|When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by iamceemeon: 12:37pm
Guys what's your take on this.... As for me, I love it slim but not thin Wishing them happy married life.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by iamceemeon: 12:38pm
More
3 Likes
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by Donwizbro(m): 12:39pm
God bless their union.
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by benzene00: 12:41pm
if this woman climb on top this man for bed
Na murder case be that o
46 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by Pennah(m): 12:42pm
truely..... Wen size dosnt matter
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by Tiny23(f): 12:42pm
Hey!
congrats to them
1 Like
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by tooth4tooth: 12:43pm
1 Like
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by QueenSuccubus(f): 12:52pm
NOT bad...big size ROCKS!
I was here too before u LefuLefu
3 Likes
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by bentlywills(m): 1:06pm
Happy married life to them'
If u chase a dog away from its poo ;na u go chop am?
2 Likes
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by youngberry001(m): 1:12pm
ewww tomoto
Nah doggy style person go used gbensh dis mama oh
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by ifex370(m): 1:29pm
The look on the guys face says it all
Check last 3 pics
9 Likes
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by comradespade(m): 1:31pm
cute couple.
but why I go see VENZA for ground leave am say na BULLDOZER I want
I dey craze?
14 Likes
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by jashar(f): 1:33pm
To each His/Her own...
Congratulations to them.
1 Like
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by centmanuel(m): 1:38pm
One man's food is another man's poision.
Congrats to you guys
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by obiorathesubtle: 2:03pm
The man must be inexplicably greedy in nature..
3 Likes
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by lilmax(m): 2:08pm
if I talk now they will call me enemy of progress.
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by Ihateafonja: 2:11pm
the guy's face says otherwise
fvck U Mynd44 for deleting my comment... Bigoted mofo
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by Tazdroid(m): 2:26pm
Congrats to the couple. May their wedding be a "robust" occasion.
Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.
1 Like
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by Larryfest(m): 3:08pm
The babe must get money.....
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by jworos(m): 3:12pm
Different strokes for different folks
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by rattlesnake(m): 3:23pm
Donwizbro:and these type of women like $ex
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by lefulefu(m): 3:32pm
odeigwu!! dis man wants to die
QueenSuccubus
Aderola15
oyind18
Dextology
Bumba1
kimbra
wat do u think?
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by lefulefu(m): 3:36pm
obiorathesubtle:only him just want to collect everything.imagine this type of lady dey on top of u dey ride u like cowgirl ..one thousand way to die tinzs
3 Likes
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by Oyind18: 3:41pm
Big eye
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by wapadunk(m): 3:42pm
When the pastor says you may carry your BRIDEand you be like
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by idu1(m): 3:44pm
They look cool together.
1 Like
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by YoungBlackRico: 3:46pm
They look happy together, that's what matters.
©YBR
3 Likes
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by Vorpal: 3:46pm
If he truly loves her and she loves him,she will lose that weight.
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by Backinfront(m): 3:49pm
There is something ugly about that guy that we are not seeing. Could be chronic body odour, halitosis, no game, no money and so on that has led to this forced choice.
3 Likes
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by Alesandese(f): 3:51pm
It's his choice.... One thing Nigerians never respect
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: When Size Doesn't Matter: Pre-Wedding Photos by missile(m): 3:53pm
ok
1 Like
