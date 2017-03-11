₦airaland Forum

Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by tyokunbo(m): 4:41pm
Segun Olumide, a corper serving in Taraba State, died in a laptop explosion while sleeping last week.

http://www.nairaland.com/3663629/laptop-explodes-kills-corper-taraba

According to a Facebook user, Profloader Rufus Akindayo, the corpse of the dead corper was taken to his home town yesterday for burial, after a lying-in-state for his colleagues. Akindayo writes,

SO SADDENING ........LIFE IS JUST A PUFF OF AIR.
# Copied


life is just meaningless some time after all Dis stress of school all for him to end up Dis way lord have mercy on us. A member of the 2016 Batch ‘B’ stream 1 Segun Olumide, serving in Taraba State has been electrocuted. It was gathered that despite being rushed to the hospital by his colleagues after he suffered serious burns from electric shock while charging his laptop, it was too late as he was confirmed dead on arrival.


The Ogun State indigene was said to have studied Electrical Engineering at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, Osun State.


Olumide, who was serving at the Government Day Secondary School, Wuro Sembe, Jalingo, was reportedly placed the laptop on his laps and slept off. With tears in d eyes of many corp member Dis morning at federal medical center jalingo as they saw d lifeless body of segum been taken from d mortuary to his home town today may God grant him eternal rest amen.


my advice to d public is dat we should be careful wit our electronics, phones, laptops.



Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/11/corpse-of-corper-who-died-from-laptop-explosion-taken-to-home-town-in-ogun-state/

Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by Young03: 4:57pm
May God console his family n accept his soul in purgatory

Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by African101(m): 7:35pm
RIP
Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by buygala(m): 7:43pm
I have nothing to say smiley

But


Endtime laptop cry

Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by brunofarad(m): 7:43pm
shocked



So laptop sef don dey explode,


Oyibo yaf kill us finish

NEXT TO START EXPLODING MAY BE LCD TV

Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:43pm
R.I.P cry
Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by nobsalis(f): 7:43pm
R.I.P to d dead and my sincere condolences to d family and friends of d deceased #Amen.



But wait ooo.... So lappy don dey kill person also?? Dis is strange to me tho

Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by obicentlis: 7:44pm
RIP .
So many ways to die.

God protect us.
Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by Nic3(f): 7:45pm
Na wa o! what kind of laptop electrocution is this?
Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by Michaelpresh(m): 7:45pm
more reasons why government need to look into some of the imported products

Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by VickyRotex(f): 7:45pm
This breaks my heart! May his soul find eternal rest, and May the Lord comfort and sustain the living.
Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by sabi99(m): 7:46pm
Jesus pls av mercy on us and on d whole world. RIP broda.
Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by joladoyin(m): 7:46pm
Rip...may God console his family

Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by baddosky1: 7:46pm
This is just beyond laptop explosion. something is behind it

Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by akigbemaru: 7:47pm
NYSC is a fraud!

Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by SexyNairalander: 7:47pm
booked


RIP
Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by glossy6(f): 7:48pm
Chei! RIP
Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by chukzyfcbb: 7:49pm
what happened to reflex action. I mean the moment our body senses fire burning our skin or we feel electric shock. our body respond with the speed of light to that effect. this was the basis of reflex action that was taught then at sec school, I don't believe this tho. someone should explain better

Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by Durosure(m): 7:49pm
R.I.P
Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by nkwuocha: 7:49pm
embarassed embarassed
Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by Elnino4ladies: 7:50pm
This is sad mehn
Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by EVILFOREST: 7:50pm
ELECTROCUTION.

RIP
Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by adesewa4uyahoo(f): 7:52pm
Jesu... May we not Bury our children... God comfort his parents
Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by buygala(m): 7:52pm
baddosky1:
This is just beyond laptop explosion. something is behind it
Please tell us what is behind it or


You are the one behind it sad



Ewedu Conspiracy theorists everywhere sad

Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by FRANKOSKI(m): 7:53pm
my prayers are with your family & friends.
Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by dahmie2013: 7:54pm
chukzyfcbb:
what happened to reflex action. I mean the moment our body senses fire burning our skin or we feel electric shock. our body respond with the speed of light to that effect. this was the basis of reflex action that was taught then at sec school, I don't believe this tho. someone should explain better
My thuts exactly! So painful! Rest in peace!
Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by abdulaz: 7:56pm
I am so guilty of this, always placing my laptop on my lap to enable me type and work fast.

But laptops are supposed be finished with plastic casings though. Just saying

Lesson learnt.

Always place something like a text book on your lap first then place the laptop on the book.

RIP Bro.

Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by AngelicBeing: 7:57pm
So sad, after all the struggles, burning midnight oil to study and qualify as an Electrical Engineer , only to be snatched by death just when he was to begin his journey to enjoy the fruit of his labor, oh death where is thy sting Rip young man sad embarassed

Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by Genea(f): 7:57pm
chukzyfcbb:
what happened to reflex action. I mean the moment our body senses fire burning our skin or we feel electric shock. our body respond with the speed of light to that effect. this was the basis of reflex action that was taught then at sec school, I don't believe this tho. someone should explain better
it doesn't work dah way for electric shocks, rather your body becomes incapacitated more like paralyzed wen experiencing this

Re: Corpse Of Corper Who Died From Laptop Explosion Taken To Home Town In Ogun State by highrise07(m): 7:59pm
life.....

