So I saw this on Twitter, quite funny tho

Nothing free in freetown o



Hope he didn't throw you inside the trunk?!

Laveda come... What sort of dry story is this.. I was expecting smth epic or too dramatic . 4 Likes

It's the lady. I don't have to wait for the end to know it's her.



Even before reading, I knew it'll be the empty head's. You want all of that without thinking the guy would want something in return?! I like the guy. At least he didn't disappoint in the end. Bia Laveda, this heading should be something different. It's obvious who the idiot is here. 6 Likes

. I actually thought he was gonna push her into the trunk,lock her in, drive off then leave her stranded somewhere. She got served what she ordered. I actually thought he was gonna push her into the trunk,lock her in, drive off then leave her stranded somewhere. 52 Likes 5 Shares





The guy no fine, the guy no fine, she dey chop freebies. He should have hurled your azz in the trunk



The guy no fine, the guy no fine, she dey chop freebies. He should have hurled your azz in the trunk

Lol she still had the audacity to say men are trash at the end. Not considering that her love for materialistic things resulted to her losing common sense. Women we are better than this. We can do better.



Women like this are trash. 111 Likes 5 Shares

Laveda come... What sort of dry story is this.. I was expecting smth epic or too dramatic .

Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Dominique come check this out

She still got gut to call men trash.





He's not fine, but his money is cute shey? Epic!!

She got served what she ordered . I actually thought he was gonna push her into the trunk,lock her in, drive off then leave her stranded somewhere.

you're harsh oh... Guy is smart tho you're harsh oh... Guy is smart tho 1 Like

ok leme see

It's the lady. I don't have to wait for the end to know it's her.

You don't like breaking people's hearts so you played along?





Are you dumb ?





That's a way to break people's heart and render them useless.







She got served though, not enough but nah to no eat at all hunger dey take kill.

the girl is and olosho just like.

Have you told her you like her?

see your mouth, men is trash. You don't love him but u have open account in his head. Material girl. U get taste since na you no get fone

You don't like breaking people's hearts so you played along?





Are you dumb ?





That's a way to break people's heart and render them useless.







She got served though, not enough but nah to no eat at all hunger dey take kill. What is 'I don't like breaking people's heart?' That's a stylish way of telling us she is an idiot who is only interested in the financial gains she can get from a guy. Even if the guy is a toad...literally What is 'I don't like breaking people's heart?' That's a stylish way of telling us she is an idiot who is only interested in the financial gains she can get from a guy. Even if the guy is a toad...literally 1 Like

The guy sef Bleep up.He for tell you say he wan carry you go Oriental for dinner make e drop you for 3MB Eleribu Girl.He wasn't trash when u dey chop money

Lol she still had the audacity to say men are trash at the end. Not considering that her love for materialistic things resulted to her losing common sense. Women we are better than this. We can do better.



Like you haven't accepted a gift from a guy you know you won't date? Make I hear Word!!

just like who?

Like you haven't a :ccepted a gift from a guy you know you won't date? Make I hear Word!! Excuse me madam, can you stop quoting me. Thank. You very much. At least quote me and have common sense. The guy obviously liked her and she led him on. Why? Because she was trying to use him for money. Do you think that's right? I don't blame you, you look like the type that'll use your market to get what you need from random men. Nonsense. 31 Likes 2 Shares

It is not her fault, I blame guys that give babes money like they owe 'em.