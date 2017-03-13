₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,762,562 members, 3,415,391 topics. Date: Monday, 13 March 2017 at 11:51 AM

Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club (15029 Views)

Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) / Linda Ikeji Crops Out Davido's Name From Her "Queen Of Katwe" Report (Snapshots) / The Fabulous Life Of Kcee’s Brother E-money And How He Spends His Millions(pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by emiliy223(m): 9:01pm On Mar 12
Malay-Nigerian Big Boy, in a rant on his Snap chat shaded the hell out of Davido and his crew while revealing he spent over 11.5m in a club. We’re not sure what went down between the two, But we know they were once good friends.. and now… Well.

Read the rants below:



I am speaking on behalf of my honorable self and classic baggie and self paid, if them born anybody well, or ‘UNA CREW’ make unannounced come out tonight, make we use am do champions league final in this lagos tonight!!! Bottles will be flying from the beginning.
Hennesy don enter body and tonight is the night to let you all know i didnt go and count bridges in Malaysia for 4 years.

If your net worth is a hundred million and below, stay at home tonight or come as a fan or a looker.
Note to Shina Peller :- No credit sale tonight, no selling to anyone based on personality or past glory. Our own bank open today and our token dey on standby and network good, no story, no ‘i dey come’, no ‘baba u no sari me ni’. ITS CHAMPIONSHIP NYT. There’s difference between omg baba olowo and baba olowo…
They both hung out of recent, two days ago.


http://enigeria.com.ng/malaysia-based-nigerian-big-boy-hushpuppi-calls-davido-spends-n11-5million-nightclub-lagos/

1 Like

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by northvietnam(m): 9:07pm On Mar 12
All these blood money boys claming that G paid them...

75% of niggaz with Xx pepper nah ritual dem do.. them jux dey use G as cover.


who u Waya waya pass.. ..

66 Likes 1 Share

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by NwamaziNwaAro: 9:12pm On Mar 12
This one go be sugar son

To one

Of

Our governors' wife.

1 Like

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by Etzakoos(m): 9:14pm On Mar 12
He Shows He Get His Money Illegally

4 Likes

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by goldbim(f): 9:23pm On Mar 12
Haa,eyan ti wire wire and ++ lipsrsealed..jump and pass grin..

2 Likes

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by okanlawon94(m): 9:26pm On Mar 12
una want make youth ov nowadays dey think abi buh GOD pass una

8 Likes

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by oselydia(f): 9:46pm On Mar 12
need a rich boyfriend,

6 Likes

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by oselydia(f): 9:46pm On Mar 12
need a rich boyfriend o

2 Likes

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by ollah1: 9:50pm On Mar 12
oselydia:
need a rich boyfriend o

Lazy thin ugly ass. No go work.

122 Likes 9 Shares

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by marshalcarter: 9:50pm On Mar 12
pls abeg abeg abeg....





tonto DICKe and mosquill never end

apostle suleman nd steph otondo aff nor end



no cum start wetin you no fit finish put for ya papa head undecided

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by Forzap(m): 10:12pm On Mar 12
frosh puppy cheesy cheesy
Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by oselydia(f): 10:21pm On Mar 12
ollah1:

Lazy thin ugly ass. No go work.
lolz, u're funny thanks anyway

10 Likes

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by LesbianBoy(m): 10:24pm On Mar 12
oselydia:
need a rich boyfriend,

Nigerians girls and money! angry angry angry angry

Look, ayam still vexing that apostle "badoo" used people's tithe to be enjoying daniella okeke's sweet and sexy body and you are here saying you need a rich boyfriend

Pls.....

35 Likes 1 Share

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by ShawttySoFyne(f): 10:45pm On Mar 12
ollah1:


Lazy thin ugly ass.
Thats tooo mean.

8 Likes

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by SeunWedsLinda(m): 10:46pm On Mar 12
northvietnam:
All these blood money boys claming that G paid them...

75% of niggaz with Xx pepper nah ritual dem do.. them jux dey use G as cover.


who u Waya waya pass.. ..

dem forbid u from doing blood money?

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by WebSurfer(m): 11:28pm On Mar 12
Is money all they can brag about in life? Well, we know the answer already

1 Like

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by gbzed(m): 11:32pm On Mar 12
Stupid human being calling himself puppy Davido is worth over two billion naira and we all know his source of income we no know ur papa u com here com dey shout 11 million naira, his fleet of cars can buy your whole generation

12 Likes

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by Scream(m): 11:49pm On Mar 12
SeunWedsLinda:
dem forbid u from doing blood money?

Can you donate someone close to you for the ritual? Since nothing is bad now.

25 Likes

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by GoggleB(m): 11:51pm On Mar 12
northvietnam:
All these blood money boys claming that G paid them...

75% of niggaz with Xx pepper nah ritual dem do.. them jux dey use G as cover.


who u Waya waya pass.. ..

You think say money ritual fit produce all this kind of money this guy has?
Couz I just they imagine..

7 Likes

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by GoggleB(m): 11:52pm On Mar 12
NwamaziNwaAro:
This one go be sugar son

To one

Of

Our governors' wife.
This dude go spend money for governor's wife.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by illicit(m): 11:54pm On Mar 12
oselydia:
need a rich boyfriend,
mumu, if dem cut ur head now use am for ritual nowperson go dey pity ur parents, lazy ass

14 Likes

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by GoggleB(m): 11:58pm On Mar 12
gbzed:
Stupid human being calling himself puppy Davido is worth over two billion naira and we all know his source of income we no know ur papa u com here com dey shout 11 million naira, his fleet of cars can buy your whole generation
Taaarr..
Legal or illegal the dude is rich. Davido sef dey famz am.

5 Likes

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by gbzed(m): 12:01am
GoggleB:

Taaarr..
Legal or illegal the dude is rich. Davido sef dey famz am.

Legal or illegal money must be made and he is not as rich as davido

2 Likes

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by GoggleB(m): 12:14am
gbzed:

Legal or illegal money must be made and he is not as rich as davido
OK sir grin
Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by deenee: 12:28am
No pun intended but who is he and what does he do for a living?

Davido on his own is a billionaire in naira terms. Add his dad to the equation and do the maths. More so we can trace their source of income.

Since when did social media money start competing with brick and mortar money.

This is like Madam Linda shading Aliko or Otedola and saying she is richer than both of them just because she happens to stay on Banana Island with them.

Even ordinary bureau de change boys on the island blow 1.5m in one night and they don't make noise about it

16 Likes

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by Mskrisx(f): 12:31am
marshalcarter:
pls abeg abeg abeg....






tonto DICKe and mosquill never end


apostle suleman nd steph otondo aff nor end




no cum start wetin you no fit finish put for ya papa head undecided


Mosque gini? grin grin grin Kai! grin grin u just killed me this night! U a big big clown grin

1 Like

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by deenee: 12:32am
oselydia:
need a rich boyfriend o


You need to put on some weight first and then be that girl that can hold her own and not depend on some lame man for money

Intelligence is the new sexy!

6 Likes

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by hoshodie(m): 12:36am
ollah1:


Lazy thin ugly ass. No go work.
LesbianBoy:


Nigerians girls and money! angry angry angry angry

Look, ayam still vexing that apostle "badoo" used people's tithe to be enjoying daniella okeke's sweet and sexy body and you are here saying you need a rich boyfriend

Pls.....
illicit:

mumu, if dem cut ur head now use am for ritual nowperson go dey pity ur parents, lazy ass

So it's a sin for a lady to want a rich boyfriend
But its not a sin for you to want a big booty ho'
Y'all are stupid mfs.

5 Likes

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by illicit(m): 12:39am
hoshodie:


So it's a sin for a lady to want a rich boyfriend But its not a sin for you to want a big booty ho' Y'all are stupid mfs.
Is it a sin for a lady to make her own money and stop depending on guys? is it a sin for u to use ur brain? weyrey

40 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by northvietnam(m): 12:59am
SeunWedsLinda:
dem forbid u from doing blood money?


before I answer, what do you know about G and G+ ...

didn't you read the news of the guy that jumped from 30 storey building in Malay..

2 Likes

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by northvietnam(m): 1:05am
GoggleB:

You think say money ritual fit produce all this kind of money this guy has?
Couz I just they imagine..


Brosssssss.... All fit be ritual Oooo... (I stand to be corrected) ..

but I know of a guy that went somewhere, came with in 2weeks he bought a powerful Range.. and bought a house of 42m..

his rummie didn't go with him on the journey..
he said its not worth it..

this is a true life story..
both of them planed to embark on the journey but the other guy changed his mind at the last minute..

the rich guy later travel to Dubai just to use it as cover up..

me I know very well say him buy house before going to Dubai ..

3 Likes

Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by northvietnam(m): 1:10am
ollah1:

Lazy thin ugly ass. No go work.

so for ur eye Now this girl ugly ba...
she's thin but not ugly

3 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Photo Of The Day: Meet Nigeria’s Most Generous Fuel Attendant / Miranda Kerr Mistakenly Shows Off Her Breasts On Modelling Shoot [PHOTOS] / Jim Iyke Bought Limousine For Nadia Buari As Birthday Gift [PHOTOS]

Viewing this topic: sigmapompe(m), abbeYhart(m), ab2care, boardmem(m), 9twalker(m), alawi5k, chiefengr, mira4u(f), Aderola15(f), nacortic(m), lizzlix(m), GeleFanzgore, sinistermind(m), YonkijiSappo, financialmind, tonye72(m), NaijaNaWaa, jclassiq, Skeendip, kenneth4000, Zivaharry, viktor105(m), coputa(m), bunmikay(f), seuncyrus(m), thirdi(m), gabrielniy(m), Jozavic(m), ZYZZA, Princejebs(m), keandre, Sulybayus(m), crown777(m), napoleon77(m), Juve4(m), nothingdou1(m), mykel25(m), littlemistress(f), chelseabmw(m), sunny3kng(m), Mekuslala(m), nnamdibig(m), passwelle, allansie(m), lykanhyperspor, PrinceWilde(m), jimfarayola(m), Kimaxcon, Explorers(m), xreal, prahcetomi(m), naijaboi2(m), olurotimi(m), gingger(m), aity2011(m), willi926(m), codeine123, kiddoiLL(m), greenhulk, audiigee(m), Doxie69, Dominiquez, oluwashegunfunm(m), ACE1010, naijaboiy, Tunami(m), Oilwell(m), KKKWHITE(m), ppzz1, olagamalin(m), steph0, Eazybay(m), dimeji1(m), repogirl(f), mayberry1(f), Khalifa22, Peace2love, christlyke(m), sunylatsega(m), michresa(m), Porsches30, Thawarplay(m), Jasboi(m), lalababy(f), stifej, idnoble007(m), busar(m), DICKtator, Sweetheart666(m), Jasper14, annunaki2(m), Dimejidude(m), pinnket, redsun(m), olutund(m), fqudus(m), saintmark88(m), ChiefSweetus, seankay(m), Edehsman(m), Fizz29(m), teehay45(m), OOAS(m), Sogen2(f), Ceylon1, chookudi(m), Ohislee(m), Marpol, Afam6(m), HateU2(f), CAPTIVATOR, pastie(m), luisina(f), bouquilee, lakeside50(m), directorsolomon(m), Torter, Infinitikoncept(m), Estellar, queenhart, iykejohn(m), Elparaiso(m), Sunymoore(m), taryorh010, babasalami, essohjay1(m), Frank3n2(m), persius555, HILCROWN(m), rabosh, Sircomeference(m), enigmaticlion, thunderbabs(m), mathew247, debokaz(m), dgbanj, olawunmi05(f), paulpular(m), Nwogeh(m), jonced(m), seyibal20, Slyr0x, phiszo(m), pharoah7(m), tooltip, kcowen(m), Goke7, bigboyk(m), christejames(m), myrates, popez, elliotogbebor(m), kingdompropty, edo3(m), TopUpGold, adenuga360(m), phoexix(m), bienimac, McAustin92(m), agbekeOreke86(f), freshinko, adem30, frankie2K(m), Beneh(m), fisman19(m), amas124(m), DukeNija(m), waseun007, billioniremind(m), RangeCars(m), venahoro(m), Bellfun(m), Olivers2J(f), Wole4real and 239 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.