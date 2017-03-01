Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. (12078 Views)

FOOTIE superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is to become the father of twin boys, a family source has claimed.



A surrogate mother based on the west coast of the US is heavily pregnant and is said to be expecting the babies “very soon”.





The Real Madrid forward, 32, has told his inner circle that the twins will be flown to his £5million mansion on the outskirts of the Spanish capital.





The source said: “Cristiano and his family can’t wait to meet the new members of their clan.



“He likes to keep a tight lid on his private life but has told loved ones and close friends the baby boys are due to arrive very soon.”



It mirrors the circumstances surrounding the birth of Ronaldo’s son Cristiano Jr, six, together left — said to have been born to a woman in San Diego.



The source said: “He feels the time is right for his boy to have brothers to grow up with.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/3068531/cristiano-ronaldo-twins-georgina-rodriguez-surrogate/ 4 Likes 1 Share



Why surrogate tho?



No special woman in his life can carry the twins?



Weird.



Guess its the season of IVF and twins in Hollywood and Sportsville. 10 Likes

Regarding topic: actually won't mind using a surrogate to carry my child as well. Abeg, pregnancy stress can be too much. Lol











#CR7

ronaldo is really blessed!

dady yooo

kennygee:

Why surrogate tho?



No special woman in his life can carry the twins?



Weird.



Guess its the season of IVF and twins in Hollywood and Sportsville. because with his worth, getting a woman that will love him for him is hard. With this, no marriage palaver, no cheating issues, no divorce settlement, no alimony, no custody battle. they are his and of course he has all it takes to take care of them. Genius if u ask me.



Codes151:

because with his worth, getting a woman that will love him for him is hard. With this, no marriage palaver, no cheating issues, no divorce settlement, no alimony, no custody battle. they are his and of course he has all it takes to take care of them. Genius if u ask me.

congratulations to CR7 1 Like 1 Share

When you are financially, economically, psychologicallly, physically stable, you can do whatsoever pleases you and no one will raise an eyebrow.



Favour me, Lord. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Happy for him 1 Like

This guy must be gay. 2 Likes

madness 1 Like



CR7 no get chill at all o. That his son oversized outfit no be here.

So??

Baba Ibeji

congratulations CR7

Mikel's colleague

CR7, biko stick to jerseys.



Congrats to the surrogate & CR7. Pity the kids are outside marriage. 1 Like

wish her safe delivery

because u dated my cousin sis leaving in spain and she left u dats y u went and impregnate dat white witch anyway my sis doesn't like u and will never regret her decision ronaldo u r a womanizer ... pls dont quote me.

Some will come here and start discussing Messi 2 Likes

Surrogacy is one of the easiest ways to make money abroad but cultural taboos won't permit it in Nigeria.

Dis one go born messi height 1 Like

Ronaldo is possessed! No wife! No time! Haba 1 Like

He no marry? 1 Like

scoring Braces both on and off the pitch. 1 Like

baba omo tin bo lona