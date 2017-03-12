₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by 175(m): 11:07pm On Mar 11
Recall that a certain young lady was declared missing before here,
http://www.nairaland.com/3676350/young-lady-makurdi-declared-missing
She's was kidnapped
Thank God!
Lalasticlala the lalaikpu one of Nairaland come here ooo
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by Cutehector(m): 11:12pm On Mar 11
I pray she wasnt molested
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by 175(m): 11:17pm On Mar 11
Cutehector:
Exactly oooo. . .cos kidnappers na bad people
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by Sharming95(m): 11:41pm On Mar 11
thank God 4 lyf.......buh hope awon goons ko ti danasun ile oba
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by EgunMogaji(m): 12:11am
I don't believe the kidnap story.
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by 175(m): 7:43am
EgunMogaji:
Please tell us what thou believeth
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by EgunMogaji(m): 8:00am
175:
NO!
Bros, today na Sunday, make una fear god small.
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by 175(m): 8:24am
EgunMogaji:
It is thou who is supposed to fear God in this context o yea Egun son of Mogaji
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by EgunMogaji(m): 8:46am
175:
Brother 175, thou shall worship today and resume thine sacrilegious activities on Monday.
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by veekid(m): 10:19am
fine black beauty like this?
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by phemmy88(m): 10:19am
Thank God she's been found ...I pray for her quick recovery
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by emeijeh(m): 10:20am
Somebody shout Hallelujah!
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by Agriculturegric: 10:20am
VERY FINE GIRL... THANK GOD SHE'S FOUND.
I'LL FIND YOU, AND I'LL MARRY YOU
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by seunlly(m): 10:21am
If she isn't taking that means something don struk her for body.
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by BUSHHUNTER(m): 10:21am
How are we sure?
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by sleeknick(m): 10:21am
Spooned
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by THErealWHEEZY: 10:22am
A visit to ABSU
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by unitysheart(m): 10:22am
Im happy for the family. May She speak.
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by jeromzy(m): 10:22am
Dear nairaland pls help us today,we don't want stories from apostle Suleiman and tonto dike bikonu.
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by concacid: 10:22am
Thank God for ur life dear sister Igbe.
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by Akinaukwa: 10:24am
Ladies and fake kidnap stories. Welcome sha from the kidnappers den.
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by ednut1(m): 10:24am
Probably went to meet an online guy
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by 1stGenius(m): 10:26am
...good news
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by JustinSlayer69: 10:26am
ednut1:
....and the guy was a 12 "incher" instead of 5 he claimed
On a serious note, it was likely she was raped and too traumatized to talk e.g. that Nigerian gal gangraped in Ghana and video broadcast...
no ransom might mean an old scorned boyfriend
Say NO to rape!
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by wfaso: 10:26am
yeyebrity
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by policy12: 10:26am
Hian make una probe her well she is not telling the truth..kidnapped and released just like that without any ransom.
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by Apina(m): 10:27am
Am not tryna be insensitive or distrustful but let's @ least see a pic to validate what they said happened. The issue of the alleged beheaded girl who returned after five days of jollification is still fresh in our memories. But most importantly, thank God she's safe.
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by HsLBroker(m): 10:28am
Cutehector:
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by franciskaine(m): 10:29am
Kidnap this black beauty nawao! God comfort her.
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by gbosaa(m): 10:32am
Cutehector:
I'm not sure you'd want to know the meaning of the word 'battered' in the op's post.
Don't ask cos he too wouldn't be able to explain as the poor girl is yet to say what happened to her.
|Re: Missing Lady In Makurdi Found, Was Kidnapped And Beaten by ceejay80s(m): 10:41am
Give us full details of where she was found, I hate half stories, the other stupid girl thst was found went away with her boyfriend and we dey here awake dey do vigil for the harlot,
