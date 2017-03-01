₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by benueguy(m): 1:32pm
She wrote:
Am so proud of what i do, i cant fake it. the fact that am a student of Benue state university doesn't change me, if i don't help mummy who will,
Annoited okpa
Sponsored by grace.
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by SHOPPERS(m): 2:53pm
And so? . Next jo...
Very soon now you will be calling Lalasticlala
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by eezeribe(m): 3:45pm
Good
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by dragonking3: 9:37pm
So what should we do now
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by segebase(m): 9:38pm
...m
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by dollyjoy(f): 9:38pm
what's the big deal? mtheew
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by IPOB123london: 9:38pm
she must be idoma- that's our people
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by DonPablo007: 9:38pm
g
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by wassade: 9:39pm
And so
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by zuby4real10(m): 9:39pm
It's obvious that nairaland are out of threads.
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by Idydarling(f): 9:39pm
its on front page already?
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by rheether(f): 9:39pm
Make thunder fire this OP. She sells okpa so fjcking what?
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by DrayZee: 9:40pm
rheether:Go and sell your own so you can be on frontpage.
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by kennygee(f): 9:40pm
SHOPPERS:
At least she is not hoeing around on IG upandan like most girls her age do.
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by EntclassBlog(m): 9:40pm
God bless you.
Meanwhile
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by engrpheleeks(m): 9:40pm
So we should fry beans
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by oringobiafra: 9:41pm
at least better pass daniella and apostole sule wey dey use my tithe dey yansh ashewo
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by Destinylink(m): 9:41pm
It's not a big deal.
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by Flexherbal(m): 9:41pm
Good.
It is better than selling your body.
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by SeniorZato(m): 9:41pm
This is jus a kind of an encouragement to ladies who think selling thier vjay is the last option
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by VickyRotex(f): 9:41pm
Aje awa o!
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by Zita55(f): 9:41pm
God bless your hustle jare.
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by chinex276(m): 9:41pm
but frankly dis is not new so it is not News
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by oxygen247(m): 9:41pm
Nice one
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by orjikuramo(m): 9:42pm
Her number please?
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by kanicorp9(m): 9:42pm
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by smithsydny(m): 9:42pm
Hardworking
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by Mizk(f): 9:43pm
wao am so attracted to her right now i just admire her courage and humility, instead of living a lie on Facebook like most people do, she decided to be honest
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by oganass(m): 9:43pm
may God almighty bless you, for not deciding to sell ur body like most ladies do
|Re: Benue State University Student Who Sells Okpa by jeeqaa7(m): 9:43pm
Continue... Nor go read...
You go take Okpa take settle lecturer
