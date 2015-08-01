₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by ijustdey: 1:45pm
Ramon Oladimeji
http://punchng.com/diezani-moved-115-01m-gave-belgore-sulaiman-n450m/
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by Keneking: 1:46pm
Ok
- ....Charged along with the SAN and the ex - minister is Diezani , who is said to “ still be at large. ” (which large, she is now a private individual)
- "The witness said Belgore and Sulaiman signed separate Receipts of Payment for the same N 450m on March 26, 2015." (
- “ The defendants are not customers of our bank" (So which banks? Can we have the accounts in those frozen)
- "The duo were accused of making a cash transaction of N 450m on March 27, 2015, without going through any financial institution."
But where is lalasticlala sef
4 Likes
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by Adiola(f): 1:46pm
another Suleiman
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by Adiola(f): 1:47pm
Keneking:guy y nah
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by kvngjesse(m): 1:52pm
Hit Like If You Thought It Was Apostle Suleiman
87 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by agbangam: 1:56pm
Dis Deziani sef, na Abacha train her
16 Likes
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by ddippset(m): 2:09pm
Ha! I for fear o. When I saw Suleman I thought it was the Suleman of Danielle okeke fame.
3 Likes
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by veekid(m): 3:04pm
Buhari sef
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by Donald7610: 3:05pm
Still looking for way to date this girl
her 10 generation to come cannot be poor
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by omenkaLives: 3:05pm
Just imagine.
This Opolo eyed criminal's fine keeps getting fatter by the day. Don't trust these Nigerian judges to prosecute the thief, wish the Brits could just handle her as they did the crook from Delta.
5 Likes
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by Dadiyooo: 3:05pm
Fear them
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by Cousim(m): 3:05pm
tot twas apostle Sule sef
2 Likes
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by Howmon: 3:06pm
Anytime Sulaiman is mentioned, it had better go with a first name to avoid confusion.
7 Likes
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by Enigo: 3:06pm
Corrupt country.
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by NOETHNICITY(m): 3:06pm
please
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by Omoakinsuyi(m): 3:06pm
This Diezani na big thief oooo...See how GEJ sold Nigeria because of this woman's honeypot
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by megrimor(m): 3:07pm
The way the call money in this country eh, I begin to wonder why my grandfather wasn't a politician
2 Likes
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by Bigframe: 3:07pm
Funny people
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by psquaret: 3:08pm
hmm guys stop given your money to church they are all the same...
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by kaylex1994(m): 3:08pm
Story that touch
1 Like
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by rozayx5(m): 3:08pm
kvngjesse:
3 Likes
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by basty: 3:08pm
Apostle Sule? Okay not Sule again, the p***y sucker. I am understand.
The woman eyes go confuse UN Secretary General even Trump.
1 Like
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by Ra88: 3:09pm
Hmm
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by Tazdroid(m): 3:09pm
Some of these banks sending officials to testify must be saving their own arses. I mean they ought to alert EFCC the moment any customer attempts to transact in really huge sums so as to be in the clear.
But they are all about profit making now they want to wipe the slate clean. Pathetic!
1 Like
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by weedtheweeds: 3:09pm
This whole thing tire me. Everyday na one news to another. Diezani steal and so? are people not paid to deal with criminal cases like these? why must it be that reports like this are quickly released and names of boko haram sponsors are withheld? They are collecting cash from thieves behind closed door. I have never seen such deals, ever. What happens to our jails and what about prosecution? Abeg propaganda too much. Meanwhile all those supporting apostle suleman make una weldone o. The babe don describe how him prick day. i no see wetin pass that one. you day help person with 8000 euros.
4 Likes
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by DropShot: 3:10pm
Dem thief yesterday today and tomorrow join.
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by sholay2011(m): 3:11pm
How can someone steal this much? I mean, even thieves should have some conscience. What power can do to some people...
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by emeijeh(m): 3:11pm
Make una dey specify the particular Suleman next time abeg
2 Likes
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by elganzar(m): 3:11pm
this woman again...LOOOOOOOONG mtcheeeeeeew
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by shammah1(m): 3:12pm
Another story story. No prove, no verdict. We are tired of hearing that. 2019 is around the corner.
2 Likes
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by bettercreature(m): 3:12pm
agbangam:She was a GEJ Proxy server
The cute woman is innocent
|Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by tuscani: 3:13pm
Liars from the pit of hell
1 Like
