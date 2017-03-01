Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Another Pro-buhari Rally Going On In Bauchi State (photos) (10014 Views)

Anambra Pro-Buhari Rally: Take Whatever You See – IPOB Warns Obiano, APC Members / #IStandWithBuhari: Pro-Buhari Rally Holds In Lagos Today (Photos) / "I Was Hired For ₦1,000, Don't Know Why I'm Here" - Pro-Buhari Protester. Video (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





See photos below;



http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/bauchi-agog-as-president-buhari-returns.html Supporters of President Buhari in Bauchi state trooped out again this morning to celebrate the President's return from London.See photos below;

God bless Nigeria 3 Likes

More Photos. Going on right now 2 Likes

Lalasticlala, Mynd44

APC just dey force rubbish into pple throat 15 Likes

Fayose how market? 14 Likes

UNCIRCUMCISED DIRTY BASTARDS 35 Likes 3 Shares

Ok make them continue 3 Likes

I don't get it. What are they really celebrating? Is it Buhari's uncommon failings or...? 20 Likes

.......the popularity of Buhari is unquestionable!

which way to go wailer? 13 Likes 1 Share

profhezekiah:

APC just dey force rubbish into pple throat NIGERIA ONE! NIGERIA ONE! 3 Likes

Most of the people in the pictures are street urchins and besides what will they do when Baba goes back again? 17 Likes 3 Shares





But on a serious note, I know Baba won't be contesting in 2019 and have no idea who the North would wanna lend their support to. But I know for a fact, if Baba were to be hale and hearty, strong enough to run, I don't see ANY northerner who could match his popularity - dem never born am! Hain, not again!But on a serious note, I know Baba won't be contesting in 2019 and have no idea who the North would wanna lend their support to. But I know for a fact, if Baba were to be hale and hearty, strong enough to run, I don't see ANY northerner who could match his popularity - dem never born am! 14 Likes 1 Share

Splinz:

I don't get it. What are they really celebrating? Is it Buhari's uncommon failings or...? Make bokoharam with grenade no dey among them na that one i dey fear.

oh!i don forget say na them them. Make bokoharam with grenade no dey among them na that one i dey fear.oh!i don forget say na them them. 2 Likes

This is shameful. 3 Likes

cocaineaddict:

UNCIRCUMCISED DIRTY BASTARDS Lol..... keep lamenting ipod zombie. These uncircumcised people have been ruling over u and ur old folks,they will continue to rule over and over till eternity. now jump in to lagoon. Lol..... keep lamenting ipod zombie. These uncircumcised people have been ruling over u and ur old folks,they will continue to rule over and over till eternity. now jump in to lagoon. 12 Likes

1Rebel:

This is shameful. What is shameful here is it wrong for people to celebrate their president coming back home after a long illness? I thought una say d man is dead. mtchewww. What is shameful hereis it wrong for people to celebrate their president coming back home after a long illness? I thought una say d man is dead. mtchewww. 11 Likes

Long live Mr president





Long live northern Nigeria





Long live Nigeria





Let Haters /liepods/ipods keep calling us illiterates while we keep ruling over their sorry assess. 5 Likes

1Rebel:

This is shameful.

That you celebrated his death why he was still alive and his people are happy of his returned? who should be ashamed? That you celebrated his death why he was still alive and his people are happy of his returned? who should be ashamed? 2 Likes

sinkhole:

Most of the people in the pictures are street urchins and besides what will they do when Baba goes back again? Let them celebrate and leave them alone. Na una (ipods/liepod)cause am,una come dey spread propaganda say Baba is dead. Anyway, my advice for u be say, no go kill ur self o cause many of una people don commit suicide since Baba come back. Let them celebrate and leave them alone. Na una (ipods/liepod)cause am,una come dey spread propaganda say Baba is dead. Anyway, my advice for u be say, no go kill ur self o cause many of una people don commit suicide since Baba come back. 1 Like

Long live Mr president





Long live northern Nigeria





Long live Nigeria





Let Haters /liepods/ipods keep calling us illiterates while we keep ruling over their sorry assess. 2 Likes

Ceema1:

Lol..... keep lamenting ipod zombie. These uncircumcised people have been ruling over u and ur old folks,they will continue to rule over and over till eternity. now jump in to lagoon. if u like rule nigeria forever, it still would not stop poverty, illiteracy, afflictions, diseases and economic backwardness from eternally ravaging and dooming your cursed people. 9 Likes 2 Shares

cocaineaddict:



if u like rule nigeria forever, it still would not stop poverty, illiteracy, afflictions, diseases and economic backwardness from eternally ravaging and dooming your cursed people. Lol. E pain am. Thank God we don't do drugs and baby factories. Dude lagoon is always available for u plss. I know u are pained. Hahahahahaha more pain to any ipods plsss. Lol. E pain am. Thank God we don't do drugs and baby factories. Dude lagoon is always available for u plss. I know u are pained. Hahahahahaha more pain to any ipods plsss. 3 Likes 1 Share

Ceema1:

Lol. E pain am. Thank God we don't do drugs and baby factories. Dude lagoon is always available for u plss. I know u are pained. Hahahahahaha more pain to any ipods plsss. that's why I keep saying you and ur people are severely demented myopic illiterates. You keep talking of drugs and baby factories when your blocked brain don't even know where I'm from. 10 Likes 2 Shares

1 million and I will not protest for Buhari or any APC demon 2 Likes

Ceema1:

Long live Mr president





Long live northern Nigeria





Long live Nigeria





Let Haters /liepods/ipods keep calling us illiterates while we keep ruling over their sorry assess.

Don't mind them jare Don't mind them jare 1 Like

Buhari will soon travel again, when he comes back una go do another one abi? Waste of public funds 5 Likes

Welcome Mr president. Unfortunately, most of these shows are fueled by sentiments, not patriotism 3 Likes

oyinkinola:

.......the popularity of Buhari is unquestionable!

which way to go wailer?

North= Celebrate backwardness

Continue to fool yourselves North= Celebrate backwardnessContinue to fool yourselves 6 Likes

Wasteful government 1 Like

cocaineaddict:

UNCIRCUMCISED DIRTY BASTARDS

Returned to sender! Returned to sender!