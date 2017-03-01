₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by dainformant(m): 4:05pm
Tragic Love! It appears that the airman, Lieutenant Kalu B.A was really obsessed with his colleague/girlfriend -an Air Force personnel identified as Oladipupo Solape a.k.a Shomzy Shomzy, whom he killed yesterday morning in Makurdi, Benue State. A trending video footage has emerged showing the The NAF personnel and his girlfriend laying in bed and listening to Runtown's hit track 'Mad Over You'...
The lady, popularly referred to as shomzy, was shot dead by Kalu after he accused her of having a romantic affair with other men.
Watch Video Below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBbKy5U9MW4
|Re: Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by dainformant(m): 4:06pm
|Re: Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by sehin79(m): 4:07pm
put your emotions in check otherwise the devil would use it against you.
|Re: Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by Alleviating: 4:07pm
|Re: Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by SalamRushdie: 4:09pm
This is why I never date a girl i love ...I only knack them
|Re: Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by emeijeh(m): 4:19pm
Na dem sabi
Na the madness from Runtown song don enter im head so.
dainformant:
But the pace your posts dey take reach FP dey baffle me
|Re: Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by PenisCaP: 4:28pm
This got me a bit emotional
If u love her dat much why kill her?
If shez in bed like that with u means she loves u.
I kno u are regrettin now.
I wish this neva happened.
U could hav sorted it out
I GUESS HE WAS HIGHLY OBSESSED WITH HER AND HIS AGE COULDNT HANDLE IT.
|Re: Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by cstr150: 4:32pm
PTSD.
|Re: Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by Larryfest(m): 4:34pm
The dude na big idiota........ Killing the one you say you love.
|Re: Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by Nobody: 4:35pm
The rest, they say is HISTORY
|Re: Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by Dildo(m): 4:40pm
I no think say air force recruitment team check the killer soldier BP before them recruit am.His godfather go don help am bypass the medical screening process.
|Re: Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by Jabioro: 4:41pm
Satan is a perfect creature,called devil in other words. He would make you imperfect one through your weakness if you have no control over your deeds, emotional and self perseverance. because God had turned him (Satan) perfection into imperfections over our matter right fron the day he refused to bow for human and be an errand angel. Satan vow to deal with humans capitalizing on our weaknesses......He supposed to have remembered for once the good blissful time both have spent together that could have safe him the life of that pretty lady, he himself from embarrassment, his carrier and now facing murderer..
|Re: Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by Akshow: 5:39pm
osinbanjoisaliar:May God heal u soon. It's well with ur soul.
|Re: Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by Ra88: 5:40pm
|Re: Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by DONSMITH123(m): 5:40pm
SalamRushdie:
|Re: Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by Divay22(f): 5:41pm
But why.....RIP babe
|Re: Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by snakebeat: 5:41pm
small small children wey never mature reach to handle emotions...
relationship is not meant for kids...now see what they have done to themselves...
|Re: Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by IamAirforce1: 5:41pm
They were truly in love
|Re: Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by Mregose: 5:41pm
wow hot
|Re: Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by Gloryfox: 5:42pm
idiot. yet could pull the trigger after his suicide note. he shud be killed fast and fed to pigs
|Re: Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by DollarAngel(m): 5:43pm
They where truly in LUST, it actually very hard to differentiate between Love and Lust. RIP to a fallen solider. She died for Love
|Re: Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by DCMIX(m): 5:43pm
He is 100% mad over her. He's shown it already.
|Re: Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by Chudichu(m): 5:43pm
First of all, he is not an officer in the NAF. There is a difference between officers and enlisted men. Secondly I saw his Facebook Timeline, mehn this guy is a psychopath..what he post and he tags the girl in everything he posted. It's sad he took the life of a human being unjustly. Obviously an emotionally unstable person. The way we use social media really tells alot about us. He even posted the time and RIP to himself. That's a psychopath to me..
|Re: Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by snakebeat: 5:43pm
SalamRushdie:U re still a child then, love can never control a fully grown man
|Re: Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by amiablesystems: 5:43pm
i hav exhausted my words on this issue. I guess we should be careful with the rate demons quickly occupy people's bodies, cause them damage and leave them remorseful right after. How ironic life can be, one can be left without a chance to repent, and the ones that kill them can have a chance to make a repentant prayer. I pray we dont fall into such.. Fada have mercy on me now. Help me...IJN
|Re: Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by mrtegation99(m): 5:44pm
Now that he murdered his damsel, Shebi he's happy? Nigeria should adopt an Eye for Eye law. Do you agree?
Like for Yes, Share for No, Quote me if you think differently
|Re: Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' by Smooyis(m): 5:44pm
Stupid love
