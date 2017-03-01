₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by exlinkleads(f): 11:01pm On Mar 13
Big Brother Nigeria is getting interesting day after day as four of the remaining eight BBN housemates have been nominated for eviction on Sunday. The housemates are Efe, Tboss, TTT and Debie-rise.
Bally, Tboss and TTT got the highest votes for eviction nomination. But Bassey as the Head of House saved Bally and replaced him with Efe. In a twist of events, Marvis used her power card to nominate Debie-Rise. The probability of one of the four nominated housemates to be evicted on Sunday is 100%.
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by dadavivo: 11:03pm On Mar 13
It's time for TTT to go back to his wife. Fingering Bisola every night is irritating
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by LOGDAN(m): 11:18pm On Mar 13
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by Tazdroid(m): 11:18pm On Mar 13
Hmmm, BBNaija no too rock FP today thanks to the popular Apostle and the vixens
Anyways,
attention all the nominees, I say to you.
YOU'VE BEEN EVICTED! ALL OF YOU REMAINING TOO, SHOW DON END, NO MORE PRIZES, YOU ARE ALL TERRIBLE TENANTS, NOW
3 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by publicenemy(m): 11:19pm On Mar 13
Tboss is out. I trust Nigerians... Hypocrites. I hope she wins
6 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by publicenemy(m): 11:19pm On Mar 13
imoowo:
Then stay out of this thread.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by destinysaid(m): 11:19pm On Mar 13
Lol
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by sakalisis(m): 11:19pm On Mar 13
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by destinysaid(m): 11:20pm On Mar 13
either tony goes home or debie-rise Tboss has gathered enough female sympathy to last her till the end, Efe na my man, he go bring this thing come Warri for us .
28 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by heryurh(m): 11:20pm On Mar 13
.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by destinysaid(m): 11:20pm On Mar 13
DEBIE BYE BYE
4 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by prince9851(m): 11:20pm On Mar 13
They should remove tboss
3 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by publicenemy(m): 11:20pm On Mar 13
rheether:
Jealousy... Na she say make you wor wor.
7 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by imoowo(m): 11:21pm On Mar 13
I never liked this show
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by GreenMavro: 11:21pm On Mar 13
Tym for Tboss to go home, so she can formally apologize to Kemen!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by WaleBinSanusi: 11:21pm On Mar 13
TTT has come to the end of his stay in that house...Any man that is close to TBoss z always going home.....
14 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by Skillfullulu(m): 11:21pm On Mar 13
I still don't understand the purpose of the big brother thing, gather people to live together for what reason? How do they select house mates sef?
Someone should pls explain.
3 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by Olasco93: 11:21pm On Mar 13
Tboss, ifa catch you...
4 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by publicenemy(m): 11:21pm On Mar 13
dadavivo:
Does he really do that?
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by cbngov01(m): 11:22pm On Mar 13
Well based on logistic two out of TTT, TBoss and debbierise are going home...don't ask if Efe will stay cos based on logistics he is the man to beat that's y housemates keep nominating him
16 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by rheether(f): 11:22pm On Mar 13
That white witch must leave. Efe all the way.
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by khristals(m): 11:22pm On Mar 13
If you saw this post, opened it, read it and commented, only to say how disappointed you are in the show and ask silly questions like, what kind of useless show is this that teaches and show cases immorality..
I just want you to know, Your opinion don't matter
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by tajuhyena: 11:22pm On Mar 13
Efe time-up, You 5seconds to leave Big Brother Naija....
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by destinysaid(m): 11:22pm On Mar 13
heryurh:Nna
1. Change the fontnu are using for this thing, it is too poor
2.make the tag line more sexy
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by EricBloodAxe: 11:22pm On Mar 13
One of diz peeps won't miss diz eviction...Tboss or debbyrise. Chances of TTT leaving is slim. How d tables turn.
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by ezra1990: 11:23pm On Mar 13
how does change the fact dat i'm hungry
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by stankezzy: 11:24pm On Mar 13
Tboss going going gone !!!
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by Bagu1(m): 11:24pm On Mar 13
Make TTT Go Abeg....
I Stand with Efe...
5 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by khristals(m): 11:24pm On Mar 13
Skillfullulu:
Can you please keep shut?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by destinysaid(m): 11:25pm On Mar 13
tajuhyena:bross, be very careful, na the whole south south dey behind Efe so, from delta to Edo to bayelsa . . . no
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction by Klinee: 11:25pm On Mar 13
fastest finger to evict Tboss
1 Like
