What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by Melchizedek1: 11:12am
My spirit took hold of my soul to a kingdom that wasn't bright but had a cloudy weather as if it wanted to rain, with lots of people without clothes in it, but weren't tormented. In the centre of that Kingdom was another small Kingdom that is fenced, painted with white paint, and they was light in it, the light was only in that fenced Kingdom. Those in the big Kingdom were walking round outside the fenced Kingdom Unclad, hoping to have access into it. I tried to look into the fenced kingdom to see if I can see people in there, then my spirit told my soul that I can't see them because am not there Lord.
I noticed that they was another Kingdom above me, then I tried to go up and have a look, I couldn't because the force was too heavy for me, so I retired to my spirit. When we got back to the earth, my spirit took my soul back to my body but refused to rest on it, instead he flew very high to the sky and looked at me then continued flying towards the moon, he went round the moon, got some light from it then started flying downwards with speed to where I was lying down, he grabbed me and flew upward a bit and then used the light he got from the moon which was in his mouth to make a circle like crown on my head, then he dropped my body and left with my soul back to the first Kingdom.
I tried once more to go upward and see the kingdom that was above me, this time I was able to fly up and stood at the gate, I had an object in my hand which was sharp like a weapon, I didn't know what to do with it because I knew that I wasn't going to fight. Suddenly I made a cut on my hand and my blood dropped, then I had access to that gate. I walked through and also flew through because I had wings like that of an angel. There were few buildings on that path, it was a path that kept moving upward, everything was white. I knew that some beings were there but I couldn't see them, then I asked my spirit then he replied as usual "you are not there lord" . I got to a place which seemed to be the far I could go, then my spirit went into one of the rooms leaving me behind, I tried to see what was happening in the room but I couldn't.
My spirit came out and we started going back, we goth to the gate then I looked back and saw that that Kingdom was only a pathway to another Kingdom. I thought that we were going home but my spirit took me and flew downwards through that first Kingdom, we flew deep down to a place of total darkness, it was another Kingdom, it was expanding and it's expansion was causing the giant stones to crack, which gave fire in some path of that Kingdom, the inhabitants were slaves, working to cover up the fire, the more they try to cover up the fire the more they had more fire break out because of the continuous expansion. I saw a big black spirit with wings lying down, I wasn't comfortable with the darkness and atmosphere, then I decided to leave, we flew through the first Kingdom, back to my body.
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by RoyalBlak007: 11:14am
♤Hmmmm
♤this is not for me
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by SirWere(m): 11:16am
Weed works in mysterious ways....
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by ArchEnemy(m): 11:21am
SirWere:lol
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by lovelygurl(f): 11:23am
SirWere:
As in
Some will believe this story though
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by BrightEye(m): 11:39am
You shouldn't conclude that you experienced afterlife with this your story that sounds like movie in ancient time. A spirit does not have characteristics of the physical body, thus could not be doing activities you claimed you were doing . That was like a dream, or a strong imagination.
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by Deprince2656(m): 11:46am
You are a gud novelist.
Pls don't forget to publish this article and if you don't have the money, we nairalanders will contribute.
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by Elparaiso(m): 3:11pm
I will never forget how I felt the first time I got drunk.
This op just put his own experience into words.
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by seunny4lif(m): 3:13pm
Another one
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by AntiWailer: 3:13pm
SirWere:
lol
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by henrydadon(m): 3:14pm
sound like you had a good sleep to me
and your brain was making sh!t up
am not gonna rule out the power of weed here
trust me have been there before..i slept real good one day and starting making sh!t up that i was a millionaire and met with bill gate and obama..i was only living out my fantasy in my head..and trust me it felt good and real until i woke up to reality to soak garri and sugar
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by pharmadoctor(m): 3:14pm
What did you smoke before u experienced all these?
Marijuana is not good on u.
Hallucinations is all I see...
Watch what you smoke next time.
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by nothingmega122(m): 3:14pm
Handwork of adulterated weed
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by softboiy: 3:14pm
not all leaf are edible they won't hear now see ur lyf
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by Tjohnnay: 3:14pm
Booking
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by Randy100: 3:15pm
When you think you have heard all the lies in the world. Then another big lie pops out.
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by TrueHeart365(m): 3:15pm
op, talk true. how many arizona you don smoke before this jonzing experience?
cos this one pass weed highness
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by Bumbae1(f): 3:15pm
SirWere:Kikiki
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by EXLOVER(m): 3:15pm
The first day i ate weed ehn my small self contain apartment be like Manson,, and once i open door go out i be like say i dey enter another person room, and i just dey run anyhow dey cross road... Delta weed best weed ever liveth... Happy Wednesday Nairalanders
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by Obiwannn: 3:15pm
SirWere:you're wicked
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by sprado(m): 3:16pm
ok
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by okoisubra(m): 3:16pm
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by 247NaijaNews: 3:16pm
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by frankanyiks(m): 3:16pm
Booked
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by Bumbae1(f): 3:16pm
Lol the comments though
Una don chop op spit am out ...
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by Drienzia: 3:16pm
Click like if you confused after reading the OP's post
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by akanbiaa(m): 3:16pm
K
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by NNVanguard(m): 3:16pm
SirWere:
You cant just piry someborry, so one can not say his death story while alive and have peace again baaa? Its unfair
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by barclayb(m): 3:16pm
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by amiibaby(f): 3:17pm
Ok
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by pato1(m): 3:17pm
This is only an immagination and not a true story
Re: What Death Looks Like. Though Alive, I Went There. by xxxtedyxxx(m): 3:18pm
SirWere:
Only weed glaced with dried pawpaw leaves can spur a write up like this.
