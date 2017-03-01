₦airaland Forum

Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Lesky3(m): 1:39pm


FOOTIE superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is to become the father of twin boys, a family source has claimed.

A surrogate mother based on the west coast of the US is heavily pregnant and is said to be expecting the babies “very soon”.


The Real Madrid forward, 32, has told his inner circle that the twins will be flown to his £5million mansion on the outskirts of the Spanish capital.


The source said: “Cristiano and his family can’t wait to meet the new members of their clan.

“He likes to keep a tight lid on his private life but has told loved ones and close friends the baby boys are due to arrive very soon.”

It mirrors the circumstances surrounding the birth of Ronaldo’s son Cristiano Jr, six, together left — said to have been born to a woman in San Diego.

The source said: “He feels the time is right for his boy to have brothers to grow up with.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/3068531/cristiano-ronaldo-twins-georgina-rodriguez-surrogate/

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Docytee: 1:41pm
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Lesky3(m): 2:06pm
where are the mods
where are the mods lalasticlala seun
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by kennygee(f): 9:46pm
Why surrogate tho?

No special woman in his life can carry the twins?

Weird.

Guess its the season of IVF and twins in Hollywood and Sportsville.

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by MathsChic(f): 9:46pm
Lol cheesy cheesy Naija
Docytee:
See what a masquerade is spotted doing in a betting shop
@
http://www.doccytee.com/2017/03/this-is-getting-serious-everyone-wants.html?m=1

Regarding topic: actually won't mind using a surrogate to carry my child as well. Abeg, pregnancy stress can be too much. undecided

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Epositive(m): 9:46pm
ronaldo is really blessed! cheesy




#CR7
#positivevibes

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Michaelpresh(m): 9:47pm
dady yooo
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Akshow: 9:47pm
kennygee:
Why surrogate tho?

No special woman in his life can carry the twins?

Weird.

Guess its the season of IVF and twins in Hollywood and Sportsville.
because with his worth, getting a woman that will love him for him is hard. With this, no marriage palaver, no cheating issues, no divorce settlement, no alimony, no custody battle. they are his and of course he has all it takes to take care of them. Genius if u ask me.

Codes151:
Ronaldo is possessed! No wife! No time! Haba
them de carry wife collect money for bank ni?

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Mercie97(f): 9:47pm
congratulations to CR7

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by 7Alexander(m): 9:47pm
When you are financially, economically, psychologicallly, physically stable, you can do whatsoever pleases you and no one will raise an eyebrow.

Favour me, Lord.

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by techycontents: 9:47pm
Happy for him

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by ezera(m): 9:47pm
This guy must be gay.

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by rattlesnake(m): 9:47pm
madness

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Seunpaul01(m): 9:47pm
grin grin
CR7 no get chill at all o. That his son oversized outfit no be here.

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by kingDELE(m): 9:48pm
So??
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Oshoko(m): 9:48pm
Baba Ibeji ;DBaba Ibeji

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by ejimogu89(m): 9:48pm
congratulations CR7
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Dadiyooo: 9:48pm
Mikel's colleague

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by bukatyne(f): 9:48pm
CR7, biko stick to jerseys.

Congrats to the surrogate & CR7. Pity the kids are outside marriage.

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Alao046(m): 9:48pm
wish her safe delivery
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by oringobiafra: 9:48pm
because u dated my cousin sis leaving in spain and she left u dats y u went and impregnate dat white witch anyway my sis doesn't like u and will never regret her decision ronaldo u r a womanizer ... pls dont quote me.
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by SageTravels: 9:49pm
Some will come here and start discussing Messi

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by bejeiodus(m): 9:49pm
Surrogacy is one of the easiest ways to make money abroad but cultural taboos won't permit it in Nigeria.
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by jeeqaa7(m): 9:49pm
Dis one go born messi height

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Codes151(m): 9:49pm
Ronaldo is possessed! No wife! No time! Haba

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Irishrena1(f): 9:49pm
He no marry?

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by Davijunson: 9:49pm
scoring Braces both on and off the pitch.

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by timilehin007(m): 9:49pm
baba omo tin bo lona
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Expecting A Set Of Twins. by bukatyne(f): 9:50pm
kennygee:
Why surrogate tho?

No special woman in his life can carry the twins?

Weird.

Guess its the season of IVF and twins in Hollywood and Sportsville.

I don't think he wants a relationship. Surrogacy gives him kids without the relationship.

