₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,684 members, 3,412,896 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 March 2017 at 09:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" (6712 Views)
Big Brother Naija-ese And Jon Have Been Evicted / Eve Esin And Segun Arinze In BIG Eyeball Competition (VIDEO) / Linda Ikeji As A Contestant At The 2003 Miss Nigeria Pageant (Throwback Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by wikiadamin: 5:59pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0dmqSe0MYw
My type of guys where in not big brother Naija Ese' - 'Fake' BBN contestant Ese speaks to Linda Ikeji TV on her experience
source http://www.wikinaija.com.ng/2017/03/my-type-of-guys-where-in-big-brother.html
1 Share
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by thunderfiremods(m): 6:01pm
clah for ursef..
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by Angeleena(f): 6:03pm
kemen was your type..I meant the heavy lips you both share in common
8 Likes
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by Dayvhid: 6:31pm
Na she sabi
please check my signature
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by dadavivo: 6:36pm
Imagine this nonsense that her mouth is as wide as a drum of water.
5 Likes
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by dsocioemmy(m): 6:55pm
See this one. And you dey kiss them anyhow abi? mtchewww
2 Likes
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by Newsreporta: 7:17pm
Ok...
ANYWAYS WATCH THE VIDEO THAT LED TO KEMEN'S EVICTION FROM BBNAIJA >>
http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/03/bbnaija-watch-video-that-led-to-kemens.html
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by ShawttySoFyne(f): 8:23pm
They arent your type but you could kiss them.
you couldnt control your hormones
10 Likes
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by veekid(m): 9:07pm
Headlamp like a SpongeBob
1 Like
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by brunofarad(m): 9:08pm
Your type of guys are not in BBN
They are in the moon
End time shidren
3 Likes
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by bikerboy1(m): 9:08pm
That's your fncking business
1 Like
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by nerovito(m): 9:08pm
I am 100% sure this girl will like very big koboko... just saying maybe na wetin stretch her mouth like that
3 Likes
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by Oyind18: 9:08pm
But you dey show us your big yansh and dey seduce them
2 Likes
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by jejemanito: 9:09pm
Honestly it is not easy to see this girl's mouth and not imagine her giving a BJ
5 Likes
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by onosprince(m): 9:09pm
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by Michaelpresh(m): 9:09pm
so?
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by Shortyy(f): 9:09pm
Currently searching for a fvck to give.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by adewumiopeyemi(m): 9:10pm
Ok
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by PqsMike: 9:10pm
Really
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by phoenix90(m): 9:11pm
Shaarap.
If not for your being a fake housemate ur type have the tendency to gii ebry body hezh for that house. That Plunger lips though.
2 Likes
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by adewumiopeyemi(m): 9:11pm
Ok in order news adewumiopeyemi:
Guys nairaland pool party is coming up dis easter and is going to be fun an intresting we did it last year December. Nw we doing the second party dis easter is going to b fun if u intrested to join the whatsup group pm. Me
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by auntysimbiat(f): 9:11pm
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by nicerichard05: 9:12pm
ShawttySoFyne:
Help me tell d mumu gal, she was doing lik somebody that was on heat, I wish na she kemen finger. Mtchewww
Buh I wa pained wen bally sucked that breaast of her, cos that breastt go swt well well.
Meanwhile dis her lip won't be bad on BJ
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by martineverest(m): 9:12pm
Where dem con dey? Big brother heaven?
2 Likes
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by Thisboysef(m): 9:12pm
Mouth be like drum. Comot frm awa page jare! Olosho on the loose.
2 Likes
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by oganass(m): 9:13pm
these are the type of your guyz
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by ndiko: 9:14pm
Make we hear word.
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by Thisboysef(m): 9:14pm
Shortyy:Am also helping u to search
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by odinga1of: 9:14pm
ShawttySoFyne:
3 Calabar gunshot for you my Sister........................She could not control her hormones yet she is blabbing.
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by gloshennel: 9:14pm
how e take consign me how e take consign me
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by asunmon(m): 9:14pm
Sorry madam level
|Re: Ese: "My Type Of Guys Were Not In Big Brother Naija" by LOGDAN(m): 9:14pm
Shortyy:
2 Likes
Make New Friends / Who's Got This Dudes Heart?-usher / For Influencial Leaders, Participate In A Talkshow Tagged "face Of My Father"
Viewing this topic: uduokirika1(m), adenuga360(m), EzekielBams(m), Akalia(m), HenryThegreat1(m), busbytr, Samchelsea(m), evagreenakas, coolsalm, Ekeeyhandsome(m), Obinoscopy(m), stepo707, FlawlesRebirth02(f), Eve001(f), horciglowri(f), sugarkemi(m), ganiyat25(f), Collenshy2020(m), sanniabiola(m), honiepie7(f), folly22(f), zico10(m), sweden, Och77(m), oluwarichie, valves(m), Knsley(m), jimmyT, Neroanna(f), dalaman, classicmusic, stanleyy2k(m), VickyRotex(f), dgifted, GODISNOWHERE, riribae, IBROHIM, BUTCHCASSIDY, tiar, NeeKlaus, lakeside50(m), Gluckdude(m), pecoprince, GFanky, hightempo, kirchofff(m), GenOrumov, knostbrown01(m), Odunsco01(m), jist2day, zukachris(m), LaurelP(m), Newsreporta, tamertery(m), spyy, Davijunson, prettyboi1989(m), Tombob, trexxbanks(m), amojis(m), ORI1(m), Louis005(m), Adeoludt, doctorEkene, GoldenJAT(m), ozo13(m), Eaa247(m), laserjet, andriy65(m), mclaaro(f), charles009(m), ulmaukpong(m), willjoe, tchimatic(m), Water9430(m), martineverest(m), Zzyco, Vanshmuell, refiner(f), hurjet007(m), jakeone, fernandoc(m), bombfirst, INVESTORBNAIRA and 96 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6