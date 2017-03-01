₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by VastfinderBlog: 5:40pm
Nigerian fried rice is one of the most familiar ‘events-associated’ meal and carb as some people eat rice in one form or the other as frequently as on a daily basis.
Fried rice is an interesting and delicious form of rice which is perpetually prepared in many Nigerian kitchens. Consider following the steps below if you want to try your hands on making it.
How to Make Nigerian Fried Rice: Ingredients
*. Fresh water (straight from the tap)
*. 1 tablespoon of plain yellow curry powder
*. 100g cow liver
*. 1/3 Tin of mixed vegies (peas, carrots, green beans)
*. 1 teaspoon of chilli sauce
*. Chicken (whole chicken or chicken drumsticks)
*.½ teaspoon thyme
*. 2-4 seasoning cubes
*. 1 medium sliced onion
*. 1 teaspoon white pepper
*. 1 teaspoon curry powder
*. Salt
How to Make Nigerian Fried Rice: Cooking Directions
1. Cut the chicken and cook with curry and seasoning cubes. Add sliced onions and thyme.
2. Grill the chicken in an oven to give it a golden look.
3. Cook the cow liver and chop into tiny cubes when done. The liver and chicken can be cooked together.
4. Parboil the rice (this would see to it that the rice doesn’t stick together) rinse and drain the water.
5. Put the chicken and liver (with all the content) in a sieve to get out the water.
6. Heat the chicken and liver water to boil; add the parboiled rice.
Add salt to taste and 1 tablespoon of curry powder.
7. Stir content vigorously for 2-3 minutes; cover it up and leave to cook on medium heat.
8. Transfer the cooked rice to another pot (to avoid it sticking together).
9. Divide the rice into 4 or 5 batches (depending on the size of your pot/frying pan).
10. Divide the diced cow liver and chicken into the same number of batch you divide the rice to.
11. Add a minute quantity of vegetable oil into the pot/frying pan for around 30 seconds. Add the diced liver and chicken, add some onions then follow up with one batch of the rice.
12. Repeat step 11 for the 4 batches of rice. Add more salt or curry powder if necessary.
13. After all the batches are done; heat the fried rice together with the mixed vegies (peas, carrots, green beans) in medium heat for 1-2 minutes.
Your fried rice is ready to be served.
Note: This is a simpler method which can be used instead of using a wok.
Be sure to serve or refrigerate quickly as fried rice gets spoilt very fast. As fast as losing its taste the same day it was cooked.
Source: http://www.thistrend.com.ng/2017/03/recipe-how-to-prepare-nigerian-yummy.html
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by VastfinderBlog: 5:44pm
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by Omotayor123(f): 5:45pm
This fried rice get as he be
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by veekid(m): 5:54pm
fried rice wey I dey arrange everyday for my ows.....easy and simple
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by Omakraid(f): 5:56pm
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by femijunior4: 5:56pm
lol Christy don suffer today na rice I go chop.I don change my mine.
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by beatcoins: 5:57pm
Whyyyyyy You just gave Ghanians our secret recipè. We no longer have bragging rights! Chai. Op, I will not forgive you for this!
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by D33VA(f): 5:57pm
Canned veggies? What happened to fresh?
Be careful what you put in your bodies people
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by 0b10010011: 5:57pm
Rather invest in Okro soup!
#TeamOkroSoup
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by czarina(f): 5:58pm
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by Jayson504(m): 5:58pm
Nice one....
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by Vizzim(m): 5:58pm
Fried rice always dey run my belle. Nevertheless, i go chop dis one due 2 hunger go toilet Lerra.
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by ajaxtea(m): 5:59pm
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by charly: 5:59pm
I'am hungry right now!
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by Sacluxpaint(m): 5:59pm
Bookmarked!
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by ruggedised: 5:59pm
this rice is well garnished
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by FlawlesRebirth02(f): 6:00pm
which one is FRESH WATER, (straight from the tap) e join the ingredients?
is it force to use water from tap?
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by fernandooleku(m): 6:00pm
All dis stress on top rice? in fact, i no need fry my own rice, i go just cook white rice and add colouring. You cannor coman kill me
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by martineverest(m): 6:01pm
To much consumption of canned foods in Nigeria these days...... Cancerization of Nigeria
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by marynPearl(f): 6:01pm
You won't get your desired taste if prepared that way...this'one of the reasons why I don't eat fried rice from eatries.Always looking colourful Bt tasteless
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by ogorwyne(f): 6:02pm
Omotayor123:I swear. e be like white rice when dem mix with vegetables
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by smithsydny(m): 6:04pm
Rice of life
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by trendymarseey(f): 6:04pm
Okkkk...
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by Vizzim(m): 6:06pm
FlawlesRebirth02:
No it not force. One can use water from the shower.
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by slurryeye: 6:06pm
Yummy has a new meaning now
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by Godchild2015: 6:06pm
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by viexcey(f): 6:08pm
e be like coconut rice with veggies. The veggies pass the rice gaan
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by dacblogger(f): 6:08pm
The rice looks funny...
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by kstyle2(m): 6:09pm
Apostle will hear of this. See temptation
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by VastfinderBlog: 6:10pm
beatcoins:
Lol...lets just share with them.
Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice by FlawlesRebirth02(f): 6:10pm
Vizzim:. even elegunshi beach water,, as long as na water. ;
