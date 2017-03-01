₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,763,597 members, 3,418,685 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 March 2017 at 12:21 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals (5725 Views)
4 Things The Word Of God Can Do For You / A Governor May Die Next – Suleiman Who Prophesied Death For Buhari’s Ministers / 7 Nigerian Ministers of God You Mustn't Fail To Listen To (1) (2) (3) (4)
|6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by cutebarbie23: 11:32pm On Mar 12
“An accused individual has the right to be presumed innocent, until proven guilty, according to the law.”– UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHT. This article is not an attempt to accuse or acquit the Minister of God (presently in an alleged sex scandal) or his accuser, but to help ministers avoid grey areas, that might put them in similar complex standing.
Source: http://baesdiary.blogspot.com.ng/2017/03/6-ways-for-ministers-of-god-to-avoid.html#more
3 Likes
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by xstry(m): 12:01am On Mar 13
Suleiman hope you don hear
2 Likes
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by zlantanfan: 5:49am On Mar 13
Anybody u know to be a prostitute enough wisdom should be applied while dealing with her no video call for whatever reason, All discussion must be open either in an open office or place of witnesses
1 Like
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by Alleviating: 10:23pm On Mar 14
Apostle Suleman.. Coman read this now o.
Don't say la-la didn't epp your solution o
WATCH VIDEO OF COSSY ORJIAKOR GOES N$DE DANCING http://www.uk-mmm.tk/p/cossy-orjiakor-goes-nude-dancing-as-she.html
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by Akshow: 10:23pm On Mar 14
Men of God should respect themselves. shikena. And they should stop squandering church funds on women.
5 Likes
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by auntysimbiat(f): 10:23pm On Mar 14
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by Benekruku(m): 10:23pm On Mar 14
Ministers of God?
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by AccessME(m): 10:24pm On Mar 14
the same way apostle Johnson Suleman could not resist the tempting inviting booty call of Daniella okeke. is he even truly a man if God sef?
1 Like
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by Adesiji77: 10:24pm On Mar 14
FP sharp sharp
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by Ogashub(m): 10:25pm On Mar 14
Even if pastor's flee this whores wont stop chasing after them... Worst part are girls who now brag about having affairs with Catholic priests and MOG to them its an achivement.... I pity these generation of visionless young men and brainless ladies... The 11 million naira an idiot spent on alchohol could have gone a long way in building an orphanage with alot of foods and clothes for 50 orphans.... I wont say anything about the lavish lifestyles of preachers
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by Rapmoney(m): 10:25pm On Mar 14
Dem say wen house fall, goats sef go climb the roof!!!
Wen I dey 7 years, na so Ufuoma take lie for my head say I put hand for inside her...... Na so my mumsy come rub pepper for my odolondolo!
Fear women!
9 Likes
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by soberdrunk(m): 10:25pm On Mar 14
Why una come juxtapose the pictures of the pastors and their accusers? dont know why Wizzys "Daddy yo" song just started playing in my head as i saw the pictures.........
1 Like
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by ta4ba3(m): 10:25pm On Mar 14
G
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by deedondavi(m): 10:25pm On Mar 14
May the good Lord save his own servants from such scandals.
1 Like
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by sexysunnyb: 10:25pm On Mar 14
Ministry of Scam
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by ibkgab001: 10:25pm On Mar 14
OLORUN Oba taala
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by yourexcellency: 10:26pm On Mar 14
All these theories na lie. Who go get scandal, go get
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by obajoey(m): 10:26pm On Mar 14
Be not wise in thine own eyes: fear the Lord, and depart from evil.
Most Importantly, flee from every appearance of evil.
2 Likes
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by AnanseK(m): 10:26pm On Mar 14
Study Islamic rules of engagement with women that are not your wives or your blood relatives.
1 Like
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by divineshare(m): 10:26pm On Mar 14
okay
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by admax(m): 10:27pm On Mar 14
Story..Men of God cannot escape such.
Men of God should rather prepare for such because the devil will always be their accuser.
1 Like
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by dhamstar(m): 10:27pm On Mar 14
WHERE IS APOSTLE SULEMAN?
HE SHOULD COME AND READ THIS O...
THIS PIECE IS FOR HIM!
1 Like
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by highrise07(m): 10:27pm On Mar 14
some Churches are simply business centres. a lot of the so called papas and daddy's were called by their stomachs. serve God with your heart because you don't know what your "father in the Lord" is doing in secret.
1 Like
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by ip2121918021(m): 10:27pm On Mar 14
Did God endorse these guys, or are you just dumb
1 Like
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by CardinalReinz: 10:27pm On Mar 14
Issoke.
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by Young03: 10:29pm On Mar 14
some pastors initiate the sex move sef
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by Ask4Info: 10:29pm On Mar 14
Cork your gun, shoot me, call me names. I will say this and i know it will touch many nerves.
Majority of Pastors are Criminals, Hipocrites, Deceitful and Greedy. They all claim to be called not because there services to humanity but because of the offering and tithe they enjoy. If you doubt ask the following questions:
1) They ALL claim God called them. Who has ever been a witness or who has God directed to go tell them to become Pastors.
2) If there was no Tithe and Offerings involved will mostoof them still be pastors?
3) If truly they are called to serve, why do they always breakout of a particular church to go form theirs.
4) Why do they talk as if their prayers will automatically vanish people's problems when in fact they equally have their own problems.
5) Why has Prosperity preaching become the order of the day as against Salvation.
6) Why do they brainwash their followers to think Pasrors are Perfect beings.
7) Why have they only chosen verses in the Bible that suits them and hide the verses that goes against their practices.
8 ) Why can't they instruct members to distribute their offerings and tithes to orphanages, hospitals, old people's home and others who are truly in need as against threatening and cursing members who haven't paid their tithes and offerings to the church.
9) Why build schools, buy jets and cars with poor members money who will NEVER use any of those items.
10) If truly you call on God and believe in Him, why use Security guards to seclude yourself from your followers?
IF YOUR PASTOR MAKES YOU BELIEVE IT IS ONLY WHEN YOU PRAY THROUGH HIM BEFORE GOD ANSWERS YOUR PRAYERS THEN YOU HAVE BEEN BRAINWASHED.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by ta4ba3(m): 10:29pm On Mar 14
Bla bla bla... if d Devil tempts u nd he fails he send a woman
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by bedspread: 10:30pm On Mar 14
a
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by dhamstar(m): 10:30pm On Mar 14
Apostle Suleiman & likes, please come and see ooo
*runs into omega fire church & christ embassy to call Baba Sule & Chris*
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 6 Ways Ministers Of God Can Avoid Scandals by smartty68: 10:32pm On Mar 14
OP are you tryna say that churches nowadays are owned by Enterpreneurs
What's Wrong With Marrying Someone Of A Different Denomination? / Why Are Some Christians Poor? / Cannibalism In The Bible!
Viewing this topic: noscarn91(m), Godstraight(m), engrhorla(m), ZKOSOSO(m), hysteriabox(m), Ucchgatti042(m), oscarvicto, chiwex(m), Aragon, C4Ltd, jeeray(m), talibanazuka(m), kjhova(m), IAMTHEHERO, Autopartz and 30 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12