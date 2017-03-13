Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club (15029 Views)

Malay-Nigerian Big Boy, in a rant on his Snap chat shaded the hell out of Davido and his crew while revealing he spent over 11.5m in a club. We’re not sure what went down between the two, But we know they were once good friends.. and now… Well.



Read the rants below:







I am speaking on behalf of my honorable self and classic baggie and self paid, if them born anybody well, or ‘UNA CREW’ make unannounced come out tonight, make we use am do champions league final in this lagos tonight!!! Bottles will be flying from the beginning.

Hennesy don enter body and tonight is the night to let you all know i didnt go and count bridges in Malaysia for 4 years.



If your net worth is a hundred million and below, stay at home tonight or come as a fan or a looker.

Note to Shina Peller :- No credit sale tonight, no selling to anyone based on personality or past glory. Our own bank open today and our token dey on standby and network good, no story, no ‘i dey come’, no ‘baba u no sari me ni’. ITS CHAMPIONSHIP NYT. There’s difference between omg baba olowo and baba olowo…

They both hung out of recent, two days ago.





All these blood money boys claming that G paid them...



75% of niggaz with Xx pepper nah ritual dem do.. them jux dey use G as cover.





who u Waya waya pass.. .. 66 Likes 1 Share

This one go be sugar son



To one



Of



Our governors' wife. 1 Like

He Shows He Get His Money Illegally 4 Likes

..jump and pass .. Haa,eyan ti wire wire and ++..jump and pass.. 2 Likes

una want make youth ov nowadays dey think abi buh GOD pass una 8 Likes

need a rich boyfriend, 6 Likes

need a rich boyfriend o 2 Likes

oselydia:

need a rich boyfriend o

Lazy thin ugly ass. No go work.













tonto DICKe and mosquill never end



apostle suleman nd steph otondo aff nor end







tonto DICKe and mosquill never end

apostle suleman nd steph otondo aff nor end

no cum start wetin you no fit finish put for ya papa head pls abeg abeg abeg....

frosh puppy

ollah1:



lolz, u're funny thanks anyway

oselydia:

need a rich boyfriend,

Nigerians girls and money!



Look, ayam still vexing that apostle "badoo" used people's tithe to be enjoying daniella okeke's sweet and sexy body and you are here saying you need a rich boyfriend



Nigerians girls and money!

Look, ayam still vexing that apostle "badoo" used people's tithe to be enjoying daniella okeke's sweet and sexy body and you are here saying you need a rich boyfriend

Pls.....

ollah1:





Thats tooo mean.

northvietnam:

All these blood money boys claming that G paid them...



75% of niggaz with Xx pepper nah ritual dem do.. them jux dey use G as cover.





who u Waya waya pass.. ..



dem forbid u from doing blood money?

Is money all they can brag about in life? Well, we know the answer already 1 Like

Stupid human being calling himself puppy Davido is worth over two billion naira and we all know his source of income we no know ur papa u com here com dey shout 11 million naira, his fleet of cars can buy your whole generation 12 Likes

SeunWedsLinda:

dem forbid u from doing blood money?

Can you donate someone close to you for the ritual? Since nothing is bad now.

northvietnam:

All these blood money boys claming that G paid them...



75% of niggaz with Xx pepper nah ritual dem do.. them jux dey use G as cover.





who u Waya waya pass.. ..



You think say money ritual fit produce all this kind of money this guy has?

You think say money ritual fit produce all this kind of money this guy has?

Couz I just they imagine..

NwamaziNwaAro:

This one go be sugar son



To one



Of



This dude go spend money for governor's wife.

oselydia:

mumu, if dem cut ur head now use am for ritual nowperson go dey pity ur parents, lazy ass

gbzed:

Stupid human being calling himself puppy Davido is worth over two billion naira and we all know his source of income we no know ur papa u com here com dey shout 11 million naira, his fleet of cars can buy your whole generation Taaarr..

Taaarr..

Legal or illegal the dude is rich. Davido sef dey famz am.

GoggleB:



Taaarr..

Legal or illegal the dude is rich. Davido sef dey famz am.

Legal or illegal money must be made and he is not as rich as davido

gbzed:



OK sir

No pun intended but who is he and what does he do for a living?



Davido on his own is a billionaire in naira terms. Add his dad to the equation and do the maths. More so we can trace their source of income.



Since when did social media money start competing with brick and mortar money.



This is like Madam Linda shading Aliko or Otedola and saying she is richer than both of them just because she happens to stay on Banana Island with them.



Even ordinary bureau de change boys on the island blow 1.5m in one night and they don't make noise about it 16 Likes

marshalcarter:

pls abeg abeg abeg....













tonto DICKe and mosquill never end





apostle suleman nd steph otondo aff nor end









no cum start wetin you no fit finish put for ya papa head



Mosque gini?

Kai!

u just killed me this night! U a big big clown

oselydia:

need a rich boyfriend o



You need to put on some weight first and then be that girl that can hold her own and not depend on some lame man for money



You need to put on some weight first and then be that girl that can hold her own and not depend on some lame man for money

Intelligence is the new sexy!

ollah1:





Lazy thin ugly ass. No go work. LesbianBoy:





Nigerians girls and money!



Look, ayam still vexing that apostle "badoo" used people's tithe to be enjoying daniella okeke's sweet and sexy body and you are here saying you need a rich boyfriend



Pls..... illicit:



mumu, if dem cut ur head now use am for ritual nowperson go dey pity ur parents, lazy ass

So it's a sin for a lady to want a rich boyfriend

But its not a sin for you to want a big booty ho'

So it's a sin for a lady to want a rich boyfriend

But its not a sin for you to want a big booty ho'

Y'all are stupid mfs.

hoshodie:





Is it a sin for a lady to make her own money and stop depending on guys? is it a sin for u to use ur brain? weyrey

SeunWedsLinda:

dem forbid u from doing blood money?



before I answer, what do you know about G and G+ ...



before I answer, what do you know about G and G+ ...

didn't you read the news of the guy that jumped from 30 storey building in Malay..

GoggleB:



You think say money ritual fit produce all this kind of money this guy has?

Couz I just they imagine..



Brosssssss.... All fit be ritual Oooo... (I stand to be corrected) ..



but I know of a guy that went somewhere, came with in 2weeks he bought a powerful Range.. and bought a house of 42m..



his rummie didn't go with him on the journey..

he said its not worth it..



this is a true life story..

both of them planed to embark on the journey but the other guy changed his mind at the last minute..



the rich guy later travel to Dubai just to use it as cover up..



Brosssssss.... All fit be ritual Oooo... (I stand to be corrected) ..

but I know of a guy that went somewhere, came with in 2weeks he bought a powerful Range.. and bought a house of 42m..

his rummie didn't go with him on the journey..

he said its not worth it..

this is a true life story..

both of them planed to embark on the journey but the other guy changed his mind at the last minute..

the rich guy later travel to Dubai just to use it as cover up..

me I know very well say him buy house before going to Dubai ..