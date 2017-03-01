Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction (8136 Views)

Bally, Tboss and TTT got the highest votes for eviction nomination. But Bassey as the Head of House saved Bally and replaced him with Efe. In a twist of events, Marvis used her power card to nominate Debie-Rise. The probability of one of the four nominated housemates to be evicted on Sunday is 100%.







It's time for TTT to go back to his wife. Fingering Bisola every night is irritating 43 Likes 2 Shares

attention all the nominees, I say to you.







YOU'VE BEEN EVICTED! ALL OF YOU REMAINING TOO, SHOW DON END, NO MORE PRIZES, YOU ARE ALL TERRIBLE TENANTS, NOW 3 Likes

Tboss is out. I trust Nigerians... Hypocrites. I hope she wins 6 Likes

I never liked this show

Then stay out of this thread. Then stay out of this thread. 19 Likes 1 Share

either tony goes home or debie-rise Tboss has gathered enough female sympathy to last her till the end, Efe na my man, he go bring this thing come Warri for us . 28 Likes

DEBIE BYE BYE 4 Likes

They should remove tboss 3 Likes

That white witch must leave. Efe all the way.

Jealousy... Na she say make you wor wor. Jealousy... Na she say make you wor wor. 7 Likes

I never liked this show 1 Like

Tym for Tboss to go home, so she can formally apologize to Kemen! 2 Likes 1 Share

TTT has come to the end of his stay in that house...Any man that is close to TBoss z always going home..... 14 Likes

I still don't understand the purpose of the big brother thing, gather people to live together for what reason? How do they select house mates sef?

Someone should pls explain. 3 Likes

Tboss, ifa catch you... 4 Likes

It's time for TTT to go back to his wife. Fingering Bisola every night is irritating

Does he really do that? Does he really do that?

Well based on logistic two out of TTT, TBoss and debbierise are going home...don't ask if Efe will stay cos based on logistics he is the man to beat that's y housemates keep nominating him 16 Likes

That white witch must leave. Efe all the way. 2 Likes

If you saw this post, opened it, read it and commented, only to say how disappointed you are in the show and ask silly questions like, what kind of useless show is this that teaches and show cases immorality..





I just want you to know, Your opinion don't matter 11 Likes 1 Share

Efe time-up, You 5seconds to leave Big Brother Naija.... 2 Likes

. Nna

1. Change the fontnu are using for this thing, it is too poor

2.make the tag line more sexy Nna1. Change the fontnu are using for this thing, it is too poor2.make the tag line more sexy

One of diz peeps won't miss diz eviction...Tboss or debbyrise. Chances of TTT leaving is slim. How d tables turn. 2 Likes

how does change the fact dat i'm hungry 1 Like

Tboss going going gone !!!

Make TTT Go Abeg....





I Stand with Efe... 5 Likes

I still don't understand the purpose of the big brother thing, gather people to live together for what reason? How do they select house mates sef?

Someone should pls explain.



Can you please keep shut? Can you please keep shut? 4 Likes 1 Share

Efe time-up, You 5seconds to leave Big Brother Naija.... bross, be very careful, na the whole south south dey behind Efe so, from delta to Edo to bayelsa . . . no bross, be very careful,na the whole south south dey behind Efe so, from delta to Edo to bayelsa . . . no 2 Likes