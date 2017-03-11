Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Threesomes With Apostle Suleman: Daniella Okeke's Page Stormed By Nigerians (22834 Views)

See screenshots of people's comments.





https://www.instagram.com/p/BRdDthhlH81/?hl=en





“He likes to end it off on the back, on your back all the time, I don’t know why."

- Stephanie Otobo After Stephanie Otobo linked big butty actress, Daniella Okeke to her sex scandal with Apostle Johnson Suleman, many Nigerians have stormed actress Daniella Okeke's instagram page with diverse views. Some are even fighting there. LOL.See screenshots of people's comments.- Stephanie Otobo 1 Share

Their Wahala 2 Likes

Stephanie Otobo has dragged this lady into all these mess by mentioning her name. 15 Likes 1 Share

And it gets messier.

NotOfThis:

She did not drag.



They asked the lady the name of the actress Apostle told her he was Fvking and she mentioned her name.



Apostle will get more than he bargained for.



I insist more of silence and less of Press Statement is the solution. The stupid over zealous Legal term of his should calm down. Legal battle can not be done with spiritual sentiment.



It has happened before. Pastor Of COZA had the same issue. Silence can be golden.



Read COZA's Response below :





“Now read my lips, I know there are people here that are not part of our church, read my lips, we are going to speak but we are consulting to come out with a robust reply. Before then, I will not say anything, but I owe it to you as members that have made me proud and have made God proud,”

We are still reading his lips till tomorrow.





Shouting and threatening will only DARE them to come up with messier things.



menxer:





When you poo and don't wipe your ass, keeping silence won't stop the flies from gathering.

Threatening flies won't either.



So Sule was the one " Manning " Daniella to fi " ke ke.. Apostle must hear of this .So Sule was the one " Manning " Daniella to fi " ke ke.. 1 Like

make i book space first

El rufai has successfully tarnished Suleimans image, fear short people 10 Likes

This man keeps getting disgraced. He should just say the truth. Obviously, The Lady is right about him and his frivolous sex ordeals.

He incurred God's wrath by going against his word and inciting violence. He even claimed it to be God who led him to utter such codswallops. His people have been deceived by him and won't accept that he is a halfwit pretending to be a Vessel of God. But I can see through such Facade.



Hopefully, The veil covering the unbeliever would be removed. 15 Likes 1 Share







Sex with this daniella girl wee be too sweet i swear! Apostle suleman really enjoyed! Chai!Sex with this daniella girl wee be too sweet i swear! 7 Likes

Osese bere ni

That's serious

Apostle Sule wanted to man stephaine by putting his Johnson into her otobo which made Stephanie to show that the Johnson has already entered Daniella and made her to ke ke ke 19 Likes 3 Shares

Nigerians!



When this scandal broke out, they did not believe. They rained insults on the lady and called her out. Now Danielle is linked and they are going to her page to insult her without still believing it is real.



Just how do you reconcile these facts? 25 Likes

I dey jealous Sulieman. See wetin the man dey chop 5 Likes 2 Shares

*PSG* = Verb

Meaning = *Disgrace*

*Example*

```Arsenal is a PSG to football``` 9 Likes





We expect her to deny it





But choiiiii see yansh like mount olive.. I really like apostle baldhead's taste. He sabi better thing. 8 Likes

Nigerians "STORM".....bloggers sha 1 Like

Ayam still recounting my ordeal with her nyansh via rangerover pic... 1 Like

avicky:

And it gets messier.

AntiWailer:





By mentioning her name, she did drag her into their wahala and could get sued. She could have declined to answer. She didn't know Daniella Okeke personally and had no r/ship with her at all, so she had no business mentioning her name. She had heard her name from Apostle Suleiman and really, that is just hearsay, which holds no weight in legal cases. By mentioning her name, she did drag her into their wahala and could get sued. She could have declined to answer. She didn't know Daniella Okeke personally and had no r/ship with her at all, so she had no business mentioning her name. She had heard her name from Apostle Suleiman and really, that is just hearsay, which holds no weight in legal cases. 10 Likes

Aunty somebody said apostle have lay pipe under u ooo

space007:

Could it be true? are you asking me :-( are you asking me:-(

Hian!