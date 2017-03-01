₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by broseme: 7:49am
As shared by Chidi.......
'At first I was reluctant sharing these pictures online. It took me and some priests days to asertain this miraculous drop of water from the jaw of the Divine Mercy statue. Since Ash Wednesday upuntill this moment, there has been an unfathomable dropping of water even at the hottest heat of the sun. Go to Jesus and Mary Adoration ground Amichi and see for yourself.
I observed that the drop comes out and hang without dropping on the ground. When you wipe it and stand to see another come out and from where it will come out, I bet you, you will stand till "thy kingdom come" and nothing will come out. But if you move a little distance away from the Statue and come back, you will still see a drop. People are confirming its healing power.
What the Lord has done is marvelous in our eyes.
Keep sharing this let people go and confirm this divine phenomenon'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/miraculous-drop-of-water-coming-out.html?m=1
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by broseme: 7:49am
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by xstry(m): 7:51am
Statue worshippers
6 Likes
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by kiddoiLL(m): 8:06am
So na Jesus be that?? Idol worship.
4 Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any LIKENESS of any thing that is in HEAVEN ABOVE, or that is in the EARTH BENEATH, or that is in the water under the earth.
Yet these people form visual gods and revere it. Na God go deliver una
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by mazimee(m): 8:20am
I am a christian, but this is the most stupid thing I have heard this morning. I,m greatly disappointed.
24 Likes
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by Kondomatic(m): 8:20am
Catholics and Idolatry
10 Likes
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by zlantanfan: 8:27am
The Devil is indeed a manipulator,
Who has seen Jesus to call that statue his.
Was it not the same Bible that goes against worshiping golden or any images.
Islam still have miracles and signs from their symbols, those this guarantee Islam as the way to God through only Jesus Christ.
The devil is just performing magic with false religion and dominations to drag many to believe they are on the right part
5 Likes
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by sleemoon(m): 8:29am
Jesus sweating.... M seeing tinz.... Guy no lie... No one ll beat u naa... No b u i saw spraying dat statue pure water nd doing selfie with it... U now brought it to nairaland to b famous baa.... Liar
Y u no harvest the sweat and drink... U might become the next Jesu or u ll enter heaven straight... Arindin
. See mumus too commenting on Facebook... Choi ppl can be xo gullible....
2 Likes
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by orunto27: 9:28am
Anambracadabra!!!
3 Likes
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by Splinz(m): 9:52am
Imagine the disgusting sight of this idol!?
2 Likes
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by Splinz(m): 9:52am
...
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by Micheezy7(m): 10:31am
See Jesus
Some Nigerians And Foolishness Be Like 5 and 6
2 Likes
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by dragonking2: 10:31am
From the comments in the image the OP posted, the gullibility of Catholic igbos in the east is high. I am a Christian but can't believe this crap.
2 Likes
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by frosbel2: 10:32am
idol worshippers !
1 Like
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by strrev: 10:32am
Here we go again, here we Goddamn go again.
The last time Indians exerienced this, it was poo water coming from a toilet nearby getting into the statue due to bad plumbing.
They'll turn it into a monument for people like ishilove to go and sip from
The Islamic Zam Zam water equivalent
STOP AM!!
lord take me away from this continent
3 Likes
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by martyns303(m): 10:32am
Africans tho
2 Likes
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by LoremIpsum: 10:32am
Kondomatic:After they told us that statues of Jesus and Mary are idols, we see their pictures and that of their wives' in their churches...
After they told us rosaries are demonic, we see them selling wristbands and hand fans which are not even meant for prayer
After they told us free holy water was not Bible-based, we see them selling water to us at expensive prices (I better not mention 'anointing' oils)...
After they discouraged us from going for confession, they turn to take it and rename it 'counselling' wher people at times are charged
They demonized the use of incense, discouraged praying as Christ taught, discouraged kneeling to pray, discouraged our use of clerical titles and vestments but we see now that they wear our bishops' vestments and wield their crosiers but as usual, give them different names.
What about Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday. They always follow our leads.
Be proud of your Catholic faith and dont allow yourself to be deceived. And pray for the so called new Churches and pastors that they may know and appreciate the truth.
#Copied
2 Likes
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by moscobabs(m): 10:32am
Africans are gullible reason why western countries will see us as animals .
Rain or dew must not fall on top statue again?
Pls I Still need Name of that photographer that took Jesus photograph in more than 2000 years ago o
1 Like
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by Phi001(m): 10:32am
What sorrof fuckery is this?
Exodus 20:4,5: You shall not make for yourself an image in the form of anything in heaven above or on the earth beneath or in the waters below. You shall not bow down to them or worship them; for I, the Lord your God, am a jealous God, punishing the children for the sin of the parents to the third and fourth generation of those who hate me.
Y'all need to revisit your ten commandments...
2 Likes
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by Papykush: 10:32am
Trust Nigerian Christians to start calling that water 'the water of life'
Una no know say na raining season we dey right and there are scientific explanations for that
2 Likes
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by htron(m): 10:32am
I am still searching for the miraculous part of the story
1 Like
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by wfaso: 10:32am
brainwashed people
1 Like
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by EWAagoyin(m): 10:32am
the water is from the rock Moses commanded water to come out from on dere way to Israel this signifies u flatrons are truly of Jewish descendant..... eyin ode lasan
5 Likes
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by YourNemesis: 10:32am
Emancipate yourselves from Mental slavery.
Bob marley - 1970.
2 Likes
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by Tjohnnay: 10:32am
Tricks
Una sure say nor b dis heavy rain wey dey fall?
1 Like
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by HolyCraig: 10:33am
Who else thinks the dude looks like Davido?
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by phemocheee(m): 10:33am
What kind of rubbish is this? I am a Christian but this post reeks of stupidity. Even the Bible says: My people perish because of lack of knowledge. Whoever believe this poo lacks knowledge and understanding.
My Jesus doesn't shed water and He doesn't live in a status. Mtscheew
1 Like
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by BUSHHUNTER(m): 10:33am
Maine! No wonder we are still in dark ages. . . .
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by seunmsg(m): 10:33am
Give it up for the sweating Jesus. Christians, I hail una o
1 Like
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by HsLBroker(m): 10:33am
mazimee:
1 Like
|Re: "Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) by highscript(m): 10:33am
lol see as jesus mouth be like that of AY comedian............that statue wey una dey see so na water full inside am,you no see say the thing don tire self as e look like say e wan burst ,tiny tiny hole just dey the bear bear place wey the water dey pass.
if the thing real ehn ,that man wey dey put hand no go put hand na mouth he go use dey take am or ragolis and thousand go don dey the place ......you go even see buhari there
1 Like
