|Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by Cambells: 1:44pm
Supporters of President Buhari in Bauchi state trooped out again this morning to celebrate the President's return from London.
See photos below;
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/bauchi-agog-as-president-buhari-returns.html
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by xstry(m): 1:45pm
God bless Nigeria
3 Likes
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by Cambells: 1:47pm
More Photos. Going on right now
2 Likes
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by Cambells: 1:48pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by profhezekiah: 1:50pm
APC just dey force rubbish into pple throat
15 Likes
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by magaliyu(f): 1:52pm
Fayose how market?
14 Likes
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by cocaineaddict(m): 1:55pm
UNCIRCUMCISED DIRTY BASTARDS
35 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by ojun50(m): 1:56pm
Ok make them continue
3 Likes
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by Splinz(m): 1:56pm
I don't get it. What are they really celebrating? Is it Buhari's uncommon failings or...?
20 Likes
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by oyinkinola: 2:16pm
.......the popularity of Buhari is unquestionable!
which way to go wailer?
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by oyinkinola: 2:20pm
profhezekiah:NIGERIA ONE!
3 Likes
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by sinkhole: 2:25pm
Most of the people in the pictures are street urchins and besides what will they do when Baba goes back again?
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by omenkaLives: 2:29pm
Hain, not again!
But on a serious note, I know Baba won't be contesting in 2019 and have no idea who the North would wanna lend their support to. But I know for a fact, if Baba were to be hale and hearty, strong enough to run, I don't see ANY northerner who could match his popularity - dem never born am!
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by Dildo(m): 2:35pm
Splinz:Make bokoharam with grenade no dey among them na that one i dey fear.
oh!i don forget say na them them.
2 Likes
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by 1Rebel: 2:43pm
This is shameful.
3 Likes
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by Ceema1(f): 3:10pm
cocaineaddict:Lol..... keep lamenting ipod zombie. These uncircumcised people have been ruling over u and ur old folks,they will continue to rule over and over till eternity. now jump in to lagoon.
12 Likes
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by Ceema1(f): 3:14pm
1Rebel:What is shameful here is it wrong for people to celebrate their president coming back home after a long illness? I thought una say d man is dead. mtchewww.
11 Likes
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by Ceema1(f): 3:22pm
Long live Mr president
Long live northern Nigeria
Long live Nigeria
Let Haters /liepods/ipods keep calling us illiterates while we keep ruling over their sorry assess.
5 Likes
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by Qmerit(m): 3:23pm
1Rebel:
That you celebrated his death why he was still alive and his people are happy of his returned? who should be ashamed?
2 Likes
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by Ceema1(f): 3:26pm
sinkhole:Let them celebrate and leave them alone. Na una (ipods/liepod)cause am,una come dey spread propaganda say Baba is dead. Anyway, my advice for u be say, no go kill ur self o cause many of una people don commit suicide since Baba come back.
1 Like
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by Ceema1(f): 3:26pm
Long live Mr president
Long live northern Nigeria
Long live Nigeria
Let Haters /liepods/ipods keep calling us illiterates while we keep ruling over their sorry assess.
2 Likes
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by cocaineaddict(m): 3:49pm
Ceema1:if u like rule nigeria forever, it still would not stop poverty, illiteracy, afflictions, diseases and economic backwardness from eternally ravaging and dooming your cursed people.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by Ceema1(f): 3:57pm
cocaineaddict:Lol. E pain am. Thank God we don't do drugs and baby factories. Dude lagoon is always available for u plss. I know u are pained. Hahahahahaha more pain to any ipods plsss.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by cocaineaddict(m): 4:06pm
Ceema1:that's why I keep saying you and ur people are severely demented myopic illiterates. You keep talking of drugs and baby factories when your blocked brain don't even know where I'm from.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by Biafrawillcome: 4:07pm
1 million and I will not protest for Buhari or any APC demon
2 Likes
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by carinmom(f): 4:12pm
Ceema1:
Don't mind them jare
1 Like
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by dragonking2: 5:35pm
Buhari will soon travel again, when he comes back una go do another one abi? Waste of public funds
5 Likes
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by seunaj: 5:37pm
Welcome Mr president. Unfortunately, most of these shows are fueled by sentiments, not patriotism
3 Likes
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by Olukat(m): 5:37pm
oyinkinola:
North= Celebrate backwardness
Continue to fool yourselves
6 Likes
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by helphelp: 5:38pm
Wasteful government
1 Like
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by ItsMeAboki(m): 5:39pm
cocaineaddict:
Returned to sender!
|Re: Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) by darfay: 5:39pm
E
