|Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by mantosa(m): 2:38pm On Mar 12
Hello Nairalanders,
Happy Sunday to you and I hope some of you went to church.
As regards the subject matter, I have followed the story from the beginning and I have been able to deduce some facts indicating that the lady in question - Stephanie Otobo is lying and the media lash is totally to discredit Apostle Suleiman.
Firstly, I am a passive Christian so don't assume I defending the Apostle, I am just being logical.
If this incident happened in 2015, why wait till 2017 to accuse him, interestingly after he spoke against El Rufai?
I remember Sulieman made a statement in 2015 against El Rufai after the latter threatened to close down churches in Kaduna, could it possibly be that was when the scheming started?
In her first series of videos, she claimed she has enough evidences to back her up but till now, she has only released a screenshot of a video call. Babes in the house, y'all know how you love snapping pictures every now and then even with friends. She is still yet to provide a solid evidence.
In a follow up press release, she claimed her laptop was stolen and that was where she had most evidences stored - I find this not straight forward.
Now to Daniella Okeke's issue, at first she mentioned the actress to be a Ghanian and she doesn't know her name but was able to figure out the name and even went as far as knowing Suleiman gave her a car.
Stephanie's claim is Apostle Suleiman slept with her on numerous occasions, got her pregnant and aborted the baby. Let her prove these statements beyond reasonable doubt and leave whosoever is involved with the pastor.
Now, I assume the media is the voice of the voiceless because I am a journalist myself, with Sahara Reporters at her disposal and having held a press conference, she should have laid everything down to the media.
Mentioning Daniella's name would only prolong the issue and if she is saying she only wants the truth to come out, then she should table the svidences and tackle Apostle, apparently she has a sinister plan hidden.
I know what a media frame up is, it drags so long that the personality of the character being targeted is maligned and damaged in the media world.
She also said his is a 'criminal', regardless of what your perception is towards Pastors, how is a promise of marriage a criminal offense?
I just thought to drop a few of my thoughts on the issue here. Please no insults.
lalasticala
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by menxer(m): 2:57pm On Mar 12
And what have you deduced to show the Apostle did or didn't do some if not all he is allegedly accused of?
I have seen some YouTube videos of her calling for the police to investigate her bank account with UBA if there are no direct transfers from Apostle to her to be found.
Are you saying banks will connive with her to tarnish Apostle Sulieman's name?
She even mention some hotels (protea) she lodged with him, won't the hotel cctv (dis)proof her claim?
In the voice of 2face, no one holy pass.
3 Likes
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by okenwa(m): 2:59pm On Mar 12
Portipha's wife acquised Joseph of trying to rape her. The husband believed because joseph left his garment behind while fleeing from her.
Otobo acquised Suleiman of same issue.
Only God knows the truth in all things.
But why she is coming out now and the reason behind it is a bit controversial.
From all indication, Suleiman is under attack from perceived enemies
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by NwamaziNwaAro: 3:05pm On Mar 12
mantosa:
OP
You are irredemably ignorant.
May God give you wisdom...
I wonder why we even pray for false prophets to be exposed
When we are so religiously sentimental to believe it if they get exposed eventually.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by menxer(m): 3:05pm On Mar 12
okenwa:And in this case Sulieman left moneys in Otobo's accounts while fleeing, abi?
One of his percieved enemies is adultery.
2 Likes
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by mantosa(m): 3:06pm On Mar 12
Nice!
She had her bank statements, let her publish it. These are suppose to be her evidences. If she publishes and see the frequency then Apostle needs to explain himself but right now, she seems to be enjoying the spotlight and happy to be doing her job superbly (if she is paid to do so)
menxer:
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by menxer(m): 3:09pm On Mar 12
mantosa:Are you calling for a media trial?
I thought evidences are only tenable in court?
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by mantosa(m): 3:10pm On Mar 12
Bro, did you read my post? I am disappointed in you.
You mean exposed? Exposed without evidences but because he has the pastor title, we should believe without evidences?
I am truly disapppinted. Give us solid proofs!
NwamaziNwaAro:
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by Edwinmason(m): 3:12pm On Mar 12
menxer:why dont she go to uba bank and get the evidence of the transfer....or get a clip from the hotel they lodge in?...seriously speaking this whole saga is becoming boring....let talk about bubu
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by menxer(m): 3:17pm On Mar 12
Edwinmason:
Those are evidences that only lawyers and the police can get, and don't think her lawyers haven't done that already.
Did you read the statement by her lawyers?
I think it is somewhere on NL
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by mantosa(m): 3:23pm On Mar 12
Apparently she started a media trial already.
Apostle Suleiman arrested her without coming to the media, she should do same and let the media come to her. Instead she is going to the media and still hasn't presented a solid evidence yet apart from words from her mouth.
menxer:
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by mantosa(m): 3:25pm On Mar 12
I read it where she mentioned, they are gathering the evidences. Then enough of the media taunting. Let her go to court with proofs and be done with the truth - since that's what she wants.
menxer:
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by Edwinmason(m): 3:29pm On Mar 12
menxer:so wetin the lawyer dey wait for,shebi she no get alert for her phone .......beside she claim suleman went to her family for marriage right...no evidence of that..even the fada came out to denied that...how can she come out to acuse someone and claim she lost the evidence.....does it make sense to you?
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by menxer(m): 3:32pm On Mar 12
mantosa:Who is not taunting?
Are you not aware of Sulieman's #1bn threat?
Are you not aware of Sulieman's name calling?
In this matter both of them are not innocent, but I will side Otobo because Sulieman should have respected not himself but the office he claims to hold and what scandal portends to that office.
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by omofunaab(m): 3:33pm On Mar 12
So far so good.
The girl's story is making sense compared to Apostle Johnson Suleiman's own.
Believe me the truth of the matter will never come out only the person with the most convincing story.
Apostle Suleiman's story is far from convincing
1 Like
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by menxer(m): 3:41pm On Mar 12
Edwinmason:
yes, I saw the video she said her laptop was stolen, but she still has some evidences on her phone.
Her account statement is still there, footage from the hotel's cctv camera shouldn't be hard for her lawyers or police to have access to.
Nothing makes sense in this scandal, that is like quicksand with a man of God stuck in it.
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by menxer(m): 3:46pm On Mar 12
mantosa:What was the grounds for Sulieman arresting her?
I guess youtube is not "going to media."
Do check up on some Sulieman's clips on this matter on youtube.
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by Edwinmason(m): 3:46pm On Mar 12
menxer:i wonda how somebody like suleman go say he is a divorcee and the gurl nor make research to find out, he come ur papa compound with him family for marriage rite yet no photo no evidence.....the truth is, even if ten women comes out wit the same claim, new comers go stil go him church evry sunday
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by mantosa(m): 3:48pm On Mar 12
Apparently, the one who stays in the media the most is the convincing side
omofunaab:
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by menxer(m): 3:54pm On Mar 12
Edwinmason:
Well, I only saw the video she said Sulieman promised her marriage and she got pregnant, not about her introducing him to her family or....
Is it that you don't know girls believe anything and everything from an authority figure especially one with MOG tag?
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by Edwinmason(m): 3:59pm On Mar 12
menxer:so you mean to tell me that if patience jona comes to you promising you marriage wit the claim dat she is divorced u go believe am..? in this social media age
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by menxer(m): 4:42pm On Mar 12
Edwinmason:
Lols
Is it Otobo that proposed marriage to Sulieman?
Your argument lacks merit.
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by Zzyco: 4:45pm On Mar 12
otobo had pounds and dollars, yet she slept in kirikiri prison and could not perfect her bail.
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by SirWere(m): 4:51pm On Mar 12
Edwinmason:I suspect it's a classic case of "deal gone bad".
Suleiman was digging the chick and the girl was feeling him but something happened and he stopped digging.
.
My 2 cents
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by SirWere(m): 4:53pm On Mar 12
mantosa:This is disappointing. I thought you said you were a journalist.
Don't you know the documents you mentioned are presented in court on trial
Sorry, but you sound like a defender rather than being un-biased as you claimed in your write-up.
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by Edwinmason(m): 5:18pm On Mar 12
menxer:dont pretend as if you dont know what am talking about.......a pastor like suleman who is very popular in naija claim he is divorce and d girl culd nt do any fact finding......your own argument lack merit
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by Edwinmason(m): 5:21pm On Mar 12
SirWere:whether suleman chop the girl or not nor be my headache she should jus stop all this evidence-less accusations and should be wise enuff to guide her evidence nxt tym
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by Edwinmason(m): 5:21pm On Mar 12
Zzyco:me sef wonder o
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by menxer(m): 6:15pm On Mar 12
Edwinmason:
Well, until Sulieman clears himself of this, the allegations stand.
If a girl could believe me to run things with me for free, virtually, how much more a man that lodges a lady in first class hotels in first class cities, gives her good millions of money to spend?
I bet she is ready to believe the unbelievable.
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by Edwinmason(m): 6:21pm On Mar 12
menxer:well how do you xplain the fact that she said the introduction took place at her fada hux but afta the father came out to deny dis she leta cam back and she introduction took place at suleman office......so you mean her family, that of suleman went to his office to perform marriage rite..in the suitor house and nobody saw them
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by menxer(m): 6:31pm On Mar 12
Edwinmason:I only argue what I know or heard, I haven't seen that video, so I can't comment on it.
|Re: Why I Believe Stephanie Otobo Is Lying Against Apostle Sulieman by brotherly: 6:42pm On Mar 12
mantosa:
You guys are giving too much credit to El Rufai . The. Man go just dey laff. He does not have a hand in it.
Let's focus on the case at hand. I too don't want to be caught accusing the innocent but the details coming out are shocking. Why do you think no pastor has come out in support of Suleiman? Its because everyone is shocked . Psychologically a case like blackmail can never come up if there isn't something to hide. Where you need to start from are the charges used to get her arrested
Now the Danielle issue Don enter and preliminary figures don't seem to favour Suleimans claims. I also struggle with the position that the lady is not in the class of ladies apostle can date. I can tell you that kind girl can seduce even strong men.
If you enter my house that has all my valuables and want to fight me. I won't, even if I am sure of beating you up. Why? Because after beating you I will still suffer lose of valuables at home.
I can tell you say ogboju no go work for this case. The longer it stays the more other ladies can be emboldened to come out. Let him just quietly seek out of court settlement and minimise the damage.
All the hotels the lady quoted abroad will likely have CCTV. And if she says she has submitted her accounts to police for investigation. Then it appears she is quite sure. Make una take am easy. When mosquito dey your scrotum you no go use hammer kill am else na die be that.
Also consider that it is very very difficult to get apostles direct line. If she has it and had been talking to him one on one then story still plenty be that
