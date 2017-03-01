₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! by Daminaj1(f): 11:11pm On Mar 11
Davido had the best reply for a twitter user who tried to taunt him over his father's money.
The artiste who is has named himself "Omo Babaolowo" and bragged about his father's wealth severally took a more subtle approach when responding to the fan.
The fan had tweeted @ Davido saying "Davido come oo!!, is it true that your father's money is not your money? @iam_Davido" and he responded "My money is my daughters money"
Perfect.
Source: http://www.daminaj.com/2017/03/bbnaija-davidos-epci-reply-to-twitter.html
Re: Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! by Daminaj1(f): 11:11pm On Mar 11
Imade with her Granddad.
Re: Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! by dacovajnr: 11:13pm On Mar 11
Re: Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! by space007(m): 11:15pm On Mar 11
Money is good
Re: Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! by ojun50(m): 11:32pm On Mar 11
Ok
Re: Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! by Sharming95(m): 11:44pm On Mar 11
sum nigerians with dia busybody.....if no b him and his sibling na wu one cum get am.....
Dia fada
Re: Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! by oselydia(f): 12:13am
I have to make my own money
Re: Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! by fuckerstard: 12:27am
Twitter user no get sense, stupid nonsense opinion.
If my parents get something, no be my own. If you like call me agbo ju logun or whatever.
The boy dey use him papa money make more money, na wetin matter be that.
Re: Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! by Daminaj1(f): 1:26am
sleeknick:
Lol. that would be a great invention.
Re: Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! by PetrePan(m): 2:12am
We must make it
Re: Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! by alignacademy(m): 3:37am
Daminaj1:
Smart answer
Re: Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! by veekid(m): 12:06pm
Who is Davido?
Re: Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! by talk2archy: 12:06pm
if you ask me.........
Re: Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! by Dottore: 12:06pm
Ok
Re: Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! by babyfaceafrica: 12:07pm
Lolz..wetin concern the fan self..aproko
Re: Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! by Thisboysef(m): 12:08pm
.
Re: Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! by stanliwise(m): 12:09pm
Make the user no go hustle im own. Happy sunday.
Re: Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! by Thisboysef(m): 12:10pm
dacovajnr:She surely won't make Heaven
Re: Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! by willian10: 12:10pm
Bring your iTunes giftcard. Lemme buy them at a good rate
Contact me in my profile
Re: Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! by Negotiate: 12:11pm
gbam
Re: Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! by ToriBlue(f): 12:11pm
Your money is not her money because she will marry and her husband money will become hers .
Re: Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! by EXLOVER(m): 12:12pm
Cf
Re: Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! by rymesgentility(m): 12:12pm
Guys be like,,,noo i have to mk my own...
Okay who go come chop ur papa own, money nah money..
Re: Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! by Thisboysef(m): 12:12pm
oselydia:Central bank of Nigeria
Re: Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! by Tjohnnay: 12:12pm
Dis boi again
Urg......
