Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government
Some of you are here on facebook spitting venom on Apostle Johnson Suleman for an accusation whose veracity you are not sure of. I just read from a fellow on facebook who wrote a statement with a lot of ifs. You are filled with ifs and yet you are making judgments? Rather than give the man the benefit of the doubt, you start casting aspersions and slurs. Do not wait until it happens to you before you know that there can be smoke without fire. If you have too much bile and venom inside you, then unleash on corrupt politicians. But before you bury Apostle Suleiman, I will urge you to wait until he dies. Apostle Suleiman, I do not think you are guilty, but no matter the case, in good times and bad times I will stand by you!
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by LAFO(f): 10:24pm On Mar 12
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government
women... women....women.....Adam missed it because of eve, the simplest weapon the devil has, to destroy men is women. Men, Eve "daughters" can destroy you within a twinkle of an eye. be very careful , they are sweet and poisonous.
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by shininglite(m): 10:28pm On Mar 12
BMC and EMC food don ready oya make una come chop
it's getting too childish and boring already
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by walcut(m): 10:30pm On Mar 12
New password to access fp===> suleman
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by ScepticalPyrrho: 10:40pm On Mar 12
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by Boss13: 10:45pm On Mar 12
Pastor Reno you too follow for licky licky squad?
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by lilmax(m): 10:56pm On Mar 12
you stand by him if found guilty, and he has accepted the wrong he did, that's the right thing to do.... if not standing by him in good and bad is crap
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by NwamaziNwaAro: 11:42pm On Mar 12
highrise07:
Reno keep quiet...
Shocked you are also religiously sentimental.
Standing by him, won't do you any good, you no get yansh and you are not fair in complexion so he will not buy you a house, pay money to your account or take you on foreign trips...
But
He could dash you one Nigerian used Primera during his Sunday service.
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by money121(m): 11:57pm On Mar 12
Nairaland and Mod but why?.. Una won kill this man?
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by teebaxy(m): 12:00am
Any soul that is responsible for this shall be disgraced soon
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by joepentwo(m): 12:00am
iyami! God knows better
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by Thisboysef(m): 12:01am
End time men
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by bezimo(m): 12:01am
Well said Reno, the naysayers are among the gullible and daft who can't discern anything who believed the calculated lies even without concrete evidence.
A man of God you accused of having an affair with you, yet, both of the 2 useless idiots said the evidence were stolen or destroyed.Yet we should believe your other lies.
Even a smart kid knows this is faked but daft and gullible adults dont know.What a wasted generation.
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by Ra88: 12:01am
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by mohince(m): 12:01am
Bleep!!! I dnt wanna hear about this pastor anymore!!! He's a rapist, this are the kind of people who gives doctrine in the church!!! I Can still remember his hate speech on muslim... "this is the man who said muslim should be slay" Haba haba!!! Hauka kenan. God wallahi we are messed up in this country, nobody is saint. As for reno i wont take him serious because his name sounds like an animal nd thats wot he is. sulaiman repent and apologize to your followers b4 its too late. This the reason y u convertd to xtianity because in islam u dont go after girls and ashawos fr that matter. God damn it..... Sulaiman should be stoned to death!!! I hate this man!!!! I hate sulaiman, femi kayode, ipob and their oga in prison.... Buhari please jail this people they are menace to our dear country. They are enemies of progress
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by shaddoww: 12:03am
In all her statements, I have not seen where she said she is seeking protection of Kaduna state government. Until dis Apostle face dis thing squarely n stop thinking it's political, he may not be able to resolve dis issue. It's just lots just like d PDP dat invited Sheriff but blaming APC for their crisis.
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by publicenemy(m): 12:03am
Sule in the trouble.
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by teebaxy(m): 12:03am
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by Thisboysef(m): 12:03am
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by sprado(m): 12:03am
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by blackaxe78: 12:03am
Reno always feel like talking even when his void of critical and analytical inputs. He just loves being in the news pointless.
Baffles me how he composes a long write-up without making a single baseless point
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by AntiWailer: 12:03am
What exactly is he saying ?
The lady said, they should take permission to get her text messages from MTN as proofs.
and yes. She can ask for protection against over zealous members.
Even me i need protection from Seun the way they have been SCREAMING as if i send them i bit on Nairaland.
I will like to know what Kaduna State Govt did :
1. They organized 3Some crusade ?
2. They changed the name on the car ?
3. They bought house on his behalf ?
4. They spread their legs ?
5. They stamp passport so it will look real ?
I still don't get it.
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by Noblesoul123: 12:04am
Like play, like play; Apostle Suleiman threads have displaced Snake topics & those relating to Tonto Dike ( abi na Churchill) from Naira land.
Wetin we do una na?
The tin don dey resemble propaganda attack o.
Shuuuuuuuuuu!
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by johnjay4u2u(m): 12:04am
Nairaland, he don do
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by globalresource: 12:04am
Leave Suleiman alone, nairaland and bad Belle people. Your own go soon come
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by Jacksparr0w127: 12:04am
Hell Rufai will is very close to his waterloo. His end is near
Don't quote me if you're insensible
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by robotix: 12:06am
There is nothing any of you spreading this stupid rumour can do and Apostle suleiman is not going down. Trust me... nothing like this will bring him down.
Those of you who are joining forces to accuse this man, I pray you do not become a victim of false accusations. That is when you will understand the pain of being in helpless state like the ALUU4.
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by LordXaaan: 12:07am
Oga Sule side chick no. 3 don show ooo. Aw I go be naa, abi make we delete am
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by legenddimex: 12:07am
who am i to judge someone, since Apostle Suleiman is also human being and he is not special in any way from other Men. but I hate d word "MAN OF GOD "
Re: Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government by bayinq25(m): 12:08am
highrise07:Another proof that CAN is the spiritual arm of PDP
