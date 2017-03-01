Security operatives and members of Civilian JTF volunteer group have intercepted a pregnant suicide bomber and another woman in Borno State.The two female suicide bombers, were killed when they refused to surrender and attempted to attack a security post at Ummarari village along Mulai axis of Maiduguri-Damboa road at the outskirts of Maiduguri.

She didn't love the child inside her enough to want to stay alive for him/her ...Lord have mercy ! I just wonder what they tell/do to brainwash this people to the extend of willingly laying down their lives and even their unborn child(ren) .Lord have mercy !