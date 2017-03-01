Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa (9845 Views)

Dollar Free Fall Continues, Sells At N425/dollar / Naira Gains 30%, Sells For N250/dollar / Woman Who Sells Puff-puff On Water (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Am so proud of what i do, i cant fake it. the fact that am a student of Benue state university doesn't change me, if i don't help mummy who will,

Annoited okpa

Sponsored by grace.



Source: She wrote:Am so proud of what i do, i cant fake it. the fact that am a student of Benue state university doesn't change me, if i don't help mummy who will,Annoited okpaSponsored by grace.Source: https://mobile.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=383715621999738&id=100010839093642&refid=52&_ft_=top_level_post_id.1499392320093731%3Atl_objid.1499392320093731%3Athid.100000689315971&__tn__=C 8 Likes

And so? . Next jo...

Very soon now you will be calling Lalasticlala 8 Likes

Good

So what should we do now 5 Likes

...m

what's the big deal? mtheew 2 Likes

she must be idoma- that's our people 2 Likes

g

And so

It's obvious that nairaland are out of threads. 8 Likes

its on front page already?

Make thunder fire this OP. She sells okpa so fjcking what? 1 Like 1 Share

rheether:

Make thunder fire this OP. She sells okpa so fjcking what? Go and sell your own so you can be on frontpage. Go and sell your own so you can be on frontpage. 1 Like

SHOPPERS:

And so?

.

Next jo...



Very soon now you will be calling Lalasticlala

At least she is not hoeing around on IG upandan like most girls her age do. At least she is not hoeing around on IG upandan like most girls her age do. 5 Likes





Meanwhile

Etisalat Free browsing cheat is blazing so hot. Unlimited and very fast. See my settings here ==> God bless you.MeanwhileEtisalat Free browsing cheat is blazing so hot. Unlimited and very fast. See my settings here ==> http://sck.pm/Xi

So we should fry beans

at least better pass daniella and apostole sule wey dey use my tithe dey yansh ashewo 1 Like 1 Share

It's not a big deal.

Good.

It is better than selling your body. 1 Like

This is jus a kind of an encouragement to ladies who think selling thier vjay is the last option

Aje awa o! 1 Like

God bless your hustle jare.

but frankly dis is not new so it is not News 3 Likes

Nice one

Her number please?



http://www.wikinaija.com.ng/2017/03/meet-beautiful-bsu-student-who-sells.html mama. Meet Beautiful BSU Student Who Sells Okpa For Her Mum To Make A Living



http://www.wikinaija.com.ng/2017/03/daniella-okekes-house-in-maryland-lagos.html?m=1 Daniella Okeke's House In Maryland Lagos, Was Bought By Apostle Suleman - SR

Hardworking

wao am so attracted to her right now i just admire her courage and humility, instead of living a lie on Facebook like most people do, she decided to be honest 3 Likes

may God almighty bless you, for not deciding to sell ur body like most ladies do