Hello Nairalanders,



Happy Sunday to you and I hope some of you went to church.



As regards the subject matter, I have followed the story from the beginning and I have been able to deduce some facts indicating that the lady in question - Stephanie Otobo is lying and the media lash is totally to discredit Apostle Suleiman.



Firstly, I am a passive Christian so don't assume I defending the Apostle, I am just being logical.



If this incident happened in 2015, why wait till 2017 to accuse him, interestingly after he spoke against El Rufai?



I remember Sulieman made a statement in 2015 against El Rufai after the latter threatened to close down churches in Kaduna, could it possibly be that was when the scheming started?



In her first series of videos, she claimed she has enough evidences to back her up but till now, she has only released a screenshot of a video call. Babes in the house, y'all know how you love snapping pictures every now and then even with friends. She is still yet to provide a solid evidence.



In a follow up press release, she claimed her laptop was stolen and that was where she had most evidences stored - I find this not straight forward.



Now to Daniella Okeke's issue, at first she mentioned the actress to be a Ghanian and she doesn't know her name but was able to figure out the name and even went as far as knowing Suleiman gave her a car.



Stephanie's claim is Apostle Suleiman slept with her on numerous occasions, got her pregnant and aborted the baby. Let her prove these statements beyond reasonable doubt and leave whosoever is involved with the pastor.



Now, I assume the media is the voice of the voiceless because I am a journalist myself, with Sahara Reporters at her disposal and having held a press conference, she should have laid everything down to the media.



Mentioning Daniella's name would only prolong the issue and if she is saying she only wants the truth to come out, then she should table the svidences and tackle Apostle, apparently she has a sinister plan hidden.



I know what a media frame up is, it drags so long that the personality of the character being targeted is maligned and damaged in the media world.



She also said his is a 'criminal', regardless of what your perception is towards Pastors, how is a promise of marriage a criminal offense?



I just thought to drop a few of my thoughts on the issue here. Please no insults.



And what have you deduced to show the Apostle did or didn't do some if not all he is allegedly accused of?



I have seen some YouTube videos of her calling for the police to investigate her bank account with UBA if there are no direct transfers from Apostle to her to be found.



Are you saying banks will connive with her to tarnish Apostle Sulieman's name?



She even mention some hotels (protea) she lodged with him, won't the hotel cctv (dis)proof her claim?



In the voice of 2face, no one holy pass.

Portipha's wife acquised Joseph of trying to rape her. The husband believed because joseph left his garment behind while fleeing from her.

Otobo acquised Suleiman of same issue.



Only God knows the truth in all things.



But why she is coming out now and the reason behind it is a bit controversial.



From all indication, Suleiman is under attack from perceived enemies

mantosa:

You are irredemably ignorant.



May God give you wisdom...





I wonder why we even pray for false prophets to be exposed



You are irredemably ignorant.

May God give you wisdom...

I wonder why we even pray for false prophets to be exposed

When we are so religiously sentimental to believe it if they get exposed eventually.

Portipha's wife acquised Joseph of trying to rape her. The husband believed because joseph left his garment behind while fleeing from her.

Otobo acquised Suleiman of same issue.



Only God knows the truth in all things.



But why she is coming out now and the reason behind it is a bit controversial.



From all indication, Suleiman is under attack from perceived enemies And in this case Sulieman left moneys in Otobo's accounts while fleeing, abi?



And in this case Sulieman left moneys in Otobo's accounts while fleeing, abi?

One of his percieved enemies is adultery.





She had her bank statements, let her publish it. These are suppose to be her evidences. If she publishes and see the frequency then Apostle needs to explain himself but right now, she seems to be enjoying the spotlight and happy to be doing her job superbly (if she is paid to do so)



And what have you deduced to show the Apostle did or didn't do some if not all he is allegedly accused of?



I have seen some YouTube videos of her calling for the police to investigate her bank account with UBA if there are no direct transfers from Apostle to her to be found.



Are you saying banks will connive with her to tarnish Apostle Sulieman's name?



She even mention some hotels (protea) she lodged with him, won't the hotel cctv (dis)proof her claim?



Nice!
She had her bank statements, let her publish it. These are suppose to be her evidences. If she publishes and see the frequency then Apostle needs to explain himself but right now, she seems to be enjoying the spotlight and happy to be doing her job superbly (if she is paid to do so)

Nice!



She had her bank statements, let her publish it. These are suppose to be her evidences. If she publishes and see the frequency then Apostle needs to explain himself but right now, she seems to be enjoying the spotlight and happy to be doing her job superbly (if she is paid to do so)



Are you calling for a media trial?

Are you calling for a media trial?

I thought evidences are only tenable in court?





You mean exposed? Exposed without evidences but because he has the pastor title, we should believe without evidences?



I am truly disapppinted. Give us solid proofs!



OP



You are irredemably ignorant.



May God give you wisom...





I wonder why we even pray for false prophets to be exposed



When we are so religiously sentimental to believe it if they get exposed eventually.





Bro, did you read my post? I am disappointed in you.
You mean exposed? Exposed without evidences but because he has the pastor title, we should believe without evidences?

I am truly disapppinted. Give us solid proofs!

I have seen some YouTube videos of her calling for the police to investigate her bank account with UBA if there are no direct transfers from Apostle to her to be found.



Are you saying banks will connive with her to tarnish Apostle Sulieman's name?



She even mention some hotels (protea) she lodged with him, won't the hotel cctv (dis)proof her claim?

why dont she go to uba bank and get the evidence of the transfer....or get a clip from the hotel they lodge in?...seriously speaking this whole saga is becoming boring....let talk about bubu

why dont she go to uba bank and get the evidence of the transfer....or get a clip from the hotel they lodge in?...seriously speaking this whole saga is becoming boring....let talk about bubu

Those are evidences that only lawyers and the police can get, and don't think her lawyers haven't done that already.



Did you read the statement by her lawyers?

Those are evidences that only lawyers and the police can get, and don't think her lawyers haven't done that already.

Did you read the statement by her lawyers?

I think it is somewhere on NL





Apostle Suleiman arrested her without coming to the media, she should do same and let the media come to her. Instead she is going to the media and still hasn't presented a solid evidence yet apart from words from her mouth.





Are you calling for a media trial?

Apparently she started a media trial already.
Apostle Suleiman arrested her without coming to the media, she should do same and let the media come to her. Instead she is going to the media and still hasn't presented a solid evidence yet apart from words from her mouth.





Those are evidences that only lawyers and the police can get, and don't think her lawyers haven't done that already.



Did you read the statement by her lawyers?

I think it is somewhere on NL



I read it where she mentioned, they are gathering the evidences. Then enough of the media taunting. Let her go to court with proofs and be done with the truth - since that's what she wants.

Those are evidences that only lawyers and the police can get, and don't think her lawyers haven't done that already.



Did you read the statement by her lawyers?

I think it is somewhere on NL



so wetin the lawyer dey wait for,shebi she no get alert for her phone .......beside she claim suleman went to her family for marriage right...no evidence of that..even the fada came out to denied that...how can she come out to acuse someone and claim she lost the evidence.....does it make sense to you?

I read it where she mentioned, they are gathering the evidences. Then enough of the media taunting. Let her go to court with proofs and be done with the truth - since that's what she wants.



Who is not taunting?

Are you not aware of Sulieman's #1bn threat?

Are you not aware of Sulieman's name calling?



Who is not taunting?

Are you not aware of Sulieman's #1bn threat?

Are you not aware of Sulieman's name calling?

In this matter both of them are not innocent, but I will side Otobo because Sulieman should have respected not himself but the office he claims to hold and what scandal portends to that office.

So far so good.



The girl's story is making sense compared to Apostle Johnson Suleiman's own.



Believe me the truth of the matter will never come out only the person with the most convincing story.





Apostle Suleiman's story is far from convincing 1 Like

so wetin the lawyer dey wait for,shebi she no get alert for her phone .......beside she claim suleman went to her family for marriage right...no evidence of that..even the fada came out to denied that...how can she come out to acuse someone and claim she lost the evidence.....does it make sense to you?

yes, I saw the video she said her laptop was stolen, but she still has some evidences on her phone.

Her account statement is still there, footage from the hotel's cctv camera shouldn't be hard for her lawyers or police to have access to.



yes, I saw the video she said her laptop was stolen, but she still has some evidences on her phone.
Her account statement is still there, footage from the hotel's cctv camera shouldn't be hard for her lawyers or police to have access to.

Nothing makes sense in this scandal, that is like quicksand with a man of God stuck in it.

Apparently she started a media trial already.



Apostle Suleiman arrested her without coming to the media, she should do same and let the media come to her. Instead she is going to the media and still hasn't presented a solid evidence yet apart from words from her mouth.



What was the grounds for Sulieman arresting her?

I guess youtube is not "going to media."



What was the grounds for Sulieman arresting her?

I guess youtube is not "going to media."

Do check up on some Sulieman's clips on this matter on youtube.

yes, I saw the video she said her laptop was stolen, but she still has some evidences on her phone.

Her account statement is still there, footage from the hotel's cctv camera shouldn't be hard for her lawyers or police to have access to.



i wonda how somebody like suleman go say he is a divorcee and the gurl nor make research to find out, he come ur papa compound with him family for marriage rite yet no photo no evidence.....the truth is, even if ten women comes out wit the same claim, new comers go stil go him church evry sunday





So far so good.



The girl's story is making sense compared to Apostle Johnson Suleiman's own.



Believe me the truth of the matter will never come out only the person with the most convincing story.





Apparently, the one who stays in the media the most is the convincing side

i wonda how somebody like suleman go say he is a divorcee and the gurl nor make research to find out, he come ur papa compound with him family for marriage rite yet no photo no evidence.....the truth is, even if ten women comes out wit the same claim, new comers go stil go him church evry sunday

Well, I only saw the video she said Sulieman promised her marriage and she got pregnant, not about her introducing him to her family or....



Well, I only saw the video she said Sulieman promised her marriage and she got pregnant, not about her introducing him to her family or....

Is it that you don't know girls believe anything and everything from an authority figure especially one with MOG tag?

Well, I only saw the video she said Sulieman promised her marriage and she got pregnant, not about her introducing him to her family or....



so you mean to tell me that if patience jona comes to you promising you marriage wit the claim dat she is divorced u go believe am..? in this social media age

so you mean to tell me that if patience jona comes to you promising you marriage wit the claim dat she is divorced u go believe am..? in this social media age

Lols

Is it Otobo that proposed marriage to Sulieman?



Lols

Is it Otobo that proposed marriage to Sulieman?

Your argument lacks merit.

otobo had pounds and dollars, yet she slept in kirikiri prison and could not perfect her bail.

i wonda how somebody like suleman go say he is a divorcee and the gurl nor make research to find out, he come ur papa compound with him family for marriage rite yet no photo no evidence.....the truth is, even if ten women comes out wit the same claim, new comers go stil go him church evry sunday I suspect it's a classic case of "deal gone bad".

Suleiman was digging the chick and the girl was feeling him but something happened and he stopped digging.



.









I suspect it's a classic case of "deal gone bad".

Suleiman was digging the chick and the girl was feeling him but something happened and he stopped digging.

My 2 cents

Nice!



She had her bank statements, let her publish it. These are suppose to be her evidences. If she publishes and see the frequency then Apostle needs to explain himself but right now, she seems to be enjoying the spotlight and happy to be doing her job superbly (if she is paid to do so)



This is disappointing. I thought you said you were a journalist.



Don't you know the documents you mentioned are presented in court on trial



This is disappointing. I thought you said you were a journalist.

Don't you know the documents you mentioned are presented in court on trial

Sorry, but you sound like a defender rather than being un-biased as you claimed in your write-up.

Lols

Is it Otobo that proposed marriage to Sulieman?



Your argument lacks merit.

dont pretend as if you dont know what am talking about.......a pastor like suleman who is very popular in naija claim he is divorce and d girl culd nt do any fact finding......your own argument lack merit

I suspect it's a classic case of "deal gone bad".

Suleiman was digging the chick and the girl was feeling him but something happened and he stopped digging.



.









whether suleman chop the girl or not nor be my headache she should jus stop all this evidence-less accusations and should be wise enuff to guide her evidence nxt tym

me sef wonder o

dont pretend as if you dont know what am talking about.......a pastor like suleman who is very popular in naija claim he is divorce and d girl culd nt do any fact finding......your own argument lack merit

Well, until Sulieman clears himself of this, the allegations stand.



If a girl could believe me to run things with me for free, virtually, how much more a man that lodges a lady in first class hotels in first class cities, gives her good millions of money to spend?

Well, until Sulieman clears himself of this, the allegations stand.

If a girl could believe me to run things with me for free, virtually, how much more a man that lodges a lady in first class hotels in first class cities, gives her good millions of money to spend?

I bet she is ready to believe the unbelievable.

Well, until Sulieman clears himself of this, the allegations stand.



If a girl could believe me to run things with me for free, virtually, how much more a man that lodges a lady in first class hotels in first class cities, gives her good millions of money to spend?

well how do you xplain the fact that she said the introduction took place at her fada hux but afta the father came out to deny dis she leta cam back and she introduction took place at suleman office......so you mean her family, that of suleman went to his office to perform marriage rite..in the suitor house and nobody saw them

well how do you xplain the fact that she said the introduction took place at her fada hux but afta the father came out to deny dis she leta cam back and she introduction took place at suleman office......so you mean her family, that of suleman went to his office to perform marriage rite..in the suitor house and nobody saw them I only argue what I know or heard, I haven't seen that video, so I can't comment on it. I only argue what I know or heard, I haven't seen that video, so I can't comment on it.