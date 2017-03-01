Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Elderly Man Pictured Dancing Shoki In The Market Because Of Buhari's Return(pics (15035 Views)

Source: President Buhari has fans shaa.Pictured below is a man dancing shokie in celebration of Baba Buhari's return to NigeriaSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/man-pictured-dancing-shoki-because-of.html?m=1 1 Like

Read more http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/man-pictured-dancing-shoki-because-of.html?m=1 1 Like 1 Share

Mumu... Buhari dey feed u? 35 Likes 2 Shares

#positivevibes baba cannot cum and kill himself..... baba dy be happy say another baba don show!#positivevibes 1 Like

Op that guy ain't old ... blame poverty Op that guy ain't old ... blame poverty 19 Likes

My friend that's not shoki that's shakititibobo 11 Likes 1 Share

Smallville10:

Mumu... Buhari dey feed u? you called a man old enough to be your grandfather a MUMU?. show some respect. you called a man old enough to be your grandfather a MUMU?. show some respect. 41 Likes 3 Shares

So a poor, ignorant, uneducated man who can't feed himself because he lacks a job, business or even the means to get work is dancing.



Who cares?



You wonder why your country is so bad? You wonder why Africa is so bad?



Foolishness like this and the low barometer which you poor ignorant folks allow from you leaders and politicians. 21 Likes

Amarabae:

you called a man old enough to be your grandfather a MUMU?. show some respect.

If you insulted GEJ once... even just once you're a hypocrite.



You people are so blinded by your hypocrisy and lies you began to actually believe them like your APC. If you insulted GEJ once... even just once you're a hypocrite.You people are so blinded by your hypocrisy and lies you began to actually believe them like your APC. 46 Likes 4 Shares

Flatti.e wey don lost.. just look at the shape of his head

Jobless and poverty, God will not forgive you...

Chai! see wetin don happen to this man life 4 Likes

Amarabae:

you called a man old enough to be your grandfather a MUMU?. show some respect. whats exciting him actually abt buhari's return...



By the way



Babe how far let me email u... whats exciting him actually abt buhari's return...By the wayBabe how far let me email u... 3 Likes

Haters gonna hate. Shikenan. 2 Likes

Nice one baba 1 Like

all these people? BAba was dancing because of his bet ticket that entered... Barca to qualify 1 Like

Lol

I won't open any thread about Buhari's return again. 1 Like

hollup.... wtf

see someone's father 2 Likes

Shame!!!! Nigeria will never ever be better. The suffering masses are dancingShame!!!! 1 Like

I can't see the Shoki signature move

fallout87:

So a poor, ignorant, uneducated man who can't feed himself because he lacks a job, business or even the means to get work is dancing.



Who cares?



You wonder why your country is so bad? You wonder why Africa is so bad?



Foolishness like this and the low barometer which you poor ignorant folks allow from you leaders and politicians. You must be related to the man to know so much about him like this...Even based on he's dressing he doesn't look as poor as you painted him in ur post, looks more like someone living an ok life. Do you know if he was dancing cuz of something else and someone decided to post it online just to gain attention or do you know if he won a bet against someone who gambled with him based on buhari's health 8 Likes

Op that is not shoki dance o, it's shakiti bobo

That's shakiti bobo, not shoki 1 Like









Looks more like Shakiti Bobo





Shoki ko. Shock ni NonsenseLooks more like Shakiti BoboShoki ko. Shock ni

Or he's suffering from momentary epilepsy ? :-

how are u sure he is dancing because of pmb returning

Am so amazed at the level of reasoning of some Nigerians



Suffering and smiling