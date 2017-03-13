Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Reno Omokri: Apostle Suleman's New Accuser & Kaduna Government (6816 Views)

Some of you are here on facebook spitting venom on Apostle Johnson Suleman for an accusation whose veracity you are not sure of. I just read from a fellow on facebook who wrote a statement with a lot of ifs. You are filled with ifs and yet you are making judgments? Rather than give the man the benefit of the doubt, you start casting aspersions and slurs. Do not wait until it happens to you before you know that there can be smoke without fire. If you have too much bile and venom inside you, then unleash on corrupt politicians. But before you bury Apostle Suleiman, I will urge you to wait until he dies. Apostle Suleiman, I do not think you are guilty, but no matter the case, in good times and bad times I will stand by you!



A new accuser who refused to give her real name has arisen against Apostle Johnson Suleman. She claims that all her evidence "mysteriously disappeared from her phone". But most curiously, according to Premium Times, she is seeking "the protection of the Kaduna State Government". Why is an accuser seeking the protection of a state government that hasn't protected its own citizens? Anyway, according to PT, "A top official of the Kaduna State government confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES". Yet this same top official "added that the government does not want to be involved in the matter." Things are becoming clearer and clearer and clearer!



women... women....women.....Adam missed it because of eve, the simplest weapon the devil has, to destroy men is women. Men, Eve "daughters" can destroy you within a twinkle of an eye. be very careful , they are sweet and poisonous. 5 Likes 2 Shares

it's getting too childish and boring already 10 Likes

We are waiting Olrite...We are waiting

Pastor Reno you too follow for licky licky squad? 14 Likes 1 Share

you stand by him if found guilty, and he has accepted the wrong he did, that's the right thing to do.... if not standing by him in good and bad is crap 1 Like

The former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Pastor Reno Omokri has advised critics of the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, to stop spitting venom on the Apostle on Facebook since the infidelity accusation leveled against him whose veracity they are not sure of has not been proven.

Pastor Reno also assured the Apostle that come good, come bad, he would always stand by him.

Pastor Reno also assured the Apostle that come good, come bad, he would always stand by him.

“Some of you are here on facebook spitting venom on Apostle Johnson Suleman for an accusation whose veracity you are not sure of. I just read from a fellow on facebook who wrote a statement with a lot of ifs.”

“You are filled with ifs and yet you are making judgments? Rather than give the man the benefit of the doubt, you start casting aspersions and slurs. Do not wait until it happens to you before you know that there can be smoke without fire.”

Stephanie Otobo and Apostle Joshua Suleiman

“If you have too much bile and venom inside you, then unleash on corrupt politicians. But before you bury Apostle Suleiman, I will urge you to wait until he dies. Apostle Suleiman, I do not think you are guilty, but no matter the case, in good times and bad times I will stand by you!”

Recall that Apostle Suleman has since the last two weeks been accused by one Ms Stephanie Otobo of ditching her after having an amorous affair that led to her being pregnant and losing the baby.

Ms. Otobo, a Canada-based stripper has equally accused Apostle Suleman of promising to marry her but later failed to keep his words.

However, Ms. Otobo was arrested and later granted bail after filing a N500 million naira suit against the pastor.

Although Apostle Suleman has denied ever having anything to do with the lady except the possibility of helping her just like he does to numerous others in need, the alleged scandal won’t die off the media as claims and counter-claims from both sides have kept on coming.

Even the wife of Apostle Suleman, Dr. Lizzy Suleman has in a video said she knows her husband is not a cheat.

She said this when so many pictures kept flooding the social media wherein it was alleged that the pastor was having an amorous relationship with the lady.



Reno keep quiet...



Shocked you are also religiously sentimental.



Standing by him, won't do you any good, you no get yansh and you are not fair in complexion so he will not buy you a house, pay money to your account or take you on foreign trips...



But



He could dash you one Nigerian used Primera during his Sunday service. Reno keep quiet...Shocked you are also religiously sentimental.Standing by him, won't do you any good, you no get yansh and you are not fair in complexion so he will not buy you a house, pay money to your account or take you on foreign trips...ButHe could dash you one Nigerian used Primera during his Sunday service. 19 Likes 2 Shares





Nairaland and Mod but why?.. Una won kill this man? Nairaland and Mod but why?.. Una won kill this man? 1 Like

Any soul that is responsible for this shall be disgraced soon 4 Likes

iyami! God knows better

End time men

Well said Reno, the naysayers are among the gullible and daft who can't discern anything who believed the calculated lies even without concrete evidence.



A man of God you accused of having an affair with you, yet, both of the 2 useless idiots said the evidence were stolen or destroyed.Yet we should believe your other lies.

Even a smart kid knows this is faked but daft and gullible adults dont know.What a wasted generation. 7 Likes 1 Share

Bleep!!! I dnt wanna hear about this pastor anymore!!! He's a rapist, this are the kind of people who gives doctrine in the church!!! I Can still remember his hate speech on muslim... "this is the man who said muslim should be slay" Haba haba!!! Hauka kenan. God wallahi we are messed up in this country, nobody is saint. As for reno i wont take him serious because his name sounds like an animal nd thats wot he is. sulaiman repent and apologize to your followers b4 its too late. This the reason y u convertd to xtianity because in islam u dont go after girls and ashawos fr that matter. God damn it..... Sulaiman should be stoned to death!!! I hate this man!!!! I hate sulaiman, femi kayode, ipob and their oga in prison.... Buhari please jail this people they are menace to our dear country. They are enemies of progress 2 Likes 2 Shares

In all her statements, I have not seen where she said she is seeking protection of Kaduna state government. Until dis Apostle face dis thing squarely n stop thinking it's political, he may not be able to resolve dis issue. It's just lots just like d PDP dat invited Sheriff but blaming APC for their crisis. 2 Likes

Sule in the trouble.

Reno keep quiet...



Shocked you are also religiously sentimental.



Standing by him, won't do you any good, you no get yansh and you are not fair in complexion so he will not buy you a house, pay money to your account or take you on foreign trips...



But



He could dash you one Nigerian used Primera during his Sunday service. Dry Dry 5 Likes

Reno always feel like talking even when his void of critical and analytical inputs. He just loves being in the news pointless.





Baffles me how he composes a long write-up without making a single baseless point 4 Likes

What exactly is he saying ?



The lady said, they should take permission to get her text messages from MTN as proofs.



and yes. She can ask for protection against over zealous members.



Even me i need protection from Seun the way they have been SCREAMING as if i send them i bit on Nairaland.



I will like to know what Kaduna State Govt did :



1. They organized 3Some crusade ?



2. They changed the name on the car ?



3. They bought house on his behalf ?



4. They spread their legs ?



5. They stamp passport so it will look real ?







I still don't get it. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Like play, like play; Apostle Suleiman threads have displaced Snake topics & those relating to Tonto Dike ( abi na Churchill) from Naira land.



Wetin we do una na?



The tin don dey resemble propaganda attack o.



Shuuuuuuuuuu!

Nairaland, he don do

Leave Suleiman alone, nairaland and bad Belle people. Your own go soon come 1 Like

Hell Rufai will is very close to his waterloo. His end is near







Don't quote me if you're insensible

There is nothing any of you spreading this stupid rumour can do and Apostle suleiman is not going down. Trust me... nothing like this will bring him down.



Those of you who are joining forces to accuse this man, I pray you do not become a victim of false accusations. That is when you will understand the pain of being in helpless state like the ALUU4.

Oga Sule side chick no. 3 don show ooo. Aw I go be naa, abi make we delete am 1 Like

who am i to judge someone, since Apostle Suleiman is also human being and he is not special in any way from other Men. but I hate d word "MAN OF GOD " 2 Likes