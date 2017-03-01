₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,527 members, 3,412,472 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 March 2017 at 04:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) (13059 Views)
PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Demolishes Illegal Houses In Agege / Land Grabbers To Face 21 Years Jail Term / Fire Razes Brothel, Three Houses In Rivers (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by LatestAmebo2: 12:42pm
Cries and tears as land grabbers (Omo Onile) destroy houses in Ajao Estate, Lagos, over owners failure to pay N2m each. Read post below
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/tears-as-land-grabbers-omo-onile.html
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by LatestAmebo2: 12:42pm
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by lofty900(m): 12:59pm
Only the bullets from an Ak47 can settle this
17 Likes
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by unipol(m): 1:14pm
Nigeria is a lawless society. Why are Nigerians still angry when they hear Nnamdi kalu call Nigeria zoo. If u go to eastern Nigerian, u see jobless men forming youths association to extort builder in the name youths money, ogbo ne eche agu. When is all this madness going to end. And they use these money to smoke Indian herbs and wait for new builders, while others are hustling, being productive to make end meet.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by marshalcarter: 1:21pm
no be dem?
lazy and mannerless element
only if i can go back to time past...would present condoms to their fathers
8 Likes
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by jd1986(m): 2:48pm
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by nairaman66(m): 2:49pm
Nigeria is a joke! Lawlessness presides the day and the coming days ahead!
4 Likes
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by WebSurfer(m): 2:49pm
This is sad. but i want to know if those affected include the yorubas or mostly other tribes
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by Mrcorrk: 2:50pm
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by VanBommel(m): 2:51pm
Can this omo-onile matter ever end in lagos state?
4 Likes
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by Michaelpresh(m): 2:51pm
nawa o
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by AkinPhysicist: 2:51pm
fuckingAyaya:
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by Larryfest(m): 2:52pm
I thought there was a decree that puts this animals in their place?
7 Likes
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by cooltola(m): 2:52pm
HIRE SOME thug OR MUSCLE MEN AND THE REST WILL BE TAKEN CARE OF.
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by unclezuma: 2:53pm
If there is anything I hate more than Politicians is anyone who preys on the innocent.
6 Likes
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by lonelydora(m): 2:54pm
Smh
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by coolestchris(m): 2:56pm
Land that God created for man
3 Likes
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by akigbemaru: 2:56pm
Land crisis.
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by Pavore9: 2:57pm
Disheartening.
1 Like
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by msodre: 2:57pm
Omo onile people
1 Like
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by nwabobo: 2:58pm
WebSurfer:
Most houses in Ajao estate are owned by Igbos bit a few Yorubas may also be affected.
2 Likes
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by Ihateafonja: 2:58pm
The Lazy cone heads oily soup people and their jealousy of ambitious Flatinos are 5 and 6.
If you like sell your land 100 million, we will buy and recoup the money.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by money121(m): 2:59pm
Please Omo Onile differ from Land gramber....
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by successinlife: 2:59pm
fuckingAyaya:
This is a senseless comment,why generalize?someone above says that in igbo land boys ask for youth money,does that make all igbos lazy?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by mmsen: 3:01pm
I tell people all the time that these traditional rulers/elders are entirely useless.
All they do is take money. They don't offer a single service.
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by mdonz(f): 3:03pm
and law enforcement wont do anything bout it
1 Like
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by slurryeye: 3:03pm
successinlife:
The dude is just a nincompoop
2 Likes
|Re: Land Grabbers Destroy Houses In Ajao Estate, Lagos (Pics) by money121(m): 3:03pm
fuckingAyaya:
Oyaa mabinu...
Brabus DIY Weekend Projects / How To Make Sure Money You Send From Abroad To Buy A Land Doesn't Get Embezzled / 27m Naira House For Sale In Maitama, Abuja With Pictures
Viewing this topic: Hades2016(m), Solatium(m), Lisaint(m), Jafar777, pochoo, indomitable234, Ivegotsolutions, gazmann(m), kaycrystal(m), searchng4love, Anotee, Ismaheelben, amazingspiderma, catmmaann(m), Eddygourdo(m), ahmedee, geozone, louisv(m), rotimage(m), kissoflife, Koloy82(m), dapoola(m), Dappertwayne, ONYEKAfra(m), tunesky2303(m), TonySpike, uniquealdehyde(m), WhoBeThisMan, otunba88(m), okparabenedict, StevensJojo(f), stigmond(m), kenoz(m), botad(m), jaiyejina(m), Benitomorgan, GameGod(m), MrIcredible, GlorifiedTunde(m), Bullet01, 49cents(m), panegyrics, Sincerelyme(f), ShoProperties(m), Murphylink(m) and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14