Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Video Of The NAF Officer And His Girlfriend Listening To Hit Song 'Mad Over You' (19653 Views)

Suicide Note Of Airforce Officer Who Killed His Girlfriend, Pic In Military Cell / Soldier Smashes Windscreen Of Man Listening To Radio In Port Harcourt (photos) / 2 Ekpoma Students Arrested By NAF For NAF Recruitment Scam (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The lady, popularly referred to as shomzy, was shot dead by Kalu after he accused her of having a romantic affair with other men.



Source;



Watch Video Below;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBbKy5U9MW4 Tragic Love! It appears that the airman, Lieutenant Kalu B.A was really obsessed with his colleague/girlfriend -an Air Force personnel identified as Oladipupo Solape a.k.a Shomzy Shomzy, whom he killed yesterday morning in Makurdi, Benue State. A trending video footage has emerged showing the The NAF personnel and his girlfriend laying in bed and listening to Runtown's hit track 'Mad Over You'...The lady, popularly referred to as shomzy, was shot dead by Kalu after he accused her of having a romantic affair with other men.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/video-of-air-force-officer-and-his.html Watch Video Below; 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala

put your emotions in check otherwise the devil would use it against you. 44 Likes 2 Shares

This is why I never date a girl i love ...I only knack them 19 Likes 1 Share

Na dem sabi



Na the madness from Runtown song don enter im head so.



dainformant:

Tragic Love! It appears that the airman, Lieutenant Kalu B.A was really obsessed with his colleague/girlfriend -an Air Force personnel identified as Oladipupo Solape a.k.a Shomzy Shomzy, whom he killed yesterday morning in Makurdi, Benue State. A trending video footage has emerged showing the The NAF personnel and his girlfriend laying in bed and listening to Runtown's hit track 'Mad Over You'...



The lady, popularly referred to as shomzy, was shot dead by Kalu after he accused her of having a romantic affair with other men.



Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/video-of-air-force-officer-and-his.html



Watch Video Below;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBbKy5U9MW4



But the pace your posts dey take reach FP dey baffle me But the pace your posts dey take reach FP dey baffle me 4 Likes

This got me a bit emotional



If u love her dat much why kill her?

If shez in bed like that with u means she loves u.

I kno u are regrettin now.

I wish this neva happened.

U could hav sorted it out



I GUESS HE WAS HIGHLY OBSESSED WITH HER AND HIS AGE COULDNT HANDLE IT. 39 Likes 1 Share

PTSD. 5 Likes

The dude na big idiota........ Killing the one you say you love. 12 Likes

The rest, they say is HISTORY 5 Likes

I no think say air force recruitment team check the killer soldier BP before them recruit am.His godfather go don help am bypass the medical screening process. 3 Likes 1 Share

Satan is a perfect creature,called devil in other words. He would make you imperfect one through your weakness if you have no control over your deeds, emotional and self perseverance. because God had turned him (Satan) perfection into imperfections over our matter right fron the day he refused to bow for human and be an errand angel. Satan vow to deal with humans capitalizing on our weaknesses......He supposed to have remembered for once the good blissful time both have spent together that could have safe him the life of that pretty lady, he himself from embarrassment, his carrier and now facing murderer..

osinbanjoisaliar:

The only sin this Osu called Kalu commited was dating that Yorubat wh0re. Yorubat women cannot control the heat between their legs so they sleep with anyone who points his thing at them. The Osu basterd even made things worse by making this POS a martyr.

All in all, he should have never taken her life, that's a sin against man and God. This is a warning for all those lost Osu men who choose to commit sacrilege by mixing with the cursed people of the SW. You'll end up f**ked up like Krazee Kalu. May God heal u soon. It's well with ur soul. May God heal u soon. It's well with ur soul. 47 Likes 1 Share

SalamRushdie:

This is why I never date a girl i love ...I only knack them 19 Likes 1 Share

But why.....RIP babe

small small children wey never mature reach to handle emotions...



relationship is not meant for kids...now see what they have done to themselves... 11 Likes

They were truly in love 2 Likes

wow hot

idiot. yet could pull the trigger after his suicide note. he shud be killed fast and fed to pigs

They where truly in LUST, it actually very hard to differentiate between Love and Lust. RIP to a fallen solider. She died for Love 6 Likes

He is 100% mad over her. He's shown it already.

First of all, he is not an officer in the NAF. There is a difference between officers and enlisted men. Secondly I saw his Facebook Timeline, mehn this guy is a psychopath..what he post and he tags the girl in everything he posted. It's sad he took the life of a human being unjustly. Obviously an emotionally unstable person. The way we use social media really tells alot about us. He even posted the time and RIP to himself. That's a psychopath to me.. 11 Likes 2 Shares

SalamRushdie:

This is why I never date a girl i love ...I only knack them U re still a child then, love can never control a fully grown man U re still a child then, love can never control a fully grown man 5 Likes 1 Share

i hav exhausted my words on this issue. I guess we should be careful with the rate demons quickly occupy people's bodies, cause them damage and leave them remorseful right after. How ironic life can be, one can be left without a chance to repent, and the ones that kill them can have a chance to make a repentant prayer. I pray we dont fall into such.. Fada have mercy on me now. Help me...IJN 3 Likes

Now that he murdered his damsel, Shebi he's happy? Nigeria should adopt an Eye for Eye law. Do you agree?

Like for Yes, Share for No, Quote me if you think differently 2 Likes