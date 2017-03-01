₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Lesky3(m): 1:39pm
FOOTIE superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is to become the father of twin boys, a family source has claimed.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/3068531/cristiano-ronaldo-twins-georgina-rodriguez-surrogate/
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Docytee: 1:41pm
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Lesky3(m): 2:06pm
where are the mods lalasticlala seun
where are the mods lalasticlala seun
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by kennygee(f): 9:46pm
Why surrogate tho?
No special woman in his life can carry the twins?
Weird.
Guess its the season of IVF and twins in Hollywood and Sportsville.
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by MathsChic(f): 9:46pm
Lol Naija
Regarding topic: actually won't mind using a surrogate to carry my child as well. Abeg, pregnancy stress can be too much.
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Epositive(m): 9:46pm
ronaldo is really blessed!
#CR7
#positivevibes
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Michaelpresh(m): 9:47pm
dady yooo
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Akshow: 9:47pm
kennygee:because with his worth, getting a woman that will love him for him is hard. With this, no marriage palaver, no cheating issues, no divorce settlement, no alimony, no custody battle. they are his and of course he has all it takes to take care of them. Genius if u ask me.
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Mercie97(f): 9:47pm
congratulations to CR7
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by 7Alexander(m): 9:47pm
When you are financially, economically, psychologicallly, physically stable, you can do whatsoever pleases you and no one will raise an eyebrow.
Favour me, Lord.
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by techycontents: 9:47pm
Happy for him
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by ezera(m): 9:47pm
This guy must be gay.
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by rattlesnake(m): 9:47pm
madness
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Seunpaul01(m): 9:47pm
CR7 no get chill at all o. That his son oversized outfit no be here.
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by kingDELE(m): 9:48pm
So??
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Oshoko(m): 9:48pm
Baba Ibeji ;DBaba Ibeji
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by ejimogu89(m): 9:48pm
congratulations CR7
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Dadiyooo: 9:48pm
Mikel's colleague
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by bukatyne(f): 9:48pm
CR7, biko stick to jerseys.
Congrats to the surrogate & CR7. Pity the kids are outside marriage.
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Alao046(m): 9:48pm
wish her safe delivery
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by oringobiafra: 9:48pm
because u dated my cousin sis leaving in spain and she left u dats y u went and impregnate dat white witch anyway my sis doesn't like u and will never regret her decision ronaldo u r a womanizer ... pls dont quote me.
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by SageTravels: 9:49pm
Some will come here and start discussing Messi
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by bejeiodus(m): 9:49pm
Surrogacy is one of the easiest ways to make money abroad but cultural taboos won't permit it in Nigeria.
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by jeeqaa7(m): 9:49pm
Dis one go born messi height
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Codes151(m): 9:49pm
Ronaldo is possessed! No wife! No time! Haba
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Irishrena1(f): 9:49pm
He no marry?
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Davijunson: 9:49pm
scoring Braces both on and off the pitch.
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by timilehin007(m): 9:49pm
baba omo tin bo lona
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by bukatyne(f): 9:50pm
I don't think he wants a relationship. Surrogacy gives him kids without the relationship.
