|Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:38pm
A Nigerian accountant and entrepreneur simply identified as Femi couldn't hide his admiration for his wife's butt while posing for their wedding photos. The excited guy decided to grab her behind (as the new owner) while smiling in the process after tying the knot with her. See photos below;
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:38pm
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by refiner(f): 8:41pm
I love d background...cute
And oh...those artworks are beautiful...
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by Tapout(m): 8:41pm
come op do u know what it means to grab??
U see the difference??
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by Nma27(f): 8:42pm
If he doesn't grab it, Who will?
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by Oyind18: 8:42pm
Butt doesn't keep marriage
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by Dextology: 8:42pm
Is that not lefulefu ?
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by 14teenK(m): 8:43pm
Nigerians be mis informing us....is that one GRAB??
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by lefulefu(m): 8:47pm
chai!! this guy worships ukwu like me
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by lefulefu(m): 8:48pm
Dextology:na my cousin
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by thunderfiremods(m): 8:48pm
Tell me wat ur concern is.. ....let him grab d grabbable...... na hin wife
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by ladyF(f): 8:50pm
Why she no graab him own too
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by Divay22(f): 8:51pm
O set ti go
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by VolT0xic(m): 8:56pm
Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done on earth. Chei!
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by comshots(m): 8:57pm
youngberry001:This your stuff long o.
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by comshots(m): 8:59pm
He is cleaning dirt from her behind.
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by Dextology: 9:00pm
lefulefu:
Better do present us pre-wedding pics between you and Aderola15.
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by wtfCode: 9:06pm
That guy is greedy.
Anyway, I'm lovin' the last pic.
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by jamex93(m): 9:07pm
nice and beautiful
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by marshalcarter: 9:37pm
ok....seen...nyz
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by IamAirforce1: 9:40pm
She's beautiful
God bless her new home
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by lovelyjay: 10:23pm
Sexy
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by Agriculturegric: 10:24pm
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by kristian98(m): 10:24pm
chai no be small. God bless all Nlanders huzzle.
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by smartmey61(m): 10:24pm
youngberry001:PLS DONT SHOOT A GUN
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by Dopeluiz(m): 10:25pm
na poo and mess full inside
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by Omotayor123(f): 10:25pm
i see something
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by EgunMogaji(m): 10:25pm
PrettyCrystal:
Current owner
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by Oshoko(m): 10:25pm
dis lady gather o. but no b only d man go dey chop dis wan o
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by Flexherbal(m): 10:25pm
Lovely !
|Re: Excited Nigerian Man Grabs His Wife's Butt In Their Wedding Photos by Rockquest: 10:26pm
Marriage based on flesh will only last as long as the flesh is fresh
