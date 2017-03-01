Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / 5 Highly Suspicious Damage Control Attempts By Apostle Suleman (13201 Views)

It's no news that Apostle Sulaiman of Omega Fire Ministries, Auchi is presently battling a sex scandal and an attempt to silence a certain Miss Stephanie Otobo.

Events that has followed after this accusations raises more eyebrows than calm the situation.



Here are 5 actions that I believe gave the apostle away and makes him likely to be guilty than innocent.





1. Arrest of Miss Otobo

Yes. The whole scandal blow out with the news of the arrest of Miss Otobo, whom Apostle sulaiman claims was trying to black mail him.

It is not bad that she was arrested but why the following?

- accusation that she is a terrorist. What? Really? So you just arrest and detain someone for terrorism without evidence? This is an obvious give away. It is glaring they are just trying to silence the accused lady.



- arrested when she was trying to withdraw money sent to her from Apostle sulaiman's account. Now this is just so funny. Apostle claims she was blackmailing him and collecting money from him. For real. Would any sane person be sending money to a total stranger? Is it possible I just get pastor Adeboye's phone number and ask him to start sending money to me if I don't have any information he does not want exposed? This is enough for me to know the Apostle has lots of skeleton in his cupboard.





The supposed denial of Miss Otobo

After sahara reporters blew the cover over Apostle's sex scandal. The first retort we got was from. Miss Otobo herself. Yes, you read that right. Under 24hrs there was a post by "miss otobo" claiming Apostle was innocent and she had never met him. This post was published here on nairaland too.



how could miss otobo who was still in prison be posting on instagram?



- how come she said she had never met apostle only for apostle suleman to letter said he was trying to help her.



- when she was released from prison, she made it clear she was not backing down on the case. So who posted using her name to clear apostle sulaiman?

My people use your head.



3. Daniella Okeke immediately Daniella Okeke was mentioned as one of the Ladies apostle was spending church money on, she immediately changed the privacy settings of her instagram page. Why?



She has not denied the allegations.



Not responded in anyway. But she seems to be cleaning her tracks real fast.



4. Daniella Okeke Again and Apostle Sulaiman Benz Gl450 again sahara reporters reported a certain Benz Gl450 which was registered to Apostle Sulaiman.

The registration could be verified on the lagos state vehicle registration board's website.



NOTE THAT THIS INFORMATION WAS VERIFYIABLE ON SATURADY AND SUNDAY (12th and 13th of March)



All of a sudden this morning we can't find the ownership details on the site anymore.



For real?



WHY WAS THIS INFORMATION REMOVED FROM THE WEBSITE.



This was followed by a post from a disciple of apostle sulaiman coming here on nairaland to call sahara reporters liars and announcing that there was no ownership information on the website.



For real?



An information many of us verified especially yesterday?



This is a well planned out attempt at damage control.



Miss Otobo has asked the police to cross reference her passport with that of apostle suleman, she claims she and apostle have visited about 3 countries all at the same time. And here bank account records too.



This is enough for me to know apostle suileman is guilty.



Guess sulaiman's response? He started threatening Festus Keyamo. Lol. Why did he not povide his passport?



Infact this man is a crook.



HardMirror:

Miss Otobo has asked the police to cross reference her passport with that of apostle suleman, she claims she and apostle have visited about 3 countries all at the same time. And here bank account records too.



This is enough for me to know apostle suileman is guilty.



Guess sulaiman's response? He started threatening Festus Keyamo. Lol. Why did he not povide his passport?



Infact this man is a crook.



ifenes:

Nigerians seem to respect their pastors( Psychic vultures) too much. It is obvious He is trying to cover up his tracks. But this time he is going down.

johnydon22:

i really reserve my comments on this man's issue, though it is obvious he had some dealings with the so called Miss otobo, whether they were sexual or not -i cannot say What kind of dealing with a prostitute?



What kind of dealings with a known stripper include:

- Transfers of huge sums of money

- Meetings in various countries

- Video calls ?



Sex is not something people do on the highway. You will never have a photograph of both having sex, unless the cleric is plain stup1d. But If it looks like, smells like, it is definitely the real mc Coy!



Now Damage Shift



Apostle Suleman did not commit any offence constitutionally, he did not rape her. They had agreed to have sex and he paid, though, miss otobo exaggerated in saying she was given juice that removed her pregnancy, and the promise of marriage. All this was added to charge apostle for criminal offence, but it is certain they had sex, and he paid huge amount to the girl.

I am just angry the way he is using God, Jesus and politics to defend his case.

unipol:

Apostle Suleman did not commit any offence constitutionally, he did not rape her. They had agreed to have sex and he paid, though, miss otobo exaggerated in saying she was given juice that removed her pregnancy, and the promise of marriage. All this was added to charge apostle for criminal offence, but it is certain they had sex, and he paid huge amount to the girl.

LoJ:



What kind of dealing with a prostitute?



What kind of dealings with a known stripper include:

- Transfers of huge sums of money

- Meetings in various countries

- Video calls ?



Sex is not something people do on the highway. You will never have a photograph of both having sex, unless the cleric is plain stup1d. But If it looks like, smells like, it is definitely the real mc Coy!



Again, I have nothing against having sex with (an) Ashawo(s). The real issue is the hypocrisy of these religious people and the huge sums involved in these matters.



HardMirror:

Miss Otobo has asked the police to cross reference her passport with that of apostle suleman, she claims she and apostle have visited about 3 countries all at the same time. And here bank account records too.



This is enough for me to know apostle suileman is guilty.



Guess sulaiman's response? He started threatening Festus Keyamo. Lol. Why did he not povide his passport?



Infact this man is a crook.



Those still supporting him are zombies So what's holding and stopping her from snapping those evidences and uploading them.



At least, she had other incriminating evidence when she uploaded a photoshoped pix of Apostle Suleiman.



BrutalJab:



So what's holding and stopping her from snapping those evidences and uploading them.



At least, she had other incriminating evidence when she uploaded a photoshoped pix of Apostle Suleiman.



I'm not in support of Anybody cos I know many of these modern day pastors are criminals.





So you are saying she would openly ask the police to check her passport if she was not sure of what she was saying? Would festus keyamo be that stupid?



She tendering her passport is worthless if the apostle does not submit his too so they stamped visas can be compared.

Or you don't know how passports work? Or what is the worth of her passport if that of suleman is not available to cross check if they were in those 3 countries she mentioned at the same time?



Kai. I would doubt if I was his member. This is one reason I lost my faith. I discovered other belief not in line with mine were hogwash. The day I decided to be on the fence... and what about when I stepped into the shoes of other denomination and belief, it became clear.

Mr Sule is cleaning on his closet cause he got lot of skeletons in it.

Wackyrichy:

Wackyrichy:

Wackyrichy:

my greatest fear is refresh my NL and see suleiman and otobo story



OTOBO is a very bad name



TO x 2 =

OB O =



Op, please answer the following questions.



1. Miss Otobo claimed there was an introduction held at his Dad's house in delta, please are have not not yet see video and pictorial evidencea, this is 21st century, people have video and picture of ordinary birthday, how much more an introduction ceremony.



2.Who are those in attendance on the said day of introduction, why is none coming out to back up her claim, didn't miss Otobo has friends that could celebrate her on the said day?



3. For a relationship that lasted for over 2years, why is it that they don't have a single picture they snapped together, given that they are mostly together on Apostle's international crusade.



OK, she claims she lost her documents on her phone and that her system was stolen in at lagos airport, how come we saw screenshots of an assumed video call they once had, so the thieves who stole her laptop where she had her evidences forgot to steal that picture.



4. For someone who reside in Canada, she said she bleed for 12months after Apostle Suleiman gave her something to drink to abort her pregnancy, why have we not seen a medical report from a Canadian hospital to black up this claim. Even someone who stay in Nigeria can't bleed for 2months continuously without visiting a hospital, talk more of Canada, a country with one of the best healthcare in the world.



5. Why would the father who received drinks and some other things she alleged that apostle brought for introduction deny her daughter and said nothing of such ever happened?





