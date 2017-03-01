Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) (13059 Views)

Source: Cries and tears as land grabbers (Omo Onile) destroy houses in Ajao Estate, Lagos, over owners failure to pay N2m each. Read post belowSource: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/tears-as-land-grabbers-omo-onile.html

Only the bullets from an Ak47 can settle this 17 Likes

Nigeria is a lawless society. Why are Nigerians still angry when they hear Nnamdi kalu call Nigeria zoo. If u go to eastern Nigerian, u see jobless men forming youths association to extort builder in the name youths money, ogbo ne eche agu. When is all this madness going to end. And they use these money to smoke Indian herbs and wait for new builders, while others are hustling, being productive to make end meet. 25 Likes 1 Share

lazy and mannerless element

only if i can go back to time past...would present condoms to their fathers no be demlazy and mannerless elementonly if i can go back to time past...would present condoms to their fathers 8 Likes

Nigeria is a joke! Lawlessness presides the day and the coming days ahead! 4 Likes

This is sad. but i want to know if those affected include the yorubas or mostly other tribes 2 Likes 1 Share

Can this omo-onile matter ever end in lagos state? 4 Likes

Afonjas re very lazy set of people,can u imagine like say 2million na 2k.if it easy they should go and work for money not to sit down and be waiting for people to buy land 8 Likes 1 Share

? I thought there was a decree that puts this animals in their place 7 Likes

HIRE SOME thug OR MUSCLE MEN AND THE REST WILL BE TAKEN CARE OF.





If there is anything I hate more than Politicians is anyone who preys on the innocent. 6 Likes

Land that God created for man 3 Likes

Land crisis.

Disheartening. 1 Like

Omo onile people 1 Like

Most houses in Ajao estate are owned by Igbos bit a few Yorubas may also be affected. Most houses in Ajao estate are owned by Igbos bit a few Yorubas may also be affected. 2 Likes

The Lazy cone heads oily soup people and their jealousy of ambitious Flatinos are 5 and 6.



If you like sell your land 100 million, we will buy and recoup the money. 16 Likes 1 Share





Please Omo Onile differ from Land gramber.... Please Omo Onile differ from Land gramber....

This is a senseless comment,why generalize?someone above says that in igbo land boys ask for youth money,does that make all igbos lazy? This is a senseless comment,why generalize?someone above says that in igbo land boys ask for youth money,does that make all igbos lazy? 6 Likes 1 Share

I tell people all the time that these traditional rulers/elders are entirely useless.



All they do is take money. They don't offer a single service.

and law enforcement wont do anything bout it 1 Like

The dude is just a nincompoop The dude is just a nincompoop 2 Likes