Nigerian fried rice is one of the most familiar ‘events-associated’ meal and carb as some people eat rice in one form or the other as frequently as on a daily basis.



Fried rice is an interesting and delicious form of rice which is perpetually prepared in many Nigerian kitchens. Consider following the steps below if you want to try your hands on making it.



How to Make Nigerian Fried Rice: Ingredients

*. Fresh water (straight from the tap)

*. 1 tablespoon of plain yellow curry powder

*. 100g cow liver

*. 1/3 Tin of mixed vegies (peas, carrots, green beans)

*. 1 teaspoon of chilli sauce

*. Chicken (whole chicken or chicken drumsticks)

*.½ teaspoon thyme

*. 2-4 seasoning cubes

*. 1 medium sliced onion

*. 1 teaspoon white pepper

*. 1 teaspoon curry powder

*. Salt



How to Make Nigerian Fried Rice: Cooking Directions

1. Cut the chicken and cook with curry and seasoning cubes. Add sliced onions and thyme.



2. Grill the chicken in an oven to give it a golden look.



3. Cook the cow liver and chop into tiny cubes when done. The liver and chicken can be cooked together.



4. Parboil the rice (this would see to it that the rice doesn’t stick together) rinse and drain the water.



5. Put the chicken and liver (with all the content) in a sieve to get out the water.



6. Heat the chicken and liver water to boil; add the parboiled rice.



Add salt to taste and 1 tablespoon of curry powder.



7. Stir content vigorously for 2-3 minutes; cover it up and leave to cook on medium heat.



8. Transfer the cooked rice to another pot (to avoid it sticking together).



9. Divide the rice into 4 or 5 batches (depending on the size of your pot/frying pan).



10. Divide the diced cow liver and chicken into the same number of batch you divide the rice to.



11. Add a minute quantity of vegetable oil into the pot/frying pan for around 30 seconds. Add the diced liver and chicken, add some onions then follow up with one batch of the rice.



12. Repeat step 11 for the 4 batches of rice. Add more salt or curry powder if necessary.



13. After all the batches are done; heat the fried rice together with the mixed vegies (peas, carrots, green beans) in medium heat for 1-2 minutes.



Your fried rice is ready to be served.



Note: This is a simpler method which can be used instead of using a wok.



Be sure to serve or refrigerate quickly as fried rice gets spoilt very fast. As fast as losing its taste the same day it was cooked.



Source: http://www.thistrend.com.ng/2017/03/recipe-how-to-prepare-nigerian-yummy.html



