She's was kidnapped



Thank God!



Recall that a certain young lady was declared missing before here,She's was kidnappedThank God!

I pray she wasnt molested 5 Likes 1 Share

Cutehector:

I pray she wasnt molested

Exactly oooo. . .cos kidnappers na bad people

thank God 4 lyf.......buh hope awon goons ko ti danasun ile oba 2 Likes

I don't believe the kidnap story. 2 Likes

EgunMogaji:

I don't believe the kidnap story.

Please tell us what thou believeth

175:





Please tell us what thou believeth

NO!



Bros, today na Sunday, make una fear god small.

EgunMogaji:





NO!



Bros, today na Sunday, make una fear god small.

It is thou who is supposed to fear God in this context o yea Egun son of Mogaji

175:





It is thou who is supposed to fear God in this context o yea Egun son of Mogaji

Brother 175, thou shall worship today and resume thine sacrilegious activities on Monday.

fine black beauty like this? 1 Like

Thank God she's been found ...I pray for her quick recovery





Somebody shout Hallelujah!

VERY FINE GIRL... THANK GOD SHE'S FOUND.





I'LL FIND YOU, AND I'LL MARRY YOU









If she isn't taking that means something don struk her for body.

How are we sure?

Im happy for the family. May She speak.

Dear nairaland pls help us today,we don't want stories from apostle Suleiman and tonto dike bikonu. 1 Like

Thank God for ur life dear sister Igbe.

Ladies and fake kidnap stories. Welcome sha from the kidnappers den. 1 Like

Probably went to meet an online guy 2 Likes

...good news

ednut1:

Probably went to meet an online guy

....and the guy was a 12 "incher" instead of 5 he claimed



On a serious note, it was likely she was raped and too traumatized to talk e.g. that Nigerian gal gangraped in Ghana and video broadcast...



no ransom might mean an old scorned boyfriend



Say NO to rape!

yeyebrity

Hian make una probe her well she is not telling the truth..kidnapped and released just like that without any ransom.

Am not tryna be insensitive or distrustful but let's @ least see a pic to validate what they said happened. The issue of the alleged beheaded girl who returned after five days of jollification is still fresh in our memories. But most importantly, thank God she's safe.

Cutehector:

I pray she wasnt molested

Kidnap this black beauty nawao! God comfort her.

Cutehector:

I pray she wasnt molested

I'm not sure you'd want to know the meaning of the word 'battered' in the op's post.



I'm not sure you'd want to know the meaning of the word 'battered' in the op's post.

Don't ask cos he too wouldn't be able to explain as the poor girl is yet to say what happened to her.