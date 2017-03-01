₦airaland Forum

Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by ChappyChase(m): 7:31pm
National Assembly Clerk slumps, dies at NASS complex

A National Assembly Clerk, Mohammed Shuaibu has, Monday, slumped and died at the National Assembly complex, Abuja. Late Shuaibu who hails from Zaria, Kaduna State reportedly slumped at about 12.noon while walking on a staircase and was rushed to the National Assembly clinic where he was later confirmed dead by the doctors.

His remains have been taken to his hometown for burial. He was until his death, the clerk of the House Committee on Agricultural Production and Services. According to the chairman of the committee, Rep Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno), the clerk returned to Abuja from Zaria on Sunday ahead of a meeting of the committee but died few minutes before the meeting. Monguno said Shuaibu was a hard working person and was deployed to the committee about a year ago.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/national-assembly-clerk-slumps-dies-nass-complex/

Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by ChappyChase(m): 7:34pm
It was gathered that he drove himself to the office this morning but complained of stomach pain latter in the day before he passed on
Rip sir cry
Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by newyorks(m): 7:35pm
strange indeed.like on the very first day bobo resume work.
Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by effty(m): 7:37pm
Just like dat? No rat poison?
Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by ChappyChase(m): 7:38pm
newyorks:
strange indeed.like on the very first day bobo resume work.
Abeg Abeg Abeg, carry your conspiracy theory go another thread.

Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by ChappyChase(m): 7:39pm
effty:
Just like dat? No rat poison?
You been dey plan to poison ham?
Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by registration(m): 7:39pm
Oh RIP to the dead
Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by bestman09(m): 7:39pm
Very sad news. We should learn to take care of our health always. Cardiac arrest is not a respecter of anyone. RIP to him
Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by ShobayoEmma: 7:39pm
Rip to the dead. Buhari resumes today. God bless Nigeria.
Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by Negotiate: 7:39pm
Bad... May he rest in peace.
Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by babyfaceafrica: 7:40pm
Voodoo at work
Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by guy30stainless(m): 7:40pm
Eyaaaa
Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by jegz25(m): 7:40pm
may janna firdaus be his permanent home
Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by ISDKING: 7:41pm
Rip to the dead
Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by Jacksparr0w127: 7:41pm
What's really going on in this National Assembly?

RIP
Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by aieromon(m): 7:41pm
Please endeavor to go for regular medical check up.

Hypertension is a silent killer.
Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by Addme: 7:41pm
I Suspect ...................
Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by Tazdroid(m): 7:42pm
Sad, condolences to the bereaved family.
Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by Dottore: 7:42pm
Na wao
Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by softwerk(f): 7:42pm
Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by Tpave(m): 7:43pm
Hmmmmm!!! Very strange indeed.
Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by messenger4891: 7:43pm
RIP
Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by JustinSlayer69: 7:43pm
Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by 247NaijaNews: 7:43pm
Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by kings09(m): 7:43pm
Buhari effect
Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by campusflavour: 7:43pm
Probably one of the people that wished Buhari death, RIP
Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by dhamstar(m): 7:44pm
Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by lonelydora(m): 7:44pm
Re: Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex by MischiefMaker: 7:44pm
