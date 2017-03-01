₦airaland Forum

The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics

The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by informant001: 3:10pm
Security operatives and members of Civilian JTF volunteer group have intercepted a pregnant suicide bomber and another woman in Borno State.The two female suicide bombers, were killed when they refused to surrender and attempted to attack a security post at Ummarari village along Mulai axis of Maiduguri-Damboa road at the outskirts of Maiduguri.

http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-shattered-body-of-pregnant-suicide.html

Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by informant001: 3:10pm
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by chriskosherbal(m): 3:17pm
shocked shocked na waooo
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by dainformant(m): 3:20pm
this is bad
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by poshestmina(f): 3:23pm
She didn't love the child inside her enough to want to stay alive for him/her ...Lord have mercy ! I just wonder what they tell/do to brainwash this people to the extend of willingly laying down their lives and even their unborn child(ren) .Lord have mercy !

Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by kropotkin2: 3:29pm
Biafrawillcome:
When u kill innocent Biafrans u lie it is Boko Haram. APC media.

Please nairalanders I had a dream when APC killed a pregnant woman and say is Boko haram. I had this dream on Friday. It is not a political issue would have shared.
Pls let me share the dream of APC and this Boko haram issue. Mods don't delete this we have views.

In my dream I entered a Bush to shiit so I saw Hausa men wearing black they wrote BMC in white.
BMC is Buhari media crew like people like IpobExposed and Sarrki etc.
So the Hausa man wanted to kill me I ran. My brother said thank God I ran that they will kill the next pregnant woman and say is Boko Haram.
As me and my brother was passing in bus. They carried the pregnant woman and say is Boko haram member they killed.

I wanted to post it but is a dream so not a political news.
And Nairaland is APC. I didn't take the dream serious because I was thinking so much about the downfall of APC


Now see innocent pregnant woman in my dream they have killed her and say is Boko Haram


APC all this innocent blood u people are drinking u will vomit it in Jesus Name Amen...


Bros that dream of yours is a sign from the Almighty Chkwuabiama, a sign that you need to urgently rent a house that has toilet facilities. Thank me after you flush neatly grin

Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by Vision4God: 4:02pm
Let God's Mercy will speak for nigeria
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by EVILFOREST: 5:04pm
cry cry
That's the extreme of what BRAINWASHING can do
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by mightyhazel: 5:06pm
Pregnant?
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by Emdee590(m): 5:30pm
poshestmina:
She didn't love the child inside her enough to want to stay alive for him/her ...Lord have mercy ! I just wonder what they tell/do to brainwash this people to the extend of willingly laying down their lives and even their unborn child(ren) .Lord have mercy !
I think they are being hypnotised... Is more than brainwashing.

Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by poshestmina(f): 5:36pm
Emdee590:

I think they are being hypnotised... Is more than brainwashing.
yeah ,could be true
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by aysnoopy(m): 5:41pm
Die Die Die by fire
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by Tazdroid(m): 7:21pm
I'd like to know how all these suicide bombers are brainwashed into blowing themselves up.
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by anibi9674: 8:04pm
hypnotism at work.
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by Monogamy: 8:13pm
May her soul rest in hell

Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by Mopolchi: 8:14pm
shocked angry shocked
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by dadavivo: 8:14pm
Buhari is back, they have started again

Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by ifyalways(f): 8:14pm
A pregnant woman too? cry
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by Michaelpresh(m): 8:14pm
PREGNANT Keh
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by Beno3: 8:14pm
Poverty And Self Slavery.......
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by Punctual(m): 8:14pm
Were they cursed...especially dat one with pregnancy
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by Nma27(f): 8:14pm
Jeez! Just regurgitated the Eba I ate this night.... nawaoo
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by fendorf(m): 8:15pm
So sad
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by mokoshalb(m): 8:15pm
I think these suicide bombers are all hypnotized... Not an issue of brainwashing at all
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by MrPresident1: 8:15pm
The wicked will never go unpunished. See gross wickedness angry angry

The wicked will be reveal in due time. Ika buruku!

YOU WILL PAY FOR ALL YOUR WICKEDNESS!!! YOU WILL PAY!!!
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by menwongo(m): 8:16pm
Most muslim Faithfuls are brainwashed. How can a pregnant woman do this, for what?
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by anytexy: 8:17pm
where is the bomb nau?
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by xynerise(m): 8:17pm
She had to bring her unborn child into this madness? sad
Re: The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics by AntiWailer: 8:19pm
What kind of religion gives bomb to a pregnant woman ?

Very brain washed set of eediots.

Some one will do this and still claim he is fighting for God.

