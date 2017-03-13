₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by VastfinderBlog: 4:17pm
Ladi Kwali is the first woman on the Nigerian naira note, the N20 note to be precise.
1. Lady Kwali was born in the village of Kwali in 1925, the Gwari region of Northern Nigeria, where pottery was an indigenous female tradition.
2. Her pots were noted for their beauty of form and decoration, and she was recognized regionally as a gifted and eminent potter.
3. Several were acquired by the Emir of Abuja, Alhaji Suleiman Barau, in whose home they were seen by Michael Cardew in 1950.
4. She learned to make pottery as a child by her aunt using the traditional method of coiling.
5. She is the only Nigerian woman to be featured on a currency note - 20 naira.
6. She left an indelible legacy of her numerous works and a school of ‘students’ who inadvertently, picked up from where she stopped at the prestigious Abuja Pottery Training School center.
7. She died on August 12, 1984.8. A sculpture of her is being made by Ambrose Diala.
9. A road in Abuja has been named after her, named Ladi Kwali road.
10. Kwali was awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in 1962.
11. In 1980, the Nigerian Government (from the Cabinet Office of the Federal Republic of Nigeria) invested on her with the insignia of the Nigerian National Order of Merit Award (NNOM), the highest national honour for academic achievement.
12. The Sheraton Hotel houses the Ladi Kwali Convention Center, one of the largest conference facilities in Abuja with 10 meeting rooms and four ballrooms.
13. In 1977, she was awarded an honorary doctoral degree from Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria.
14. Ladi Kwali's pots were featured in international exhibitions of Abuja pottery in 1958, 1959, and 1962, organized by Cardew.
15. In 1961, Kwali gave demonstrations at the Royal College, Farnham, and Wenford Bridge in Great Britain. She also gave demonstrations in France and Germany over this period.
Source: http://www.thistrend.com.ng/2017/03/15-facts-about-ladi-kwali-pottery-woman.html
Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by Tazdroid(m): 6:19pm
|Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by Tazdroid(m): 6:19pm
Wow, posts like this update the database of those who have used N20 to buy puffpuff, chuba, chin chin, chin gum, liki liki, ofio, agbalumo, biscuits, buns,pure water and not know one single thing about that beautiful green note
Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by 247NaijaNews: 6:20pm
Wow! Nice facts @Op
Wow! Nice facts @Op
Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by daeujo: 6:20pm
Great woman
Great woman
|Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by Josephamstrong1(m): 6:20pm
I can bet 70% of Nigerian youths do not abt kw this.
I'm guilty .
Nice one OP.
Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by kristian98(m): 6:21pm
Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by Rayhandrinni(m): 6:21pm
|Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by esantex(m): 6:21pm
she must have been the richest woman in Africa as that time
Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by daeujo: 6:21pm
Hmmmmmm!!! Great woman
Hmmmmmm!!! Great woman
Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by femi4(m): 6:21pm
|Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by megrimor(m): 6:21pm
A noble woman.
Not all these half baked ASHAWO materials we have these days
Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by bbsteve(m): 6:21pm
|Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by megrimor(m): 6:22pm
With the way ladies now expose their breast,
Please, is the breast still a private part in a lady's body?
|Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by Mister2: 6:23pm
She was indeed a legend. Where are her kids/family members?
Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by kingDELE(m): 6:24pm
When gwari get sense
When gwari get sense
Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by thespokenword: 6:25pm
Greatness exemplified!
Greatness exemplified!
Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by TosineGuy(m): 6:26pm
Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by mirabeldesmond(f): 6:26pm
Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by Divay22(f): 6:29pm
Informative
Informative
|Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by ademoladeji(m): 6:35pm
I had to look for a 20 naira note to make sure she's actually there.
What an educating piece
Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by osemoses1234(m): 6:37pm
|Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by QuietHammer(m): 6:40pm
Not like these ladies we have to put up with nowadays
Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by Dannidom(m): 6:40pm
What could she have done stop making pots
Rayhandrinni:What could she have done stop making pots
|Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by ENIMONEY(f): 6:43pm
Those pained guys just insulting women as if you guys are better. those who thought our fore father's were bad should meet the men of this generation
God bless your soul madam Kwali
|Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by neoOduduwa: 6:45pm
North, South, East or West; we're all productive. Infrastructure is simply what most Africans lack. By the way, children need to learn about this in schools. History should be brought back, we have to celebrate our own because no one else will.
Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by Deseo(f): 6:49pm
Thanks OP.
Thanks OP.
|Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by Alphamale2017(m): 6:50pm
Look at fact number 3 again. U will see suleman. No wonder mods quickly moved this to frontpage
Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by piperson(m): 6:51pm
Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by automatix: 6:52pm
kristian98:lol. How much for the script?
Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by ikorodureporta: 6:55pm
|Re: 15 Facts About Ladi Kwali: The Pottery Woman On N20 Note by ChinonsoDike2: 6:57pm
Who cares?! She's no Michelangelo. She's no Leonardo da Vinci . Europe had beautiful sculptures in the 16th century! AfriCAN'Ts are too busy celebrating a woman that could only make pots in the 1980s. Damn you, losers.
