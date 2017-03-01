Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Bags 3 Years In Jail For Beating His Nigerian Friend Over A $500 Debt (10007 Views)

Idegwu Chibueze, 30, has been sentenced to three years in prison for beating Ukpa Joseph, 34, last year, after an

argument over an outstanding debt. Chibueze was charged with “intentional violence with aggravating circumstances.



At about 10:30pm on October 30, 2016, Chibueze and the victim argued about a $500 loan Joseph had not paid back. Chibueze then took a piece of steel and struck Joseph repeatedly until he sustained a broken right collarbone.



Chibueze Dadubule



You meet person wey no get skon skon

Me go beat you join your money.



If I no fit beat you na to aim for ya blokus!! Two gentle squeezes and you are squealing like a mouse. Three squeezes and you are offering m another $500.



Did it happen in nigeria? 1 Like

But where is lalasticlala now?

Eeeyah

Them go make that country depot them with this their initial gra gra. Instead of hiding and threading softly, they're showing theirselves.

I pray they don't ask them about their Immigration Papers.

Young03:

Did it happen in nigeria? , is there law in nigeria? , is there law in nigeria? 10 Likes

How can you beat up your elder by 4 years because of money?





Some pipu don't respect their elders any more

it's important we control our anger

The debtor would have enough time to raise the money before the convict is released. 4 Likes

Nigerian or Kenyan?

Awon flaaaatiiiiess as usual. 3 Likes

messi de bag world best player...you de bag jail term? naso 3 Likes

money Ukpa Joseph I hope you've learnt your lessons never to owe an Igbo man anymore. Them no dey joke with 7 Likes 1 Share

Na which this one happen?

With the way ladies now expose their breast,



Please, is the breast still a private part in a lady's body?

U b dey think say na naija u dey abi.

Say d.p.o go say na mai boi.

Oya free am.

Omo yankee.

U do shiiit

Na instanta jail things.

No time.

U beat woman.

Jail things 4life sef.

U thief..u no pay tax..anything fit carry u go jail.

Once u don enta jail 4 yankee.

U can never get a descent job

Cause ypir employer go ask if u don go jail b4.

If u talk no..them gobcheck am 4 database.

No worry dem go burst your yansh 4 jail.

Fuckin bastard

cummando:

Emi omo Blokus indeed Blokus indeed 1 Like

cummando:

lol olofo lol olofo 1 Like

no be flatty ultimatum ppl. no comments. na their way. 2 Likes

Awin noni... Na them 2 Likes

When I saw the caption, I already knew who they are. Those people that specialise in "developing" the world. They think they are in Nigeria where they do anyhow.



Their members right now on their way to come and explain how Bubu's medical vacation is responsible. 3 Likes









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WH7MbEJIao meanwhile in south africa, law makers are beating themselves up over fund allocation 2 Likes 1 Share

As them say bags i been think say im score many goals