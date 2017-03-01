₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by sar33: 8:50pm
President Buhari has fans shaa.Pictured below is a man dancing shokie in celebration of Baba Buhari's return to Nigeria
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/man-pictured-dancing-shoki-because-of.html?m=1
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by sar33: 8:51pm
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by Smallville10(m): 8:52pm
Mumu... Buhari dey feed u?
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by Epositive(m): 8:54pm
baba cannot cum and kill himself..... baba dy be happy say another baba don show! ;
#positivevibes
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by SmartchoicesNG: 8:55pm
Op that guy ain't old ... blame poverty
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by AkinPhysicist: 8:58pm
My friend that's not shoki that's shakititibobo
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by Amarabae(f): 9:00pm
Smallville10:you called a man old enough to be your grandfather a MUMU?. show some respect.
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by fallout87: 9:11pm
So a poor, ignorant, uneducated man who can't feed himself because he lacks a job, business or even the means to get work is dancing.
Who cares?
You wonder why your country is so bad? You wonder why Africa is so bad?
Foolishness like this and the low barometer which you poor ignorant folks allow from you leaders and politicians.
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by fallout87: 9:12pm
Amarabae:
If you insulted GEJ once... even just once you're a hypocrite.
You people are so blinded by your hypocrisy and lies you began to actually believe them like your APC.
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by Opakan2: 9:13pm
Flatti.e wey don lost.. just look at the shape of his head
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by babadem2much(m): 9:22pm
Jobless and poverty, God will not forgive you...
Chai! see wetin don happen to this man life
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by Smallville10(m): 9:23pm
Amarabae:whats exciting him actually abt buhari's return...
By the way
Babe how far let me email u...
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by Omagago(m): 9:32pm
Haters gonna hate. Shikenan.
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by SeniorZato(m): 9:51pm
Nice one baba
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by enaruntt: 9:51pm
all these people? BAba was dancing because of his bet ticket that entered... Barca to qualify
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by auntysimbiat(f): 9:51pm
Lol
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by SecretAgent: 9:52pm
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by lonelydora(m): 9:52pm
I won't open any thread about Buhari's return again.
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by teamsynergy: 9:53pm
hollup.... wtf
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by tayo200(m): 9:53pm
see someone's father
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by lifezone247(m): 9:53pm
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by ThisCouldBeUs: 9:53pm
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by Phonefanatic: 9:53pm
Nigeria will never ever be better. The suffering masses are dancing Shame!!!!
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by REIIGN(m): 9:54pm
I can't see the Shoki signature move
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by efilefun(m): 9:54pm
fallout87:You must be related to the man to know so much about him like this...Even based on he's dressing he doesn't look as poor as you painted him in ur post, looks more like someone living an ok life. Do you know if he was dancing cuz of something else and someone decided to post it online just to gain attention or do you know if he won a bet against someone who gambled with him based on buhari's health
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by lifezone247(m): 9:54pm
Op that is not shoki dance o, it's shakiti bobo
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by emeijeh(m): 9:55pm
That's shakiti bobo, not shoki
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by damilolammm: 9:55pm
Nonsense
Looks more like Shakiti Bobo
Shoki ko. Shock ni
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by RichDad1(m): 9:55pm
Or he's suffering from momentary epilepsy ? :-
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by lordraiden(m): 9:55pm
how are u sure he is dancing because of pmb returning
|Re: Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics by Thisis2raw(m): 9:56pm
Am so amazed at the level of reasoning of some Nigerians
Suffering and smiling
Nothing to say..
Nothing to say..
Check my profile..
We simply add value to your real estate project
