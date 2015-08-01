₦airaland Forum

Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m
Ramon Oladimeji


An official of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr Timothy Olaobaju , on Monday, narrated how a former Minister of Petroleum Resources , Mrs Diezani Alison -Madueke, stashed a sum of $115,010,000 in the bank with subsequent instruction to change it into naira and distribute it among individuals in the 36 states of the federation.

Among the beneficiaries, Olaobaju said , were a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Dele Belgore ; and a former Minister of National Planning, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman , who both received N450m.

Olaobaju said this on Monday when he appeared as a prosecution witness before Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Lagos where Belgore and Sulaiman are being tried for alleged money laundering involving N450m.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission charged Belgore and Sulaiman with five counts.

Charged along with the SAN and the ex - minister is Diezani , who is said to “ still be at large. ”

The EFCC had earlier arraigned Belgore and Sulaiman on February 8, 2017, but they were re -arraigned on Monday on an amended charge which included the name of Diezani.

Upon their re -arraignment on Monday , Belgore and Sulaiman pleaded not guilty to the five charges just as they had earlier done.

Trial commenced immediately after the defendants ’ plea with the EFCC calling Olaobaju as its first witness.

Led in evidence by the EFCC prosecutor, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo , the witness narrated, “ Sometime in April 2014, our MD, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, gave a directive that certain companies and individuals would pay into an account with our bank some amounts of money. The purpose of the payment was not disclosed.

“ Over the period, thereafter, some amounts were paid into the account. The funds were deposited in dollar. The total sum was $115,010,000.

“ On the 27th of March, 2015, there was an instruction from the former Petroleum Resources Minister, Diezani Alison - Madueke, through our MD, that the fund in the account should be converted to naira and paid to certain individuals of which the list of beneficiaries was sent to our MD and the amount to be paid to them in naira.

“ The funds were paid according to Alison - Madueke’ s instructions.

“ On the list sent to our branch, the names of the defendants (Belgore and Sulaiman) were on that list because the money was paid in about 36 states of the federation.
“ The defendants are not customers of our bank.

“ The instruction was that the sum of N450m should be paid to Mr Dele Belgore (SAN) and Prof. Abubakar Suleiman.

“ They both received the money and they filled the Receipt of Payment as evidence of receipt of the money and acknowledgement of same. ”

The witness said Belgore and Sulaiman signed separate Receipts of Payment for the same N 450m on March 26, 2015.

The court admitted both Receipts of Payment in evidence and marked them as Exhibits 1 and 1A.

Asked by the prosecutor whether any cheque was issued in favour of Belgore and Sulaiman in respect of the fund , the witness answered in the negative.

Asked whether the N450m was credited into any account, the witness said, “ To my knowledge, the N450m was not credited into any account . ”

For the cross -examination of the witness, Belgore’s lawyer, Chief Ebun Shofunde (SAN), asked for an adjournment, as he said most of what the witness said on Monday were not in the proof of evidence front-loaded and served on the defence counsel.

Sulaiman’ s lawyer , Mr Olatunji Ayanlaja ( SAN), aligned himself with Shofunde.

The prosecutor said he would grudgingly concede to an adjournment till Tuesday in view of his respect for the defence counsel.

Justice Aikawa, consequently, adjourned the matter till Tuesday for further proceedings.

In the charges, Sulaiman , a professor of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Abuja, and Belgore, a former governorship aspirant in Kwara State , were accused of conspiring between themselves to commit the offence on March 27, 2015.

The duo were accused of making a cash transaction of N 450m on March 27, 2015, without going through any financial institution.

The EFCC claimed that the defendants paid N50m to one Sheriff Shagaya.

The EFCC said the cash sum was above the lawful threshold permitted by the Money Laundering ( Prohibition) Act.

The EFCC claimed that the defendants “ ought to have reasonably known that the N 450m formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act. ”

Belogore and Sulaiman were accused of violating sections 1(a), 16(d), 15(2) (d) and 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012.

The prosecution said they are liable to be punished under sections 15(3) (4) , and 16(2) (b) of the same Act.

Justice Aikawa had earlier granted them bail on self-recognizance.


Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by Keneking:
- ....Charged along with the SAN and the ex - minister is Diezani , who is said to “ still be at large. ” (which large, she is now a private individual)

- "The witness said Belgore and Sulaiman signed separate Receipts of Payment for the same N 450m on March 26, 2015." (

- “ The defendants are not customers of our bank" (So which banks? Can we have the accounts in those frozen)

- "The duo were accused of making a cash transaction of N 450m on March 27, 2015, without going through any financial institution." shocked shocked shocked

But where is lalasticlala sef undecided

Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by Adiola(f):
another Suleiman

Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by Adiola(f):
Keneking:
guy y nah
Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by kvngjesse(m): 1:52pm
Hit Like If You Thought It Was Apostle Suleiman grin

Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by agbangam:
Dis Deziani sef, na Abacha train her
Dis Deziani sef, na Abacha train her

Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by ddippset(m): 2:09pm
Ha! I for fear o. When I saw Suleman I thought it was the Suleman of Danielle okeke fame.

Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by veekid(m):
Buhari sef
Buhari sef
Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by Donald7610: 3:05pm
Still looking for way to date this girl
her 10 generation to come cannot be poor
Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by omenkaLives: 3:05pm
Just imagine.

This Opolo eyed criminal's fine keeps getting fatter by the day. Don't trust these Nigerian judges to prosecute the thief, wish the Brits could just handle her as they did the crook from Delta.

Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by Dadiyooo:
Fear them
Fear them
Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by Cousim(m):
tot twas apostle Sule sef
tot twas apostle Sule sef

Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by Howmon: 3:06pm
Anytime Sulaiman is mentioned, it had better go with a first name to avoid confusion.

Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by Enigo:
Corrupt country.
Corrupt country.
Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by NOETHNICITY(m):
please
please
Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by Omoakinsuyi(m): 3:06pm
This Diezani na big thief oooo...See how GEJ sold Nigeria because of this woman's honeypot

Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by megrimor(m): 3:07pm
The way the call money in this country eh, I begin to wonder why my grandfather wasn't a politician

Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by Bigframe:
Funny people
Funny people grin grin
Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by psquaret: 3:08pm
hmm guys stop given your money to church they are all the same...
Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by kaylex1994(m):
Story that touch
Story that touch

Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by rozayx5(m):
kvngjesse:
Hit Like If You Thought It Was Apostle Suleiman grin

Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by basty: 3:08pm
Apostle Sule? Okay not Sule again, the p***y sucker. I am understand.

The woman eyes go confuse UN Secretary General even Trump.

Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by Ra88:
Hmm
Hmm

Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by Tazdroid(m): 3:09pm
Some of these banks sending officials to testify must be saving their own arses. I mean they ought to alert EFCC the moment any customer attempts to transact in really huge sums so as to be in the clear.

But they are all about profit making now they want to wipe the slate clean. Pathetic!

Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by weedtheweeds: 3:09pm
This whole thing tire me. Everyday na one news to another. Diezani steal and so? are people not paid to deal with criminal cases like these? why must it be that reports like this are quickly released and names of boko haram sponsors are withheld? They are collecting cash from thieves behind closed door. I have never seen such deals, ever. What happens to our jails and what about prosecution? Abeg propaganda too much. Meanwhile all those supporting apostle suleman make una weldone o. The babe don describe how him prick day. i no see wetin pass that one. you day help person with 8000 euros.

Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by DropShot:
Dem thief yesterday today and tomorrow join.
Dem thief yesterday today and tomorrow join.
Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by sholay2011(m): 3:11pm
How can someone steal this much? I mean, even thieves should have some conscience. What power can do to some people...
Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by emeijeh(m): 3:11pm
Make una dey specify the particular Suleman next time abeg

Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by elganzar(m):
this woman again...LOOOOOOOONG mtcheeeeeeew
this woman again...LOOOOOOOONG mtcheeeeeeew
Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by shammah1(m): 3:12pm
Another story story. No prove, no verdict. We are tired of hearing that. 2019 is around the corner.

Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by bettercreature(m): 3:12pm
agbangam:
Dis Deziani sef, na Abacha train her
She was a GEJ Proxy server
The cute woman is innocent grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m by tuscani:
Liars from the pit of hell
Liars from the pit of hell

