When President Buhari arrived Nigeria few days ago, he held a press conference where he stated that he will continue his rest while acting president and VP Osinbajo continues his duties in the Acting Capacity. It all seems that Buhari changed his mind or some people may still argue that his mind has been changed by the so called cabals.



See what Nigerians have to say via twitter below...





Welcome back till two weeks from now. 4 Likes

The cabals know they cannot remote control the vice president like they do to the president.Imagine the vice president who restore little normalcy on the economy within few weeks in charge.Whereas,the president sat down doing nothing other than blaming past government of Nigeria economy downturn even though he had worked in the same capacity in the past? 25 Likes 1 Share

Rest well and remain Resting President than resume, be rushed out and become Rest in Peace. Choose life, stay Resting President and live long. 4 Likes

Ever since we gained indepence as a country in 1960, nigeria has never been good for one minute 1 Like

Shey him talk say him never well before? 1 Like

Let the change begin again. 2 Likes

Nigerians are always reacting 2 Likes

Baba, if u know say you never well, no hurry to resume office.let Osibande continue running around.... 1 Like

Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa WAILERS RIGHT NOW be like '''' 5 Likes

I pray we see positive outcome from u starting from. Today

Spot The Difference 6 Likes

This man wants to kill himself 3 Likes

Rather die than give up power mentality. If you ask him now he will tell you he has the interest of Nigerians at heart. Like he's the only good person in Nigeria. Na him go tire 10 Likes 1 Share

Apc and Buhari Govt is really a Comedy,Govt of Pictures dat won't add value to d economy of Nigeria. 4 Likes

The devil has always been a liar and will remain a liar in the story of Nigeria. Those that stole our common patrimony and wealth must be put to shame before 2020. One with God is majority, the fight continues

Immediately crude oil sighted PMB in Nigeria it dropped below $50 and has been heading south ever since. I think even N'Assembly members would prefer having more money to spend than acknowledging that letter. Nigerians would also prefer meeting budget than sighting original copy.



PMB wouldn't you rather sick leave more. I wouldn't mind.

Not a very good decision I think. One should not start hearing another story

