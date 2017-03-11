₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by lalasticlala(m): 12:16pm
After Stephanie Otobo linked big butty actress, Daniella Okeke to her sex scandal with Apostle Johnson Suleman, many Nigerians have stormed actress Daniella Okeke's instagram page with diverse views. Some are even fighting there. LOL.
See screenshots of people's comments.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRdDthhlH81/?hl=en
- Stephanie Otobo
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by Etzakoos(m): 12:18pm
Their Wahala
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by NotOfThis(f): 12:18pm
Stephanie Otobo has dragged this lady into all these mess by mentioning her name.
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by avicky(f): 12:19pm
And it gets messier.
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by AntiWailer: 12:22pm
NotOfThis:
She did not drag.
They asked the lady the name of the actress Apostle told her he was Fvking and she mentioned her name.
Apostle will get more than he bargained for.
I insist more of silence and less of Press Statement is the solution. The stupid over zealous Legal term of his should calm down. Legal battle can not be done with spiritual sentiment.
It has happened before. Pastor Of COZA had the same issue. Silence can be golden.
Read COZA's Response below :
We are still reading his lips till tomorrow.
Shouting and threatening will only DARE them to come up with messier things.
menxer:
Threatening flies won't either.
Keeping your fukin mouth shut while wiping the fukin ass.
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by Synord: 12:24pm
Apostle must hear of this .
So Sule was the one " Manning " Daniella to fi " ke ke..
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by Young03: 12:24pm
make i book space first
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by space007(m): 12:25pm
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by lofty900(m): 12:25pm
El rufai has successfully tarnished Suleimans image, fear short people
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by handsam(m): 12:27pm
This man keeps getting disgraced. He should just say the truth. Obviously, The Lady is right about him and his frivolous sex ordeals.
He incurred God's wrath by going against his word and inciting violence. He even claimed it to be God who led him to utter such codswallops. His people have been deceived by him and won't accept that he is a halfwit pretending to be a Vessel of God. But I can see through such Facade.
Hopefully, The veil covering the unbeliever would be removed.
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by LesbianBoy(m): 12:28pm
Apostle suleman really enjoyed! Chai!
Sex with this daniella girl wee be too sweet i swear!
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by bignero: 12:28pm
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by EzigboNwanma(f): 12:29pm
Osese bere ni
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by brunofarad(m): 12:29pm
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by space007(m): 12:29pm
That's serious
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by Synord: 12:29pm
Apostle Sule wanted to man stephaine by putting his Johnson into her otobo which made Stephanie to show that the Johnson has already entered Daniella and made her to ke ke ke
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by Lunagirl(f): 12:30pm
Nigerians!
When this scandal broke out, they did not believe. They rained insults on the lady and called her out. Now Danielle is linked and they are going to her page to insult her without still believing it is real.
Just how do you reconcile these facts?
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by Sweetguy25: 12:30pm
I dey jealous Sulieman. See wetin the man dey chop
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by Naughtytboy: 12:30pm
*PSG* = Verb
Meaning = *Disgrace*
*Example*
```Arsenal is a PSG to football```
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by naijaboiy: 12:31pm
The judges have arrived.
Daniella it's your turn.
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by Earth2Metahuman: 12:31pm
We expect her to deny it
But choiiiii see yansh like mount olive.. I really like apostle baldhead's taste. He sabi better thing.
8 Likes
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by Bugatie: 12:31pm
Nigerians "STORM".....bloggers sha
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by Truepee(m): 12:31pm
Ayam still recounting my ordeal with her nyansh via rangerover pic...
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by pikdara: 12:32pm
avicky:
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by NotOfThis(f): 12:32pm
AntiWailer:
By mentioning her name, she did drag her into their wahala and could get sued. She could have declined to answer. She didn't know Daniella Okeke personally and had no r/ship with her at all, so she had no business mentioning her name. She had heard her name from Apostle Suleiman and really, that is just hearsay, which holds no weight in legal cases.
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by tayoxx(m): 12:32pm
Aunty somebody said apostle have lay pipe under u ooo
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by emvico(m): 12:32pm
space007:are you asking me :-(
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by Pavore9: 12:33pm
Hian!
|Re: Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians by SafeDavid(m): 12:33pm
Olosho's everywhere.
