|The Importance Of Being Thankful To God Through Charity by Opinionated: 10:36am
By Emmanuel Chiedu
When I was a little boy, I learnt that every food and offering brought to the alter during thanksgiving belonged to God, and this includes bags of rice, bunches of plantain, and money of which part were coins which was popular back then.
Eventually, I began to wonder how God will eat all of the food and money, so I did something stupid. I took a ladder and climbed the fence of the Reverend Father’s house where the food was always being taken to, I could hardly see God, but I saw a glimpse of a store where the food was being taken into. As I struggled to see further, I feel from the ladder.
Months later, I joined the alter boys association and discovered that the foods and beverages where eaten by the priests. Majority of us as adults know our thanksgivings to God go directly to the priests/pastors, but that does not in any way diminish the fact that they are to God.
How often do give to God? Is it only on Sundays, or monthly during tithes? How often do you give to the needy? Do you know that to give God is to give man?
I can quote tons of Bible verses I am sure you must have heard previously, but choose not to. All you need to know is that by giving we receive. When we give, we move one step forward, God in return gives us 99 more steps through Grace to continue marching on.
Thankfulness is a mental and verbal expression of one’s acknowledgement and appreciation of God’s person, his Grace, Blessing and sovereign work in one’s life and the world.
God’s greatest commandments were to love God and love your neighbour as yourself. Some people feel that only those who are rich should give. But in truth, no one is excluded. Don’t wait till Sunday to give, don’t wait till month end. When you give something and it doesn’t feel like something parted from you then that’s not giving.
Giving can be in church, your neighbours, your co-workers and even to give something to your boss. The word humanity is from the Latin humanitas for “human nature, kindness.” Pope John Paul II said, “Nobody is so poor he has nothing to give, and nobody is so rich he has nothing to receive,” for giving makes us human.
Source: http://www.opinions.ng/importance-thankful-god-charity/
1 Like
|Re: The Importance Of Being Thankful To God Through Charity by Opinionated: 10:37am
At least Emmanuel now knows God doesn’t eat the offerings, people do.
2 Likes
|Re: The Importance Of Being Thankful To God Through Charity by dabwan123(m): 10:52am
Ok
|Re: The Importance Of Being Thankful To God Through Charity by seguntijan(m): 10:54am
Buhari will die unless Im not called by God # Prophet Chukwudi. Time for the true children of God to worship the father in spirit and in truth.Lets worship and follow God,not men of God.
# happysunday #happynewweek
|Re: The Importance Of Being Thankful To God Through Charity by 2pacemmine: 10:54am
thank u Jesus
|Re: The Importance Of Being Thankful To God Through Charity by Trueigbo: 10:55am
Pope John Paul II said, “Nobody is so poor he has nothing to give, and nobody is so rich he has nothing to receive,” for giving makes us human.
I love this
1 Like
|Re: The Importance Of Being Thankful To God Through Charity by Divay22(f): 10:56am
Space still dey o
|Re: The Importance Of Being Thankful To God Through Charity by praiseoski(m): 10:56am
,
|Re: The Importance Of Being Thankful To God Through Charity by Divay22(f): 10:57am
Trueigbo:free God o you're still booking space
|Re: The Importance Of Being Thankful To God Through Charity by ipreach(m): 10:58am
good
|Re: The Importance Of Being Thankful To God Through Charity by Bumbae1(f): 10:58am
Preach Op ! Nice one .. wont give to pastor again
Will rather do charity at least i know where its going
1 Like
|Re: The Importance Of Being Thankful To God Through Charity by Bumbae1(f): 10:58am
Divay22:His booking space for Jesus!
|Re: The Importance Of Being Thankful To God Through Charity by highscript(m): 11:03am
GOD that cannot feed hundreds of innocent people that are starving to death daily,God that cannot let amputated limbs regrow . we will now be thankfull to him when we collect salary ?? abi ?? GOD that cannot protect innocent people serving him when church collapse.. ..
i can give charity but not because i want to thank God,he took the credit of paracetamol when i had headach this last week) mum gave him
|Re: The Importance Of Being Thankful To God Through Charity by ifenes(m): 11:08am
Commandments are made by monsters/tyrants. You cannot say you God gave you freewill and commandmends. That's contradictory. You love God because of fear, because you have been told if you don't you will go to hell fire
Charity Shouldn't be a big deal or something you must do. You don't have to......being a part of life itself is already a great service. When you give to others you give to yourself because they are another version of you.
|Re: The Importance Of Being Thankful To God Through Charity by Divay22(f): 11:11am
Bumbae1:hahahah
Never knew Jesus is a nairalander....
Good morning,hope you're good?
|Re: The Importance Of Being Thankful To God Through Charity by Thisboysef(m): 11:49am
Bumbae1:Bae this ya hips na die oh!
|Re: The Importance Of Being Thankful To God Through Charity by Opinionated: 12:44pm
highscript:
How old are you?
|Re: The Importance Of Being Thankful To God Through Charity by onuwa12: 1:23pm
|Re: The Importance Of Being Thankful To God Through Charity by highscript(m): 1:37pm
Opinionated:20years minus your age. that's my age
|Re: The Importance Of Being Thankful To God Through Charity by spayor(m): 2:03pm
Thank God I'm saved!!!!Grace found me.
|Re: The Importance Of Being Thankful To God Through Charity by solarview(m): 2:17pm
Wow great one there op. Whatever you give to the least of your brother that you do unto the lord.
|Re: The Importance Of Being Thankful To God Through Charity by coretechng1(m): 2:24pm
