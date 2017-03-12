₦airaland Forum

How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by splendid22(m): 3:53pm
Roman Goddess has no particular claim to fame except for the devoted followers she commands on Instagram. Many were surprised to see the popular Instagram celebrity at the Vanguard Personality Awards held at Eko Hotel Convention Centre, on 11th of March 2016.

With her curvy figure, ample boobs and sprawling butts, Roman Goddess attended the event ready to steal the show. Some of the guests were literally taking snapshots of her humongous boobs, while others were begging to take pictures with her.


http://thenewsguru.com/instagram-sensation-roman-goddess-causes-commotion-vanguard-awards/

6 Likes 3 Shares

Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by fuckpro: 3:57pm
... Going in search of clients common university or polytechnic admission you no get

33 Likes 1 Share

Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by goldbim(f): 4:02pm
Ok,i hope her level of intelligence can match her huge boobies??

37 Likes 1 Share

Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by dikeigbo2(m): 4:10pm
Heavily endowed grin

2 Likes

Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by frenchwine(m): 4:15pm
Irritating.

11 Likes

Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by dsocioemmy(m): 4:29pm
she came for the money bags

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by CaroLyner(f): 5:18pm
She came to sell her market

32 Likes 1 Share

Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by Vicolan: 5:20pm
Ladies are really becoming something else dis days.....Must they expose their body....No lesson for d up coming ones

3 Likes

Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by Idydarling(f): 6:29pm
she no send una
Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by HottestFire: 6:38pm
What is all these

34 Likes 3 Shares

Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by brunofarad(m): 6:41pm
Hoo my GAWD


Not again


undecided undecided

1 Like

Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by Icecomrade: 6:41pm
Rubbish

Still wondering what kind of they get wearing thrash
Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by Memphis357(m): 6:41pm
B for Big Breasts!!!
Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by idbami2(m): 6:42pm
RHoeMan Goddess.. Make Ahpostle Kini catch yyou.. grin

7 Likes

Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by ToriBlue(f): 6:42pm
fuckpro:
... Going in search of clients common university or polytechnic admission you no get
She no dey school?

1 Like

Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by 7Alexander(m): 6:42pm
At the most 10years from now all that will be left is a huge sack of unwanted skin and chest pain

19 Likes

Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by Negotiate: 6:42pm
lol
Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by datola: 6:42pm
Vain things- End time signs.

2 Likes

Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by tolaOG(m): 6:42pm
I have buy land

1 Like

Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by Lusola15: 6:42pm
Alfa sule dey Find you grin grin

1 Like

Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by TeGaTeGa1(m): 6:43pm
ToriBlue:
She no dey school?
cheesy grin
Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by Tjohnnay: 6:43pm
Stop making useless ppl famous jor


Nairaland, wt d fvck is wrong wit these mod'



Seun do d needful

2 Likes

Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by doctorkush(m): 6:43pm
Wow
Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by asumo12: 6:44pm
2016 bawo




shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked

shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by PatzHomes: 6:44pm
This is exactly what the dictionary meant by the word voluptuous

1 Like

Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by dragonking3: 6:44pm
All these daughters of Jezebel no go kee me o.

My preek, Chia cry cry

5 Likes

Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by fuckpro: 6:44pm
ToriBlue:
She no dey school?
...true...said she was looking for admission abroad
Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by distilledwalex(m): 6:44pm
frenchwine:
Irritating.
Dont you ever!!!! Say that again... For huge boobs.. I can give away my pin and card

21 Likes

Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by EXLOVER(m): 6:45pm
This recession nor affect her breast abi... Efcc need to probe dis breast. My pr1ck just dey mumu for here
Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by Tipsdon: 6:45pm
I know her she is a fan of Manchester city. She is always abreast with information.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by JideAmuGiaka: 6:46pm
Is that boobs or Ebele ndi Ngwa?.
Re: How Roman Goddess Caused Major Commotion At Vanguard Awards by distilledwalex(m): 6:46pm
7Alexander:
At the most 10years from now all that will be left is a huge sack of unwanted skin and chest pain
U wicked. .. A min veli veli wicked

7 Likes

