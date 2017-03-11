Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State (25666 Views)

According to a Facebook user, Profloader Rufus Akindayo, the corpse of the dead corper was taken to his home town yesterday for burial, after a lying-in-state for his colleagues. Akindayo writes,



SO SADDENING ........LIFE IS JUST A PUFF OF AIR.

life is just meaningless some time after all Dis stress of school all for him to end up Dis way lord have mercy on us. A member of the 2016 Batch ‘B’ stream 1 Segun Olumide, serving in Taraba State has been electrocuted. It was gathered that despite being rushed to the hospital by his colleagues after he suffered serious burns from electric shock while charging his laptop, it was too late as he was confirmed dead on arrival.





The Ogun State indigene was said to have studied Electrical Engineering at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, Osun State.





Olumide, who was serving at the Government Day Secondary School, Wuro Sembe, Jalingo, was reportedly placed the laptop on his laps and slept off. With tears in d eyes of many corp member Dis morning at federal medical center jalingo as they saw d lifeless body of segum been taken from d mortuary to his home town today may God grant him eternal rest amen.





my advice to d public is dat we should be careful wit our electronics, phones, laptops.







May God console his family n accept his soul in purgatory 14 Likes

Endtime laptop I have nothing to sayButEndtime laptop 1 Like









So laptop sef don dey explode,





Oyibo yaf kill us finish



NEXT TO START EXPLODING MAY BE LCD TV So laptop sef don dey explode,Oyibo yaf kill us finishNEXT TO START EXPLODING MAY BE LCD TV

R.I.P to d dead and my sincere condolences to d family and friends of d deceased #Amen.







But wait ooo.... So lappy don dey kill person also?? Dis is strange to me tho 3 Likes

So many ways to die.



God protect us.

Na wa o! what kind of laptop electrocution is this?

more reasons why government need to look into some of the imported products 1 Like 1 Share

This breaks my heart! May his soul find eternal rest, and May the Lord comfort and sustain the living.

Jesus pls av mercy on us and on d whole world. RIP broda.

Rip...may God console his family 4 Likes

This is just beyond laptop explosion. something is behind it 8 Likes

NYSC is a fraud! 3 Likes

what happened to reflex action. I mean the moment our body senses fire burning our skin or we feel electric shock. our body respond with the speed of light to that effect. this was the basis of reflex action that was taught then at sec school, I don't believe this tho. someone should explain better 3 Likes

This is sad mehn

ELECTROCUTION.



Jesu... May we not Bury our children... God comfort his parents

baddosky1:

This is just beyond laptop explosion. something is behind it Please tell us what is behind it or





You are the one behind it







Ewedu Conspiracy theorists everywhere Please tell us what is behind it orYou are the one behind itEwedu Conspiracy theorists everywhere 3 Likes

my prayers are with your family & friends.

chukzyfcbb:

what happened to reflex action. I mean the moment our body senses fire burning our skin or we feel electric shock. our body respond with the speed of light to that effect. this was the basis of reflex action that was taught then at sec school, I don't believe this tho. someone should explain better My thuts exactly! So painful! Rest in peace! My thuts exactly! So painful! Rest in peace!

I am so guilty of this, always placing my laptop on my lap to enable me type and work fast.



But laptops are supposed be finished with plastic casings though. Just saying



Lesson learnt.



Always place something like a text book on your lap first then place the laptop on the book.



RIP Bro. 1 Like

So sad, after all the struggles, burning midnight oil to study and qualify as an Electrical Engineer , only to be snatched by death just when he was to begin his journey to enjoy the fruit of his labor, oh death where is thy sting Rip young man 1 Like

chukzyfcbb:

what happened to reflex action. I mean the moment our body senses fire burning our skin or we feel electric shock. our body respond with the speed of light to that effect. this was the basis of reflex action that was taught then at sec school, I don't believe this tho. someone should explain better it doesn't work dah way for electric shocks, rather your body becomes incapacitated more like paralyzed wen experiencing this it doesn't work dah way for electric shocks, rather your body becomes incapacitated more like paralyzed wen experiencing this 3 Likes