It's so annoying to know you will never be enough for most men,no matter how you try..So what's the point of trying to fit in and do what they want all to make it work,and then in the end we get heart broken.I can never judge any woman because the truth is the guys can drive you insane,You start to question your self,If it's wrong to fall in love... I know there are still a few good men out there but the question is can they go around ?? So now I think to myself maybe this marriage isn't for everyone!!!!!!That poo sucks but it's the godamn truth ........Am just gonna do what makes me happy f**k what y'all think



