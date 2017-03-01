₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,762,807 members, 3,416,275 topics. Date: Monday, 13 March 2017 at 07:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt (10007 Views)
2 Siblings Kill Their Best Friend Over N5M In Ogun, Dump Corpse In A River. PICS / Photo Of The Man Who Raped His Mother In Edo After Beating His Parents Up / Man Kills His Baby At Umuchima, Imo While Beating His Wife (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by rapcy(m): 2:57pm
Idegwu Chibueze, 30, has been sentenced to three years in prison for beating Ukpa Joseph, 34, last year, after an
argument over an outstanding debt. Chibueze was charged with “intentional violence with aggravating circumstances.
At about 10:30pm on October 30, 2016, Chibueze and the victim argued about a $500 loan Joseph had not paid back. Chibueze then took a piece of steel and struck Joseph repeatedly until he sustained a broken right collarbone.
More here:
http://www.dizboy.com/2017/03/nigerian-bags-3-years-in-jail-for.html?m=1
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by cummando(m): 3:00pm
Chibueze Dadubule
You meet person wey no get skon skon
Me go beat you join your money.
If I no fit beat you na to aim for ya blokus!! Two gentle squeezes and you are squealing like a mouse. Three squeezes and you are offering m another $500.
Emi omo
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by Young03: 3:10pm
Did it happen in nigeria?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by PenisCaP: 3:22pm
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by Keneking: 5:03pm
But where is lalasticlala now?
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by AngelicBeing: 5:08pm
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by SNIPER123: 6:23pm
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by babyfaceafrica: 6:23pm
Eeeyah
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by Olasco93: 6:24pm
Them go make that country depot them with this their initial gra gra. Instead of hiding and threading softly, they're showing theirselves.
I pray they don't ask them about their Immigration Papers.
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by TosineGuy(m): 6:24pm
k
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by Larrykaysail(m): 6:24pm
Young03:, is there law in nigeria?
10 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by Tazdroid(m): 6:25pm
How can you beat up your elder by 4 years because of money?
Some pipu don't respect their elders any more
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by rawpadgin(m): 6:25pm
it's important we control our anger
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by Dottore: 6:25pm
The debtor would have enough time to raise the money before the convict is released.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by DCMIX(m): 6:26pm
Nigerian or Kenyan?
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by handsomenonny(m): 6:27pm
Lol
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by apcmustwin: 6:27pm
Awon flaaaatiiiiess as usual.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by Rayhandrinni(m): 6:28pm
messi de bag world best player...you de bag jail term? naso
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by smartty68: 6:28pm
Ukpa Joseph I hope you've learnt your lessons never to owe an Igbo man anymore. Them no dey joke with
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by holluwai(m): 6:28pm
Na which this one happen?
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by megrimor(m): 6:30pm
With the way ladies now expose their breast,
Please, is the breast still a private part in a lady's body?
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by 2shur: 6:30pm
U b dey think say na naija u dey abi.
Say d.p.o go say na mai boi.
Oya free am.
Omo yankee.
U do shiiit
Na instanta jail things.
No time.
U beat woman.
Jail things 4life sef.
U thief..u no pay tax..anything fit carry u go jail.
Once u don enta jail 4 yankee.
U can never get a descent job
Cause ypir employer go ask if u don go jail b4.
If u talk no..them gobcheck am 4 database.
No worry dem go burst your yansh 4 jail.
Fuckin bastard
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by smartty68: 6:32pm
cummando:Blokus indeed
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by Tgold1(m): 6:32pm
cummando:
lol olofo
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by Odkosh: 6:33pm
no be flatty ultimatum ppl. no comments. na their way.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by nairalandfreak: 6:33pm
Awin noni... Na them
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by nextprince: 6:33pm
When I saw the caption, I already knew who they are. Those people that specialise in "developing" the world. They think they are in Nigeria where they do anyhow.
Their members right now on their way to come and explain how Bubu's medical vacation is responsible.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by rehmiilah: 6:34pm
meanwhile in south africa, law makers are beating themselves up over fund allocation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WH7MbEJIao
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by okochaik: 6:36pm
As them say bags i been think say im score many goals
|Re: Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt by ALAYORMII: 6:37pm
Where everything works
Sexual Abuse In Nigeria / 4 People Arraigned For Selling A Month-Old-Baby / I Got My Fake Ife, Ui, Nysc Certificates For N350,000
Viewing this topic: NubianX, yungmill(m), Mavor, nzeBiddle(m), bigfatthing(m), kwajahafiz(m), ipobbigot7, mastermaestro(m), xboi97, asahnwaKC, logica(m), tbaba1234, Ruhegertyp, Rooy57(m), DWil, corporateDan(m), Freiden(m), CORE(m), xandy84, Ibusho, pointone22(f), 01mcfadden(m), cleanshaven(m), Chiboyz40(m), mmsen, Asebaba1(m), Psalmuel92(m), atuagbo, evilapc, codemaniacs, FlySly05(m), Yankee101, jarmoskie, Unazzi, slineik, tobiit(m), abeyvita(m), Damilare5882(m), Sectis(m), kevoh(m), Habazidoh, kingaloy(m), bishop101(m), hensben(m), Smhart1(f), onasautos, Schwartz, zipamowei(m), Day11(m), Waledivine(m), flexshop(m), bengoodcreature, Lasgidi, TheTechMan, kennyjesus8(m), Cynergy, brideman, ayclem01(m), Gaara101, Ihateafonja, GODAKPAN(m), ojosoft, sirelexzy(m), ologun01(m), garriboy(m), Esepayan(m) and 95 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18