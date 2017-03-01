₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by liumesty(m): 5:34pm
One of them is an untalented conniving LovePeddler – Kemi Olunloyo come of wives on strike star featured on wow magazine
The Controversial Journalist is here again … This time she goes for one of the four Nollywood actresses that made the cover of wow magazine recently (Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha, Omoni Oboli & Ufuoma Mcdermott)
she described one of them as no champion, untalented conniving wh*re, she yet tells which of the celebs she is referring to.
She wrote: “WOW magazine features 4 #Nollywood women on the cover. They called the ladies “champions”!! One of them is clearly NOT A CHAMPION but an untalented conniving wh*re and piece of sh*t. Which one is it? She is featured in my upcoming audiobook expose”
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by liumesty(m): 5:35pm
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by sweery(f): 5:38pm
Piece of sheeet Lol.
Madam your investigative journalism is second to none.
Patiently waiting.
Sexyjigga please which is the ufuoma in the pic?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by Sexyjigga(m): 5:39pm
Definitely ufuoma McDermott !
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by vedah: 5:40pm
Kemi I'm very sorry but right now, its not your turn to shine. Its all about Tonto, Suleiman, Otondo. Stop trying to get noticed abeg swerve!!
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by dacovajnr: 5:57pm
SugarMummy yaff come again Oya fire on!!
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by apcmustwin: 6:09pm
I will be disappointed if these people reply this attention seeking old hag.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by raker300: 6:10pm
Seun will tell us how much this woman is paying him to get such publicity from him cos clearly something is wrong with her
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by Arsenalholic(m): 6:10pm
This woman seriously has tetanus in her brain that needs to be squeezed out
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by BrutalJab: 6:10pm
These mummy freeze must be living a miserable and bitter life.
Her life needs deliverance.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by onyeezeigbo: 6:11pm
The day this woman go die all naija celeb go dey happy
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by ALAYORMII: 6:11pm
I think it's that time of the month for her again
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by DollarAngel(m): 6:11pm
Who cares
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by doctor306: 6:12pm
Chaii I have wasted my data again
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by emperorAY(m): 6:12pm
Anty kenmi is here again o
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by DickDastardly(m): 6:13pm
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by QuietHammer(m): 6:13pm
This woman is mad. Stop encouraging her uncouthness by giving her attention
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by toyinjimoh(m): 6:13pm
Aunty kemi is also untalented
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by Richy4(m): 6:14pm
Sexyjigga:
Are you talking about the lady that acted MR. AND MRS..if she was the one you are referring to, then she is talented
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by TosineGuy(m): 6:15pm
no good tin has ever came out from dis mama's mouth before, it must be a spell or a curse. Mama go and beg ur ancestors
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by siloXIX(m): 6:15pm
Sexyjigga:
heeeeyyyyyyyyyyy. you don't even know. might be ur favorite
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by Goldenheart(m): 6:15pm
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by jessicahardman: 6:17pm
Uche Jombo
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by Mregose: 6:18pm
strike for as long as u can
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by megrimor(m): 6:19pm
Can someone please dash this kemi of a lady a husband
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by ChappyChase(m): 6:27pm
I stopped taking this woman serious.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by edi287: 6:34pm
This psychotic Dam again??
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by Pray(m): 6:53pm
I'm still wondering why she is yet to be used by any of the Nollywood accused. Perhaps she has very strong and factful evidences. It's well. Big ups to Aunty Kemi for her boldness. Na true say Weerey dey see wetin normal people no dey see. Aunty has proved it.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by burkingx(f): 6:55pm
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by saccie1162: 7:09pm
she can only be controversial when pple listen to her... Some of these new actresses just act one movie and start shouting...
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by skaramanga: 7:09pm
apcmustwin:Just see her and her miserable life below despite her edited picture above
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Slams "Wives On Strike" Actress: "An Untalented Conniving LovePeddler" by skaramanga: 7:10pm
ChappyChase:
edi287:
