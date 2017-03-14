₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by saydfact(m): 9:22am On Mar 13
Pawpaw Seeds have Magical Cure For Gut, Kidney, Liver, Cancer and Many Other Diseases. Pawpaw seeds can be consumed raw, crushed or ground in milk, honey or salad dressings.
Normally we all eat Pawpaw and throw away the seed, without knowing the additional importance in the seed which includes preventing and curing diseases related to the liver, Kidney, gut, worms and more.
Below are some of the benefits of Pawpaw seed (Discuss with your nutritionist to know if taking the seed is OK for you)
1. Importance to Liver:
Papaya seeds are rich with nutrients that can heal cirrhosis of the liver; eating small amounts of seeds will protect and detox the liver.
2. Importance to Kidney:
The seeds from Pawpaw can improve kidney health and also prevent renal failure and kidney poisoning.
3. Arresting Cancer:
Pawpaw seeds have agents that can stop the growth of tumors and cancer cells. They contain isothiocyanate, which helps with breast, colon, leukemia, lung and prostate cancer.
4. Killing Parasites:
Pawpaw seeds have an alkaloid named “Carpaine” which kills amoeba parasites and intestinal worms. Children consuming Pawpaw seed juice for 7 days get rid of a great percentage of parasites in the gut.
5. Anti-inflammatory properties:
Because of its anti-inflammatory properties, pawpaw seeds are great for joint disease, alleviating arthritis, pain, swelling and redness.
6. Aids Digestion:
Pawpaw seeds are rich in the enzyme papain, which protects digestion and it is a great solution for women who want to get pregnant.
7. Antibacterial and Antiviral properties:
Papaya seeds, even in small amounts can kill bacteria like Salmonella, E. coli and Staph. Also, they fight infections and cure Typhoid, Dengue and other harmful diseases. People in Nigeria drink milk with Papaya seeds as cure for Typhoid fever.
Side effects and possible warnings for using seeds from Papaya :
Besides, many health benefits, pawpaw seeds can be dangerous for pregnant women, and women that are breastfeeding. Papaya seeds can be too strong for gastrointestinal tract of babies and young children.
copied: Health Tips on www.palmchatnow.com
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by dominique(f): 9:24pm On Mar 13
I remember my folks forcing me and my siblings to chew the seeds when we were younger. Not that bad though it stings the tongue a bit.
Every part of pawpaw is very healthy even the dried leaves. My dad eats the fruit without peeling the skin.
I don't agree that the seeds can 'magically' cure cancer though.
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by Buharimustgo: 9:41pm On Mar 13
I never knew
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by soberdrunk(m): 12:05am
You people have come again ooooo!!! "Pawpaw seeds"?? pawpaw seeds that they told us as kids that if you step on it, your leg will swell
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by Tazdroid(m): 12:06am
I learnt the seeds are quite peppery
But can someone swallow the seeds like panadol? I hope e no go hook pesin for throat?
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by winkmart: 12:06am
some of these foods we ignore are the keys to Long-life
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by MischiefMaker: 12:06am
Chaiii op... This was wat baba ate that it affected hix health. Please stop posting nonsensical rubbish here
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by Scatterscatter(m): 12:07am
I know we won't believe this until a white folk repackage it in tablet or capsule form after mixing it with chemicals then sell it to us at an exorbitant Price.
Our mentality is our problem.
Na to dey chew this thing sure pass now
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by Oshoko(m): 12:07am
pawpaw seeds. wen i knw b goat.
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by publicenemy(m): 12:08am
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by weselomo(m): 12:08am
may God see us through
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by Allylic: 12:08am
Dat seed can so sting d mouth...sotey if one mistakenly eat it d mouth go swell up
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by Alleviating: 12:09am
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by slurryeye: 12:09am
Interesting
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by publicenemy(m): 12:09am
saydfact:
Pawpaw seed? Hmmmn... Na wa ooo.
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by Izzystevens: 12:11am
I kind of find the seeds irritating to touch, much more eating.
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by opethom(m): 12:12am
I no get time for things like this BIKO, if you like eat this for 1 year, If you go die at the age of 30 you go die, my cousin way dey drink Eva water died of typhoid , and me with well water still dey alive. Eat normal food and forget all this poo
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by comradesoso: 12:12am
And you didn't believe goats are healthier than u
Oshoko:
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by EYIBLESSN(m): 12:12am
dominique:
Dad eating the leaves
Un Na wan kill the plant ?
That is corruption
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by Rtopzy(f): 12:12am
But it's bitter na
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by Drazeen(m): 12:12am
Hmmm... Nairalanders I hail una
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by uzeba(m): 12:12am
informative!
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by joinnow: 12:13am
Also boiling the leaf and giving two-three drop to new baby with jaundice will clear the jaundice like magic.
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by EYIBLESSN(m): 12:13am
Oshoko:
You be Butuke !!!
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by EYIBLESSN(m): 12:14am
joinnow:
Dr Babalawo. Dr Abalaka
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by castel428: 12:15am
Might be true coz av heard that eating cooked unripe pawpaw can correct liver problems.
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by EYIBLESSN(m): 12:16am
opethom:
Haaaaaaaaaaa!!!! You wicked them no mention your name now
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by onyiiella(f): 12:16am
The leaf dey make person high if u smoke am
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by joinnow: 12:18am
EYIBLESSN:But it's true
Instead of putting the baby infrared lamp.(phototherapy)
Beside the lamp are scare in Nigeria as in only 3 in Nigeria Naval hospital Lagos
5 lamps Nigeria Army hospital Awolowo Rd.
8 in Children general hospital lagos.
Papaya Leaves: Grind some tender papaya leaves into a paste. Combine the paste with half a teaspoon of honey and consume.
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by Aragon: 12:23am
uzeba:
I just noticed your user name which got me curious, are you truly from Uzeba?
If yes, can you tell me a bit about yourself? Thanks
|Re: Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed by tolaOG(m): 12:36am
Warning Warning Warning
This land is not for sale
