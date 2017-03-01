₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,728 members, 3,413,040 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 March 2017 at 11:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lilia Afegbai: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone" (679 Views)
Kate Henshaw Flaunts Hot Legs In Yellow Cape And Sexy Bum Shorts / Sexy Nollywood Actresses Play Football (photos) / Meet The Nigerian Music Producer Who Spends N1million Annually On Cloth & Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lilia Afegbai: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone" by sugarbelly4: 8:58pm
Nollywood actress and producer, Lilia Afegbai, has given her take on marriage via an IG post.
She wrote:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRf-q_TFH3g/?taken-by=lillyafe
It's so annoying to know you will never be enough for most men,no matter how you try..So what's the point of trying to fit in and do what they want all to make it work,and then in the end we get heart broken.I can never judge any woman because the truth is the guys can drive you insane,You start to question your self,If it's wrong to fall in love... I know there are still a few good men out there but the question is can they go around ?? So now I think to myself maybe this marriage isn't for everyone!!!!!!That poo sucks but it's the godamn truth ........Am just gonna do what makes me happy f**k what y'all think
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/marriage-isnt-for-everyone-curvy.html
|Re: Lilia Afegbai: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone" by sugarbelly4: 8:59pm
too much hotness
|Re: Lilia Afegbai: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone" by Cutehector(m): 8:59pm
See her small yarnsh
|Re: Lilia Afegbai: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone" by emeijeh(m): 9:02pm
Why is she showing off?
1 Like
|Re: Lilia Afegbai: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone" by sugarbelly4: 9:03pm
Cutehector:
|Re: Lilia Afegbai: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone" by stevealibi: 9:05pm
Water water bum bum
|Re: Lilia Afegbai: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone" by Smallville10(m): 9:13pm
I only see big assss
|Re: Lilia Afegbai: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone" by thunderfiremods(m): 9:19pm
ehn ehn ...okayyyyy..dat Is why dey my phone Is hot.....
if u like marry..if u like no marry.... me sha knw say...buhari is back
|Re: Lilia Afegbai: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone" by Earth2Metahuman: 9:25pm
Nice flowers
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lilia Afegbai: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone" by noetic5: 9:27pm
|Re: Lilia Afegbai: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone" by LesbianBoy(m): 9:42pm
Earth2Metahuman:
I swear! Even those ACs look nice!
|Re: Lilia Afegbai: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone" by Earth2Metahuman: 9:44pm
LesbianBoy:you garrit
|Re: Lilia Afegbai: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone" by frankanyiks(m): 9:46pm
Cutehector:small ke..dat nyarsh na badoo
|Re: Lilia Afegbai: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone" by Ighoga898(m): 9:55pm
Or maybe she's trying to console herself for not seeing a man to marry.
|Re: Lilia Afegbai: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone" by ShawttySoFyne(f): 10:00pm
This gal's got my stature.
1 Like
|Re: Lilia Afegbai: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone" by CaroLyner(f): 10:02pm
oh well.
Whatever rocks her boat.
|Re: Lilia Afegbai: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone" by WebSurfer(m): 11:34pm
ShawttySoFyne:let us see you first
|Re: Lilia Afegbai: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone" by IMASTEX: 11:49pm
Okay oh
|Re: Lilia Afegbai: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone" by soberdrunk(m): 11:50pm
(0) (Reply)
Biggest Show Live In Lagos! / Jag-spotlite: Chidynma… Let’s Meet D’voice / Free Resources On Entertainment
Viewing this topic: Deivid10(m), koonleh, adami48(f), abdulrazat(m), botson(m), ZirdoRoray(m), moviemaker, Ayinke93(f), aflyingbird(f), EMEKA1MILLION(m), kasalingo, yusscity(m), maberry(m), NubiLove(m), UrbanMystique, smartolala, lanrecious(m), Sagemmah(m), Commenthin, pronto1(m), Jexyme(f), dickhead01(m), ayikondu(m), ioreth69(f), Emdee590(m), incemay, NihinlolaTenny, Shortyy(f), zinnos, PrinceAbinibi, soberdrunk(m), NosoChic(f), ihec(m), IMASTEX, jorhney(m), froshkilo, ginggerxy, Oxytocin(m), Abusadiqworld, PostBusta, Bonemarrow32, zynzyn(m), bienimac, MrDojo(m), tonero263(m), ojibole(m), mikooolud(m), ThisIsNaijaBlog, Panucci16, fashionarena, mizcalvina(f), Cousim(m), jendy36(m), TheGreatIYANU, ollah1, netzro, aurorahampers, Kayceedon01(m), Naturalle(f), femdot(m), Casey6, igbohausayoruba, SIRTee15, CovenantSam, gidzbobby, EWAagoyin(m), hammerF and 163 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6