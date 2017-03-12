₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by splendid22(m): 3:53pm
Roman Goddess has no particular claim to fame except for the devoted followers she commands on Instagram. Many were surprised to see the popular Instagram celebrity at the Vanguard Personality Awards held at Eko Hotel Convention Centre, on 11th of March 2016.
With her curvy figure, ample boobs and sprawling butts, Roman Goddess attended the event ready to steal the show. Some of the guests were literally taking snapshots of her humongous boobs, while others were begging to take pictures with her.
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by fuckpro: 3:57pm
... Going in search of clients common university or polytechnic admission you no get
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by goldbim(f): 4:02pm
Ok,i hope her level of intelligence can match her huge boobies??
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by dikeigbo2(m): 4:10pm
Heavily endowed
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by frenchwine(m): 4:15pm
Irritating.
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by dsocioemmy(m): 4:29pm
she came for the money bags
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by CaroLyner(f): 5:18pm
She came to sell her market
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by Vicolan: 5:20pm
Ladies are really becoming something else dis days.....Must they expose their body....No lesson for d up coming ones
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by Idydarling(f): 6:29pm
she no send una
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by HottestFire: 6:38pm
What is all these
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by brunofarad(m): 6:41pm
Hoo my GAWD
Not again
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by Icecomrade: 6:41pm
Rubbish
Still wondering what kind of they get wearing thrash
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by Memphis357(m): 6:41pm
B for Big Breasts!!!
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by idbami2(m): 6:42pm
RHoeMan Goddess.. Make Ahpostle Kini catch yyou..
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by ToriBlue(f): 6:42pm
fuckpro:She no dey school?
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by 7Alexander(m): 6:42pm
At the most 10years from now all that will be left is a huge sack of unwanted skin and chest pain
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by Negotiate: 6:42pm
lol
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by datola: 6:42pm
Vain things- End time signs.
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by tolaOG(m): 6:42pm
I have buy land
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by Lusola15: 6:42pm
Alfa sule dey Find you
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by TeGaTeGa1(m): 6:43pm
ToriBlue:
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by Tjohnnay: 6:43pm
Stop making useless ppl famous jor
Nairaland, wt d fvck is wrong wit these mod'
Seun do d needful
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by doctorkush(m): 6:43pm
Wow
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by asumo12: 6:44pm
2016 bawo
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by PatzHomes: 6:44pm
This is exactly what the dictionary meant by the word voluptuous
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by dragonking3: 6:44pm
All these daughters of Jezebel no go kee me o.
My preek, Chia
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by fuckpro: 6:44pm
ToriBlue:...true...said she was looking for admission abroad
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by distilledwalex(m): 6:44pm
frenchwine:Dont you ever!!!! Say that again... For huge boobs.. I can give away my pin and card
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by EXLOVER(m): 6:45pm
This recession nor affect her breast abi... Efcc need to probe dis breast. My pr1ck just dey mumu for here
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by Tipsdon: 6:45pm
I know her she is a fan of Manchester city. She is always abreast with information.
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by JideAmuGiaka: 6:46pm
Is that boobs or Ebele ndi Ngwa?.
|Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by distilledwalex(m): 6:46pm
7Alexander:U wicked. .. A min veli veli wicked
