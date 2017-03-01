Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos (11401 Views)

Man Grabs Fiancee's Butt In Pre-Wedding Photos: Media React / Man Grabs Fiancee's Bum In Pre-wedding Photo / Bride To-be Grabs Her Fiance's Butt In Pre-wedding Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/excited-nigerian-man-grabs-his-wifes.html A Nigerian accountant and entrepreneur simply identified as Femi couldn't hide his admiration for his wife's butt while posing for their wedding photos. The excited guy decided to grab her behind (as the new owner) while smiling in the process after tying the knot with her. See photos below; 2 Likes 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala





And oh...those artworks are beautiful... I love d background...cuteAnd oh...those artworks are beautiful...

come op do u know what it means to grab??













U see the difference?? U see the difference?? 9 Likes

If he doesn't grab it, Who will? 4 Likes

Butt doesn't keep marriage 20 Likes

? Is that not lefulefu

Nigerians be mis informing us....is that one GRAB?? 1 Like

chai!! this guy worships ukwu like me 5 Likes

Dextology:

Is that not lefulefu ? na my cousin na my cousin

Tell me wat ur concern is.. ....let him grab d grabbable...... na hin wife





Why she no graab him own too Why she no graab him own too 1 Like

O set ti go

Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done on earth. Chei!

youngberry001:

mehnn dat butt iz loaded









Ahbeg were vaseline This your stuff long o. This your stuff long o.

He is cleaning dirt from her behind.

lefulefu:



na my cousin

Better do present us pre-wedding pics between you and Aderola15. Better do present us pre-wedding pics between you and Aderola15. 2 Likes 1 Share

That guy is greedy.



Anyway, I'm lovin' the last pic.

nice and beautiful





check out my signature

ok....seen...nyz

She's beautiful

God bless her new home

Sexy

chai no be small. God bless all Nlanders huzzle.

buy your video responsive site script like paypal and godaddy and get one free. check signature for details

youngberry001:

mehnn dat butt iz loaded









Ahbeg were vaseline PLS DONT SHOOT A GUN PLS DONT SHOOT A GUN

na poo and mess full inside

i see something

PrettyCrystal:

A Nigerian accountant and entrepreneur simply identified as Femi couldn't hide his admiration for his wife's butt while posing for their wedding photos. The excited guy decided to grab her behind (as the new owner) while smiling in the process after tying the knot with her. See photos below;



http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/excited-nigerian-man-grabs-his-wifes.html

Current owner Current owner 1 Like

dis lady gather o. but no b only d man go dey chop dis wan o

Lovely !