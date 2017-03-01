National Assembly Clerk slumps, dies at NASS complex



A National Assembly Clerk, Mohammed Shuaibu has, Monday, slumped and died at the National Assembly complex, Abuja. Late Shuaibu who hails from Zaria, Kaduna State reportedly slumped at about 12.noon while walking on a staircase and was rushed to the National Assembly clinic where he was later confirmed dead by the doctors.



His remains have been taken to his hometown for burial. He was until his death, the clerk of the House Committee on Agricultural Production and Services. According to the chairman of the committee, Rep Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno), the clerk returned to Abuja from Zaria on Sunday ahead of a meeting of the committee but died few minutes before the meeting. Monguno said Shuaibu was a hard working person and was deployed to the committee about a year ago.



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/national-assembly-clerk-slumps-dies-nass-complex/