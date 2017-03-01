₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by informant001: 3:10pm
Security operatives and members of Civilian JTF volunteer group have intercepted a pregnant suicide bomber and another woman in Borno State.The two female suicide bombers, were killed when they refused to surrender and attempted to attack a security post at Ummarari village along Mulai axis of Maiduguri-Damboa road at the outskirts of Maiduguri.
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by chriskosherbal(m): 3:17pm
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by chriskosherbal(m): 3:17pm
na waooo
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by dainformant(m): 3:20pm
this is bad
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by poshestmina(f): 3:23pm
She didn't love the child inside her enough to want to stay alive for him/her ...Lord have mercy ! I just wonder what they tell/do to brainwash this people to the extend of willingly laying down their lives and even their unborn child(ren) .Lord have mercy !
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by kropotkin2: 3:29pm
Biafrawillcome:Bros that dream of yours is a sign from the Almighty Chkwuabiama, a sign that you need to urgently rent a house that has toilet facilities. Thank me after you flush neatly
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by Vision4God: 4:02pm
Let God's Mercy will speak for nigeria
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by EVILFOREST: 5:04pm
That's the extreme of what BRAINWASHING can do
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by mightyhazel: 5:06pm
Pregnant?
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by Emdee590(m): 5:30pm
poshestmina:I think they are being hypnotised... Is more than brainwashing.
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by poshestmina(f): 5:36pm
Emdee590:yeah ,could be true
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by aysnoopy(m): 5:41pm
Die Die Die by fire
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by Tazdroid(m): 7:21pm
I'd like to know how all these suicide bombers are brainwashed into blowing themselves up.
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by anibi9674: 8:04pm
hypnotism at work.
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by Monogamy: 8:13pm
May her soul rest in hell
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by Mopolchi: 8:14pm
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by dadavivo: 8:14pm
Buhari is back, they have started again
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by ifyalways(f): 8:14pm
A pregnant woman too?
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by Michaelpresh(m): 8:14pm
PREGNANT Keh
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by Beno3: 8:14pm
Poverty And Self Slavery.......
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by Punctual(m): 8:14pm
Were they cursed...especially dat one with pregnancy
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by Nma27(f): 8:14pm
Jeez! Just regurgitated the Eba I ate this night.... nawaoo
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by fendorf(m): 8:15pm
So sad
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by mokoshalb(m): 8:15pm
I think these suicide bombers are all hypnotized... Not an issue of brainwashing at all
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by MrPresident1: 8:15pm
The wicked will never go unpunished. See gross wickedness
The wicked will be reveal in due time. Ika buruku!
YOU WILL PAY FOR ALL YOUR WICKEDNESS!!! YOU WILL PAY!!!
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by menwongo(m): 8:16pm
Most muslim Faithfuls are brainwashed. How can a pregnant woman do this, for what?
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by anytexy: 8:17pm
where is the bomb nau?
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by xynerise(m): 8:17pm
She had to bring her unborn child into this madness?
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by AntiWailer: 8:19pm
What kind of religion gives bomb to a pregnant woman ?
Very brain washed set of eediots.
Some one will do this and still claim he is fighting for God.
