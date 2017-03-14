Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Importance Of Eating Pawpaw Seed (3005 Views)

Normally we all eat Pawpaw and throw away the seed, without knowing the additional importance in the seed which includes preventing and curing diseases related to the liver, Kidney, gut, worms and more.



Below are some of the benefits of Pawpaw seed (Discuss with your nutritionist to know if taking the seed is OK for you)



1. Importance to Liver:

Papaya seeds are rich with nutrients that can heal cirrhosis of the liver; eating small amounts of seeds will protect and detox the liver.



2. Importance to Kidney:

The seeds from Pawpaw can improve kidney health and also prevent renal failure and kidney poisoning.



3. Arresting Cancer:

Pawpaw seeds have agents that can stop the growth of tumors and cancer cells. They contain isothiocyanate, which helps with breast, colon, leukemia, lung and prostate cancer.



4. Killing Parasites:

Pawpaw seeds have an alkaloid named “Carpaine” which kills amoeba parasites and intestinal worms. Children consuming Pawpaw seed juice for 7 days get rid of a great percentage of parasites in the gut.



5. Anti-inflammatory properties:

Because of its anti-inflammatory properties, pawpaw seeds are great for joint disease, alleviating arthritis, pain, swelling and redness.



6. Aids Digestion:

Pawpaw seeds are rich in the enzyme papain, which protects digestion and it is a great solution for women who want to get pregnant.



7. Antibacterial and Antiviral properties:

Papaya seeds, even in small amounts can kill bacteria like Salmonella, E. coli and Staph. Also, they fight infections and cure Typhoid, Dengue and other harmful diseases. People in Nigeria drink milk with Papaya seeds as cure for Typhoid fever.



Side effects and possible warnings for using seeds from Papaya :

Besides, many health benefits, pawpaw seeds can be dangerous for pregnant women, and women that are breastfeeding. Papaya seeds can be too strong for gastrointestinal tract of babies and young children.





I remember my folks forcing me and my siblings to chew the seeds when we were younger. Not that bad though it stings the tongue a bit.

Every part of pawpaw is very healthy even the dried leaves. My dad eats the fruit without peeling the skin.

I don't agree that the seeds can 'magically' cure cancer though. 6 Likes

You people have come again ooooo!!! "Pawpaw seeds"?? pawpaw seeds that they told us as kids that if you step on it, your leg will swell 6 Likes

I learnt the seeds are quite peppery





But can someone swallow the seeds like panadol? I hope e no go hook pesin for throat?

some of these foods we ignore are the keys to Long-life 3 Likes

Chaiii op... This was wat baba ate that it affected hix health. Please stop posting nonsensical rubbish here





Our mentality is our problem.

Na to dey chew this thing sure pass now I know we won't believe this until a white folk repackage it in tablet or capsule form after mixing it with chemicals then sell it to us at an exorbitant Price.Our mentality is our problem.Na to dey chew this thing sure pass now 3 Likes

Dat seed can so sting d mouth...sotey if one mistakenly eat it d mouth go swell up

I kind of find the seeds irritating to touch, much more eating.

I no get time for things like this BIKO, if you like eat this for 1 year, If you go die at the age of 30 you go die, my cousin way dey drink Eva water died of typhoid , and me with well water still dey alive. Eat normal food and forget all this poo 2 Likes

pawpaw seeds. wen i knw b goat. And you didn't believe goats are healthier than u 2 Likes 1 Share

I remember my folks forcing me and my siblings to chew the seeds when we were younger. Not that bad though it stings the tongue a bit.





You are eating the fruit abi ?



Every part of pawpaw is very healthy even the dried leaves. My dad eats the fruit without peeling the skin.

I don't agree that the seeds can 'magically' cure cancer though.





But it's bitter na

informative!

Also boiling the leaf and giving two-three drop to new baby with jaundice will clear the jaundice like magic. 3 Likes

Also boiling the leaf and giving two-three drop to new baby with jaundice will clear the jaundice like magic.



Dr Babalawo. Dr Abalaka Dr Babalawo. Dr Abalaka 2 Likes

Might be true coz av heard that eating cooked unripe pawpaw can correct liver problems.

The leaf dey make person high if u smoke am 1 Like

EYIBLESSN:





Dr Babalawo. Dr Abalaka But it's true

Instead of putting the baby infrared lamp.(phototherapy)

Beside the lamp are scare in Nigeria as in only 3 in Nigeria Naval hospital Lagos

5 lamps Nigeria Army hospital Awolowo Rd.

8 in Children general hospital lagos.



Papaya Leaves: Grind some tender papaya leaves into a paste. Combine the paste with half a teaspoon of honey and consume. But it's trueInstead of putting the baby infrared lamp.(phototherapy)Beside the lamp are scare in Nigeria as in only 3 in Nigeria Naval hospital Lagos5 lamps Nigeria Army hospital Awolowo Rd.8 in Children general hospital lagos.Papaya Leaves: Grind some tender papaya leaves into a paste. Combine the paste with half a teaspoon of honey and consume.

