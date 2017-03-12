My spirit took hold of my soul to a kingdom that wasn't bright but had a cloudy weather as if it wanted to rain, with lots of people without clothes in it, but weren't tormented. In the centre of that Kingdom was another small Kingdom that is fenced, painted with white paint, and they was light in it, the light was only in that fenced Kingdom. Those in the big Kingdom were walking round outside the fenced Kingdom Unclad, hoping to have access into it. I tried to look into the fenced kingdom to see if I can see people in there, then my spirit told my soul that I can't see them because am not there Lord.



I noticed that they was another Kingdom above me, then I tried to go up and have a look, I couldn't because the force was too heavy for me, so I retired to my spirit. When we got back to the earth, my spirit took my soul back to my body but refused to rest on it, instead he flew very high to the sky and looked at me then continued flying towards the moon, he went round the moon, got some light from it then started flying downwards with speed to where I was lying down, he grabbed me and flew upward a bit and then used the light he got from the moon which was in his mouth to make a circle like crown on my head, then he dropped my body and left with my soul back to the first Kingdom.



I tried once more to go upward and see the kingdom that was above me, this time I was able to fly up and stood at the gate, I had an object in my hand which was sharp like a weapon, I didn't know what to do with it because I knew that I wasn't going to fight. Suddenly I made a cut on my hand and my blood dropped, then I had access to that gate. I walked through and also flew through because I had wings like that of an angel. There were few buildings on that path, it was a path that kept moving upward, everything was white. I knew that some beings were there but I couldn't see them, then I asked my spirit then he replied as usual "you are not there lord" . I got to a place which seemed to be the far I could go, then my spirit went into one of the rooms leaving me behind, I tried to see what was happening in the room but I couldn't.



My spirit came out and we started going back, we goth to the gate then I looked back and saw that that Kingdom was only a pathway to another Kingdom. I thought that we were going home but my spirit took me and flew downwards through that first Kingdom, we flew deep down to a place of total darkness, it was another Kingdom, it was expanding and it's expansion was causing the giant stones to crack, which gave fire in some path of that Kingdom, the inhabitants were slaves, working to cover up the fire, the more they try to cover up the fire the more they had more fire break out because of the continuous expansion. I saw a big black spirit with wings lying down, I wasn't comfortable with the darkness and atmosphere, then I decided to leave, we flew through the first Kingdom, back to my body.