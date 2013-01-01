₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,765,778 members, 3,424,745 topics. Date: Friday, 17 March 2017 at 10:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) (26990 Views)
Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) / Sexiest Nollywood Actors (Photos) / Top 25 Sexiest Nollywood Actresses(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by safarigirl(f): 6:23pm On Mar 12
So, two years ago, I created a similar thread on this topic where I listed the sexiest on-screen divos:
http://www.nairaland.com/2172266/sexiest-nollywood-actors-photos
Since then, we've had more entrants into the vibrant movie industry, as expected, new guys made the list, some actors were deposed from their spots and others are completely out, some Worthy Mentions gatecrashed and some old G's retained their spots. Without further ado, here is my 2017 list of 15 sexiest actors
15. Kenneth Okolie
Starting you off with a glass of fine wine, our first debut baby on the list, Kenneth. From winning the 2010 Mr Nigeria and finishing third in Mr World, Kenneth strolled into Nollywood with his good looks and panty-wetting baritone and took his seat among the gorgeous screen gods. Although he’s featured in a number of movies, ladies who can't get enough of this masculine moor can always catch him on weekly series like the popular ROKStudio series, Husbands of Lagos.
14. Tope Tedela
Since winning Most Promising Actor in the 2015 AMVCA, the unassuming Tope who first got his breakthrough via Superstory has made quite a name for himself in the industry, his lean build appeals to most women and so do his muted good looks
13. RMD
RMD is the perfect definition of the term "age like fine wine". The middle-aged RMD has been on our screens for over twenty years, charming us with his wonderful command of English and brilliant comportment. We've watched the veteran actor go from home videos to cinema, playing the adamant son to the protective father and hope to see a lot more of him as he ages
12. Yul Edochie
If Nollywood had a voice, Yul would be it. The last child of veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has traversed both Igbo and English Nollywood and attracted a bevy of swooning female fans with his baritone voice and cool demeanor. His on and off screen behavior has also won him fans, Yul has successfully made a name for himself separate from that of his father and it is no small part to that sexy voice
11. Ramsey Noah
Ramsey has been ruling our screens long before some of the guys on this list even wrote their first common entrance. He has particularly been a force to reckon with in the lover boy role, playing it with such consistency and finesse, it's easy to imagine the articulate mulatto as a lover for most women. Over the years, he has only gotten better at his art and his looks haven't waned. Hopefully, we continue to see charming Ramsey on our screens for a long time
10. Frederick Leonard
Another veteran actor making his debut on this list, Frederick is mostly popular for being the lead in the soap Disclosure, where he plays a charming ladies man. He has also featured in home videos and we hope to see more of him on our TV screens bringing a charm and class only he can execute
9. Gbenro Ajibade
Keeping you warm with a tall glass of sexy, hot chocolate a la the sumptuous beau of the lucky Osas Ighodaro. Whether as a dreaded bad boy or the clean cut gentleman, this Benue-bred obsidian treasure slays our screens with effortless sexiness and mild seduction and has earned his debut on this list
8. OC Ukeje
Our very own corporate casanova, the man who has panties dropping at a smirk, smooth operator and AMBO golden boy, OC, drops all the way to the 8th spot this year. OC has been consistently playing ladies on screen and strumming hearts of female fans since he first came into limelight after starring in White Waters alongside the sultry Rita Dominic and oga just keeps bringing sexy back every chance he gets.
7. Bryan Okwara
Someone call the fire service, because this man is smokin’. Mr. Nigeria in 2007 has been in the showbiz industry for a while, but only gave Nollywood a go in 2012, since then he has starred in a number of movies, charming his co-stars and making the ladies drool.
6. Majid Michel
Majid drops two places this year. The Ghanaian has been in the industry for about ten years and has grown in leaps and bounds. Majid has played a myriad of roles, posting brilliant performances in every movie he has featured in and garnering millions of female fans with his great looks along the way
5. Wole Ojo
Heaven help us, that smile! Another product of AMBO, Wole was first introduced to our screens in 2013 and has since graced movies and soaps with his charming smile and warm aura. Wole is every bit the gentleman every lady is waiting for
4. Alexx Ekubo
Slay daddy, fine boy no rashes Alexx moves up one spot to number four. The Abia state indigene has sealed his place in the hearts of ladies nationwide thanks to his quirky nature and the funny roles he plays. Alexx Ekubo has won for himself many awards and featured in various movies on the big screen, from Weekend Getaway, Keeping My Man and many others, Alexx has proven that you can look great and still be the clown in a movie
3. Blossom Chukwujekwu
Stallion Lord Shagwell aka the love doctor aka Mr.Steal Yo Girl, Blossom retains his third spot courtesy of his consistency since he first made his debut in Nollywood. It doesn’t matter what role he plays, a good guy or a bad one, the reformed criminal or hapless lover, Blossom always delivers and looks all shades of fine doing it
2. Chris Attoh
The Ghanaian retains his second spot mostly because he has been a bit inactive of recent. However, his dark chiseled looks can still be accessed in his many featured featured movies that have been box office hits.
1. Enyinna Nwigwe
First off, we would like to appreciate Abia State, Nigeria, for providing us this beautiful man, shout out to his mama for birthing him and his daddy for letting this sperm win :’( Our top spot goes to a new entrant on the list, but not a new entrant into Nollywood. Enyinna has earned his spot on this list courtesy of ….well, everything. Beard gang- check, charming smile- check, baritone- check, looks good in shades- double check. With starring roles in boxoffice hits like Black November and The Wedding Party, Enyinna has served a bowl of hotness we are only too glad to savour.
Worthy mentions:
Remi Kunle
Emmanuel Ikubese
Bolanle Ninalowo
IK Ogbonna
Uti Nwachukwu
Criteria:
*On-screen charm
* Body build
* Voice
* Eyes
* Industry activeness
* Height
Disclaimer: ©This list is the sole creation of Safarigirl. All Rights Reserved©. Any attempt(s) to copy and paste without due acknowledgment will attract both physical and spiritual repercussions
15 Likes
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by lolademariam: 8:49am On Mar 13
They are all takeaway
2 Likes
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 9:14am On Mar 13
Poster got impeccable taste like seriously. They are all yummy. Especially number 9 Lord!
7 Likes
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by PenisCaP: 9:57am On Mar 13
So because u are confronted with valid points u wana cloze it down
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by tk4rd: 4:56pm On Mar 14
Lalasticlala Seun
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by nikkypearl(f): 5:51pm On Mar 14
I dont do fine men !
bye.....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by darbeelicous(f): 6:01pm On Mar 14
but u do monkeys abi?
.
.
.
.
Continue........
nikkypearl:
13 Likes
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by barallanee(f): 9:24pm On Mar 14
Jeeez majid is so clean...lovely outfit
2 Likes
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by barallanee(f): 9:26pm On Mar 14
Who Nose IK ogbonna
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by Snowangel4(f): 10:31pm On Mar 14
van vicker,desmond Elliot and others nko
7 Likes
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by safarigirl(f): 12:25pm On Mar 15
Snowangel4:there was only space for 15...can't put everyone.
One could make an argument for Mike Ezeuronye, Ken Erics, Okey Uzoeshi, Yemi Blaq, Bobby Obodo, Michael Godson and a lot more.
1 Like
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by safarigirl(f): 6:12pm
This is a weekend-worthy thread and i put a LOT of effort into it (I spent about 2 weeks compiling), data too, it would be nice if it made FP
Cc Fynestboi, MissyB, Lalasticlala
A female version is in the works
2 Likes
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by JeffreyJamez(m): 6:35pm
safarigirl:
..... and you na left Caleb there ba... ... Issokay
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by safarigirl(f): 7:13pm
JeffreyJamez:lol.....laptop scarce for here, you no even ask why i never send those pictures for book covers
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by dangotesmummy: 7:19pm
Ko kanye
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by JeffreyJamez(m): 7:30pm
safarigirl:
Make we no derail this fine thread, I'll buzz you on WhatsApp when I get home lol
1 Like
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by Preca(f): 7:46pm
Oh my my@bolanle ninalowo
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by Iamwrath: 8:13pm
If it's not sharing money on twitter it's not making sense
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by Tundeobama(m): 8:14pm
Preca:Make I treat you well addup D8E192E1
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by Claessique1(f): 8:14pm
nikkypearl:
Haaaaaaaaaaaa!!!! Side eyes
Oya talk true. Woman to woman....
1 Like
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by MinorityTribe: 8:15pm
Wetin i wan take man face do? Bye
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 8:15pm
I no see jim iyk
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by cathodekazim: 8:15pm
dey don marry saharahirl kip off
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by OsitaJustice: 8:15pm
Nice selection, not bad
1 Like
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by MinorityTribe: 8:16pm
nikkypearl:You only do sugar daddies. Like Obasanjo.
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by DLGUY: 8:16pm
Me nkor!
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by prettyjo(f): 8:16pm
nice list
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:17pm
Cute guys!
1 Like
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by prof800(m): 8:18pm
you are there.
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by Divay22(f): 8:18pm
O God
I'm feeling funny
1 Like
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by ovokooo: 8:19pm
@safarigirl, IK Ogbonna suppose dey the main list na
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sexiest Nollywood Actors In 2017 (Photos) by Otradearena: 8:19pm
I knw see Odunlade Adekola ;DI knw see Odunlade Adekola
Nollywood Is Dead - Emeka Ike / Davido & Don Jazzy Place N10 Million On FIFA 15 Game / Freeze Replies Kiibati Bankole: I'm Not Broke, This Has Nothing To Do With Money
Viewing this topic: Bonnywest, Dondamlex(m), holluswagga(m), Lankaline(m), Joannicky(f), Lilbvlgari733(m), Danmaiduguri(m), Desdola(m), Tobijoshua71(m), vanvino(m), gprincead, tensazangetsu20(m), dannybomb(m), yusufobinna1(m), folarin65, austinfan4love, Dpearlz, TerryMarshall, Rexling(m), ralphkanem, janefrancisca(f), korel(m), MUYEEKFIRST, Adeyemi0(m), merikowa, chigbocarez(m), Miyo190, diggy4real, ladiguy(m), Delphie(f), suzan404(f), Samanza89(m), cobadit(m), yunnyp(m), Grundig, Prodigy246(m), YuriOrluv(m), habebe1(m), nairascores, trumpclinton247, kessyR2B(m), Fkforyou(m), oluhyohmih(m), youngbest(m), Pgent1(m), passion247(f), phunmz(f), Porthos, flimsy2(m), elvisscross, Biibe(f), homeboy205, olurock50(m), dhameelare(m), omotommy84(m), humblemikel(f), Emmyspecial(m), Skybee1(m), enedoboy(m), Jetland(m), fanficgirl(f), Mskrisx(f), MzUkay24(f), seyijame, malcolmpounds, chans(m), Flakosixfive(m), CharliParker, olu4life(m), Jacksparr0w127, Dbryan, Nonny86(f), orobski(m), johnpepe1(m), PureDamsel(f), rotecch77(m), McKc22(m), epelumi42(m), ejorgeneral, Buraimohjoseph, mysome, ikuku(m), Estimable(m), mirabeldesmond(f), GloriaNinja(f), abworld6deep(m), Coolpuyol(m), studM(m), lacheery, jenniferloyd86(f), swytchizzy(f), freezyflex(m), grandx88, DifferentBoy1(m), sheylarhh(m), jabbo(m), sEGXY2(m), tk002(m), elliotogbebor(m), dorggito1(m), kennyfem(m), onyyy, Archmed, MegMich(m), sham8co(m), isaaci, Ojukwubucket(m), cyrilsan7(m), Personae(m), Judithjovial(f), sane93(f), KwessiStewie(m), timmydavids(m), DeBigFab(m), olawaletimi(m), Lazyreporta(m), boladex1, whytegirl(f), Destinylink(m), bolakale30(m), MillionDollars, BRIGHTTAZ, kolafolabi(m), ilabmay(m), kheni28(m), icyprince020(m), RALPHOW(m), phemolala07(m), spencer1204, Divphiz(m), kakaG and 184 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16