|Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by hiredkiller: 9:31am
No fewer than seven persons are feared dead in a Fulani attack on Tiv community, Mkgovur village in Buruku local government area of Benue State.
https://www.punchng.com/herdsmen-attack-benue-community-kill-one/amp/
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by sarrki(m): 9:32am
Our security needs to do something urgent
This is becoming too much
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by hiredkiller: 9:32am
the terrorist is back let the terrorism continue
useless old hag burukutu drinking demon called buhari
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by otil1: 9:33am
Their oga is back!
They know their backbone and protection is restored. Expect more attacks in coming days
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by Kondomatic(m): 9:34am
I said it
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by sasko(m): 9:35am
.Conflict interprenious....their Oga kpata pkata the overall head of Myeti Allah is back
it's time to unleash their devil act
.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by hiredkiller: 9:35am
somebody said this yesterday that fulani terrorism will continue from where it stopped because their sponsor is in town but i didn't believe it.
i guess they're celebrating Buhari’s return with human blood because some of them are celebrating with goat and cow's blood.
Buhari is a terrorist
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by sarrki(m): 9:36am
sasko:
Why booking a space if you have nothing to say?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by sleeknick(m): 9:36am
Radiyo lagosi tiwa tiwa misi si
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by sarrki(m): 9:37am
hiredkiller:
Injector cleaner required
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by hiredkiller: 9:37am
omenkalives the terrorist is back in town and he's very quick to resume his notorious terrorism in your town
Rip to the affected good people of Benue
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by sarrki(m): 9:38am
hiredkiller:
By their name we shall know them
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by hiredkiller: 9:38am
sarrki:
what's this one saying?
am talking about Buhari being a terrorist and you're talking about injector are you ok?
nonsense
Buhari is a terrorist
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by hiredkiller: 9:39am
sarrki:by their comment you shall know them
notorious zombies
Buhari is a certified terrorist he's back so do terrorism
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by sarrki(m): 9:41am
hiredkiller:
The injector cleaner is used for cleaning a dirty pump
Once you clean , it will supply fuel to the upper chamber very well
The benefits of it is the system will work perfectly
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by hiredkiller: 9:45am
sarrki:
yes you're right but of course we're not in Mec engr. class but talking about the useless kunu drinker from Daura without brain called buhari
and oops enjoy your new course mec engr. it's really an interesting course if you study hard and not trolling nairaland with useless comments.
maybe you'll graduate with a good CGPA like me in mechanical engineering
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by FSBoperator: 9:45am
He is back for more blood
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by Dildo(m): 9:46am
This is one of the reason I don't want this man back.No wonder Fulani herdsmen are celebrating their master's return from coma.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by hiredkiller: 9:47am
but where's lalasticlala obinoscopy
should i add tonto dike, kemen tboss or snake in the title for it to reach Fp
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by DickDastardly(m): 9:51am
Their master has returned from hell
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by hiredkiller: 9:57am
lalasticlala Seun obinoscopy is lair Muhammed in charge now?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by SalamRushdie: 10:00am
So sad not a single Fulani will be arrested or prosecuted for this but yet Audu Maikoriis still in Jail for tweeting and apologising
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by nonsobaba: 10:03am
Their terrorist patron is back. All Igbos must rise to secure our boundaries now, especially Enugu state because they seem to be our weakest point.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by Shadbay(m): 10:16am
No be Buhari kinsmen again? They want to celebrate their brother's return!
Anyways, today is my birthday. Show me some love.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by XerXers: 10:20am
Omenka's comment needed here
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by rollybest(m): 11:46am
Hmmm if i talk now, them go say i don come. is alright observing with David Mark chairman Senate committee on observation
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 11:54am
sarrki:Has the doctor attended to your zombified situation
The therapy is really working
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 11:58am
THIS IS THE REASON WHY MOST OF US WANT BUHARI TO KEEP RESTING AND NEVER RETURN TO BE PRESIDENT AGAIN. BUHARI HAS THIS BAD LUCK IN HIS DNA THAT SEEMS INIMICAL TO OUR ECONOMY AND THE MASSES. Can his handlers please return this bunch of a badluck to London please
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again, 7 Feared Dead by Jabioro: 12:03pm
...and nothing will be ever done to the perpetrator and when the host community reacted, and reacted violently that would consumes many of this idiot they will started blamed the Tivs.. Who do we blame now..?
