I love the song though, when @ the bank entrance, GT rocks
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by ToriBlue(f): 12:47pm
LMAO!
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by jidebond: 12:47pm
Thieves that will charge me 1500 Naira for sms
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by EmekaBlue(m): 12:47pm
issorite
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by vikeyz(m): 12:47pm
Asa my crush of life
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by Bugatie: 12:48pm
That's some huge bad publicity and demarketing for GTB
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by deflover(m): 12:48pm
So we should catch air
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by ayowonder(m): 12:48pm
I love the song
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by FreshboyNeeNee(m): 12:49pm
This girl sabi sing small though
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by spartan117(m): 12:49pm
Bad one 4 gtb
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by toms18: 12:49pm
them no pay am complete
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by Tjohnnay: 12:49pm
Evrybody juz dey complain today
Frm toto dike oo, el rufai mata, presido mata, apostle mata nw asa mata
Even me self don tire for dis country
Nigerians wil say it is well, God dey....
Even fashola self don talk him own today
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by pikdara: 12:49pm
TeGaTeGa1:
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by Frezhkid10(m): 12:49pm
Wow....xo she was the one DAT wrote DAT song.....it is a very beautiful piece........Gtb oyah pay the remaining balance....if not I go close my acct down...
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by burkingx: 12:49pm
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by imoriwe: 12:50pm
beautiful voice, worwor face
|Re: Asa Regrets Doing A Jingle For Guaranty Trust Bank by pesinfada(m): 12:50pm
see fyn girl
