Controversial Actor, Uche Maduagwu has come to the defense of his colleagues, Daniella Okeke who was rumoured to be involved in the Apostle Suleiman and stephanie Otobo scandal, whilst also wishing Damilola Adegbite whose marriage is rumoured to be about to hit the rocks grace and strength, also advising her to leave the marriage if her husband doesn't treat her right.



On Daniella Okeke Scandal, he wrote:

I have known her for two years now, she is a virtuous woman, she had never dated any clergyman in Nigeria!. I wonder why some people are always saying trash about others....especially "yeye" runs girls, why is it that some Nigerian girls are so stupid? Why do girls beef each other? they do not support each other at all, its only in this industry called Nollywood that you will see girls beefing each other for no just reason, when a good woman is succeeding, that's when others will be envying. I have been on many movie set with this fantastic actress, she is a great actress, who doesn't joke with her craft, in fact, she is better than so many others, whenever we have time to chat after a long days shoot, I always get inspired by her words, am sure most of you don't know that this actress had given scholarships to a whole lot of kids in the past...✍, she is just a small girl with a very big God, she is humble, focused, virtuous and very hardworking... To all those spreading evil rumors about this great daughter of Zion, please stop it, let us fear God, just because you messed up your own life jumping from one man to the other doesn't mean every girl will be like you, some women actually worked hard for every Naira they have, Abeg, let this woman be, she is a role model to many, and also an hardworking person. I celebrate you my dear friend and colleague, please ignore all your haters, May the Lord keep blessing and lifting you up so that you can help others.



On Damilola's Adegbite Marriage Scandal, He wrote:

Nobody can put a good woman down...⚔ Nobody can ridicule her, nobody! They will only try, but they can't break that beauty in her. This wonderful daughter of Zion is a great woman, a fantastic actress and a friend, she is infact, the most stylish Nigerian actress, i know some haters wont agree with me on this, but the records dont lie, this great legend, is one of Africa's best, in fact, I don't know why she had not been nominated for an Oscar Award... to all those beefing this talented actress, shame on you all. So sad some people don't even know the value of a priceless jewel until they loose it. I pray for all the beautiful women out there...May the Lord bless you with a man that will honor and respect you. Please type amen oh!

No amount of prayer is too much, also, to all the good women out there, please don't ever allow a man take all of your kindness for weakness, love is not stupidity dear, if you think your not happy with how a man treats you, abeg throw away his love like "Ghana must go bag"....my dear, its allowed!

Wetin hapun to you?

You no de do like this before o[right] Uchee-boy go ask Freeze how body take de do am anytime he's on rampage





Shut up Uche!!!





It still beats me that a young man like you left all the possible thriving businesses in the South East



Went to



LAGOS



To become a flyer boy real-life and an actor on Instagram.



WHO MADE DANIELLA OKEKE YOUR COLLEAGUE



Daniella is even more guilty than Stephanie Otobo chose to say.

What was a G-Wagon registered to Apostle Suleiman's doing in the picture she flaunted on Instagram www.nairaland.com/3676519/what-apostle-sulemans-benz-gl#54488619

How did she amass such wealth to build that house too, is she Emoney's younger sister or Otedola's daughter?



Uche you really need help,

Shut up Uche!!!It still beats me that a young man like you left all the possible thriving businesses in the South EastWent toLAGOSTo become a flyer boy real-life and an actor on Instagram.WHO MADE DANIELLA OKEKE YOUR COLLEAGUEDaniella is even more guilty than Stephanie Otobo chose to say.What was a G-Wagon registered to Apostle Suleiman's doing in the picture she flaunted on InstagramHow did she amass such wealth to build that house too, is she Emoney's younger sister or Otedola's daughter?Uche you really need help,Your village people are strongly on your matter.

the truth is that women don't like themselves,



Stephanie is under the influence of keyamu to make hard working Nigerians cry like buhari did 2 Likes

Same way he claimed he knew Tonto before he got bursted...desperate Aba instagram judge /warlord.radarada 26 Likes

..From what I can deduce from this whole episode... there was no way Sulaimam would absolve himself of having a s*ual relationship with this girl





..Sulaimam intention was to keep her as a side chic and use money to subdue her,

eventually the girl wanted serious commitment and the hell was let loose





"men of God" using our tithe money to spoil their side chics

.

So like play like play this guy don turn 'controversial actor' 6 Likes





The person you're vouching for has not come out to accept or deny the claim and you're already forming foot soldier. Don't worry, Oga freeze is coming for you. Instead of this "Aba trader" to respect himself and keep quiet he decided to get involved in what is not really his business.

.





And this is a 'virtuous woman'? Hungry boy licking the ass of prostitutes for money. 29 Likes





Oshey! who nor like defend fine women? Oshey! who nor like defend fine women? 1 Like

Daughter of zion indeed 6 Likes

HE WANTS TO TASTE HER TOO, HABA MA NIGGS. LOOK AT THAT AZZ AGAIN . . . 4 Likes





Dude just shut the fvck up. The last time I checked, you're a relationship counsellor



Dude just shut the fvck up. The last time I checked, you're a relationship counsellor

Does anyway feel irritated by this loud mouth talk just like I do?

who this one shirt celebrity epp 2 Likes

Freeze was very right! Uche is dumb!







His brain must be as old as his shirt. 17 Likes

JamieNaija:

See their reply:



How many movies has this attention seeking 'actor' featured in? Social media is making all these inconsequential people popular 12 Likes 1 Share

This Uche guy





Does he have nothing to do except being an instagram activist 7 Likes

No be this guy daddy freeze called flyer-boy? Colleagues indeed.



©YBR 5 Likes

So that one wey keep Nyansh like that na daughter of zion?





Uwa nmebi 5 Likes









trace the owner/registrar of the car by going through this link you can't defend the indefensible below is suleman's GL 450 Benz in Daniella okeke's house. the car she bragged about on her instagram page last year https://www.instagram.com/p/BOUe0m2haDP/?taken-by=teamdaniellaokeke trace the owner/registrar of the car by going through this link http://www.lsmvaapvs.org/search.php?vpn=mus123ej Right click and click "view page source" behold you get a HTML Doc detailing information of that car including the name of the owner. below is a zoom detail of car's info

18 Likes 2 Shares

But that girl's *ss ain't bad at all you know.



Always on the news for the wrong reasons

This Uche of a guy is fast becoming an online nuisanceAlways on the news for the wrong reasonsIf he puts half this effort into his movie career, he wouldn't be as inconsequential as he presently is