'At first I was reluctant sharing these pictures online. It took me and some priests days to asertain this miraculous drop of water from the jaw of the Divine Mercy statue. Since Ash Wednesday upuntill this moment, there has been an unfathomable dropping of water even at the hottest heat of the sun. Go to Jesus and Mary Adoration ground Amichi and see for yourself.

I observed that the drop comes out and hang without dropping on the ground. When you wipe it and stand to see another come out and from where it will come out, I bet you, you will stand till "thy kingdom come" and nothing will come out. But if you move a little distance away from the Statue and come back, you will still see a drop. People are confirming its healing power.



What the Lord has done is marvelous in our eyes.



Keep sharing this let people go and confirm this divine phenomenon'.







Statue worshippers 6 Likes

So na Jesus be that?? Idol worship.



4 Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any LIKENESS of any thing that is in HEAVEN ABOVE, or that is in the EARTH BENEATH, or that is in the water under the earth.



Yet these people form visual gods and revere it. Na God go deliver una 15 Likes 1 Share

I am a christian, but this is the most stupid thing I have heard this morning. I,m greatly disappointed. 24 Likes

Catholics and Idolatry 10 Likes

The Devil is indeed a manipulator,

Who has seen Jesus to call that statue his.

Was it not the same Bible that goes against worshiping golden or any images.



Islam still have miracles and signs from their symbols, those this guarantee Islam as the way to God through only Jesus Christ.



The devil is just performing magic with false religion and dominations to drag many to believe they are on the right part 5 Likes

Jesus sweating.... M seeing tinz.... Guy no lie... No one ll beat u naa... No b u i saw spraying dat statue pure water nd doing selfie with it... U now brought it to nairaland to b famous baa.... Liar



Y u no harvest the sweat and drink... U might become the next Jesu or u ll enter heaven straight... Arindin

. See mumus too commenting on Facebook... Choi ppl can be xo gullible.... 2 Likes

Anambracadabra!!! 3 Likes



Imagine the disgusting sight of this idol!? Imagine the disgusting sight of this idol!? 2 Likes

...





Some Nigerians And Foolishness Be Like 5 and 6 See JesusSome Nigerians And Foolishness Be Like 5 and 6 2 Likes





From the comments in the image the OP posted, the gullibility of Catholic igbos in the east is high. I am a Christian but can't believe this crap. From the comments in the image the OP posted, the gullibility of Catholic igbos in the east is high. I am a Christian but can't believe this crap. 2 Likes

idol worshippers ! 1 Like

Here we go again, here we Goddamn go again.



The last time Indians exerienced this, it was poo water coming from a toilet nearby getting into the statue due to bad plumbing.



They'll turn it into a monument for people like ishilove to go and sip from



The Islamic Zam Zam water equivalent



STOP AM!!



lord take me away from this continent lord take me away from this continent 3 Likes

Africans tho 2 Likes

Kondomatic:

Catholics and Idolatry After they told us that statues of Jesus and Mary are idols, we see their pictures and that of their wives' in their churches...

After they told us rosaries are demonic, we see them selling wristbands and hand fans which are not even meant for prayer

After they told us free holy water was not Bible-based, we see them selling water to us at expensive prices (I better not mention 'anointing' oils)...

After they discouraged us from going for confession, they turn to take it and rename it 'counselling' wher people at times are charged

They demonized the use of incense, discouraged praying as Christ taught, discouraged kneeling to pray, discouraged our use of clerical titles and vestments but we see now that they wear our bishops' vestments and wield their crosiers but as usual, give them different names.

What about Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday. They always follow our leads.

Be proud of your Catholic faith and dont allow yourself to be deceived. And pray for the so called new Churches and pastors that they may know and appreciate the truth.

Africans are gullible reason why western countries will see us as animals .



Rain or dew must not fall on top statue again?



Pls I Still need Name of that photographer that took Jesus photograph in more than 2000 years ago o 1 Like











Exodus 20:4,5: You shall not make for yourself an image in the form of anything in heaven above or on the earth beneath or in the waters below. You shall not bow down to them or worship them; for I, the Lord your God, am a jealous God, punishing the children for the sin of the parents to the third and fourth generation of those who hate me.







Y'all need to revisit your ten commandments... What sorrof fuckery is this?Y'all need to revisit your ten commandments... 2 Likes





Una no know say na raining season we dey right and there are scientific explanations for that Trust Nigerian Christians to start calling that water 'the water of life'Una no know say na raining season we dey right and there are scientific explanations for that 2 Likes

I am still searching for the miraculous part of the story 1 Like

brainwashed people 1 Like

the water is from the rock Moses commanded water to come out from on dere way to Israel this signifies u flatrons are truly of Jewish descendant..... eyin ode lasan 5 Likes

Emancipate yourselves from Mental slavery.



Bob marley - 1970. 2 Likes

Tricks





Una sure say nor b dis heavy rain wey dey fall? 1 Like

Who else thinks the dude looks like Davido?

What kind of rubbish is this? I am a Christian but this post reeks of stupidity. Even the Bible says: My people perish because of lack of knowledge. Whoever believe this poo lacks knowledge and understanding.



My Jesus doesn't shed water and He doesn't live in a status. Mtscheew 1 Like

Maine! No wonder we are still in dark ages. . . .

Give it up for the sweating Jesus. Christians, I hail una o 1 Like

mazimee:

I am a christian, but this is the most stupid thing I have heard this morning. I,m greatly disappointed. 1 Like