|"He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by Laveda(f): 5:50pm
So I saw this on Twitter, quite funny tho
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by Laveda(f): 5:51pm
.
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by Laveda(f): 5:51pm
.
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by xstry(m): 5:53pm
Ahjussi
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by emeijeh(m): 5:54pm
Huh?!
Nothing free in freetown o
Hope he didn't throw you inside the trunk?!
Come and finish ur story abeg
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by Aderola15(f): 5:55pm
Crazie people everywhere
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by Cutehector(m): 5:55pm
Laveda come... What sort of dry story is this.. I was expecting smth epic or too dramatic .
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by zicoraads(m): 5:57pm
It's the lady. I don't have to wait for the end to know it's her.
**modified**
Even before reading, I knew it'll be the empty head's. You want all of that without thinking the guy would want something in return?! I like the guy. At least he didn't disappoint in the end. Bia Laveda, this heading should be something different. It's obvious who the idiot is here.
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by Mimzyy(f): 5:58pm
She got served what she ordered . I actually thought he was gonna push her into the trunk,lock her in, drive off then leave her stranded somewhere.
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by Twaci(f): 5:58pm
The girl no well
The guy no fine, the guy no fine, she dey chop freebies. He should have hurled your azz in the trunk
Lalasticlala who's at fault here?
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by Safiaa(f): 5:58pm
Lol she still had the audacity to say men are trash at the end. Not considering that her love for materialistic things resulted to her losing common sense. Women we are better than this. We can do better.
Women like this are trash.
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by Laveda(f): 6:00pm
Cutehector:
I modified now lol
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by Laveda(f): 6:00pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Dominique come check this out
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by dollyjoy(f): 6:01pm
She still got gut to call men trash.
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by vedah: 6:01pm
Epic!!
He's not fine, but his money is cute shey?
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by Laveda(f): 6:05pm
Mimzyy:
you're harsh oh... Guy is smart tho
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by Cutehector(m): 6:05pm
Laveda:ok leme see
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by Laveda(f): 6:06pm
zicoraads:
Lol
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by Kondomatic(m): 6:06pm
You don't like breaking people's hearts so you played along?
Are you dumb ?
That's a way to break people's heart and render them useless.
She got served though, not enough but nah to no eat at all hunger dey take kill.
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by Emodeee: 6:07pm
the girl is and olosho just like.
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by zicoraads(m): 6:07pm
vedah:Have you told her you like her?
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by ufuosman(m): 6:08pm
see your mouth, men is trash. You don't love him but u have open account in his head. Material girl. U get taste since na you no get fone
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by zicoraads(m): 6:09pm
Kondomatic:What is 'I don't like breaking people's heart?' That's a stylish way of telling us she is an idiot who is only interested in the financial gains she can get from a guy. Even if the guy is a toad...literally
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by WHITEWIZARD(m): 6:10pm
pls who has that Lil Wayne pics, where he shouted olosho?
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by dacovajnr: 6:10pm
Eleribu Girl.He wasn't trash when u dey chop money The guy sef Bleep up.He for tell you say he wan carry you go Oriental for dinner make e drop you for 3MB
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by dollyjoy(f): 6:10pm
Safiaa:Like you haven't accepted a gift from a guy you know you won't date? Make I hear Word!!
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by WHITEWIZARD(m): 6:12pm
Emodeee:just like who?
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by Safiaa(f): 6:12pm
Excuse me madam, can you stop quoting me. Thank. You very much. At least quote me and have common sense. The guy obviously liked her and she led him on. Why? Because she was trying to use him for money. Do you think that's right? I don't blame you, you look like the type that'll use your market to get what you need from random men. Nonsense.
dollyjoy:
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by Kondomatic(m): 6:12pm
zicoraads:It is not her fault, I blame guys that give babes money like they owe 'em.
|Re: "He Is Ugly But Has Money" - Funny Twitter Story: Who Is To Blame? by Cutehector(m): 6:13pm
The guy is to blame!!!! ask me why
