|4 PC Car Games You Would Love by AutoJoshNG: 10:23am
Enough of being too serious ,lets have some fun .If you love cars most likely you would love car games.Today I would be telling you about some PC games you should try out if you are car lover.I have played most of them so I can vouch for them.
1.BLUR
Battle to the end with loads of tracks ,cars etc.Customize your cars to your taste with power ups and build the perfect car.I really enjoyed this one .I particularly like the multi-player feature which doesn’t need internet to work,which is very useful here in Nigeria where internet is really slow and sometimes expensive.You can just connect with another PC that has the game installed over a LAN network to play with a friend. Watch the trailer below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L88zX6qfj4Y
2.Need For Speed
Any game in the Need For Speed Series would fit this list.There is a lot of action , and yes police pursuits,in case you are trying to learn how to escape from Nigerian Po….never mind .Not to forget the realism !!!.Check out the latest trailer below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5wssYZHVWc
3.GTA
Who hasn’t played GTA ?.Yeah I know ,its not solely a car affair,but I must confess there are really some nice cars in this game .And also some car pursuits.You should try it out !. Check out the trailer of GTA V
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QkkoHAzjnUs
4.DIRT 3
I had to save this for the last because I have not personally tried it out.Its a rally race game .It has won 9/10 ratings on various game review sites .And it has a good game play with awesome graphics .I am definitely going to try it out soon and I think you should too .Check out the trailer below :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=96HGhKRcCh0
Add yours?
By Donald3d
https://autojosh.com/x-pc-car-games-you-would-love/#comment-3410
|Re: 4 PC Car Games You Would Love by kabayomi(m): 10:41am
Dirt Rally > Dirt 3
Shift2
NFS 2017
For low specs PC download Asphalt
|Re: 4 PC Car Games You Would Love by moscyt(m): 10:41am
Blur is the real deal! i so love the game
|Re: 4 PC Car Games You Would Love by SWORD419: 10:42am
we were no get pc nko?? which one be good game for sega and rinko
|Re: 4 PC Car Games You Would Love by ktrezo: 10:42am
GIMME FIFA and am okay
|Re: 4 PC Car Games You Would Love by shugacaneman: 10:42am
|Re: 4 PC Car Games You Would Love by Singapore1(m): 10:42am
|Re: 4 PC Car Games You Would Love by babyfaceafrica: 10:42am
|Re: 4 PC Car Games You Would Love by nairaman66(m): 10:42am
Your list is not complete without "Commando" Codename!!
|Re: 4 PC Car Games You Would Love by Thisboysef(m): 10:42am
So we should fry water abi wat?
|Re: 4 PC Car Games You Would Love by wawale: 10:43am
|Re: 4 PC Car Games You Would Love by EWAagoyin(m): 10:43am
download links pls
|Re: 4 PC Car Games You Would Love by omolola15(m): 10:43am
|Re: 4 PC Car Games You Would Love by DrayZee: 10:43am
Need for Speed Most Wanted : Criterion
Best played on PS Vita though.
|Re: 4 PC Car Games You Would Love by phibetakappa: 10:43am
Need for Speed Hot pursuit is my thing.
|Re: 4 PC Car Games You Would Love by Dottore: 10:44am
So I should waste meaningful hours for playing pm games like a teenager. Chai
|Re: 4 PC Car Games You Would Love by GoodandBad007: 10:44am
GTA any day any time
|Re: 4 PC Car Games You Would Love by ekiticoach(m): 10:44am
Dr Driving
|Re: 4 PC Car Games You Would Love by HsLBroker(m): 10:44am
|Re: 4 PC Car Games You Would Love by Adonis3: 10:44am
|Re: 4 PC Car Games You Would Love by Flexherbal(m): 10:44am
I do not have much time for games, at times, i watch while others play.
