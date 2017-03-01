₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today
Following the tweet Presidential Adviser on media, Femi Adesina shared this morning saying that the President have resumed duties and have sent letter to National Assembly informing them of his resumption of duties today, Nigerians have however reacted to the development.
When President Buhari arrived Nigeria few days ago, he held a press conference where he stated that he will continue his rest while acting president and VP Osinbajo continues his duties in the Acting Capacity. It all seems that Buhari changed his mind or some people may still argue that his mind has been changed by the so called cabals.
See what Nigerians have to say via twitter below...
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by BreezyCB(m): 1:29pm
Alright
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by INTROVERT(f): 1:31pm
Welcome back till two weeks from now.
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by Dildo(m): 1:39pm
The cabals know they cannot remote control the vice president like they do to the president.Imagine the vice president who restore little normalcy on the economy within few weeks in charge.Whereas,the president sat down doing nothing other than blaming past government of Nigeria economy downturn even though he had worked in the same capacity in the past?
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by nerodenero: 1:50pm
Rest well and remain Resting President than resume, be rushed out and become Rest in Peace. Choose life, stay Resting President and live long.
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by firstking01(m): 1:57pm
Ever since we gained indepence as a country in 1960, nigeria has never been good for one minute
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by veekid(m): 2:54pm
Shey him talk say him never well before?
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by talk2archy: 2:54pm
Let the change begin again.
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by burkingx(f): 2:54pm
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by GMan650(m): 2:54pm
Nigerians are always reacting
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by Omoakinsuyi(m): 2:55pm
Baba, if u know say you never well, no hurry to resume office.let Osibande continue running around....
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by justi4jesu(f): 2:55pm
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by dotcomnamename: 2:55pm
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa WAILERS RIGHT NOW be like '' ''
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by shobroy10(m): 2:55pm
I pray we see positive outcome from u starting from. Today
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by Davidblen(m): 2:56pm
Spot The Difference
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by madridguy(m): 2:56pm
Sai Baba.
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by teebaxy(m): 2:56pm
may God's will be done
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by Goldenheart(m): 2:56pm
This man wants to kill himself
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by SexyNairalander: 2:57pm
booked
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by ezeagu(m): 2:57pm
Exhumes office.
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by massinola(m): 2:57pm
Rather die than give up power mentality. If you ask him now he will tell you he has the interest of Nigerians at heart. Like he's the only good person in Nigeria. Na him go tire
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by burkingx(f): 2:57pm
madridguy:....
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 2:57pm
Apc and Buhari Govt is really a Comedy,Govt of Pictures dat won't add value to d economy of Nigeria.
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by zaydocheme: 2:58pm
I stand with Buhari...
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by burkingx(f): 2:58pm
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by semyman: 2:58pm
The devil has always been a liar and will remain a liar in the story of Nigeria. Those that stole our common patrimony and wealth must be put to shame before 2020. One with God is majority, the fight continues
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by kgr8mike: 2:59pm
Immediately crude oil sighted PMB in Nigeria it dropped below $50 and has been heading south ever since. I think even N'Assembly members would prefer having more money to spend than acknowledging that letter. Nigerians would also prefer meeting budget than sighting original copy.
PMB wouldn't you rather sick leave more. I wouldn't mind.
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by madridguy(m): 2:59pm
Why you dey open teeth for me naa? you want to snatch me from my wife?
burkingx:
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by Ra88: 2:59pm
Ok
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by eightsin(m): 3:00pm
Not a very good decision I think. One should not start hearing another story
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by berrystunn(m): 3:01pm
Ok
|Re: Nigerians React As President Buhari Resumes Office Today by shammah1(m): 3:01pm
OK o
