Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by sar33: 2:43pm
The PA to the Governor Okowa on special duties Ossai Ovie Success was involved in a motor accident alongside Destiny Igbinedion, Chiweuba Heleman Osakwe Peter Paul and Offor Chukwuma yesterday.
Mr Ossai who took to his Facebook wall to express gratitude to God for saving his live and that of his friends.According to him,nobody died in the accident which happened on their way back from a wedding which took place in Warri,Delta state.
He also expressed gratitude to a good Samaritan who helped them out of the crisis and brought them home.
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by sar33: 2:43pm
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by Rotentina(m): 2:48pm
Thank God....no one died.
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by venai(m): 2:52pm
Thank God.
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by Eddygourdo(m): 2:53pm
Keep matching throttle , micheal schumacher, the way you peeps drive sef, imagine say no be better tire dey the motor sef, your lucky the car flew off the road and did softt landing. Dem for scrap ur meat from coal tar. Rubbish.
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by pyyxxaro: 3:07pm
I just de imagine as all of them struggle for the bush
One big LION just bust out
If you see the way men go bust cry de run ,de fall
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by SalamRushdie: 3:14pm
Definitely overspeeding with the tiny spare tyre
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by lofty900(m): 3:17pm
Eddygourdo:u dey vex oh
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by Ralphlauren(m): 3:18pm
SalamRushdie:
You are on point.
Driving on a major highway with such tire is wrong. They are lucky to be alive and thank God they didn't kill other innocent road users as a result of their stupidity.
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by meezynetwork(m): 3:42pm
He is lucky
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by Vision4God: 4:06pm
Thank God 4 his mercies
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by ufuosman(m): 4:10pm
Thank God nobody died
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by a2personal2013: 5:01pm
Thank God that no life was lost. But this will not be unconnected with the poor condition of roads in the state. You are always quick to point to achievements of your pay master. Please see this as another opportunity by God to correct your wrongs.
You should tell the governor that the roads are not motorable and should devise means that will reduce the increasing rate road accident across the state.
Media propaganda will lead us backwards. As youths and stake holders of the delta state project, we must never be scared to say the truth.
Again, congrats knowing you are alive and bear same name with me. Play your part to always say and do the right thing.
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by stubornnn: 5:03pm
What is the nairalanders moniker?
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by a2personal2013: 5:27pm
stubornnn:
Ossaioviesucces is his username
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by jeeqaa7(m): 9:53pm
Which kind motor be dis self?
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by henrydadon(m): 9:54pm
good thing they are fine
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by Agriculturegric: 9:54pm
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by ruggedtimi(m): 9:54pm
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by Mobismart: 9:54pm
how come
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by Dadiyooo: 9:55pm
Jesus
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by Agriculturegric: 9:55pm
sar33:
Your website and bad news be like Peter and Paul
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by Seunpaul01(m): 9:55pm
Jesus is wonderful. He can never leave His own to suffer.
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by timilehin007(m): 9:55pm
i kant tekh this
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by Chukabiz(m): 9:55pm
The rate of accident just increased this year. I wonder how this years december will be .
God save us
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by olubagwell: 9:55pm
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by Flexherbal(m): 9:56pm
Thank God for their lives!
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by GodblessNig247(m): 9:56pm
Were they drunk?
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by kristian98(m): 9:57pm
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by Enemyofpeace: 9:58pm
Chai we miss their meat, the thing for sweet die.
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by oloriooko(m): 9:58pm
The speed these govt officials fly on the roads are alarming one wonders if they are immune to accidents as they are to probes
Re: Governor Okowa's PA & Nairalander Ossai Success Involved In Accident(Pics) by FILEBE(m): 9:58pm
Eddygourdo:
you know the driver?
