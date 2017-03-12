₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:26am
President Muhammadu Buhari has concluded plans for a major overhaul of his administration, reliable sources in government told SUNDAY PUNCH over the weekend.
Re: Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by unclezuma: 5:26am
We would see who gets the axe #BabaWhileYouWereAway things got better.
Re: Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by Cutehector(m): 5:29am
Pls they should begin with CBN... I didn't mention names
Re: Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by DickDastardly(m): 5:33am
Nobody cares anymore ... they can all stay there forever. Useles do-nothing government.
#IstandWithOsibanjo
#ActionMan
#Talknado
Re: Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by wickyyolo: 5:39am
Mr Godwin should be number one on the list
Re: Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by nwabobo: 5:41am
This article is straight from Bourdillon. First, Buhari can not sack Emefiele and any sane journalist should know that.
Secondly, what did Osinbajo really achieve as Acting President apart from travelling to the South East and the South south. Obviously, he's tried to unify the country but other than that, he's really done nothing.
The only thing I can say here is that he's likely to become a better human being. One thing I've noticed as a health professional who has cared for a lot of patients going through acute and life threatening ill health is that they become better human beings after such episodes. He may tone down on his tyranny, bigotry and hatred for some groups.
What he's passed through and still going through now must have thought him that vanity upon vanity is vanity.
Re: Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by sarrki(m): 5:44am
Re: Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by sarrki(m): 5:45am
DickDastardly:
Re: Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by sarrki(m): 5:46am
unclezuma:
Re: Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by nero2face: 5:47am
has he come back to scatter de little things put in place by "Yemi OsibaNDE"...confused prezido...always causing tension here and there... later we'll still see the mad people from de other cardinal points dancing on de street in solidarity... na only God go save us
Re: Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by sarrki(m): 5:50am
nero2face:
Too early to wail uncontrollable
Re: Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by CROWNWEALTH019: 6:02am
Good morning sarrki, my regards to lai muhammed
Re: Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by omenkaLives: 6:29am
Cutehector:Are you afraid of your brothers?
Re: Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by adioolayi(m): 6:32am
nwabobo:
Haba.....Osinbajo did nothing Fear God!
Re: Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by homotayo11(m): 6:42am
nwabobo:
Re: Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by plainol(m): 7:02am
Shake up or shake down, this government is still a monumental failure.
Nigerians have never been so raped like this even under the disastrous pdp. For the first time in my life, I saw and witnessed hunger first hand.
A very useless government.
Re: Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by DrDeji20: 7:06am
That's the aim of the government's agenda to fight corruption.
Re: Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by Joenyam(m): 7:06am
Re: Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by Einl(m): 7:08am
Everybody should resign. Including the president.
Re: Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by UmuEri(m): 7:14am
funny post, especially when I read Buhari will sack CBN Governor
in his wildest dream!
Re: Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by kaltonga: 7:20am
DickDastardly:look at them standing with osibanjo..you afonjas think you are smart When buhari was away you are all praying for his death and now his back all of you hypocrites are posting that its ip[ob that are not happy with his coming back,whereas in the actual sense you lots wanted buhari dead...look at your post you can no longer stomach the fact that all you peoples plans have hit aso rock, you decide to voice you stand with osibande
Re: Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by DIKEnaWAR: 7:39am
Nonsense! Buhari should change himself first.
The only earth shattering thing is for a political solution to our Buhari induced retrogression. Let Buhari resign and Aisha of za oza room nominated as Prof Osinbajo 's deputy. Let us compensate the family since they think the Presidency is their birthright.
Re: Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by princemillla(m): 7:46am
Re: Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by nwabobo: 8:05am
adioolayi:
A logical thing to have done is to list a few things he achieved.
Re: Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by Kathmandu(f): 8:08am
Buhari should mistakenly sign his resignation form also
Re: Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by Cutehector(m): 8:08am
omenkaLives:lol I am afraid of incompetency irrespective of tribe. If I happen to be in the centre of power, I will surround myself with competency irrespective of party, tribe or race
Re: Buhari's Return: Major Cabinet Shake-Up Likely This Week - The Punch by omenkaLives: 8:09am
Cutehector:So am I. But the gentleman isn't doing badly if you ask me, considering all the factors involved.
