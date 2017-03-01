Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals (5725 Views)

“An accused individual has the right to be presumed innocent, until proven guilty, according to the law.”– UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHT. This article is not an attempt to accuse or acquit the Minister of God (presently in an alleged sex scandal) or his accuser, but to help ministers avoid grey areas, that might put them in similar complex standing.



Here are the things Men of God should do to have a scandal free reputation, especially with the opposite sex.





1. Men of God should keep their wives in copy of emails, text messages with the opposite sex, whether they are soliciting for help, advice, prayers or greetings. A woman’s instinct can spot a shady move or intention from a mile away, this can help avert impending scandal.





2. It’s advisable to cut off lengthy conversations with the opposite sex if they tend to drag the conversation. If they need counselling, they should be referred to the counselling department.





3. During counselling or prayer sessions, the door should be left open. This reduces the probability of something scandalous to be assumed.





4. Contacts, such as hugs, if it cannot be avoided, should be kept to the barest minimum. A side hug should be given in place of a full hug. Even if you don’t have a bad intention, the person might assume otherwise. And trust me, that’s where rumors starts spreading.





5. While it is good to give the needy, all forms of assistance, cash or kind, should be handled by the welfare department. It’s hard to misconstrue an assistance given or handled by the department for exchange for personal or emotional gratification.





6. Social media should not be misused as people tend to be more expressive through these channels than when talking to you in person. An innocent gesture might come off as something more.



How else do you think men of God can avoid scandals? Tell us in the comment box!



This post first appeared on this blog - Bae's Diary.

Source: http://baesdiary.blogspot.com.ng/2017/03/6-ways-for-ministers-of-god-to-avoid.html#more

Suleiman hope you don hear

Anybody u know to be a prostitute enough wisdom should be applied while dealing with her no video call for whatever reason, All discussion must be open either in an open office or place of witnesses

Apostle Suleman.. Coman read this now o.

Don't say la-la didn't epp your solution o







Men of God should respect themselves. shikena. And they should stop squandering church funds on women.

Ministers of God?

the same way apostle Johnson Suleman could not resist the tempting inviting booty call of Daniella okeke. is he even truly a man if God sef?

Even if pastor's flee this whores wont stop chasing after them... Worst part are girls who now brag about having affairs with Catholic priests and MOG to them its an achivement.... I pity these generation of visionless young men and brainless ladies... The 11 million naira an idiot spent on alchohol could have gone a long way in building an orphanage with alot of foods and clothes for 50 orphans.... I wont say anything about the lavish lifestyles of preachers Even if pastor's flee this whores wont stop chasing after them... Worst part are girls who now brag about having affairs with Catholic priests and MOG to them its an achivement.... I pity these generation of visionless young men and brainless ladies... The 11 million naira an idiot spent on alchohol could have gone a long way in building an orphanage with alot of foods and clothes for 50 orphans.... I wont say anything about the lavish lifestyles of preachers





Wen I dey 7 years, na so Ufuoma take lie for my head say I put hand for inside her...... Na so my mumsy come rub pepper for my odolondolo!



Wen I dey 7 years, na so Ufuoma take lie for my head say I put hand for inside her...... Na so my mumsy come rub pepper for my odolondolo!

Fear women! Dem say wen house fall, goats sef go climb the roof!!!

dont know why Wizzys "Daddy yo" song just started playing in my head as i saw the pictures......... Why una come juxtapose the pictures of the pastors and their accusers?

May the good Lord save his own servants from such scandals.

All these theories na lie. Who go get scandal, go get

Be not wise in thine own eyes: fear the Lord, and depart from evil.



Most Importantly, flee from every appearance of evil.

Study Islamic rules of engagement with women that are not your wives or your blood relatives.

Story..Men of God cannot escape such.



Men of God should rather prepare for such because the devil will always be their accuser.

WHERE IS APOSTLE SULEMAN?



HE SHOULD COME AND READ THIS O...



THIS PIECE IS FOR HIM!

some Churches are simply business centres. a lot of the so called papas and daddy's were called by their stomachs. serve God with your heart because you don't know what your "father in the Lord" is doing in secret.

Did God endorse these guys, or are you just dumb

some pastors initiate the sex move sef

Cork your gun, shoot me, call me names. I will say this and i know it will touch many nerves.



Majority of Pastors are Criminals, Hipocrites, Deceitful and Greedy. They all claim to be called not because there services to humanity but because of the offering and tithe they enjoy. If you doubt ask the following questions :



1) They ALL claim God called them. Who has ever been a witness or who has God directed to go tell them to become Pastors.



2) If there was no Tithe and Offerings involved will mostoof them still be pastors?



3) If truly they are called to serve, why do they always breakout of a particular church to go form theirs.



4) Why do they talk as if their prayers will automatically vanish people's problems when in fact they equally have their own problems.



5) Why has Prosperity preaching become the order of the day as against Salvation.



6) Why do they brainwash their followers to think Pasrors are Perfect beings .



7) Why have they only chosen verses in the Bible that suits them and hide the verses that goes against their practices.



8 ) Why can't they instruct members to distribute their offerings and tithes to orphanages, hospitals, old people's home and others who are truly in need as against threatening and cursing members who haven't paid their tithes and offerings to the church.



9) Why build schools, buy jets and cars with poor members money who will NEVER use any of those items.



10) If truly you call on God and believe in Him, why use Security guards to seclude yourself from your followers?





IF YOUR PASTOR MAKES YOU BELIEVE IT IS ONLY WHEN YOU PRAY THROUGH HIM BEFORE GOD ANSWERS YOUR PRAYERS THEN YOU HAVE BEEN BRAINWASHED .

Bla bla bla... if d Devil tempts u nd he fails he send a woman

Apostle Suleiman & likes, please come and see ooo



*runs into omega fire church & christ embassy to call Baba Sule & Chris*