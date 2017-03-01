Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" (6308 Views)

The Controversial Journalist is here again … This time she goes for one of the four Nollywood actresses that made the cover of wow magazine recently (Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha, Omoni Oboli & Ufuoma Mcdermott)



she described one of them as no champion, untalented conniving wh*re, she yet tells which of the celebs she is referring to.

She wrote: “WOW magazine features 4 #Nollywood women on the cover. They called the ladies “champions”!! One of them is clearly NOT A CHAMPION but an untalented conniving wh*re and piece of sh*t. Which one is it? She is featured in my upcoming audiobook expose”



Piece of sheeet Lol.



Madam your investigative journalism is second to none.



Patiently waiting.



Sexyjigga please which is the ufuoma in the pic? 1 Like

Definitely ufuoma McDermott ! 1 Like

Kemi I'm very sorry but right now, its not your turn to shine. Its all about Tonto, Suleiman, Otondo. Stop trying to get noticed abeg swerve!! 18 Likes

Oya fire on!! SugarMummy yaff come againOya fire on!!

I will be disappointed if these people reply this attention seeking old hag. 3 Likes

Seun will tell us how much this woman is paying him to get such publicity from him cos clearly something is wrong with her

This woman seriously has tetanus in her brain that needs to be squeezed out 1 Share

These mummy freeze must be living a miserable and bitter life.



Her life needs deliverance. 1 Like

The day this woman go die all naija celeb go dey happy

I think it's that time of the month for her again

Who cares

Chaii I have wasted my data again

Anty kenmi is here again o

This woman is mad. Stop encouraging her uncouthness by giving her attention 1 Like

Aunty kemi is also untalented

Sexyjigga:

Definitely ufuoma McDermott !

Are you talking about the lady that acted MR. AND MRS..if she was the one you are referring to, then she is talented

no good tin has ever came out from dis mama's mouth before, it must be a spell or a curse. Mama go and beg ur ancestors

Sexyjigga:

Definitely ufuoma McDermott !

heeeeyyyyyyyyyyy. you don't even know. might be ur favorite heeeeyyyyyyyyyyy. you don't even know. might be ur favorite

Uche Jombo

strike for as long as u can

Can someone please dash this kemi of a lady a husband

I stopped taking this woman serious.

This psychotic Dam again??

I'm still wondering why she is yet to be used by any of the Nollywood accused. Perhaps she has very strong and factful evidences. It's well. Big ups to Aunty Kemi for her boldness. Na true say Weerey dey see wetin normal people no dey see. Aunty has proved it. 1 Like

she can only be controversial when pple listen to her... Some of these new actresses just act one movie and start shouting...

apcmustwin:

I will be disappointed if these people reply this attention seeking old hag. Just see her and her miserable life below despite her edited picture above Just see her and her miserable life below despite her edited picture above