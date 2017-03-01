Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! (24571 Views)

The artiste who is has named himself "Omo Babaolowo" and bragged about his father's wealth severally took a more subtle approach when responding to the fan.



The fan had tweeted @ Davido saying "Davido come oo!!, is it true that your father's money is not your money? @iam_Davido" and he responded "My money is my daughters money"



Davido had the best reply for a twitter user who tried to taunt him over his father's money.The artiste who is has named himself "Omo Babaolowo" and bragged about his father's wealth severally took a more subtle approach when responding to the fan.The fan had tweeted @ Davido saying "Davido come oo!!, is it true that your father's money is not your money? @iam_Davido" and he responded "My money is my daughters money"Perfect.

Imade with her Granddad. 16 Likes

Money is good 1 Like

Dia fada sum nigerians with dia busybody.....if no b him and his sibling na wu one cum get am.....Dia fada 2 Likes

I have to make my own money

Twitter user no get sense, stupid nonsense opinion.



If my parents get something, no be my own. If you like call me agbo ju logun or whatever.

The boy dey use him papa money make more money, na wetin matter be that. 15 Likes

Abeg who know any place where pesin fit buy sachet slap?

Lol. that would be a great invention. Lol. that would be a great invention. 2 Likes 1 Share

We must make it

Smart answer Smart answer 1 Like

Who is Davido?

if you ask me.........

Ok

Lolz..wetin concern the fan self..aproko

Make the user no go hustle im own. Happy sunday.

you'll Create Thread and still cheat on your own thread by taking the Ftc and you want to make Heaven



gbam

. Your money is not her money because she will marry and her husband money will become hers 7 Likes

Guys be like,,,noo i have to mk my own...

Okay who go come chop ur papa own, money nah money.. 5 Likes

I have to make my own money Central bank of Nigeria Central bank of Nigeria 1 Like 1 Share