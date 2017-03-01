₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by Ebal: 12:07am
VIDEO:Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office In Benin City, Edo State
Pastor Of Run For Your Life Ministry Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church
Office In Benin City, Edo State. This incident happened in Ogbe Primary school area, Benin city .
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by Thisboysef(m): 12:11am
I made ftc! End time pastor..... Call me wen diz reaches 1st page.
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by Thisboysef(m): 12:13am
Some text missing *Thisboysef was here!*
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by AntiWailer: 12:13am
Touch not my anointed but SLAP the anointing out of him
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by NwamaziNwaAro: 12:13am
Edo again
Wetin Christianity do una
4 Likes
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by jamislaw(m): 12:28am
Did he relate to Suleiman?
3 Likes
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by illicit(m): 12:36am
I refused to be brainwashed in the name of Jesus!
3 Likes
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by jamex93(m): 1:04am
really
See the church name sef
1 Like
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by Sharming95(m): 1:05am
....d name of d church says it all.....buh ppu don't take instruction.... him warn una....buh fake miracle no go gree una....
run for yhur lyf ministry
1 Like
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by symbolofhope: 2:53am
Edo and sex
Haba Nah only u waka come?
Chai oya give him sugarcane to smoke
2 Likes
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by davidkingrichie(m): 3:52am
The bible has warned you against churches like this, common sense too. But your search for signs is your undoing.
1 Like
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by TPAND: 4:34am
Run For Your Life Bible Ministries... What a name
Truth be told Pentecostal churches are the problems of modern day Christianity.
1 Like
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by EVILFOREST: 4:50am
This one na PASTOR tooooo...
What about the gullible woman..??
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by Smartsyn(m): 6:08am
The name of his church captured if aptly 'RUN FOR YOUR LIFE' but I guess some people didn't get it, now see what happened.
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by akp202(m): 8:21am
Hmmmmm
Ambassadors of darkness pretending to be pastors
Tarnishing d image of Christianity
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by stubornnn: 11:44am
Another "apostle " in the making
I implore big yanshed women to run for their lives
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by sbergy: 11:45am
Apostle Suleiman Gang
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by soberdrunk(m): 11:45am
Power enter!! ............but Nigerians are barbarians sha!!! Why are they tying him like xmas goat?
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by amiibaby(f): 11:45am
OOk
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by nmreports: 11:45am
Jesus. I wish I wont ever go to church again
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by EastGold(m): 11:45am
End time Pastay
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by hdami: 11:46am
Edo pastors and Konji na 5&6
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by jimmyero: 11:46am
Apostle must hear this
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by Jodforex(m): 11:46am
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by onosprince(m): 11:46am
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by chimah3(m): 11:46am
RUN FOR YOUR LIFE MINISTRY...
AND THEY DIDN'T RUN....
I GUESS HE WARNED THEM
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by bumi10: 11:46am
hmmmm
god
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by Blurryface(m): 11:46am
Dude ran for pvssy instead of running for his life.
1 Like
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by highrise07(m): 11:47am
ok
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by Pprovost: 11:47am
Lol @ run for your life ministry
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by charliboy654(m): 11:47am
This is the second edo state pastor in less than a week involve in sex scandal. Edo pastors i hail una. Tiri gbosa for u na. As the edo people wud say.
|Re: Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) by collitexnaira(m): 11:47am
For we re in end time were fake prophet will parade themselves as anointed man of God
