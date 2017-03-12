Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos (27177 Views)

Wishing them happy married life. Guys what's your take on this.... As for me, I love it slim but not thin

God bless their union.





if this woman climb on top this man for bed





if this woman climb on top this man for bed Na murder case be that o

truely..... Wen size dosnt matter

congrats to them

NOT bad...big size ROCKS!





I was here too before u LefuLefu NOT bad...big size ROCKS!

Happy married life to them'





If u chase a dog away from its poo ;na u go chop am?







Nah doggy style person go used gbensh dis mama oh ewww tomotoNah doggy style person go used gbensh dis mama oh





















































































Check last 3 pics The look on the guys face says it all





but why I go see VENZA for ground leave am say na BULLDOZER I want





but why I go see VENZA for ground leave am say na BULLDOZER I want I dey craze? cute couple.

To each His/Her own...



Congratulations to them.

One man's food is another man's poision.



















Congrats to you guys

The man must be inexplicably greedy in nature.. 3 Likes

if I talk now they will call me enemy of progress.

the guy's face says otherwise









fvck U Mynd44 for deleting my comment... Bigoted mofo

Congrats to the couple. May their wedding be a "robust" occasion.





Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.

The babe must get money.....

Different strokes for different folks

God bless their union. and these type of women like $ex



wat do u think? odeigwu!! dis man wants to die

obiorathesubtle:

The man must be inexplicably greedy in nature.. only him just want to collect everything.imagine this type of lady dey on top of u dey ride u like cowgirl ..one thousand way to die tinzs

and you be like When the pastor says you may carry your BRIDE

They look cool together.

They look happy together, that's what matters.



If he truly loves her and she loves him,she will lose that weight.

There is something ugly about that guy that we are not seeing. Could be chronic body odour, halitosis, no game, no money and so on that has led to this forced choice. 3 Likes

It's his choice.... One thing Nigerians never respect