



With her curvy figure, ample boobs and sprawling butts, Roman Goddess attended the event ready to steal the show. Some of the guests were literally taking snapshots of her humongous boobs, while others were begging to take pictures with her.





http://thenewsguru.com/instagram-sensation-roman-goddess-causes-commotion-vanguard-awards/ Roman Goddess has no particular claim to fame except for the devoted followers she commands on Instagram. Many were surprised to see the popular Instagram celebrity at the Vanguard Personality Awards held at Eko Hotel Convention Centre, on 11th of March 2016.With her curvy figure, ample boobs and sprawling butts, Roman Goddess attended the event ready to steal the show. Some of the guests were literally taking snapshots of her humongous boobs, while others were begging to take pictures with her. 6 Likes 3 Shares