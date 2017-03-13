₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,762,562 members, 3,415,391 topics. Date: Monday, 13 March 2017 at 11:51 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club (15029 Views)
Calabar Girls Twerk For Davido As He Watches ( Pics, Videos) / Linda Ikeji Crops Out Davido's Name From Her "Queen Of Katwe" Report (Snapshots) / The Fabulous Life Of Kcee’s Brother E-money And How He Spends His Millions(pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by emiliy223(m): 9:01pm On Mar 12
Malay-Nigerian Big Boy, in a rant on his Snap chat shaded the hell out of Davido and his crew while revealing he spent over 11.5m in a club. We’re not sure what went down between the two, But we know they were once good friends.. and now… Well.
http://enigeria.com.ng/malaysia-based-nigerian-big-boy-hushpuppi-calls-davido-spends-n11-5million-nightclub-lagos/
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by northvietnam(m): 9:07pm On Mar 12
All these blood money boys claming that G paid them...
75% of niggaz with Xx pepper nah ritual dem do.. them jux dey use G as cover.
who u Waya waya pass.. ..
66 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by NwamaziNwaAro: 9:12pm On Mar 12
This one go be sugar son
To one
Of
Our governors' wife.
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by Etzakoos(m): 9:14pm On Mar 12
He Shows He Get His Money Illegally
4 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by goldbim(f): 9:23pm On Mar 12
Haa,eyan ti wire wire and ++ ..jump and pass ..
2 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by okanlawon94(m): 9:26pm On Mar 12
una want make youth ov nowadays dey think abi buh GOD pass una
8 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by oselydia(f): 9:46pm On Mar 12
need a rich boyfriend,
6 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by oselydia(f): 9:46pm On Mar 12
need a rich boyfriend o
2 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by ollah1: 9:50pm On Mar 12
oselydia:
Lazy thin ugly ass. No go work.
122 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by marshalcarter: 9:50pm On Mar 12
pls abeg abeg abeg....
tonto DICKe and mosquill never end
apostle suleman nd steph otondo aff nor end
no cum start wetin you no fit finish put for ya papa head
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by Forzap(m): 10:12pm On Mar 12
frosh puppy
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by oselydia(f): 10:21pm On Mar 12
ollah1:lolz, u're funny thanks anyway
10 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by LesbianBoy(m): 10:24pm On Mar 12
oselydia:
Nigerians girls and money!
Look, ayam still vexing that apostle "badoo" used people's tithe to be enjoying daniella okeke's sweet and sexy body and you are here saying you need a rich boyfriend
Pls.....
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by ShawttySoFyne(f): 10:45pm On Mar 12
ollah1:Thats tooo mean.
8 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by SeunWedsLinda(m): 10:46pm On Mar 12
northvietnam:dem forbid u from doing blood money?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by WebSurfer(m): 11:28pm On Mar 12
Is money all they can brag about in life? Well, we know the answer already
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by gbzed(m): 11:32pm On Mar 12
Stupid human being calling himself puppy Davido is worth over two billion naira and we all know his source of income we no know ur papa u com here com dey shout 11 million naira, his fleet of cars can buy your whole generation
12 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by Scream(m): 11:49pm On Mar 12
SeunWedsLinda:
Can you donate someone close to you for the ritual? Since nothing is bad now.
25 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by GoggleB(m): 11:51pm On Mar 12
northvietnam:You think say money ritual fit produce all this kind of money this guy has?
Couz I just they imagine..
7 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by GoggleB(m): 11:52pm On Mar 12
NwamaziNwaAro:This dude go spend money for governor's wife.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by illicit(m): 11:54pm On Mar 12
oselydia:mumu, if dem cut ur head now use am for ritual nowperson go dey pity ur parents, lazy ass
14 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by GoggleB(m): 11:58pm On Mar 12
gbzed:Taaarr..
Legal or illegal the dude is rich. Davido sef dey famz am.
5 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by gbzed(m): 12:01am
GoggleB:
Legal or illegal money must be made and he is not as rich as davido
2 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by GoggleB(m): 12:14am
gbzed:OK sir
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by deenee: 12:28am
No pun intended but who is he and what does he do for a living?
Davido on his own is a billionaire in naira terms. Add his dad to the equation and do the maths. More so we can trace their source of income.
Since when did social media money start competing with brick and mortar money.
This is like Madam Linda shading Aliko or Otedola and saying she is richer than both of them just because she happens to stay on Banana Island with them.
Even ordinary bureau de change boys on the island blow 1.5m in one night and they don't make noise about it
16 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by Mskrisx(f): 12:31am
marshalcarter:
Mosque gini? Kai! u just killed me this night! U a big big clown
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by deenee: 12:32am
oselydia:
You need to put on some weight first and then be that girl that can hold her own and not depend on some lame man for money
Intelligence is the new sexy!
6 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by hoshodie(m): 12:36am
ollah1:
LesbianBoy:
illicit:
So it's a sin for a lady to want a rich boyfriend
But its not a sin for you to want a big booty ho'
Y'all are stupid mfs.
5 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by illicit(m): 12:39am
hoshodie:Is it a sin for a lady to make her own money and stop depending on guys? is it a sin for u to use ur brain? weyrey
40 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by northvietnam(m): 12:59am
SeunWedsLinda:
before I answer, what do you know about G and G+ ...
didn't you read the news of the guy that jumped from 30 storey building in Malay..
2 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by northvietnam(m): 1:05am
GoggleB:
Brosssssss.... All fit be ritual Oooo... (I stand to be corrected) ..
but I know of a guy that went somewhere, came with in 2weeks he bought a powerful Range.. and bought a house of 42m..
his rummie didn't go with him on the journey..
he said its not worth it..
this is a true life story..
both of them planed to embark on the journey but the other guy changed his mind at the last minute..
the rich guy later travel to Dubai just to use it as cover up..
me I know very well say him buy house before going to Dubai ..
3 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Out Davido As He Spends N11.5m At Lagos Club by northvietnam(m): 1:10am
ollah1:
so for ur eye Now this girl ugly ba...
she's thin but not ugly
3 Likes
Photo Of The Day: Meet Nigeria’s Most Generous Fuel Attendant / Miranda Kerr Mistakenly Shows Off Her Breasts On Modelling Shoot [PHOTOS] / Jim Iyke Bought Limousine For Nadia Buari As Birthday Gift [PHOTOS]
Viewing this topic: sigmapompe(m), abbeYhart(m), ab2care, boardmem(m), 9twalker(m), alawi5k, chiefengr, mira4u(f), Aderola15(f), nacortic(m), lizzlix(m), GeleFanzgore, sinistermind(m), YonkijiSappo, financialmind, tonye72(m), NaijaNaWaa, jclassiq, Skeendip, kenneth4000, Zivaharry, viktor105(m), coputa(m), bunmikay(f), seuncyrus(m), thirdi(m), gabrielniy(m), Jozavic(m), ZYZZA, Princejebs(m), keandre, Sulybayus(m), crown777(m), napoleon77(m), Juve4(m), nothingdou1(m), mykel25(m), littlemistress(f), chelseabmw(m), sunny3kng(m), Mekuslala(m), nnamdibig(m), passwelle, allansie(m), lykanhyperspor, PrinceWilde(m), jimfarayola(m), Kimaxcon, Explorers(m), xreal, prahcetomi(m), naijaboi2(m), olurotimi(m), gingger(m), aity2011(m), willi926(m), codeine123, kiddoiLL(m), greenhulk, audiigee(m), Doxie69, Dominiquez, oluwashegunfunm(m), ACE1010, naijaboiy, Tunami(m), Oilwell(m), KKKWHITE(m), ppzz1, olagamalin(m), steph0, Eazybay(m), dimeji1(m), repogirl(f), mayberry1(f), Khalifa22, Peace2love, christlyke(m), sunylatsega(m), michresa(m), Porsches30, Thawarplay(m), Jasboi(m), lalababy(f), stifej, idnoble007(m), busar(m), DICKtator, Sweetheart666(m), Jasper14, annunaki2(m), Dimejidude(m), pinnket, redsun(m), olutund(m), fqudus(m), saintmark88(m), ChiefSweetus, seankay(m), Edehsman(m), Fizz29(m), teehay45(m), OOAS(m), Sogen2(f), Ceylon1, chookudi(m), Ohislee(m), Marpol, Afam6(m), HateU2(f), CAPTIVATOR, pastie(m), luisina(f), bouquilee, lakeside50(m), directorsolomon(m), Torter, Infinitikoncept(m), Estellar, queenhart, iykejohn(m), Elparaiso(m), Sunymoore(m), taryorh010, babasalami, essohjay1(m), Frank3n2(m), persius555, HILCROWN(m), rabosh, Sircomeference(m), enigmaticlion, thunderbabs(m), mathew247, debokaz(m), dgbanj, olawunmi05(f), paulpular(m), Nwogeh(m), jonced(m), seyibal20, Slyr0x, phiszo(m), pharoah7(m), tooltip, kcowen(m), Goke7, bigboyk(m), christejames(m), myrates, popez, elliotogbebor(m), kingdompropty, edo3(m), TopUpGold, adenuga360(m), phoexix(m), bienimac, McAustin92(m), agbekeOreke86(f), freshinko, adem30, frankie2K(m), Beneh(m), fisman19(m), amas124(m), DukeNija(m), waseun007, billioniremind(m), RangeCars(m), venahoro(m), Bellfun(m), Olivers2J(f), Wole4real and 239 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3