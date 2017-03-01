₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by ChappyChase(m): 7:31pm
National Assembly Clerk slumps, dies at NASS complex
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by ChappyChase(m): 7:34pm
It was gathered that he drove himself to the office this morning but complained of stomach pain latter in the day before he passed on
Rip sir
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by newyorks(m): 7:35pm
strange indeed.like on the very first day bobo resume work.
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by effty(m): 7:37pm
Just like dat? No rat poison?
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by ChappyChase(m): 7:38pm
newyorks:Abeg Abeg Abeg, carry your conspiracy theory go another thread.
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by ChappyChase(m): 7:39pm
effty:You been dey plan to poison ham?
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by registration(m): 7:39pm
Oh RIP to the dead
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by bestman09(m): 7:39pm
Very sad news. We should learn to take care of our health always. Cardiac arrest is not a respecter of anyone. RIP to him
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by ShobayoEmma: 7:39pm
Rip to the dead. Buhari resumes today. God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by Negotiate: 7:39pm
Bad... May he rest in peace.
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by babyfaceafrica: 7:40pm
Voodoo at work
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by guy30stainless(m): 7:40pm
Eyaaaa
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by jegz25(m): 7:40pm
may janna firdaus be his permanent home
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by ISDKING: 7:41pm
Rip to the dead
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by Jacksparr0w127: 7:41pm
What's really going on in this National Assembly?
RIP
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by aieromon(m): 7:41pm
Please endeavor to go for regular medical check up.
Hypertension is a silent killer.
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by Addme: 7:41pm
I Suspect ...................
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by Tazdroid(m): 7:42pm
Sad, condolences to the bereaved family.
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by Dottore: 7:42pm
Na wao
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by softwerk(f): 7:42pm
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by Tpave(m): 7:43pm
Hmmmmm!!! Very strange indeed.
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by messenger4891: 7:43pm
RIP
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by JustinSlayer69: 7:43pm
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by 247NaijaNews: 7:43pm
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by kings09(m): 7:43pm
Buhari effect
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by campusflavour: 7:43pm
Probably one of the people that wished Buhari death, RIP
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by dhamstar(m): 7:44pm
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by lonelydora(m): 7:44pm
|Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by MischiefMaker: 7:44pm
