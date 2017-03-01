Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) (8471 Views)

Mr Ossai who took to his Facebook wall to express gratitude to God for saving his live and that of his friends.According to him,nobody died in the accident which happened on their way back from a wedding which took place in Warri,Delta state.

He also expressed gratitude to a good Samaritan who helped them out of the crisis and brought them home.







Thank God....no one died. 1 Like

Thank God.

Keep matching throttle , micheal schumacher, the way you peeps drive sef, imagine say no be better tire dey the motor sef, your lucky the car flew off the road and did softt landing. Dem for scrap ur meat from coal tar. Rubbish. 4 Likes





One big LION just bust out



If you see the way men go bust cry de run ,de fall I just de imagine as all of them struggle for the bushOne big LION just bust outIf you see the way men go bust cry de run ,de fall 3 Likes

Definitely overspeeding with the tiny spare tyre 5 Likes

Eddygourdo:

Keep matching throttle , micheal schumacher, the way you peeps drive sef, imagine say no be better tire dey the motor sef, your lucky the car flew off the road and did softt landing. Dem for scrap ur meat from coal tar. Rubbish. u dey vex oh u dey vex oh 1 Like

SalamRushdie:

Definitely overspeeding with the tiny spare tyre

You are on point.



Driving on a major highway with such tire is wrong. They are lucky to be alive and thank God they didn't kill other innocent road users as a result of their stupidity. You are on point.Driving on a major highway with such tire is wrong. They are lucky to be alive and thank God they didn't kill other innocent road users as a result of their stupidity. 9 Likes

He is lucky

Thank God 4 his mercies

Thank God nobody died

Thank God that no life was lost. But this will not be unconnected with the poor condition of roads in the state. You are always quick to point to achievements of your pay master. Please see this as another opportunity by God to correct your wrongs.



You should tell the governor that the roads are not motorable and should devise means that will reduce the increasing rate road accident across the state.



Media propaganda will lead us backwards. As youths and stake holders of the delta state project, we must never be scared to say the truth.



Again, congrats knowing you are alive and bear same name with me. Play your part to always say and do the right thing. 2 Likes

What is the nairalanders moniker?

stubornnn:

What is the nairalanders moniker?

Ossaioviesucces is his username Ossaioviesucces is his username

Which kind motor be dis self?

good thing they are fine

.

how come

Jesus

sar33:

Your website and bad news be like Peter and Paul Your website and bad news be like Peter and Paul

Jesus is wonderful. He can never leave His own to suffer.

i kant tekh this

The rate of accident just increased this year. I wonder how this years december will be .

God save us



Thank God for their lives!

Were they drunk?

t

Chai we miss their meat, the thing for sweet die.

The speed these govt officials fly on the roads are alarming one wonders if they are immune to accidents as they are to probes